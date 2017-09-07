WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9TH 2015 A SPECIAL DAY!
WHO IS THIS? WHAT CAN YOU SAY ABOUT HER? Queen Victoria
HER LIFE… May 24th 1819 June 20th 1837 Age: 18 January 22nd 1901 Age: 81
63 years, 7 months and 2 days
AND WHO IS THIS? WHAT CAN YOU SAY ABOUT HER?
HER LIFE… April 21st 1926 Age: 25 Age: 89 Today
NO OFFICIAL CELEBRATIONS BUT… CharlineWaliyar–académiede
Longest reigning monarch of UK!
×