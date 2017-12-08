Read Read A Walking Guide to York s City Walls | Online PDF Free

Make the most of your visit to York by walking along England’s finest remaining city walls. This detailed walking guide takes you on a tour of historic York’s 700 year old city walls. As well as giving step-by-step guidance on the route and what you can see along the way, it is filled with stories of the history, events and people that have played a part in York’s long and colourful past. See York from a new angle and make sure you don’t miss what others walk straight past! • find your way with detailed hand-drawn maps of each section • ensure you know what you are looking at with numerous photographs throughout • read about York Minster and the beautiful gardens the Walls overlook • suggestions for places to stop for refreshment breaks throughout • detours from the Walls to places of interest nearby are suggested throughout

