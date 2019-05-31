Nou chi (year in review presentation)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Year in Review Nou Chi Yang
  2. 2. English Now this year, the important thing I learned in English was Mt. Everest. The beginning of the school year, the important thing I learned in English was Natural Disaster. 2
  3. 3. Geography/Ethnic Studies In Geography/Ethnic Studies I learned about Empathy and Sympathy. 3 In Geography/Ethnic Studies, I learned about countries.
  4. 4. Math In Math, I learned about Graphing and the another thing I learned about Transformation.
  5. 5. Biology The important thing I learned in Biology was Chromosomes and Photosynthesis. 5
  6. 6. In English, what I like is we learned about Mt. Everest. 6 What I Like: In Math, what I like is when we play a game.
  7. 7. What I want to improve is my grades. What I Want To Improve: 7 The other thing I want to improve is my quizzes and tests in Biology.

