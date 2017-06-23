What's New in JHipsterLand - Devoxx Poland 2017

-
JHipster is an application generator that allows you to create monoliths or microservices, based on Spring Boot and Angular. It leverages Spring Cloud for microservices and contains best-of-breed JavaScript and CSS libraries for creating your UI. In this session, you’ll learn about what’s new in JHipster. Topics include Angular 4, Progressive Web Apps, HTTP/2, JUnit 5 and Spring 5.
Monolith Demo: https://github.com/mraible/jhipster4-demo/blob/master/README.adoc
Microservices Demo: https://developer.okta.com/blog/2017/06/20/develop-microservices-with-jhipster
