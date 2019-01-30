Successfully reported this slideshow.
Agricultural Biologicals Market2018 IndustrySurvey, FutureTrends,Size, Share,Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023
www.marketresearchfuture.com2 Agricultural Biologicals Market2018 Agriculture biologicals are produced from organic source...
www.marketresearchfuture.com3 Agricultural Biologicals Market2018 Regional Analysis Browse Report @ https://www.marketrese...
www.marketresearchfuture.com4 Agricultural Biologicals Market2018 Application &Major Playersin this Research: Key Players ...
Agricultural Biologicals Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business.

  1. 1. Agricultural Biologicals Market2018 IndustrySurvey, FutureTrends,Size, Share,Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023 PREPARED BY MarketResearch Future (Part of Wantstats Research & Media Pvt. Ltd.)
  2. 2. www.marketresearchfuture.com2 Agricultural Biologicals Market2018 Agriculture biologicals are produced from organic sources such as agricultural waste, manure, biological matter, and microorganisms. They offer excellent properties such as stimulating soil microbial function, activating plant physiology, and adjusting nutrients and pH. These natural fertilizers are a favorable substitute for chemical fertilizers, which protect crops from rodents, pests, and plant diseases. Agricultural Biologicals Market 2018:IndustrySurvey, Future Trends,Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to2023
  3. 3. www.marketresearchfuture.com3 Agricultural Biologicals Market2018 Regional Analysis Browse Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/agricultural-biologicals-market-6629 • The global agricultural biologicals market has been studied across five key regions, including Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. • The North American market held the largest share in 2017 and is projected to continue its dominance during the review period. The US is the leading consumer of agricultural biologicals in the region due to the presence of major manufacturing companies, such as DowDuPont, Valent Biosciences LLC, and Agrinos. • The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at a robust CAGR during the review period owing to the increasing consumer base, government subsidies, large cultivable lands, and growing agricultural business. China accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and is projected to maintain its dominance in the following years. India and Japan are other major economies implementing biopesticides and biofertilizers. • The European market accounted for the second-largest share in 2017 due to the surging demand for bio-based fertilizers and pesticides for the safe and enhanced productivity of crops. In 2019, Bayer AG will be launching ‘Vayego’, a foliar and soil-applied insecticide for the use in rice, corn, and horticulture crops for controlling destructive caterpillars, beetles, and sucking pests. The other countries adopting agricultural biologicals in the region are Spain, Italy, and France. • The Latin American market is projected to grow at a moderate pace during the assessment period. Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina are the major countries attributing to the regional market growth due to growing demand for biologicals in cereals and grains. • The market for the Middle East & Africa is projected to grow at a sluggish rate during the forecast period due to unavailability of arable lands for cultivation of crops and lack of awareness about recent agricultural techniques.
  4. 4. www.marketresearchfuture.com4 Agricultural Biologicals Market2018 Application &Major Playersin this Research: Key Players for Agricultural Biologicals Market : • DowDuPont (US), • Isagro SpA (Italy), • Marrone Bio Innovations (US), • Bayer AG (Germany), • Syngenta (Switzerland), • BASF SE (Germany), • Certis USA L.L.C (Colombia), • Agrinos (US), • Arysta LifeScience Corporation (US). Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6629
  5. 5. www.marketresearchfuture.com5 Agricultural Biologicals Market2018 Market Segmentation The global texture paints market is segmented into product type, additives, substrate type, application, and region. • By product type, the global texture paints market is segmented into premixed texture paints, self-mixing paints, smooth textured paint, and others. Among these, smooth texture paints has claimed the largest share of the global market on account of its extensive use in residential and non-residential projects. This product type segment is expected to continue its dominance during the review period as well. • By additives, the global texture market is segmented into sand, quartz, household items, and other texture additives. The sand is leading segment and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Growing consumption in the premixed and self-mixed type of texture paints for exterior walls application along with remarkable increase in the construction spending across the emerging nations of Asia Pacific and the Middle East is bound to bolster the market growth over the review period. • By substrate type, the global texture paints market is segmented into the interior (walls, ceilings, floorings) and exterior walls. The interior substrate type segment has noted the largest consumption of texture paints in a bid to improve the aesthetic appeal of interior walls, floors, and ceilings. Flourishing home interior designing industry is projected to positively influence the growth of this particular segment during the forecast period. • By application, the global texture paints market is segmented into residential and non-residential. Improving living standards has been instrumental in the surging demand for texture paints in the residential sector, thus the residential application segment is likely to lead the global market in coming years. Enquire Now @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/6629
