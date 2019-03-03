Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Shadowhouse Fall
Teen
books for teen boys : Shadowhouse Fall |
Teen
The extraordinary sequel to the New York Times bestselling Shadowshaper is daring, dazzling, defiant . . . In the words
of Leigh Bardugo: "A magical revolution on the page."
SHADOWHOUSE RISING
Sierra and her friends love their new lives as shadowshapers, making art and creating change with the spirits of
Brooklyn. Then Sierra receives a strange card depicting a white beast called the Hound of Light -- an image from the
enigmatic, influential Deck of Worlds. The Deck tracks the players and powers of all the magical houses in the city,
and when the real Hound begins to stalk Sierra through the streets, the shadowshapers know their next battle has
arrived.
WORLDS IN REVOLUTION
Sierra and Shadowhouse have been thrust into an ancient struggle with enemies old and new -- a struggle they didn't
want, but are determined to win. Revolution is brewing in the real world as well, as the shadowshapers join the fight
against systems that oppress and incarcerate their community. To protect her family and friends in every sphere,
Sierra must take down the Hound and master the Deck of Worlds . . . or else she could lose everything that matters
most.
books for teen boys : Shadowhouse Fall |
Teen
Written By: Daniel Jos� Older.
Narrated By: Anika Noni Rose
Publisher: Scholastic Inc.
Date: September 2017
Duration: 9 hours 10 minutes
books for teen boys : Shadowhouse Fall |
Teen
