BEREN & LUTHIEN FROM JRR TOLKIEN’S THE SILMARILLION
Entertainment & Humor
27 views
Jun. 19, 2021

Luthien &amp; beren

JRR Tolkien made the book, now I make the movie: Beren and Luthien, from tTHE SILMARILLION"t.

Luthien &amp; beren

  1. 1. BEREN & LUTHIEN FROM JRR TOLKIEN’S THE SILMARILLION
  2. 2. I hate everything Morgoth, the Dark Lord, rules the north of Beleriand from his fortress of Angband
  3. 3. Morgoth has three powerful gems called silmarils in his crown ...I hate myself
  4. 4. ♪You are the meaning of my life Meanwhile, the man Beren, son of Barahir and orc hunter, meets elf princess Luthien. They fall in love
  5. 5. BRING ME A SILMARIL FROM MORGOTH’S CROWN! Ok, I’ll do it Luthien’s mother, the queen Melian, isn’t happy about that.
  6. 6. Melian and Thingol send Luthien to her room (yes, Luthien is a little gothic)
  7. 7. I’m totally bored...a suicide mission to steal a Silmarillion looks funny to me. But there is only one way to Angband: Tol Sirion. Beren finds the help of king Finrod
  8. 8. Sauron, Morgoth’s lieutenant, rules Sirion’s Pass from his castle in the river island of Tol-Sirion...
  9. 9. What’s for dinner? Broccoli ...There, the heroes are captured. NOOOOO!
  10. 10. Nothing’s gonna stop me now! Luthien realizes that Beren is in danger. She weaves an invisibility cloak and escapes from her parents
  11. 11. Nice green eyes Woof No one can see her but Huan, the big BIG dog of Valinor, the meet and they like each other
  12. 12. Woof! ...To Tol- Sirion! Huan allows Luthien to ride
  13. 13. HUAN GIANT DOG SAURON GIANT BAT VS. HUAN WINS!!
  14. 14. Great! I’ll be a giant bat and you’ll be a big bad wolf Idea!!! We can reach Angband in disguise
  15. 15. Luthien and Beren trespass the gates of Angband. Luthien knows that the dark lord is a drunk...
  16. 16. ¡BRRRRFF FFFF! She poisons the cup of wine of Morgoth
  17. 17. Beren pulls the silmaril out of the crown. Mission aconplished… the final boss is a werewolf called Carcharoth
  18. 18. ¡DELICIOUS! Carcharoth sees the silmaril in Beren’s hand, it thinks it is a candy. He eats it ….and its head explodes BAUM!
  19. 19. ¡OH, MY PRECIOUS! Queen Melian decides to put the silmarillion in her necklace.… And her head explodes. BAUM!!
  20. 20. Luthien and Beren are free at last THE END

