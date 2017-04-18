M. RUTH ÁLVAREZ QUINTILLÁN (2016/2017) MANEJO DEL PACIENTE CON HIPOPOTASEMIA
ÍNDICE DE CONTENIDOS:  Generalidades del potasio en condiciones normales.  Definición de la hipopotasemia.  Sintomatolo...
GENERALIDADES DEL POTASIO:  Es el principal catión intracelular y desempeña una función vital en metabolismo celular, la ...
GENERALIDADES DEL POTASIO:  Para mantener el equilibrio el potasio debe ingerirse diariamente. Casi todos los alimentos c...
HIPOPOTASEMIA: DEFINICIÓN  Concentración sérica anormalmente baja de potasio (menor a 3,5 mEq/L) debido a una pérdida exc...
HIPOPOTASEMIA: DEFINICIÓN  Uso de fármacos como diuréticos eliminadores de potasio, corticoesteroides, anfotericina B y d...
HIPOPOTASEMIA: DEFINICIÓN  Pérdida relativa de potasio cuando pasa del LEC al LIC.  Pérdida de iones H y alcalosis.  Pe...
SINTOMATOLOGÍA:  Puede cursar o no con síntomas.  Aumento de frecuencia urinaria, dolor al orinar.  Pérdida de peso.  ...
MANIFESTACIONES CLÍNICAS CARDÍACAS:  Latidos ectópicos aurículo-ventriculares.  Aumento del perfil arritmogénico de la d...
NEUROMUSCULARES:  Debilidad muscular y mialgias.  Rabdomiólisis con fracaso renal agudo (hipopotasemia grave).  Atrofia...
SNC:  Letargia  Irritabilidad  Síntomas psicóticos. MANIFESTACIONES CLÍNICAS
RENALES:  Diabetes insípida por resistencia a la ADH.  Nefropatía intersticial o aparición de quistes renales (ambos en ...
GASTROINTESTINALES:  Náuseas.  Vómitos.  Íleo paralitico.
METABOLICAS:  Intolerancia a los Hidratos de Carbono, por disminución de la secreción de la insulina.  Alcalosis metaból...
DIAGNÓSTICO:  ANAMNESIS:  Anorexia, náuseas, vómito, molestias abdominales, calambres musculares.  Duración de los sínt...
 GASOMETRÍA ARTERIAL:  La hipopotasemia se asocia con un aumento del PH.  ESTUDIOS DE LA FUNCIÓN RENAL:  Creatinina sé...
TRATAMIENTO: FARMACOLÓGICO:  Complementos orales o parenterales de potasio.  En el paciente que no toma nada por boca se...
TRATAMIENTO:  NUTRICIÓN:  Dieta con abundantes alimentos ricos en potasio:
TRATAMIENTO:  PROMOCIÓN DE LA SALUD:  Educación general para la salud.  Uso de bebidas deportivas (sudoración excesiva,...
CUIDADOS DE ENFERMERÍA:  Administrar los suplementos de fósforo, calcio y vitamina D.  Informar hallazgos anormales en l...
 Evaluar los cambios en la amplitud de movimiento de las articulaciones y en la fuerza muscular.  Evitar la inmovilidad ...
 Detectar arritmias y cambios en el electrocardiograma segmento QT prolongado y cambios en la conducción auriculoventricu...
  M. RUTH ÁLVAREZ QUINTILLÁN (2016/2017) MANEJO DEL PACIENTE CON HIPOPOTASEMIA
  2. 2. ÍNDICE DE CONTENIDOS:  Generalidades del potasio en condiciones normales.  Definición de la hipopotasemia.  Sintomatología y manifestaciones clínicas.  Diagnóstico.  Tratamiento de la hipopotasemia.  Cuidados de Enfermería al paciente con hipopotasemia.  Referencias bibliográficas.
  3. 3. GENERALIDADES DEL POTASIO:  Es el principal catión intracelular y desempeña una función vital en metabolismo celular, la función cardíaca y neuromuscular.  En condiciones normales el LEC es de 3,5 a 5 mEq/L y el LIC de 140 a 150 mEq/L.  Esta diferencia de concentraciones mantiene el potencial de membrana en reposo de las células nerviosas y musculares.  Es necesario para almacenar glucógeno en las células musculares esqueléticas.  Bomba de sodio/potasio.
  4. 4. GENERALIDADES DEL POTASIO:  Para mantener el equilibrio el potasio debe ingerirse diariamente. Casi todos los alimentos contienen potasio.  Los riñones eliminan el potasio incluso cuando se detiene su ingesta. Pueden perderse o almacenarse grandes cantidades por esta vía.  El aumento de la concentración de potasio en el LEC estimula la producción de aldosterona y aumenta la excreción de potasio.  Se pierden cantidades pequeñas por las heces.
  5. 5. HIPOPOTASEMIA: DEFINICIÓN  Concentración sérica anormalmente baja de potasio (menor a 3,5 mEq/L) debido a una pérdida excesiva de potasio o ingesta inadecuada.  Es secundaria a:
  6. 6. HIPOPOTASEMIA: DEFINICIÓN  Uso de fármacos como diuréticos eliminadores de potasio, corticoesteroides, anfotericina B y dosis grandes de algunos antibióticos.  Hiperaldosteronismo: secreción excesiva de aldosterona que da lugar a la eliminación excesiva de potasio por los riñones.  Glusosuria y diuresis osmótica (diabetes mellitus).  Pérdidas digestivas por vómitos intensos, aspiración gástrica o diarrea.  Ingestión inadecuada:  Pacientes hospitalizados (tratamiento parenteral prolongado con soluciones sin potasio).  Pacientes con anorexia nerviosa o alcoholismo (vómitos, diarrea, uso de laxantes o diuréticos).
  7. 7. HIPOPOTASEMIA: DEFINICIÓN  Pérdida relativa de potasio cuando pasa del LEC al LIC.  Pérdida de iones H y alcalosis.  Periodos de reparación tisular rápida (quemadura, traumatismo).  Exceso de insulina (entrada de potasio en células musculares esqueléticas y hepáticas) en estrés agudo o hipotermia.
  8. 8. SINTOMATOLOGÍA:  Puede cursar o no con síntomas.  Aumento de frecuencia urinaria, dolor al orinar.  Pérdida de peso.  Síntomas de niveles bajos de azúcar (temblores, sudoración, cansancio).  Confusión.  Falta de aire, dolor de pecho.  Palpitaciones.  Náuseas que afectan la capacidad de comer y no se alivian con medicamentos.  Diarrea (4 a 6 episodios en 24 horas) que no se alivia con antidiarreicos ni con modificación en la dieta.
  9. 9. MANIFESTACIONES CLÍNICAS CARDÍACAS:  Latidos ectópicos aurículo-ventriculares.  Aumento del perfil arritmogénico de la digoxina.  Alteraciones electrocardiográficas: -Sobre la conducción: Ensanchamiento del complejo QRS y prolongación de los intervalos PR y QT. -Sobre la repolarización: Aplanamiento de la onda T, depresión del segmento ST, fusión de las ondas T y U en hipopotasemias severas.
  10. 10. NEUROMUSCULARES:  Debilidad muscular y mialgias.  Rabdomiólisis con fracaso renal agudo (hipopotasemia grave).  Atrofia muscular (hipopotasemia crónica).
  11. 11. SNC:  Letargia  Irritabilidad  Síntomas psicóticos. MANIFESTACIONES CLÍNICAS
  12. 12. RENALES:  Diabetes insípida por resistencia a la ADH.  Nefropatía intersticial o aparición de quistes renales (ambos en hipopotasemia crónica).
  13. 13. GASTROINTESTINALES:  Náuseas.  Vómitos.  Íleo paralitico.
  14. 14. METABOLICAS:  Intolerancia a los Hidratos de Carbono, por disminución de la secreción de la insulina.  Alcalosis metabólica, por aumento de la eliminación del H+, reabsorción del bicarbonato y síntesis de amoníaco.
  15. 15. DIAGNÓSTICO:  ANAMNESIS:  Anorexia, náuseas, vómito, molestias abdominales, calambres musculares.  Duración de los síntomas y factores precipitantes.  EXPLORACIÓN FÍSICA:  Estado mental, constantes vitales, ortostáticas, pulsos periféricos y apical, ruidos intestinales, distensión abdominal, fuerza y tono muscular.  POTASIO SÉRICO:  3 a 3,5 mEq/L = hipopotasemia leve.  2,5 a 3 mEq/L = hipopotasemia moderada.  <2,5 mEq/L = hipopotasemia intensa.
  16. 16.  GASOMETRÍA ARTERIAL:  La hipopotasemia se asocia con un aumento del PH.  ESTUDIOS DE LA FUNCIÓN RENAL:  Creatinina sérica y nitrógeno ureico en sangre (BUN).  REGISTROS DE ECG.
  17. 17. TRATAMIENTO: FARMACOLÓGICO:  Complementos orales o parenterales de potasio.  En el paciente que no toma nada por boca se añaden 40 mEq de cloruro potásico al día a los líquidos intravenosos.  Diuréticos ahorradores de potasio. Permiten que los riñones retengan potasio mientras orina más. (Espironolactona).
  18. 18. TRATAMIENTO:  NUTRICIÓN:  Dieta con abundantes alimentos ricos en potasio:
  19. 19. TRATAMIENTO:  PROMOCIÓN DE LA SALUD:  Educación general para la salud.  Uso de bebidas deportivas (sudoración excesiva, vómitos o diarreas intensas).  Educación sobre la dieta (pacientes con anorexia nerviosa).  Educación sobre uso de diuréticos.  Vigilar periódicamente la [] sérica de potasio.
  20. 20. CUIDADOS DE ENFERMERÍA:  Administrar los suplementos de fósforo, calcio y vitamina D.  Informar hallazgos anormales en los niveles sanguíneos de fósforo y calcio.  Palpar las articulaciones y detectar engrosamiento, edema e hipersensibilidad dolorosa.
  21. 21.  Evaluar los cambios en la amplitud de movimiento de las articulaciones y en la fuerza muscular.  Evitar la inmovilidad prolongada.  Explorar la presencia de hormigueo, espasmos corporales, convulsiones y confusión.
  22. 22.  Detectar arritmias y cambios en el electrocardiograma segmento QT prolongado y cambios en la conducción auriculoventricular.  Fomentar la adaptación al régimen terapéutico.  Evaluar la presencia de signos y síntomas de Chevostec y Trousseau.
×