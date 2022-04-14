Just for you: FREE 60-day trial to the world’s largest digital library.
In this session, you'll learn about recommended patterns for securing your backend APIs, the infrastructure they run on, and your SPAs and mobile apps.
The world is no longer a place where you just need to secure your apps’ UI. You need to pay attention to your dependency pipeline and open-source frameworks, too. Once you have the app built, with secure-by-design code, what about the cloud it runs on? Are the servers secure? What about the accounts you use to access them?
If you lock all that sh*t down, how do you codify your solution so you can transport it cloud-to-cloud, or back to on-premises? This session will explore these concepts and many more!
