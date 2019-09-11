Microservices are being deployed by many Java Hipsters. If you're working with a large team that needs different release cycles for product components, microservices can be a blessing. If you're working at your VW Restoration Shop and running its online store with your own software, having five services to manage and deploy can be a real pain.



This presentation will show you how to use JHipster to create Angular + Spring Boot apps with a unified front-end. You will leave with the know-how to create your own excellent apps!



Bonus: I'll show you how to use Ionic for JHipster to create native applications on mobile. It's pretty darn slick!



