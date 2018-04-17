Successfully reported this slideshow.
H. T. Cushman: Civil War soldier, inventor and manufacturer of Cushman furniture
Author : Susan Bonser Pages : 112 pages Publisher : CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform 2015-02-17
Description this book This book is the first and most complete biography to be published about Henry Theodore Cushman -- h...
This book is the first and most complete biography to be published about Henry Theodore Cushman -- his family, Civil War service, inventions, and manufacturing business in North Bennington, Vermont. H. T. Cushman Manufacturing is famous for the Cushman Colonial Creations line of furniture designed by Herman DeVries and also produced earlier popular designs including "rod and ball," mission style, smoking furniture, and American antique reproductions. Cushman patents cover a wide range of products and span the time period of late 1800s to mid-1900s.

  Author : Susan Bonser Pages : 112 pages Publisher : CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform 2015-02-17 Language : English ISBN-10 : 150578686X ISBN-13 : 9781505786866
  This book is the first and most complete biography to be published about Henry Theodore Cushman -- his family, Civil War service, inventions, and manufacturing business in North Bennington, Vermont. H. T. Cushman Manufacturing is famous for the Cushman Colonial Creations line of furniture designed by Herman DeVries and also produced earlier popular designs including "rod and ball," mission style, smoking furniture, and American antique reproductions. Cushman patents cover a wide range of products and span the time period of late 1800s to mid-1900s. ×