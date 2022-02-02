Successfully reported this slideshow.
"SAP MM (Material Management) is part of SAP Logistics. It is one of the important modules in SAP ERP software. Materials Management is a core supply chain function and includes supply chain planning and execution. With SAP MM you give the clients a whole chain of assembling segments to convey items on the schedule. SAP MM (Materials Management) provides companies with materials, inventory, and warehouse management services. SAP MM makes sure that materials are always kept in proper quantities and without shortages or any discontinuity in the organization's supply chain. This helps in purchasing goods in a timely and cost-effective way with day-to-day changes in these business processes.
For SAP MM course content Contact us on: +918408878222, +1 678 389 8898
Visit us: https://www.bestonlinecareer.com/sap-mm-online-training/
Mail: info@bestonlinecareer.com

  1. 1. SAP Materials Management (MM)
  2. 2. Introduction SAP MM Module is one of the most important SAP Modules where MM stands for Materials Management which includes • Requisitions • Purchase orders • Goods receipts • Accounts payable • Inventory management • BOM’s • Master raw materials, finished goods etc. Visit : www.bestonlinecareer.com Call : +918408878222 Mail info@bestonlinecareer.com
  3. 3. Why Need MM? • Amount spend on material is higher than other inputs • Material offer considerable scope for reducing cost and improving profit • Material add value to the product • Quality of end product depend on material • Efficiency of any organization depend upon the availability of right material, in right quantity at right time and at right place Visit : www.bestonlinecareer.com Call : +918408878222 Mail info@bestonlinecareer.com
  4. 4. Benefits of MM • Material cost can be lowered down • Controlling of indirect cost • Risk of Inventory loss minimized • Reduction in loss of time of direct labor • Control of manufacturing cycle • Material congestion in storage places avoided • Improvement in delivery of the product Visit : www.bestonlinecareer.com Call : +918408878222 Mail info@bestonlinecareer.com
  5. 5. Why Best Online Career? Best Online Career is committed to the clients, both individuals and corporate trainees to increase their credibility tremendously in SAP world. Our online SAP Training’s has proven to be an extremely successful initiative taken by our organization in order to increase deep subject knowledge. Our SAP Training will provoke the up-skilling tendency within you and ignite dedication to get that position you aim for in organization you aim for. We believe that a brand for a company is like a reputation for a person. We intend to keep our reputation as high as always by keeping our promises and providing peak level of proficiency. We admire the passion of the Candidates/Students/Consultants for up-gradation and aiming high. Our team works seamlessly to become an escalator in the success journey of yours!!! Visit : www.bestonlinecareer.com Call : +918408878222 Mail info@bestonlinecareer.com
  6. 6. Key Features of SAP Online Training • The key features of our SAP Online Training are given below: • In-depth knowledge of SAP Every Module • Instructor-Led online training sessions • The real-time and practical training approach • 24/7 Server Access support • Experienced and Certified SAP professionals as trainers • Lifetime access to the recorded videos • Industry-based syllabus BEST ONLINE CAREER is one among the best SAP Online Training organizations in India, USA, UK, and Malaysia. Visit : www.bestonlinecareer.com Call : +918408878222 Mail info@bestonlinecareer.com
  7. 7. Contact Us Best online career website: www.bestonlinecareer.com Email Id : info@bestonlinecareer.com • IND: +1 678 389 8898 • USA: +91 8408878222

