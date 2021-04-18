In view of Iraq Afghanistan and the ongoing war against terrorism the importance of land warfare seems certain to grow. This timely book by Major General Robert H. Scales Jr. draws upon a long and distinguished military career and wars dating back to Korea for lessons for America's future land wars. He looks at Afghanistan and Iraq and ahead to a wargame scenario of 'Kosovo 2020 ' to develop a picture of the American style of war. Hightech firepowerdriven and riskaverse the American precision land war machine must ever guard against complacency and adaptive enemies. Despite superiority on almost every front the U.S. armed forces have been effectively challenged on battlefields near and far. War remains as much art as science and General Scales shows us what to expect if we substitute science and technology wholesale for the understanding of history and humanity