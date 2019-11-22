Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 แบบเสนอโครงร่างโครงงานคอมพิวเตอร์ รหัสวิชา ง33201 ชื่อวิชา เทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศและการสื่อสาร 5 ปีการศึกษา 2562 ชื่อโครงงาน ...
2 ใบงาน การจัดทาข้อเสนอโครงงานคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาชิกในกลุ่ม .…… 1. นางสาวนันทิชา ธัญญวิจิตรกุล เลขที่ 19 คาชี้แจง ให้ผู้เรียนแ...
3 หลักการและทฤษฎี 1. เป็นล่ามต้องเรียนจบคณะอะไร เป็นคาถามแรกๆ ที่หลายคนสงสัยและถามบ่อยมาก “คนที่จะทางานเป็นล่ามจะต้องเรียน...
4 3. ทาไมล่ามชอบแปลสั้นกว่าที่ลูกค้าพูด? จริงๆ เรื่องนี้พี่เองก็เคยสงสัยครับ เพราะเคยมีครั้งนึงได้คุยกับคนญี่ปุ่น และก็มีล...
5 5. เรื่องอะไรที่ล่ามไม่อยากแปล? ไม่ว่าใครที่ทาอาชีพอะไรก็ตาม หลายคนก็จะต้องล้วนมีงานบางอย่างที่ไม่ชอบ ไม่อยากทา ถ้าเลี่ย...
6 ว่าจะดูหนังเพลินๆ ก็ต้องมาคอยตอบคนอื่น บางทีก็รู้สึกราคาญไม่น้อย อันนี้ก็ต้องเข้าใจด้วยนะว่าเราไม่ได้เป็นล่าม ตลอดเวลา 7...
7 -คอมพิวเตอร์ -มือถือ งบประมาณ - ขั้นตอนและแผนดาเนินงาน ลาดับ ที่ ขั้นตอน สัปดาห์ที่ ผู้รับผิดชอบ 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 1 0 1...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

2562 final-project milk

30 views

Published on

work1

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

2562 final-project milk

  1. 1. 1 แบบเสนอโครงร่างโครงงานคอมพิวเตอร์ รหัสวิชา ง33201 ชื่อวิชา เทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศและการสื่อสาร 5 ปีการศึกษา 2562 ชื่อโครงงาน 8 เรื่องที่ต้องรู้ถ้าอยากเป็นล่าม ชื่อผู้ทาโครงงาน ชื่อ นางสาวนันทิชา ธัญญวิจิตรกุล เลขที่ 19 ชั้น ม.6 ห้อง 14 ชื่ออาจารย์ที่ปรึกษาโครงงาน ครูเขื่อนทอง มูลวรรณ์ ชื่ออาจารย์ที่ปรึกษาโครงงานร่วม (ถ้ามี) - ระยะเวลาดาเนินงาน ภาคเรียนที่ 1-2 ปีการศึกษา 62 โรงเรียนยุพราชวิทยาลัย จังหวัดเชียงใหม่ สานักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษามัธยมศึกษาเขต 34
  2. 2. 2 ใบงาน การจัดทาข้อเสนอโครงงานคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาชิกในกลุ่ม .…… 1. นางสาวนันทิชา ธัญญวิจิตรกุล เลขที่ 19 คาชี้แจง ให้ผู้เรียนแต่ละกลุ่มเขียนข้อเสนอโครงงานตามหัวข้อต่อไปนี้ ชื่อโครงงาน (ภาษาไทย) 8 เรื่องที่ต้องรู้ถ้าอยากเป็นล่าม ชื่อโครงงาน (ภาษาอังกฤษ) Interpreter ประเภทโครงงาน เพื่อการศึกษา ชื่อผู้ทาโครงงาน นางสาวนันทิชา ธัญญวิจิตรกุล ชื่อที่ปรึกษา ครูเขื่อนทอง มูลวรรณ์ ชื่อที่ปรึกษาร่วม - ระยะเวลาดาเนินงาน ภาคเรียนที่ 1-2 ปีการศึกษา 2562 ที่มาและความสาคัญของโครงงาน (อธิบายถึงที่มา แนวคิด และเหตุผล ของการทาโครงงาน) ล่ามเป็นอาชีพ อาชีพหนึ่งที่ทุกคนอาจจะรู้จัก การเป็นล่ามไม่จาเป็นต้องแปลเป็นเอกสารอย่างเดียว การ เป็น ล่ามนั้นภาษาเราต้องเน้นพอ และเราต้องมีทักษะการจา และไหวพริบที่จับใจความแล้วแปลให้กระชับและ เข้าใจง่าย เราต้องเลือกภาษาที่เราถนัด ชอบพูดคุย ชอบศึกษา การเป็นล่ามให้เงินค่าตอบแทนเยอะพอสมควร เป็นอาชีพที่สุจริต มีเกียรติ ถ้าเป็นล่ามอิสระ ได้มีโอกาสได้ไปเที่ยว และสามารถเลือกงานได้และการเป็นล่ามเรา ต้องศึกษาหาความรู้ เสมอ คล้ายๆกับอาชีพไกด์เช่นการศึกษาวัฒนธรรม สถานการณ์บ้านเมือง และเราพร้อมที่จะพบปะผู้คนในทุก สถานการณ์หรือไม่ มีความยืดหยุ่นหรือไม่ ให้คิดดูว่าต้องการเป็นล่ามแบบใด ล่ามมีหลายระดับและมีความเชี่ยวชาญ เฉพาะด้านที่แตกต่างกันไป วัตถุประสงค์ (สิ่งที่ต้องการในการทาโครงงาน ระบุเป็นข้อ) 1. เพื่อศึกษาหาความรู้ 2. เพื่อรู้จัการวางแผน 3. พัฒนาให้เป็นผู้ที่มีความรู้ ความสามารถในการสื่อสาร 4. เพื่อพัฒนาให้มีทักษะ และความพร้อมในการประกอบอาชีพ ขอบเขตโครงงาน 1 .รู้จักการวางแผนอนาคต 2. แผนการเรียนที่เหมาะสม 3. รู้จักอาชีพที่สนเราสนใจ
  3. 3. 3 หลักการและทฤษฎี 1. เป็นล่ามต้องเรียนจบคณะอะไร เป็นคาถามแรกๆ ที่หลายคนสงสัยและถามบ่อยมาก “คนที่จะทางานเป็นล่ามจะต้องเรียนจบอะไร?” จริงๆ แล้ว งานนี้ไม่ได้กาหนดตายตัวว่าจะต้องเรียนจบคณะใดคณะหนึ่ง เพราะไม่ว่าจะเรียนจบอะไรมา ก็สามารถเป็น ล่ามได้ แต่อย่างไรก็ตาม ถ้าน้องๆ คนไหนที่อยากเป็นล่ามจริงๆ พี่ก็อยากแนะนาให้เรียนด้านภาษาเฉพาะทางจะ ดีกว่าครับ เพราะว่าคนที่เรียนมาสายตรงค่อนข้างที่จะได้เปรียบในเรื่องของหลักภาษาและไวยากรณ์ แต่ก็อย่างที่ บอกแหละครับว่าจะเรียนจบอะไรก็เป็นล่ามได้ แต่สิ่งที่สาคัญคือ เราต้องมีใจรักในงานล่ามจริงๆ สรุป ลักษณะของคนที่จะทางานล่ามได้ เรียนจบด้านภาษานั้นๆ โดยตรง อาจเรียนจบด้านอื่น แต่ว่ามีใจรักและมีความสามารถในการใช้ภาษาได้เป็นอย่างดี มีความสามารถในการใช้ภาษานั้นจริงๆ อาจเพราะมีประสบการณ์อยู่ต่างประเทศ หรือบางคนโตในต่างประเทศและ มีความสามารถในการใช้ภาษานั้นเหมือนภาษาแม่ของตัวเอง 2. ต้องแม่นภาษาขนาดไหน ถึงจะเป็นล่ามได้? “แค่รู้ภาษา ก็เป็นล่ามได้แล้ว” ประโยคนี้เป็นประโยคที่ได้ยินบ่อยมาก และถ้าจะถามว่าจริงมั้ย มันก็อาจจะจริง อยู่ แต่ก็อย่างที่พี่บอกไปในข้อแรกว่า เป็นล่ามมันจะต้องอาศัยใจรักด้วย และถ้าถามว่าเราจะต้องมีความแม่นยาทาง ภาษาขนาดไหนถ้าจะทางานล่าม อันนี้ก็ต้องเจาะไปอีกว่า ขอบเขตของงานล่ามที่เราจะทานั้นเป็นอย่างไร บางคน อาจจะทางานล่ามที่ไม่ได้เฉพาะทางมาก อาจเป็นเรื่องทั่วไป ถามทาง ถามร้านอาหาร อันนี้มันก็ค่อนข้างที่จะเบสิก อยู่ แต่ถ้ามองไปที่งานล่ามที่มีความเฉพาะทางจริงๆ เช่น ล่ามในบริษัท ล่ามธุรกิจ พวกนี้นอกจากจะต้องอาศัยเรื่อง พื้นฐานภาษาแล้ว ก็ยังจะต้องมีภูมิความรู้ในสายงานที่เราทาด้วย แต่สิ่งที่น้องๆ ควรจาเอาไว้ก็คือ ถ้าเราจะทางานล่ามภาษาใดก็ตาม เราควรมีความเชี่ยวชาญในภาษานั้นมากๆ ต้องเน้นว่ามากๆ และต้องอยู่ในระดับดี ยกตัวอย่าง ถ้าน้องจะเป็นล่ามแปลภาษาจีนเป็นภาษาไทย น้องจะต้อง เข้าใจภาษาจีนในระดับที่ดี และควรจะต้องมีความเชี่ยวชาญภาษาไทยในระดับเซียน พูดง่ายๆ คือ เราควรแม่น ภาษาปลายทางที่เราจะแปล หรือถ้าใครที่เป็นล่ามทั้ง 2 ภาษา ก็ควรจะมีความเชี่ยวชาญทั้ง 2 ภาษามากๆ ซึ่งข้อนี้ เป็นข้อที่หลายคนมักมองข้าม บางคนอาจจะโฟกัสแค่ภาษาต่างประเทศที่เราจะแปล และมักมองข้ามภาษาไทยที่จะ สื่อสาร บางคนนึกคาไทยไม่ออก เลยเลือกใช้คาทับศัพท์ ซึ่งบอกเลยว่า ลักษณะแบบนี้ไม่ถือว่าเป็นการทางานล่ามที่ ดี เพราะการแปลที่ดีก็คือ ทาให้คนเข้าใจและใช้ภาษาปลายทางได้ถูกต้อง
  4. 4. 4 3. ทาไมล่ามชอบแปลสั้นกว่าที่ลูกค้าพูด? จริงๆ เรื่องนี้พี่เองก็เคยสงสัยครับ เพราะเคยมีครั้งนึงได้คุยกับคนญี่ปุ่น และก็มีล่ามมาคอยแปลให้ ตอนนั้นพี่ก็ งงๆ ว่าทาไมเราพูดไปตั้งเยอะ แต่ล่ามแปลสั้นจัง เราเองก็กลัวว่าสิ่งที่เราพูดกับสิ่งที่ล่ามแปล อาจจะไม่ละเอียดพอ กลัวว่าจะสื่อความหมายผิดไป แต่พอได้ลองสอบถามคนรอบข้างที่ทางานเป็นล่าม เค้าก็บอกว่า คนที่ทางานล่าม มัน ไม่ใช่แค่แปล หน้าที่หลักๆ อีกอย่างของล่ามก็คือ การสื่อภาษาให้เข้าใจทั้งสองฝ่าย บางทีจึงอาจมีการการปรับคาให้ กระชับมากขึ้น เพราะล่ามต้องทางานแข่งกับเวลา ยิ่งถ้าเป็นล่ามปากเปล่าก็จะยิ่งยากและมีความท้าทาย เพราะคน ที่เป็นล่ามจะต้องเลือกคามาใช้ให้เหมาะสม หลายคนอาจจะคิดว่าการแปลที่ดี จะต้องแปลแบบถอดถ้อยคาออกมา หมดเพื่อให้ผู้ฟังเข้าใจ ซึ่งจริงๆ มันก็ใช่ แต่แค่เข้าใจมันไม่พอ มันต้องนึกถึงความน่าฟังด้วย ดังนั้น ล่ามไม่จาเป็นต้องแปลทั้งหมด หลายคนจึงเลือกสรุปเนื้อหาที่ฟัง และเลือกแปลเฉพาะเนื้อหาสาคัญ พูด ง่ายๆ ก็คือ เอาเนื้อไม่เอาน้านั่นเอง จึงทาให้อาจดูสั้นลงมามากๆ จนบางคนอาจเข้าใจผิดคิดไปว่า ล่ามแปลผิดหรือ แปลไม่ครบหรือเปล่านั่นเอง 4. บางครั้งล่ามไม่ใช่แค่แปล แต่ยังเป็น 'ผู้รักษาสันติภาพ' ข้อนี้อาจจะต่อมาจากข้อที่แล้วที่หลายคนมักสงสัยว่า “คนเป็นล่ามจะต้องแปลทุกคาพูดเลยหรือไม่?” และอย่าง ที่บอกไปว่า อาจจะไม่จาเป็นต้องแปลทั้งหมด เราจะเน้นที่เนื้อหาสาคัญจริงๆ แต่ว่าก็ยังมีอีกกรณีหนึ่งที่ล่ามเลือกจะ ไม่แปลทั้งหมด และมักจะเกิดขึ้นกับล่ามบริษัท โดยล่ามเหล่านี้มักจะรับบทเป็นฝ่ายประนีประนอมคอยรักษา สันติภาพระหว่าง 2 ฝ่าย ถ้าพูดแบบนี้น้องอาจจะไม่เห็นภาพ พี่จะลองยกตัวอย่างสถานการณ์ เช่น น้องๆ ลองนึก ภาพถ้าน้องทางานเป็นเลขาฯ ของบริษัท แล้วน้องจะต้องเป็นล่ามแปลภาษจีนให้กับเจ้านายที่กาลังด่าพนักงานคน หนึ่งของบริษัท และถ้าน้องแปลตามที่เจ้านายพูดทุกอย่าง มันก็เหมือนกับว่า น้องอาจจะกาลังด่าพนักงานคนนั้นอยู่ ด้วยเช่นกัน และผลที่ตามมาคือ คนที่ต้องมารองรับอารมณ์ทั้งหมดของ 2 ฝ่าย ก็คือคนที่เป็นล่ามนั่นแหละ ดังนั้น คนที่เป็นล่ามจะต้องเป็นผู้ที่คอยรักษาสันติภาพ จะต้องแปลโดยไม่ให้เกิดความขัดแย้งระหว่างกัน รวม ไปถึงไม่ให้ขัดแย้งกับตัวเราด้วย แต่ก็ไม่ใช่ว่าจะต้องบิดเบือนเนื้อหาความเป็นจริงนะครับ เราก็แค่เลือกใช้คาและ ประโยคที่เหมาะสมและดูซอฟต์ลงนั่นเอง
  5. 5. 5 5. เรื่องอะไรที่ล่ามไม่อยากแปล? ไม่ว่าใครที่ทาอาชีพอะไรก็ตาม หลายคนก็จะต้องล้วนมีงานบางอย่างที่ไม่ชอบ ไม่อยากทา ถ้าเลี่ยงได้ก็พยายาม ที่จะเลี่ยง เช่นเดียวกับคนที่ทางานเป็นล่าม ก็มีบางอย่างที่ไม่อยากแปล ถ้าเลี่ยงได้ก็ต้องขอเซย์กู๊ดบายเช่นกัน ยกตัวอย่างเช่น  ภาษาถิ่น เวลาเจอภาษาถิ่นแต่ละที ล่ามบางคนต่อให้แม่นภาษาแค่ไหน ก็ต้องส่ายหน้าให้กับภาษาถิ่น เพราะบางคาก็เป็น คาที่ใช้เฉพาะกลุ่มจริงๆ และภาษาถิ่นมันก็ไม่ได้มีแค่แบบเดียวด้วยสิ มีเยอะมากกกก น้องๆ ลองนึกภาพสิครับ แค่ ภาษาถิ่นของคนไทยมีตั้งกี่แบบ เราเองก็ยังไม่รู้เลย และถ้ายิ่งเป็นภาษาถิ่นต่างภาษา ก็จะทวีคูณความยากไปอีก ดังนั้น คนเป็นล่ามก็ไม่ได้แปลว่าจะต้องรู้ไปทั้งหมดหรอกนะ  สาเนียง ข้อนี้ก็จะคล้ายๆ กับภาษาถิ่นเลยครับ บางสาเนียงนั้นฟังยากเหลือเกิน ถ้าอย่างเป็นภาษาอังกฤษที่ใช้ใน ประเทศอังกฤษ แค่สาเนียงบริทิชเราก็ว่าฟังยากแล้ว และบางเมืองก็มีการออกสาเนียงต่างกันไปอีก พอเจอแบบนี้ ต่อให้เราเก่งแปลขนาดไหน ก็อาจเกิดอาการอ๊องกับสาเนียงแปลกๆ ไม่คุ้นหูได้เหมือนกัน  เรื่องตลก/ มุกตลก ถือว่าเป็นเรื่องที่ยากมาก ถ้าจะแปลเรื่องตลกหรือมุกตลกให้อีกฝ่ายเข้าใจ เพราะการแปลเรื่องตลกๆ เราจะต้อง รู้จักเลือกใช้คามาให้เข้าบริบทจริงๆ และจะต้องอาศัยการแปลและเล่าให้มันตลกด้วย ความยากคือ เราจะเล่ายังไง ให้ตลกเท่ากับผู้ส่งสารตั้งใจสื่อ (แค่เราเล่าเรื่องตลกเป็นภาษาไทยให้เพื่อนฟัง เราก็ยังรู้สึกว่ายากเลย และจะเล่าให้ อีกคนรู้สึกตลกเหมือนที่เราตลก มันก็ไม่ใช่ง่ายๆ และถ้าเราไปแล้วอีกฝ่ายไม่รู้สึกตลก คนเล่าแบบเราก็ไฝแห้งไปอีก) 6. วอนคนรอบข้างโปรดเข้าใจ เราไม่ใช่ล่ามตลอดเวลา พอใครๆ ก็ตามรู้ว่าเราเป็นล่าม เค้าก็จะเกิดความคาดหวังว่าเค้าจะพึ่งพาเราได้อยู่ตลอดเวลา ถ้าสงสัยอะไร ก็ จะแปลได้เลย ซึ่งขอบอกเอาไว้ตรงนี้เลยครับว่า บางคาถ้ามันเฉพาะทางจริงๆ และเป็นคาศัพท์ที่อยู่เหนือขอบเขต ของงานที่เราแปลอยู่ เราก็ไม่ได้รู้ไปทุกคาหรอกครับ แต่ถึงจะบ่นไปอย่างงั้น เราก็ต้องไปเปิดพจนานุกรมและตอบ เค้าอยู่ดี 55555 และมันจะมีบางสถานการณ์ที่ทาคนเป็นล่ามกลืนไม่เข้าคายไม่ออกเช่นกัน จะเรียกว่าหงุดหงิดก็ไม่เชิง โดยเฉพาะเวลาที่ดูหนังหรือซีรีส์ต่างประเทศกับเพื่อนหรือคนรอบข้าง บางครั้งถ้าเราดูคนเดียว บางทีแค่เราเห็นซับ ไตเติ้ลที่แปลประหลาดๆ เราก็รู้สึกหงุดหงิดแล้ว และยิ่งถ้าดูร่วมกับคนอื่นที่คอยถามอยู่เสมอว่าเค้าพูดว่าอะไร อันนี้ แปลว่าอะไร หรือบางคนอาจแปลได้แต่ไม่เข้าใจมุกของหนังที่ต้องการจะสื่อ เค้าก็อาจจะถามเราอยู่ตลอด เราเองกะ
  6. 6. 6 ว่าจะดูหนังเพลินๆ ก็ต้องมาคอยตอบคนอื่น บางทีก็รู้สึกราคาญไม่น้อย อันนี้ก็ต้องเข้าใจด้วยนะว่าเราไม่ได้เป็นล่าม ตลอดเวลา 7. โปรดเข้าใจ! งานล่ามกับงานแปลมันต่างกัน หลายคนเข้าใจว่าคนที่เป็นล่ามจะต้องสามารถทางานแปลได้ดีเหมือนกัน เพราะมันก็ถือว่าเป็นการแปล เหมือนกัน แต่ในความเป็นจริงแล้ว รายละเอียดของงานล่ามกับงานแปลนั้นค่อนข้างแตกต่างกัน ถ้าเป็นงานล่ามจะ เน้นการแปลที่กระชับ รวดเร็ว และเน้นภาษาพูดที่เข้าใจและน่าฟัง แต่ถ้าเป็นงานแปลเอกสาร แปลหนังสือ จะเน้น การแปลที่ค่อนข้างถูกหลักภาษาและใช้ภาษาเขียนที่สละสลวย อีกทั้งการแปลหนังสือบางอย่าง ก็ต้องมีการทาการรี เสิร์ชข้อมูลไปอีก จึงอาจใช้เวลาพอสมควร ดังนั้น ทั้ง 2 งานนี้จึงมีความค่อนนข้างแตกต่างกัน คนที่ทางานล่ามก็ ไม่ได้แปลว่าเค้าจะทางานแปลเอกสารได้ดี และคนที่เป็นงานแปลเอกสารก็อาจจะไม่ได้ทางานล่ามได้ดีเช่นกัน (แต่ก็ มีคนที่ทาทั้ง 2 อย่างได้ดีเหมือนกัน อันนี้ต้องขอคารวะเลย) 8. หัวใจสาคัญของการเป็นล่าม ข้อนี้อาจเป็นคานิยามและสรุปเรื่องที่พูดมาทั้งหมดได้ที่สุด สาหรับหัวใจสาคัญของการเป็นล่าม ก็คือ“แปลเก่ง มีความจาดี ประมวลความคิดเร็ว สมาธิคือสิ่งสาคัญ สรุปใจความสาคัญได้เร็ว และต้องมีทักษะการพูดที่ดี มีความ ประนีประนอม และมีใจรักที่จะเป็นล่าม” https://www.dek-d.com/studyabroad/50132/ วิธีดาเนินงาน แนวทางการดาเนินงาน -เลือกหัวข้อ -นาเสนอหัวข้อกับครูผู้สอน -ศึกษารวบรวมข้อมูล -จัดทารายงาน -นาเสนอครู -ปรับปรุงแก้ไข เครื่องมือและอุปกรณ์ที่ใช้ -อินเตอร์เน็ต
  7. 7. 7 -คอมพิวเตอร์ -มือถือ งบประมาณ - ขั้นตอนและแผนดาเนินงาน ลาดับ ที่ ขั้นตอน สัปดาห์ที่ ผู้รับผิดชอบ 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 1 0 1 1 12 1 3 1 4 1 5 16 17 1 คิดหัวข้อโครงงาน 2 ศึกษาและค้นคว้าข้อมูล 3 จัดทาโครงร่างงาน 4 ปฏิบัติการสร้างโครงงาน 5 ปรับปรุงทดสอบ 6 การทาเอกสารรายงาน 7 ประเมินผลงาน 8 นาเสนอโครงงาน ผลที่คาดว่าจะได้รับ (ผลลัพธ์ที่ต้องการให้เกิดขึ้นเมื่อสิ้นสุดการทาโครงงาน) -ได้รู้จักการวางแผน -สามารนามาประกอบอาชีพได้ -ได้ศึกษาแนวทางในอนาคต ด้วยหุลผลดังกล่าวผู้กล่าวจัดทาโครงงานจึงสนใจที่จะศึกษาเรื่องราว 8 เรื่องที่ต้องรู้ถ้าอยากเป็นล่าม เพื่อ เป็นประโยชน์ของผู้จัดและผู้ศึกษาต่อไป สถานที่ดาเนินการ โรงเรียนยุพราชวิทยาลัย กลุ่มสาระการเรียนรู้ที่เกี่ยวข้อง 1.กลุ่มสาระการเรียนรู้วิชาแนะแนว แหล่งอ้างอิง (เอกสาร หรือแหล่งข้อมูลต่าง ๆ ที่นามาใช้การทาโครงงาน) https://www.dek-d.com/studyabroad/50132/

×