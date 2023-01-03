Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Mental Health and Digital Safety Tips for Journalists.pptx

Jan. 03, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
Continuing the journey - principles for future success as a Social Media Jour...
Continuing the journey - principles for future success as a Social Media Jour...
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

50 Ways to Make Media Pay (2021 edition)
Damian Radcliffe
Public Scholarship Workshop - Tips and Tricks for Academics
Damian Radcliffe
Understanding and Implementing Innovation in News Media and Journalism
Damian Radcliffe
Handout: Resources for Managing Misinformation (2021)
Damian Radcliffe
Media Literacy and Misinformation: What is it? Why is it growing? And what ca...
Damian Radcliffe
How the Middle East used Social Media in 2020
Damian Radcliffe
The Impact of COVID-19 on Journalism in Emerging Economies and the Global South
Damian Radcliffe
Slides: The Impact of COVID-19 on Journalism in Emerging Economies and the Gl...
Damian Radcliffe
1 of 20 Ad

Mental Health and Digital Safety Tips for Journalists.pptx

Jan. 03, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Internet

Tips and recommendations for my Social Media for Journalists class (Fall 2022) at the University of Oregon. The deck includes tips for digital safety, self-care and mental well-being, as well as managing digital overload. It features links to resources and materials from DART, CPJ, Poynter and others.

Tips and recommendations for my Social Media for Journalists class (Fall 2022) at the University of Oregon. The deck includes tips for digital safety, self-care and mental well-being, as well as managing digital overload. It features links to resources and materials from DART, CPJ, Poynter and others.

Internet
Advertisement

Recommended

Continuing the journey - principles for future success as a Social Media Jour...
Damian Radcliffe
18 views
9 slides
Managing Media Literacy and Misinformation
Damian Radcliffe
10 views
64 slides
Instagram Stories tipsheet.pptx
Damian Radcliffe
25 views
12 slides
Managing Media Literacy and Misinformation
Damian Radcliffe
26 views
128 slides
Resources: Media Literacy and Managing Misinformation
Damian Radcliffe
7 views
16 slides
5 Ways To Get College Students To Come Work At Your Newspaper
Damian Radcliffe
60 views
31 slides
Understanding Media Literacy and Misinformation
Damian Radcliffe
80 views
115 slides
Media Policy Instruments to support local journalism
Damian Radcliffe
16 views
75 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

More from Damian Radcliffe (20)

50 Ways to Make Media Pay (2021 edition)
Damian Radcliffe
79 views
Public Scholarship Workshop - Tips and Tricks for Academics
Damian Radcliffe
199 views
Understanding and Implementing Innovation in News Media and Journalism
Damian Radcliffe
207 views
Handout: Resources for Managing Misinformation (2021)
Damian Radcliffe
260 views
Media Literacy and Misinformation: What is it? Why is it growing? And what ca...
Damian Radcliffe
316 views
How the Middle East used Social Media in 2020
Damian Radcliffe
253 views
The Impact of COVID-19 on Journalism in Emerging Economies and the Global South
Damian Radcliffe
159 views
Slides: The Impact of COVID-19 on Journalism in Emerging Economies and the Gl...
Damian Radcliffe
237 views
The Publisher’s Guide to Navigating COVID-19
Damian Radcliffe
287 views
The Publisher’s Guide to eCommerce: Case Studies
Damian Radcliffe
201 views
Damian Radcliffe AEJMC 2020 10 x tips for online teaching
Damian Radcliffe
1k views
Demystifying Media: The rise of esports
Damian Radcliffe
230 views
Demystifying Online Misinformation, with Dr. Claire Wardle, co-founder and Ex...
Damian Radcliffe
204 views
Demystifying Community Engagement, with Ashley Alvarado, director of communit...
Damian Radcliffe
347 views
التواصل الاجتماعي عبر الانترنت ٢٠١٩ تقرير جديد يسلط الضوء على أحدث اتجاهات وس...
Damian Radcliffe
269 views
Q&A with Matthew Winkler, Editor-in-Chief Emeritus and co-founder of Bloomber...
Damian Radcliffe
158 views
Press release: Social Media in the Middle East, 2019 in review
Damian Radcliffe
184 views
Social Media in the Middle East: 2019 in review
Damian Radcliffe
3.1k views
Shifting Practices for a Stronger Tomorrow: Local Journalism in the Pacific N...
Damian Radcliffe
661 views
19 things we learned about Digital Media and Journalism in 2019
Damian Radcliffe
949 views
50 Ways to Make Media Pay (2021 edition)
Damian Radcliffe
79 views
83 slides
Public Scholarship Workshop - Tips and Tricks for Academics
Damian Radcliffe
199 views
63 slides
Understanding and Implementing Innovation in News Media and Journalism
Damian Radcliffe
207 views
32 slides
Handout: Resources for Managing Misinformation (2021)
Damian Radcliffe
260 views
16 slides
Media Literacy and Misinformation: What is it? Why is it growing? And what ca...
Damian Radcliffe
316 views
78 slides
How the Middle East used Social Media in 2020
Damian Radcliffe
253 views
64 slides

Recently uploaded (20)

3rd grade Unit 3 __People I Love__.ppt
idemAKDOAN
0 views
unit 2 confinement techniques.pdf
RohitGautam261127
0 views
What's new in NextJS 13_.pdf
TapanPatel847364
4 views
Assignment No2 CS.docx
LeoIrsi
0 views
Performance Appraisal.pptx
downloadhub2
0 views
softengin-170418144531.pdf
AdityasTech
2 views
amil baba in canada amil baba in uk amil baba in usa amil baba in multan amil...
amilabibi1
4 views
PCRM.pptx
darsh228313
0 views
1658715.ppt
MohammadMouidulIslam1
1 view
crossword.doc
idemAKDOAN
0 views
10-G9A-G10A -E-LearnP3-D9-ICT-S2-Chapter-2-Input and Output Devices.pptx
RajavarmanS3
0 views
Final Term Fall 2022 Date Sheet.pdf
thespartins
0 views
AFRIQ ARBITRAGE SYSTEM - AAS
KVIEW
17 views
Ashwani Kumar.pptx
Daman Arneja
2 views
Time Table.docx
Rajeshsharma766467
3 views
Lecture 9.ppt
NaeemRasheed5
3 views
wsv-control-valves-catalogue.pdf
wsv- valve
5 views
Superapp
AswinV28
3 views
PowerPoint-Feel-better-with-art.-1.10.21 copy.pptx
BasmaMaher7
3 views
Presentation (4) (1)-1.pptx
sanjaykarn6
2 views
3rd grade Unit 3 __People I Love__.ppt
idemAKDOAN
0 views
8 slides
unit 2 confinement techniques.pdf
RohitGautam261127
0 views
37 slides
What's new in NextJS 13_.pdf
TapanPatel847364
4 views
4 slides
Assignment No2 CS.docx
LeoIrsi
0 views
1 slide
Performance Appraisal.pptx
downloadhub2
0 views
35 slides
softengin-170418144531.pdf
AdityasTech
2 views
17 slides
Advertisement

Mental Health and Digital Safety Tips for Journalists.pptx

  1. 1. Social Media Safety and Managing Your Mental Health Fall 2022
  2. 2. Sound familiar? • FOMO • Doomscrolling • Feeling overwhelmed
  3. 3. Strategies?
  4. 4. Some ideas • Newsletters • Limiting usage • Digital Detox • Blockers • “Cell phone jail”
  5. 5. Digital Safety
  6. 6. Some tips from CPJ (Committee to Protect Journalists) Read Read more: https://cpj.org/2019/07/digital-safety-kit-journalists/ Turn on Turn on two-factor authentication (2FA). Ideally, use an authenticator app as your form of 2FA instead of SMS. Create Create long passwords of more than 15 characters. Do not reuse passwords. Use a password manager to help you manage your passwords. Delete Delete any accounts that you no longer use. Remember to create copies of any information you want to save. Review Review your privacy settings and understand what information is public, especially on social media. Separate Separate your work and private life online and avoid mixing professional and personal information in accounts. This will limit access to data if one of them is breached.
  7. 7. Task Sign up to https://haveibeenpwned.com/, a site that notifies you via email if any of the software or websites you used have had their data breached. While this might be scary, it is also one of the best early-warning systems to see if your data has been leaked, so you can then act accordingly. Via: IJNET https://ijnet.org/en/story/tips-help-journalists-protect-themselves-online
  8. 8. Pro Tip “Regularly scrub your social media accounts with apps like Jumble and Scrubber that can detect and delete old posts based on various filters such as profanity or religious and political content. Conduct reverse image searches to double check whether photos of you have been indexed by search engines. A seemingly harmless photo can sometimes provide a surprising amount of information about you and pose a threat to your safety.” Via: First Draft https://firstdraftnews.org/articles/how-journalists-can-keep-safe-and-connected-in-a-crisis/
  9. 9. Do the NYT Doxxing Training • Doxxing Guide: This guide details steps that you can walk through on your own or with a group to begin cleaning up your online footprint. It includes a list of data broker websites that offer opt-out options, targeted techniques for search engines and tips for locking down your social media accounts. • Social Media Security and Privacy Checklist: This guide includes checklists of recommended security and privacy settings for several popular social media websites that will ensure your profiles are locked down and that you’re only sharing information that you’re comfortable sharing. • Doxxing Curriculum Outline: A high-level overview of the curriculum we used when running doxxing workshops at The New York Times. If you’d like to bring a version of this program to your newsroom or organization, or to a group you work with, this resource will help you build out a formal training session. Via https://open.nytimes.com/how-to-dox-yourself-on-the-internet-d2892b4c5954
  10. 10. *New* Meta Online Safety Course for Journalists Launched 4th March 2022. Course modules include: • Laying a strong digital security foundation • Secure social media usage • How to report from difficult situations in a secure fashion • Countering online harassment See: https://www.facebook.com/journalismproject/meta-announces-digital-security-course
  11. 11. Self care and mental wellbeing
  12. 12. Via Journalism.co.uk Create a Tweetdeck ‘happy column’ 1 Separate your accounts (in terms of what you consume) 2 Turn off your notifications 3 Set aside time for yourself 4 Do not be afraid to ask for help 5 Join a community of peers 6
  13. 13. Center for Health Journalism Prevent isolation: • Find someone to talk to so you don’t feel alone. • Keep a journal of emotions, thoughts and experiences. • Understand the emotions you feel are normal. Practice self-care: • Exercise and eat properly. • Relax regularly. • Get enough sleep. • Take some time off. • Avoid mood-altering drugs and alcohol. Practice mindfulness: • Make time for simple activities that you enjoy: go for a walk, listen to music, spend time with a pet, read a book. • Stay in the present by paying close attention to what is actually happening right now. • Learn a mindfulness technique such as meditation, tai chi or yoga. Or simply focus on your breath for a few minutes as you inhale and exhale. Via: https://centerforhealthjournalism.org/resources/lessons/reporters-covering-stressful- assignments-self-care-crucial
  14. 14. "I don’t think vulnerability is the right word because when we say 'I need help’, that’s not being vulnerable, that’s actually saying ‘I’m being strong and I’m admitting that something is happening to me’." Hannah Storm, CEO of the Ethical Journalism Network
  15. 15. Resources Via: Journalists Resource https://journalistsresource.org/home/ self-care-tips-for-journalists-plus-a-list- of-several-resources/
  16. 16. Self-care • Self-Care Tips for News Media (Dart Center): “These tips are offered as suggestions only, to assist in fostering healthier newsrooms and better journalism. They are based on research findings on well-being and resilience and the practical experience of news professionals in the field.” • Safety and Self-Care Strategies for Every Beat (Dart Center): Video, where a “panel introduced safety, security and self-care strategies that should be in every reporter’s toolkit, for assignments ranging from neighborhood beats to disasters, mass shootings, and investigative projects.” • Mindfulness Training for Journalists (Dart Center): On September 10, 2015, “the Dart Center hosted a special half- day workshop on mindfulness practice, led by teachers from the monastic community founded by poet, author and activist Thich Nhat Hanh.” • Chair Yoga for Journalists (Dart Center): “This 11 min. chair yoga by former foreign correspondent Kimina Lyall, Deputy Director, Dart Centre Asia Pacific is for media practitioners working at their desks or working from home. You do not need to be a yoga practitioner.” • How journalists can take care of themselves while covering trauma (Poynter): “Journalists can’t properly cover trauma if they’re suffering themselves — here’s a guide to self-care.” • Under Pressure: Coping with stress, and knowing you’re not alone: A tip sheet compiled by Ken Armstrong, senior reporter at ProPublica. • 6 tips for protecting your mental health when reporting on trauma (International Journalists’ Network): “The following techniques may help journalists build [their] own resiliency and learn how to report sensibly on trauma- related issues.”
  17. 17. Apps and online tools for self-care Insight Timer: A free library of thousands of guided meditations PTSD Coach: Developed by the VA, the app provides education about PTSD, information about professional care, self assessment and tools to manage stresses of daily life with PTSD. Mindfulness Coach: Developed by the VA, the app has been shown to be effective in reducing stress, increasing self awareness and helping with anxiety and depression. Insomnia Coach: Developed by the VA, the app is based on Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia. COVID Coach: Developed by the VA, the app supports self-care and overall mental health during the pandemic. Provider Resilience: The app is designed to help users to stay emotionally healthy while remaining productive. Although it’s designed for health-care providers, it can be useful for journalists.

Editor's Notes

  • https://www.journalism.co.uk/news/six-self-care-tips-for-journalists-to-prevent-pandemic-burnout/s2/a785056/
  • https://centerforhealthjournalism.org/resources/lessons/reporters-covering-stressful-assignments-self-care-crucial
  • https://journalistsresource.org/home/self-care-tips-for-journalists-plus-a-list-of-several-resources/

×