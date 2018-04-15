Western blotting(mohan prakash)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
MOHAN PRAKASH 14/IBT/023
 Western blotting, also known as immunoblotting is a well established and widely used technique for the detection and ana...
4 • Blocking 5 • Antibody Probing 6 • Detection 1 • Sample preparation 2 • SDS-Gel Electrophoresis 3 • Blotting (Transfer)...
SAMPLE PREPARATION  All sources of protein, from single cells to whole tissues, biological fluids and proteins secreted i...
 ULTRASONICATION:-The sound waves generate a region of low pressure, causing disruption of the membranes of cells. Eg-Cel...
CONTAMINANTS THAT MAY AFFECT SAMPLE  Nucleotides, metabolites,phospholipids are remove by Trichloroacetic acid  Insolubl...
SDS-PAGE  Sodium Dodecyl Sulfate-Polacrylamide Gel Electrophoresis  Electrophoresis is a separation technique based on t...
 SDS:- is a detergent and reducing agent(break down protein-protein disulphide bonds), it disrupts the tertiary structure...
STAKING GEL:- A large pore poly acrylamide gel (4- 5%) which is prepared with Tris buffer pH 6.8 RESOLVING GEL OR SEPARATI...
BLOTTING(TRANSFER)  Transfer from gel to PVDF (polyvinylidene fluoride membrane) or nitrocellulose membrane  Proteins bi...
BLOCKING  PBS or TBS are commonly used as buffers for blocking agents.  Blocking prevents non-specific interactions Afte...
DETECTION  detection systems, based on Fluorescence, Chromogenic or Radioisotope  The secondary antibody is attached to ...
 Colorimetric detection:-It depends on incubation of the western blot with a substrate that reacts with the reporter enzy...
APPLICATION 1.To get a DNA fingerprint for forensic analysis 2. To get a DNA fingerprint for paternity testing 3. confirma...
ADVANTAGE  Detection of low abundance proteins:  High Sensitive  It can detect one protein in a mixture of proteins  W...
DISADVANTAGE  It is time-consumining  a very delicate process  costly
TROUBLESHOOTING  Weak signal:- Wrong blocking agent and Try a different blocking solution with lower blocking agent conce...
  1. 1. MOHAN PRAKASH 14/IBT/023
  2. 2.  Western blotting, also known as immunoblotting is a well established and widely used technique for the detection and analysis of proteins  Technique for detecting specific proteins separated by electrophoresis(SDS ) by use of labeled antibodies  The Western blotting method was first described in 1979 by George Stark
  3. 3. 4 • Blocking 5 • Antibody Probing 6 • Detection 1 • Sample preparation 2 • SDS-Gel Electrophoresis 3 • Blotting (Transfer) STEPS INVOLVED IN WESTERN BLOTTING
  4. 4. SAMPLE PREPARATION  All sources of protein, from single cells to whole tissues, biological fluids and proteins secreted in vitro, are open to analysis by Western blotting nucleic acids, polysaccharides, and lipids, all of which may interfere with the analysis  DETERGENT LYSIS:-The membranes are solubilized, lysing cells and liberating their contents. Detergent are NP40 or a zwitterionic detergent
  5. 5.  ULTRASONICATION:-The sound waves generate a region of low pressure, causing disruption of the membranes of cells. Eg-Cell suspensions  FREEZE/THAW LYSIS:-The cell suspension may be rapidly frozen using liquid nitrogen.Eg- Bacterial and mammalian cells  ENZYMATIC DIGESTION:-The enzymes dissolve cell walls, coats, capsules, capsids, or other structures. Lysozyme-lysozyme is one of a family of enzymes. Eg- Bacteria, yeast, plant tissues
  6. 6. CONTAMINANTS THAT MAY AFFECT SAMPLE  Nucleotides, metabolites,phospholipids are remove by Trichloroacetic acid  Insoluble material remove by Centrifugation or filtration  Polysaccharides can block the pores of gel. it’s remove by Ultracentrifugation will remove high molecular weight polysaccharides  Nucleic acids remove by Addition of DNase
  7. 7. SDS-PAGE  Sodium Dodecyl Sulfate-Polacrylamide Gel Electrophoresis  Electrophoresis is a separation technique based on the mobility of charged molecules in an electric field. It is used mainly for the analysis and purification of large molecules such as proteins  Differently sized, shaped and charged molecules in the sample move through the matrix at different velocities.  Protein will migrate from cathode to anode(+ve)  molecules are detected as bands at different positions in the matrix
  8. 8.  SDS:- is a detergent and reducing agent(break down protein-protein disulphide bonds), it disrupts the tertiary structure of proteins. This brings the folded proteins down to linear molecules.  Acrylamide:-The monomeric unit of the gel matrix  APS:- Polymerization initiator  TEMED:- (N, N, N', N'-tetramethylethylenediamine) Polymerization catalyst  Coomassie Blue:- Coomassie Blue staining is based on the binding of the dye, Coomassie Brilliant Blue, which binds non-specifically to virtually all proteins.  Using Silver stain we can detect 1ng protein
  9. 9. STAKING GEL:- A large pore poly acrylamide gel (4- 5%) which is prepared with Tris buffer pH 6.8 RESOLVING GEL OR SEPARATING GEL:- A small pore polyacryl amide gel (3 - 30%) which is prepared using Tris buffer used is of pH 8.8. In this gel, macro molecules separate according to their size. Normally in experiment, 8% gel for separate 24 – 205 kDa proteins, 10% gel for separate 14-205 kDa proteins and 12% gel for separate 14-66 kDa proteins TYPES OF GEL USED IN SDS
  10. 10. BLOTTING(TRANSFER)  Transfer from gel to PVDF (polyvinylidene fluoride membrane) or nitrocellulose membrane  Proteins bind to PVDF membranes via a hydrophobic interactions.  PVDF has good protein binding capacity (170- 200ug/cm2), physical strength and enhanced  Ponceau Stain is compatible with both nitrocellulose and PVDF membranes.
  11. 11. BLOCKING  PBS or TBS are commonly used as buffers for blocking agents.  Blocking prevents non-specific interactions After blocking, the membrane is incubated in primary antibody  Blocking is a very important step in the immunodetection phase of Western blotting because it prevents non-specific binding of antibody to the blotting membrane  The most commonly used blocking solutions contain 3-5% BSA or PBS (phosphate buffered saline) or TBS (tris buffered saline)  Often, a small amount of Tween 20 detergent is added to blocking and washing solutions to reduce background staining, and the buffer is known as PBST or TBST
  12. 12. DETECTION  detection systems, based on Fluorescence, Chromogenic or Radioisotope  The secondary antibody is attached to HRP (horse radish peroxidasen & Alkaline Phosphatase AP) enzyme   DAB and 4CN are commonly used chromogenic substrates for HRP
  13. 13.  Colorimetric detection:-It depends on incubation of the western blot with a substrate that reacts with the reporter enzyme (such as Horseradish Peroxidase (HRP) and Alkaline Phosphatase (AP) that is bound to the secondary antibody.  Chemiluminescence Detection:- a chemical substrate is catalyzed by an enzyme, such as AP or HRP, and produces light as a by-product. The light signal can be captured on X-ray film or CCD camera  Fluorescent Detection:- Secondary antibody labeled with a fluorophore is used during immunodetection. A light source excites the fluorophore and the emitted fluorescent signal is captured by a camera to produce the final image
  14. 14. APPLICATION 1.To get a DNA fingerprint for forensic analysis 2. To get a DNA fingerprint for paternity testing 3. confirmatory test for Hepatitis B infection 4. To check a PCR reaction. 5.To test for genes associated with a particular disease 6. Analysis of IgG fractions purified from human plasm 7.detect anti-HIV antibody in a human serum sample
  15. 15. ADVANTAGE  Detection of low abundance proteins:  High Sensitive  It can detect one protein in a mixture of proteins  While ELISA being a non specific test, Western blotting is a more specific test for detection of HIV.  information about the size of the protein and so is more specific.
  16. 16. DISADVANTAGE  It is time-consumining  a very delicate process  costly
  17. 17. TROUBLESHOOTING  Weak signal:- Wrong blocking agent and Try a different blocking solution with lower blocking agent concentration  White bands:- Reduce antibody or protein concentration  High background:- Increase the concentration of the blocking reagent and/or blocking time  Non-specific binding:- Optimize antibody concentrations

