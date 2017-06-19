| 0 44,727 51,386 61,072 74,419 76,629 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 +3% +19% +15% Письменные обращения. Динамика общего числа ...
Анализ работы с обращениями граждан в 2016 году

  1. 1. | 0 44,727 51,386 61,072 74,419 76,629 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 +3% +19% +15% Письменные обращения. Динамика общего числа обращений граждан 2012-2016 годы В 2016 году темп роста числа обращений граждан в 2016 году замедлился более чем в 7 раз +22% +22% > 7 раз
  2. 2. | 1 Письменные обращения. Структура обращений граждан по источникам их поступления * По данным Управления делами и координации деятельности 50.5% 60.5% 48.5% 38.9% 1.0% 0.5% 2015 2016 Устные (телефон, прием, доклад) Письменные сообщения Электронные сообщения 50% 49% 64% 26% 22% 12% 24% 29% 24% 2014 2015 2016 ДЗМ Аппарат Мэра и Правительства Москвы Другие органы власти В 2016 году - Увеличилось число обращений, поступивших через электронные формы обратной связи; - Вдвое сократилась доля поручений из Правительства и Мэрии Москвы - На 14% увеличилась доля обращений, поступивших непосредственно в ДЗМ,
  3. 3. | 2 Письменные обращения. Динамика количества обращений граждан, рассмотренных совместно с Дирекцией по координации деятельности медицинских организаций ДЗМ г. Москвы по округам за 2015 и 2016 гг. * Рейтинг по убыванию темпов роста относительного числа обращений граждан 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 45 50 ЦАО ВАО ЮВАО СВАО ЮЗАО Зел АО ЮАО САО СЗАО ЗАО 2015 2016
  4. 4. | 3 Письменные обращения. Изменение структуры вопросов в обращениях граждан за 2014-2016 годы. 2016 * Скорая и неотложная помощь, медстрахование, донорство, обучение медработников, лицензирование… * 50% 47% 45% 20% 15% 15% 3% 13% 15% 11% 11% 10% 4% 5% 5% 2% 2% 2% 10% 7% 8% 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% 2014 2015 Прочее Акушерство и гинекология Трудовые конфликты и штаты Лекарственное обеспечение Предоставление информации Стационарные учреждения Амбулаторно-поликлинические
  5. 5. | 4 Электронные сообщения. Портал Наш Город. Общие показатели работы в 2016 году 2015 740 01.07.2015 826 18.11.2015 1 535 16.12.2016 3 565 01.01.2017 3 890 Всего в разделе «Поликлиника» на 01.01.2017 – 21 тема Всего поступило - 3 890 Обоснованных - 2 720 (69,9%) Оценок – 1 388 4 темы 12 тем 19 тем 21 тема Срок рассмотрения сообщений на портале не более 7 дней
  6. 6. | 5 28% 28% 14% 23% 19% 17% 7% 8%5% 7%9% 7%9% 6% 9% 4% 2015 2016 Неисправность, недоступность инфраструктуры Ожидание врача по вызову на дом более суток Некачественное содержание санузлов Ожидание приема врача по предварительной записи более часа Отсутствие возможности записи к врачу Отсутствие бахил в учреждении Отсутствие льготного лекарственного средства Отсутствие карты у врача на начало приема уменьшилась доля тем: ожидание врача на дом более суток (-3%), некачественное содержание санузлов (-2%), отсутствие бахил в учреждении (-2%) увеличилась доля тем: отсутствие льготного препарата (+11%), ожидания приема врача более часа (+2%), отсутствие возможности записи к врачу (+1%) Электронные сообщения. Портал Наш город. Структура сообщений в 2016 году в сравнении с 2015 годом
  7. 7. | 6 Электронные сообщения. Структура удовлетворенности медицинской помощью по анкетам ЕМИАС Отправлено анкет с предложением пройти опрос – 4 286 759 Не удовлетворён – 4% Полностью/ Скорее Удовлетворен/ Удовлетворен – 91% Скорее не удовлетворён – 4% Затрудняюсь ответить – 1% Согласно опроса, только 8% не удовлетворены и скорее не удовлетворены оказанием медицинской помощи. Получено анкет – 639 914 (14,9%)

