Proyecto Socio Tecnológico II Lapso II
Cómo Qué Cuándo, Por qué Para qué Árbol de Problemas y Objetivos Quiénes Dónde Compendio de PST II Nro. L1 Caracterizar la...
Compendio de PST II Nro. L2
Directorio(Comunidad) Organización del Portafolio Digital • Manuales • Informe Final • Fuente de Aplicación
Compendio Proyecto Socio Tecnológico IIl2
Jun. 17, 2021

Compendio Proyecto Socio Tecnológico IIl2

Portafolio digital de Proyecto Socio Tecnológico II lapso II, el cual permite reconocer la estructura y organización de evidencias y productos obtenidos en el desarrollo de la materia

Compendio Proyecto Socio Tecnológico IIl2

  1. 1. Proyecto Socio Tecnológico II Lapso II
  2. 2. Cómo Qué Cuándo, Por qué Para qué Árbol de Problemas y Objetivos Quiénes Dónde Compendio de PST II Nro. L1 Caracterizar la comunidad Analizar los Involucrados del negocio Diagnostico Situacional Definición de Contexto Unidades y procesos de Negocio Requerimientos Solución Tecnológica
  3. 3. Compendio de PST II Nro. L2
  4. 4. Directorio(Comunidad) Organización del Portafolio Digital • Manuales • Informe Final • Fuente de Aplicación

