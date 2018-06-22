Successfully reported this slideshow.
We Have a Story to Tell!
1869: Two pennies and a prayer… 2018: $23,000,000
Spiritual Growth Retreat Lake Junaluska
Mission u Pfeiffer University
Annual Celebration Lake Junaluska
Ubuntu Day of Service Sites Across the Conference
Mission Giving $622,360 Designated Giving $76,521 UMCOR Kits $74,000+
20,784 Members 661 Local Units
Assembly 2018
The Legacy Fund Endowment Campaign National Goal: $60 Million Our WNCC Goal: $1.5 Million
…our story continues!
UMW 2018 Annual Conference Report
UMW 2018 Annual Conference Report

×