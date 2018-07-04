Synnopsis :

In recent years, computers have learned to diagnose diseases, drive cars, write clean prose and win game shows. Advances like these have created unprecedented economic bounty but in their wake median income has stagnated and employment levels have fallen. Erik Brynjolfsson and Andrew McAfee reveal the technological forces driving this reinvention of the economy and chart a path towards future prosperity. Businesses and individuals, they argue, must learn to race with machines. Drawing on years of research, Brynjolfsson and McAfee identify the best strategies and policies for doing so. A fundamentally optimistic book, The Second Machine Age will radically alter how we think about issues of technological, societal and economic progress.



Author : Erik Brynjolfsson

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-2

Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches

Shipping Weight : 18.7 ounces

Format : E-Books

Seller information : Erik Brynjolfsson ( 6✮ )

Link Download : https://lukkkmensuka.blogspot.com/?book=0393350649

