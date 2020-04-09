Fisica 2 covid 19

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. PLANIFICACIONES DIARIAS COVID-19 2020-2021 ASIGNATURA FÍSICA SEGUNDO BGU
  2. 2. PLAN 1 UNIDAD EDUCATIVA FISCAL OSWALDO GUAYASAMIN CALERO 2020-2021 CANTÓN:JIPIJAPA PROVINCIA: MANABI Circuito: C10 PLAN DE DESTREZAS CON CRITERIO DE DESEMPEÑO Artículo 11 literal i, Artículos 40 y 42 1. DATOS INFORMATIVOS: Título de la unidad: EL MOVIMIENTO DOCENTE: ÁREA / ASIGNATURA: NÚMERO DE PERIODOS: FECHA DE INICIO: FECHA DE FINALIZACIÓN: Prof. Marlon Antonio Quirumbay García Ciencias naturales/física 2 4 4/05/2020 8/05/2020 OBJETIVOS EDUCATIVOS DEL BLOQUE: EJE TRANSVERSAL / INSTITUCIONAL  Comprender que el desarrollo de la Física está ligado a la historia de la humanidad y al avance de la civilización y apreciar su contribución en el progreso socioeconómico, cultural y tecnológico de la sociedad. La interculturalidad DESTREZA A DESARROLLAR: INDICADOR ESENCIAL DE EVALUACIÓN: CN.F.5.1.1. Determinar la posición y el desplazamiento de un objeto (considerado puntual) que se mueve, a lo largo de una trayectoria rectilínea, en un sistema de referencia establecida y sistematizar información relacionada al cambio de posición en función del tiempo, como resultado de la observación de movimiento de un objeto y el empleo de tablas y gráficas. I.CN.F.5.1.1. Determina magnitudes cinemáticas escalares como: posición, desplazamiento, rapidez en el MRU, a partir de tablas y gráficas. (I.1., I.2.) 2. PLANIFICACIÓN ESTRATEGIAS METODOLÓGICAS RECURSOS INDICADORES DE LOGRO TÉCNICAS / INSTRUMENTOS DE EVALUACIÓN Tema: MOVIMIENTO Y SISTEMA DE REFERENCIA-TRAYECTORIA, POSICION Y DESPLAZAMIENTO. Experiencia:  Recordar los aspectos del movimiento , argumentos aprendidos en 1bgu REFLEXION : El movimiento es el cambio de posición de un cuerpo en un tiempo determinado respecto a un punto de observación elegido  Microsoft teams  Texto de Física de año anterior (DIGITAL)  Computadora  internet  Calculadora.  Hojas de cuadernos anteriores  Reglas  Esfero o lápiz 1. Determina la posición y el desplazamiento de un objeto. 2. Explica por medio de la experimentación de un objeto y el análisis de tablas y gráficas, que el movimiento rectilíneo uniforme implica una velocidad constante. 3. Elabora gráficos de velocidad versus tiempo.  Observación sistemática.  Análisis de desempeños.  Intercambios de opiniones.  Exposición.
  3. 3. CONCEPTUALIZACIÓN:  Explicar cuálessonlos sistemasde referencia  Observar los sistemasde referencia, en una, dos y tres dimensiones.  Dialogar porque es importante la restricción de movilidad en la actualidad.  Aprender el principio de relatividad de galileo  Dialogar acerca de este método de enseñanza adaptado por la pandemia. APLICACIÓN:  Realizar ejercicios de desplazamiento con sistemas de referencia inerciales Plan 2 UNIDAD EDUCATIVA FISCAL OSWALDO GUAYASAMIN CALERO 2020-2021CANTÓN:JIPIJAPA PROVINCIA: MANABI Circuito: C10 PLAN DE DESTREZAS CON CRITERIO DE DESEMPEÑO Artículo 11 literal i, Artículos 40 y 42 1. DATOS INFORMATIVOS: Título de la unidad: EL MOVIMIENTO DOCENTE: ÁREA / ASIGNATURA: NÚMERO DE PERIODOS: FECHA DEINICIO: FECHA DE FINALIZACIÓN: Marlon Quirumbay García Ciencias naturales/física 2 4 11/05/2020 15/05/2020 OBJETIVOS EDUCATIVOS DEL BLOQUE: EJE TRANSVERSAL / INSTITUCIONAL  Comprender que el desarrollo de la Física está ligado a la historia de la humanidad yal avance de la civilización yapreciar su contribución en el progreso socioeconómico, cultural y tecnológico de la sociedad. La interculturalidad DESTREZA A DESARROLLAR: INDICADOR ESENCIAL DE EVALUACIÓN: CN.F.5.1.2. Explicar, por medio de la experimentación de un objeto y el análisis de tablas y gráficas, que el movimiento rectilíneo uniforme implica una velocidad constante. I.CN.F.5.1.1. Determina magnitudes cinemáticas escalares como: posición, desplazamiento, rapidez en el MRU, a partir de tablas y gráficas. (I.1., I.2.) 2. PLANIFICACIÓN ESTRATEGIAS METODOLÓGICAS RECURSOS INDICADORES DE LOGRO TÉCNICAS / INSTRUMENTOS DE EVALUACIÓN
  4. 4. Tema: VELOCIDAD Experiencia: Recordar la diferencia entre rapidez media y velocidad media. REFLEXION : La velocidad es una magnitud vectorial porque viene determinada por su módulo dirección y sentido CONCEPTUALIZACIÓN:  Definición de rapidez y velocidad Media  Analizar por qué el covid-19 tendría una alta velocidad de propagación.  Aplicación de la velocidad instantánea  Socializar las medidas de prevención utilizadas durante el proceso de aislamiento social para evitar el contagio del covid-19 APLICACIÓN:  Realizar ejercicios de velocidad, analizando una carrera de 100metros  Aplicar fórmulas de velocidad media, rapidez media y rapidez  Realizar ejercicios  Microsoft teams  Texto de Física de año anterior (DIGITAL)  Computadora  internet  Calculadora.  Hojas de cuadernos anteriores  Reglas  Esfero o lápiz 1. Determina la posición y el desplazamiento de un objeto. 2. Explica por medio de la experimentación de un objeto y el análisis de tablas y gráficas, que el movimiento rectilíneo uniforme implica una velocidad constante. 3. Elabora gráficos de velocidad versus tiempo.  Observación sistemática.  Análisis de desempeños.  Intercambios de opiniones.  Presentación de diapositivas. ELABORADO REVISADO APROBADO Docente: Prof. Marlon Antonio Quirumbay García NOMBRE: Lic. Wilson Fabián Rodríguez Murillo Lic. Verónica María Jalca Moreira Ing. Marco Antonio Alvarado Rodríguez Nombre: Ing. Benito Manuel Zea Choez Firma: Firma: Firma: Fecha: Fecha: _ Fecha: _

