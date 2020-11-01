Successfully reported this slideshow.
5 Basic Things Every Paralegal Must Know

As paralegals are usually untrained in medical matters, they would surely benefit from the below discussed basic facts while handling medical records.

  5 Basic Things Every Paralegal Must Know As paralegals are usually untrained in medical matters, they would surely benefit from the below discussed basic facts while handling medical records.
  Paralegals in a law firm are given the responsibility of collecting all medical records relevant to personal injury, product liability, workers' compensation, medical malpractice and such other cases. For both defense and plaintiff attorneys, paralegals play a significant role in managing medical-legal cases by acquiring, arranging, and summarizing the relevant medical records. Medical records analysis helps them to evaluate the injury sustained and its impact on the injured person. However, to make these analyses, paralegals should know some basic things, such as the following.  Know how to acquire the medical records, how to organize them properly, and comprehend the records.  Have a clear understanding about HIPAA requirements, when contacting medical record custodians.  Acquire some working knowledge of basic medical abbreviations through online resources.  Know the laws regarding who can request and get medical records and under what circumstances.  Know how to contact medical providers and how to verify the medical records.  Understand the importance of medical record review and summary preparation.  Sometimes, paralegals may have to perform medical research to inform the law firm about the nature of the injury or illness, and about its related symptoms, treatment and prognosis. While doing the review, they can obtain copies of medical and scholarly research articles to
  educate themselves and the firm, or else hire a reliable provider of medical review services. As paralegals are usually untrained in medical matters, they would surely benefit from the above-mentioned basic information when collecting and reviewing medical records. It is important for paralegals to sharpen their skills in identifying the significant documents and creating a methodical approach to organize these medical records.

