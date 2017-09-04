For Oracle employees and authorized partners only. Do not distribute to third parties. © 2012 Oracle Corporation – Proprie...
For Oracle employees and authorized partners only. Do not distribute to third parties. © 2012 Oracle Corporation – Proprie...
For Oracle employees and authorized partners only. Do not distribute to third parties. © 2012 Oracle Corporation – Proprie...
For Oracle employees and authorized partners only. Do not distribute to third parties. © 2012 Oracle Corporation – Proprie...
For Oracle employees and authorized partners only. Do not distribute to third parties. © 2012 Oracle Corporation – Proprie...
For Oracle employees and authorized partners only. Do not distribute to third parties. © 2012 Oracle Corporation – Proprie...
For Oracle employees and authorized partners only. Do not distribute to third parties. © 2012 Oracle Corporation – Proprie...
For Oracle employees and authorized partners only. Do not distribute to third parties. © 2012 Oracle Corporation – Proprie...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Oracle Database 12cR2 Hacking Etico. Viaje a la zona desconocida.

62 views

Published on

OTN TOUR LATINOAMERICA 2017

Published in: Technology
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike License
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
62
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Oracle Database 12cR2 Hacking Etico. Viaje a la zona desconocida.

  1. 1. For Oracle employees and authorized partners only. Do not distribute to third parties. © 2012 Oracle Corporation – Proprietary and Confidential 1 By Ronald Vargas Quesada, Oracle ACE Director Expertise Database Management & Performance Arquitecto de Soluciones, NOVACOMP Teléfono: (506) 2216-5800 / (506) 2216-5835 / (506) 7077-7455 +INFO: rvargas@crnova.com Oracledbacr.blogspot.com @rovaque Podrás confiar en tu DBA, después de esto.? “Los 'hackers' son gente libre, igual que los artistas. Se despiertan con buen humor y pintan cosas.”
  2. 2. For Oracle employees and authorized partners only. Do not distribute to third parties. © 2012 Oracle Corporation – Proprietary and Confidential 2 For Oracle employees and authorized partners only. Do not distribute to third parties. © 2012 Oracle Corporation – Proprietary and Confidential Advertencia en esta sesión no esta permitido
  3. 3. For Oracle employees and authorized partners only. Do not distribute to third parties. © 2012 Oracle Corporation – Proprietary and Confidential 3 For Oracle employees and authorized partners only. Do not distribute to third parties. © 2012 Oracle Corporation – Proprietary and Confidential Hacking social
  4. 4. For Oracle employees and authorized partners only. Do not distribute to third parties. © 2012 Oracle Corporation – Proprietary and Confidential 5 For Oracle employees and authorized partners only. Do not distribute to third parties. © 2012 Oracle Corporation – Proprietary and Confidential Qué hacias mientras WannaCry atacaba a Telefónica.?
  5. 5. For Oracle employees and authorized partners only. Do not distribute to third parties. © 2012 Oracle Corporation – Proprietary and Confidential 6 For Oracle employees and authorized partners only. Do not distribute to third parties. © 2012 Oracle Corporation – Proprietary and Confidential
  6. 6. For Oracle employees and authorized partners only. Do not distribute to third parties. © 2012 Oracle Corporation – Proprietary and Confidential 7 For Oracle employees and authorized partners only. Do not distribute to third parties. © 2012 Oracle Corporation – Proprietary and Confidential Oracle Database Hackeo ETICO El intruso en un sistema informático son las personas cuyos intereses pueden diferir de los objetivos de la organización. Aun cuando el intruso busca obtener los mismos recursos informáticos, el uso final que les da puede ser muy diferente. Psicología del Intruso
  7. 7. For Oracle employees and authorized partners only. Do not distribute to third parties. © 2012 Oracle Corporation – Proprietary and Confidential 9 For Oracle employees and authorized partners only. Do not distribute to third parties. © 2012 Oracle Corporation – Proprietary and Confidential Oracle Database Hackeo ETICO DEMOS
  8. 8. For Oracle employees and authorized partners only. Do not distribute to third parties. © 2012 Oracle Corporation – Proprietary and Confidential 10 For Oracle employees and authorized partners only. Do not distribute to third parties. © 2012 Oracle Corporation – Proprietary and Confidential @rovaque oracledbacr.blogspot.com rvargas@crnova.com ronald.vargas.quesada@gmail.com Teléfono: (506) 2216-5800 / (506) 2216-5835 / (506) 7077-7455 +INFO: rvargas@crnova.com

×