Connectional Table Presentation Slideshow

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Brian Mateer
LEADERSHIP DEVELOPMENT The Seesaw Dan Hester
Effective leadership in the local church is a collaboration between laity and clergy. THE SEESAW
Leadership can be lonely if you’re the only one doing the pushing. THE SEESAW
THE SEESAW Leadership development team responds to data about effectiveness.
Leadership can be fun when it’s shared. THE SEESAW
David Beam A.C. Brock Marcia Conston Anne Dooley Parker Haynes Faye Herbin Dan Hester David Hockett Kari Howard Kim Ingram...
JUSTICE & RECONCILIATION Pam Shoffner
INCLUDED MINISTRIES • Social Justice • Environmental Creation Care • Peace with Justice • Matters of Religion and Race (CO...
WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA COMMITTEE ON NATIVE AMERICAN MINISTRIES (CONAM)
RELIGION AND RACE REPORT Rev. Dr. Emmanuel Boakye-Yiadom
MLK Day Celebration Saturday January 19, 2019 Living Into the Dream: All Of God’s Children University City United Methodis...
HISPANIC LATINO MINISTRIES Rev. Frank Ramos
THE HISPANIC CAUCUS OF THE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, MARCHA Charlotte on August 2-5, 2018
DISMANTLING RACISM Rev. Dr. In-Yong Lee Guided by Ephesians 2:14-16, our mission is to eradicate the systemic forces of ra...
CREATION CARE MINISTRY Our purpose is to encourage and resource churches of the Western NC Conference through: • Education...
CREATION CARE MINISTRY Currently, we are developing a leadership team to organize and guide our endeavors going forward. I...
CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT ASSOCIATION Rev. Brandon Wrencher Look for us on Facebook! Search for CCDA Central/Western...
Insert the Harambee See all the people video
So, where do we start? One dream One church One garden One food pantry One grocery store One neighborhood Together, we can...
MISSION Connect underserved people so they can help each other, nourish potential, and inspire purpose; so everyone can th...
OLIVIA J. NAVARRO, Founder The Sparrow Project/Feed People Not Dumpsters 704.614.1667 B.A. Nonprofit Management & Leadersh...
MISSION ENGAGEMENT
The Advance Awards •Health Initiatives •International Disaster Response •US Disaster Response
The Mission Engagement Team exists to equip the local church to be in the mission of God focusing on communication, resour...
NEIGHBORING WELL Insert video here: https://vimeo.com/276502408
MISSION CONNECTION TEAMS Through collaboration, we can increase impact and discerning of how God would have us make a tran...
MEDIKA MAMBA Insert video here: https://youtu.be/fzyr0mEBsGs
MEDS & FOOD FOR HAITIAN KIDS Dedicated to saving the lives of Haiti’s malnourished children and other nutritionally vulner...
CHURCH VITALITY Dan Pezet
The One Matters Award Nancy Rankin Angela Pleasants
The Harry Denman Evangelism Award
Jane Boatwright Wood, PresidentDEBI NIXON, Board Chair in recognition and appreciation of an exceptional personal ministry...
To promote, encourage and provide resources for Wesleyan evangelism, inviting all people into a life transforming relation...
Denman Award Presentation Sherrie Schork Jane Boatwright Wood
Fresh Expression Grant Award Luke Edwards Dan Pezet
Connectional Table Presentation Slideshow
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Connectional Table Presentation Slideshow

7 views

Published on

Justice and Reconciliation, Mission Engagement, Leadership Development, Church Vitality.

Published in: Spiritual
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Connectional Table Presentation Slideshow

  1. 1. Brian Mateer
  2. 2. LEADERSHIP DEVELOPMENT The Seesaw Dan Hester
  3. 3. Effective leadership in the local church is a collaboration between laity and clergy. THE SEESAW
  4. 4. Leadership can be lonely if you’re the only one doing the pushing. THE SEESAW
  5. 5. THE SEESAW Leadership development team responds to data about effectiveness.
  6. 6. Leadership can be fun when it’s shared. THE SEESAW
  7. 7. David Beam A.C. Brock Marcia Conston Anne Dooley Parker Haynes Faye Herbin Dan Hester David Hockett Kari Howard Kim Ingram Innocent Justice Colin Miller Jody Seymour Leesa Sluder Rene Wilt David Zietlow LEADERSHIP DEVELOPMENT TEAM Increasing the leadership capacity of ministry professionals.
  8. 8. JUSTICE & RECONCILIATION Pam Shoffner
  9. 9. INCLUDED MINISTRIES • Social Justice • Environmental Creation Care • Peace with Justice • Matters of Religion and Race (CORR) • The Ministries of the Commission on the Status and Role of Women (COSROW) • North Carolina Council of Churches (NC COC) • Christian Unity and Interreligious Relationships (CUIR) • Ethnic Caucus Ministries: • Native American • African American • Hispanic Latino American • Asian American
  10. 10. WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA COMMITTEE ON NATIVE AMERICAN MINISTRIES (CONAM)
  11. 11. RELIGION AND RACE REPORT Rev. Dr. Emmanuel Boakye-Yiadom
  12. 12. MLK Day Celebration Saturday January 19, 2019 Living Into the Dream: All Of God’s Children University City United Methodist Church 3835 W WT Harris Blvd Charlotte, NC 28269 9am-3pm “Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.” –John 15:13 (NIV) RELIGION AND RACE REPORT Rev. Dr. Emmanuel Boakye-Yiadom
  13. 13. HISPANIC LATINO MINISTRIES Rev. Frank Ramos
  14. 14. THE HISPANIC CAUCUS OF THE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, MARCHA Charlotte on August 2-5, 2018
  15. 15. DISMANTLING RACISM Rev. Dr. In-Yong Lee Guided by Ephesians 2:14-16, our mission is to eradicate the systemic forces of racism that exist in the WNCC. We all dream for a day when we will serve in a more racially just and equitable conference.
  16. 16. CREATION CARE MINISTRY Our purpose is to encourage and resource churches of the Western NC Conference through: • Education about Creation Stewardship • Awareness of Practical Ways to Be Involved in Sustainable Living • Encouragement through Sharing Success Stories • Spurring Action in Local Churches, Districts, and across the Annual Conference to turn Faith into Deeds including local projects, issue advocacy, and more
  17. 17. CREATION CARE MINISTRY Currently, we are developing a leadership team to organize and guide our endeavors going forward. If you interested and would like to know more, send an email to CreationCareWNCC@gmail.com or see me, Jonathan Brake, following this presentation.
  18. 18. CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT ASSOCIATION Rev. Brandon Wrencher Look for us on Facebook! Search for CCDA Central/Western NC Network
  19. 19. Insert the Harambee See all the people video
  20. 20. So, where do we start? One dream One church One garden One food pantry One grocery store One neighborhood Together, we can change someone’s life...for eternity THE SPARROW PROJECT So, where do we start? One Dream One Church One Garden One Food Pantry One Grocery Store One Neighborhood Together, we can change someone’s life…for eternity
  21. 21. MISSION Connect underserved people so they can help each other, nourish potential, and inspire purpose; so everyone can thrive in their community. VISION Eliminate food deserts and work towards 100% employment for people with disabilities, so that everyone feels SEEN, HEARD, and LOVED. THE SPARROW PROJECT
  22. 22. OLIVIA J. NAVARRO, Founder The Sparrow Project/Feed People Not Dumpsters 704.614.1667 B.A. Nonprofit Management & Leadership Minor in Women & Gender Studies THE SPARROW PROJECT
  23. 23. MISSION ENGAGEMENT
  24. 24. The Advance Awards •Health Initiatives •International Disaster Response •US Disaster Response
  25. 25. The Mission Engagement Team exists to equip the local church to be in the mission of God focusing on communication, resourcing and collaboration.
  26. 26. NEIGHBORING WELL Insert video here: https://vimeo.com/276502408
  27. 27. MISSION CONNECTION TEAMS Through collaboration, we can increase impact and discerning of how God would have us make a transformational impact to move our mission involvement with ministries and churches to a place of sustainable partnership.
  28. 28. MEDIKA MAMBA Insert video here: https://youtu.be/fzyr0mEBsGs
  29. 29. MEDS & FOOD FOR HAITIAN KIDS Dedicated to saving the lives of Haiti’s malnourished children and other nutritionally vulnerable people. We accomplish our mission by developing, producing and distributing highly nutritious foods, including the gold-standard Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF). We make our food products in Haiti, using Haitian workers and, whenever possible, Haitian raw materials. Haitians call our RUTF “Medika Mamba” — or “Peanut Butter Medicine” in Creole. PASS THE PEANUT 346,752 CHILDREN SAVED 2403 FARMERS TRAINED 65 HAITIANS EMPLOYED
  30. 30. CHURCH VITALITY Dan Pezet
  31. 31. The One Matters Award Nancy Rankin Angela Pleasants
  32. 32. The Harry Denman Evangelism Award
  33. 33. Jane Boatwright Wood, PresidentDEBI NIXON, Board Chair in recognition and appreciation of an exceptional personal ministry impacting the faith journey of generations of Christ Followers. “Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit” Matthew 28:19 presents the Harry Denman Evangelism Award for the Year 2018 to
  34. 34. To promote, encourage and provide resources for Wesleyan evangelism, inviting all people into a life transforming relationship with Jesus Christ.
  35. 35. Denman Award Presentation Sherrie Schork Jane Boatwright Wood
  36. 36. Fresh Expression Grant Award Luke Edwards Dan Pezet

×