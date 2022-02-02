"SAP MM (Material Management) is part of SAP Logistics. It is one of the important modules in SAP ERP software. Materials Management is a core supply chain function and includes supply chain planning and execution. With SAP MM you give the clients a whole chain of assembling segments to convey items on the schedule. SAP MM (Materials Management) provides companies with materials, inventory, and warehouse management services. SAP MM makes sure that materials are always kept in proper quantities and without shortages or any discontinuity in the organization's supply chain. This helps in purchasing goods in a timely and cost-effective way with day-to-day changes in these business processes.

