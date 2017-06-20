Step by Step Guide For New Students
To change your password: 1. Click the Change Password link at the top right of the Learner Portal
2. The password change box will display as shown below.
3. Enter your current password in the top box Remember :  Passwords are case sensitive, please check Caps Lock on your ke...
It is recommended that you set up 3 Secret Questions and Answers Your secret questions and answers can be used to reset yo...
6 Need More Help? Contact Us Blacktown College Library Phone: 92081848 Email: blacktowncollegelibrary@tafensw.edu.au Blue ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

How to change your password

22 views

Published on

How to change your password

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
22
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
4
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

How to change your password

  1. 1. Step by Step Guide For New Students
  2. 2. To change your password: 1. Click the Change Password link at the top right of the Learner Portal
  3. 3. 2. The password change box will display as shown below.
  4. 4. 3. Enter your current password in the top box Remember :  Passwords are case sensitive, please check Caps Lock on your keyboard.  You must have a least 6 alphanumeric characters in your password with no blank spaces.  Your password should be easy for you to remember.  Click the OK button.  Type your new password in the two boxes below.
  5. 5. It is recommended that you set up 3 Secret Questions and Answers Your secret questions and answers can be used to reset your password when you have forgotten it.
  6. 6. 6 Need More Help? Contact Us Blacktown College Library Phone: 92081848 Email: blacktowncollegelibrary@tafensw.edu.au Blue Mountains College Library Phone: 47532110 Email: bluemountainscollegelibrary@tafensw.edu.au Hills College Library Phone: 98651119 Email: hillscollegelibrary@tafensw.edu.au Mt Druitt College Library Phone: 92086245 Email: mountdruittcollegelibrary@tafensw.edu.au Nepean College Library Phone: 92089409 Email: nepeancollegelibrary@tafensw.edu.au Richmond College Library Phone: 45709079 Email: richmondcollegelibrary@tafensw.edu.au

×