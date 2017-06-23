What's New in JHipsterLand - Devoxx Poland 2017

What’s New in JHipster Matt Raible matt.raible@okta.com #DevoxxPL @mraible + =
Blogger on raibledesigns.com UI Architect and Java Champion Father, Skier, Mountain Biker, Whitewater Rafter Web Framework Connoisseur Who is Matt Raible?
Authentication Standards
About You Are you a Java developer that likes Spring? Do you like JavaScript? TypeScript? Anyone using Angular? Have you used JHipster before?
JHipster jhipster.github.io
JHipster is Open Source Web Statistics, May 2017 386K Page Views 49K Downloads GitHub Statistics 7297 Stars 337 Contributors www.openhub.net/p/generator-jhipster
JHipster Downloads
How to use JHipster To install JHipster and Yeoman, use npm: npm install -g yo generator-jhipster Then create a directory ...
Feature In JHipster 4? Angular ✅ Progressive Web Apps ✅ HTTP/2 ✅ JUnit 5 ❌ Spring 5 ❌ Bootstrap 4 ✅ What’s new in JHipster...
HTTP/2 Binary, instead of textual Fully multiplexed, instead of ordered and blocking Can use one connection for parallel...
HTTP/2 in JHipster /* * Enable HTTP/2 for Undertow - https://twitter.com/ankinson/status/829256167700492288 * HTTP/2 requi...
HTTP/2 in JHipster # =============================================================================================== # To ...
JUnit 5
Spring 5
#DevoxxPL Spring Boot 1.5 Apache Kafka Support Cloud Foundry actuator extensions Spring Data Ingalls LDAP support Logg...
Bootstrap 4
Bootstrap 4
Build Tools Java: Maven or Gradle AngularJS: Gulp Angular: Webpack Web Dependencies: AngularJS: Bower Angular: npm or...
Cool Webpack Features webpack-bundle-analyzer webpack-dashboard
Get Started with JHipster 4 Demo
AAA Sonar Rating
JHipster Libraries
JHipster + React
Continuous Integration and Deployment $ yo jhipster:ci-cd Supports: Jenkins pipeline Travis CI GitLab CI CircleCI jhi...
Deploying to Production Cloud Foundry Heroku Kubernetes AWS AWS with Boxfuse
Microservices with Docker Demo
JHipster 4 Tutorials and Videos Monolith https://github.com/mraible/jhipster4-demo Microservices https://developer.okt...
The JHipster Mini-Book 2.0 Release on Dec 5, 2016 jhipster-book.com 21-points.com @jhipster_book Write your own InfoQ mini-book! github.com/mraible/infoq-mini-book
developer.okta.com/blog
Questions? Keep in touch! raibledesigns.com @mraible Presentations speakerdeck.com/mraible Code github.com/oktadeveloper
What's New in JHipsterLand - Devoxx Poland 2017

JHipster is an application generator that allows you to create monoliths or microservices, based on Spring Boot and Angular. It leverages Spring Cloud for microservices and contains best-of-breed JavaScript and CSS libraries for creating your UI. In this session, you’ll learn about what’s new in JHipster. Topics include Angular 4, Progressive Web Apps, HTTP/2, JUnit 5 and Spring 5.

Monolith Demo: https://github.com/mraible/jhipster4-demo/blob/master/README.adoc

Microservices Demo: https://developer.okta.com/blog/2017/06/20/develop-microservices-with-jhipster

  What's New in JHipster Matt Raible matt.raible@okta.com @mraible
  Blogger on raibledesigns.com UI Architect and Java Champion Father, Skier, Mountain Biker, Whitewater Rafter Web Framework Connoisseur Who is Matt Raible?
  3. 3. Authentication Standards
  About You Are you a Java developer that likes Spring? Do you like JavaScript? TypeScript? Anyone using Angular? Have you used JHipster before?
  JHipster jhipster.github.io
  JHipster is Open Source Web Statistics, May 2017 386K Page Views 49K Downloads GitHub Statistics 7297 Stars 337 Contributors www.openhub.net/p/generator-jhipster
  7. 7. JHipster Downloads
  8. 8. How to use JHipster To install JHipster and Yeoman, use npm: npm install -g yo generator-jhipster Then create a directory and cd into it: mkdir myapp && cd myapp Then run Yeoman: yo jhipster
  9. 9. Feature In JHipster 4? Angular ✅ Progressive Web Apps ✅ HTTP/2 ✅ JUnit 5 ❌ Spring 5 ❌ Bootstrap 4 ✅ What’s new in JHipsterLand? #DevoxxPL
  10. 10. HTTP/2 Binary, instead of textual Fully multiplexed, instead of ordered and blocking Can use one connection for parallelism Uses header compression to reduce overhead Allows servers to “push” responses proactively into client caches
  11. 11. HTTP/2 in JHipster /* * Enable HTTP/2 for Undertow - https://twitter.com/ankinson/status/829256167700492288 * HTTP/2 requires HTTPS, so HTTP requests will fallback to HTTP/1.1. * See the JHipsterProperties class and your application-*.yml configuration files * for more information. */ if (jHipsterProperties.getHttp().getVersion().equals(JHipsterProperties.Http.Version.V_2_0)) { if (container instanceof UndertowEmbeddedServletContainerFactory) { ((UndertowEmbeddedServletContainerFactory) container) .addBuilderCustomizers((builder) -> { builder.setServerOption(UndertowOptions.ENABLE_HTTP2, true); }); } }
  12. 12. HTTP/2 in JHipster # =============================================================================================== # To enable SSL, generate a certificate using: # keytool -genkey -alias blog -storetype PKCS12 -keyalg RSA -keysize 2048 -keystore keystore.p12 -validity 3650 # # You can also use Let's Encrypt: # https://maximilian-boehm.com/hp2121/Create-a-Java-Keystore-JKS-from-Let-s-Encrypt-Certificates.htm # # Then, modify the server.ssl properties so your "server" configuration looks like: # # server: # port: 8443 # ssl: # key-store: keystore.p12 # key-store-password: <your-password> # keyStoreType: PKCS12 # keyAlias: blog # =============================================================================================== jhipster: http: version: V_1_1 # To use HTTP/2 you will need SSL support (see above the "server.ssl" configuration)
  13. 13. JUnit 5
  14. 14. Spring 5
  Spring Boot 1.5 Apache Kafka Support Cloud Foundry actuator extensions Spring Data Ingalls LDAP support Loggers endpoint Spring Security 4.2 Support
  16. 16. Bootstrap 4
  17. 17. Bootstrap 4
  18. 18. Build Tools Java: Maven or Gradle AngularJS: Gulp Angular: Webpack Web Dependencies: AngularJS: Bower Angular: npm or yarn
  19. 19. Cool Webpack Features webpack-bundle-analyzer webpack-dashboard
  20. 20. Get Started with JHipster 4 Demo
  21. 21. AAA Sonar Rating
  22. 22. JHipster Libraries
  23. 23. JHipster + React
  24. 24. Continuous Integration and Deployment $ yo jhipster:ci-cd Supports: Jenkins pipeline Travis CI GitLab CI CircleCI jhipster.github.io/setting-up-ci/
  25. 25. Deploying to Production Cloud Foundry Heroku Kubernetes AWS AWS with Boxfuse
  26. 26. Microservices with Docker Demo
  27. 27. JHipster 4 Tutorials and Videos Monolith https://github.com/mraible/jhipster4-demo Microservices https://developer.okta.com/blog/2017/06/20/develop- microservices-with-jhipster
  The JHipster Mini-Book 2.0 Release on Dec 5, 2016 jhipster-book.com 21-points.com @jhipster_book Write your own InfoQ mini-book! github.com/mraible/infoq-mini-book
  29. 29. developer.okta.com/blog
  Questions? Keep in touch! raibledesigns.com @mraible Presentations speakerdeck.com/mraible Code github.com/oktadeveloper

