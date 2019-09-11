Mobile development offers a lot of options. To develop native apps, you can use Java or Kotlin on Android. On iOS, you can use Objective C or Swift. There are other options, too. You can build hybrid mobile apps and Progressive Web Apps (PWAs). Hybrid mobile apps are those created with web technologies (HTML, JavaScript, and CSS) that look like native apps. PWAs have the ability to work offline and act like mobile apps.



In this talk, we'll explore a few different mobile technologies: Ionic 4 (with Angular), React Native, and PWAs. You'll walk away with knowledge of how to build mobile + Spring Boot apps in minutes with JHipster.



