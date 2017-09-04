1
ORACLE COMPUTACIÓN COGNITIVA: MEJORANDO LA EXPERIENCIA DEL CLIENTE BASADO EN SU IDÉNTIDAD DIGITAL Típicamente la gente int...
DATOS NO ES LO MISMO QUE INFORMACIÓN “PARA QUE LA DATA SE CONVIERTA EN INFORMACIÓN, SE TIENE QUE COLOCAR EN CONTEXTO.” 4
El 80% de la población esta conectada de alguna manera a una red social. Estos individuos, poseen dos tipos de identidades...
6 Un sistema cognitivo: “Siempre dirá la verdad. La verdad que ha aprendido, por más dolorosa que sea. Jamás miente.”
COMPUTACIÓN COGNITIVA Y por eso seré por todas partes libre de hacer ó de no hacer. ... libre arbitrio, porque tanto como ...
HOMO SAPIEN POST-GLOBALIZACIÓN “El más grande peligro para la sobrevivencia de la civilización actual no es la guerra atóm...
TRANSFORM: A REBEL'S GUIDE FOR DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION “La clave de la transformación digital radica en el uso de la empatí...
AI, REALIDAD O MITO AÚN EN NUESTROS DÍAS En primer lugar, la creación de inteligencia general que imita el cerebro humano ...
AI, REALIDAD O MITO AÚN EN NUESTROS DÍAS La clave para la gente de negocios es entender que la inteligencia artificial no ...
LA SOCIEDAD VIVE UN PROCESO DE ENTROPÍA
QUÉ HABÍA ANTES DEL BIG BANG ? Stephen Hawking dijo alguna vez que “preguntar qué había antes del origen del universo es t...
CUÁNDO EMPEZÓ TODO ? The First Atom
HACE CUÁNTO APARECIÓ QUÉ ? El primer hombre aparece hace 1.75 mil millones de años: Ser de aspecto bestial que caminaba so...
EVOLUCIÓN DE LA CIVILIZACIÓN ?
ES DIFÍCIL SABER HACIA DONDE VAMOS, SI NO SABEMOS DE DONDE VENIMOS. En 1830, se inauguró la primera línea de ferrocarril i...
LA HUMANIDAD SE TARDÓ 90 AÑOS ENTRE EL USO MASIVO DEL FERROCARRIL Y LA LLEGADA DE LA ELECTRICIDAD A TODOS LOS HOGARES. EN ...
Los últimos 100 años, han sido los más éxitos de la humanidad. • Una persona que nace hoy en occidente, tiene casi el dobl...
Computación Cognitiva o Computación del Conocimiento De que hablamos …. 21
“Saber mucho no es lo mismo que ser inteligente. La inteligencia no es sólo información, sino también juicio, la manera en...
LA SOCIEDAD VIVE UN PROCESO DE ENTROPÍA Cuando un vaso de cristal cae al suelo: tenderá a romperse y a esparcirse, mientra...
“Entropía, querida, es sólo una palabra que significa la cantidad de desgaste del universo.” .. La Última Pregunta Isaac A...
“Nos movemos en nuestro ambiente diario sin entender casi nada acerca del mundo.” Historia del Tiempo: Del Big Bang a los ...
La computación cognitiva o computación del conocimiento, marca el comienzo de una nueva era de la informática; se trata de...
De que me perdí.? De que “Eras” hablan. ? 27
ERA 1.0, 2000 28 La era 1.0 era puro cerebro, se focalizaba en diferenciar las marcas sólo por el producto, encontrando un...
ERA 2.0, 2010 Ya no está enfocado solamente al producto, sino que ahora entra otro agente: el consumidor. El objetivo de l...
ERA 3.0, 2015 No solo se busca satisfacer nuestras necesidades, sino que cada empresa nos brinde productos con conciencia ...
ERA 4.0, 2017 Es la época de la investigación de mercados o, como se le conoce en el mundo online, Big data. Las empresas ...
COMPUTACIÓN COGNITIVA "Muchos científicos, filósofos y líderes empresariales creen que hay una probabilidad del 20-50% que...
Durante años se habló de “Inteligencia de Negocios” dentro de las empresas. El BI ayudó a las compañías a visualizar, anal...
Este tipo de análisis - modelo estadístico- fue valido y útil, hasta que la “3era plataforma tecnológica” incursionó en lo...
La Innovación cedió su lugar a la “ReWrite” y las empresas iniciaron procesos de re-estructuración desde adentro de la mis...
La capacidad analítica nos ayudó a formular nuevos paradigmas, sin embargo, por si sola, no es suficiente para encontrar l...
DE LO DETERMINATIVO, A LO PREDICTIVO Y DE AHÍ PRESCRIPCIÓN INTELIGENCIA DE NEGOCIOS VS ANALÍTICA DE NEGOCIOS
Como nace la computación cognitiva ? 38
COMPUTACIÓN COGNITIVA Alan Mathison Turing, fabricó en sus sueños y luego en la vida real, la famosa máquina ENIGMA, cuyo ...
COMPUTACIÓN COGNITIVA En un artículo de octubre de 1950 « Computing Machinery and Intelligence » Turing trató el problema ...
COMPUTACIÓN COGNITIVA La computación cognitiva marca el comienzo de una nueva era de la informática; se trata de la fase m...
COMPUTACIÓN COGNITIVA “Las computadoras convencionales eran capaces de traducir caracteres a lenguaje binario, agruparlos ...
COMPUTACIÓN COGNITIVA “Un sistema cognitivo puede procesar hasta 6 millones de documentos en menos de un minuto y al mismo...
COMPUTACIÓN COGNITIVA Y es que en este mundo dinámico donde la tecnología avanza a ritmos vertiginosos, la tercera generac...
COMPUTACIÓN COGNITIVA Los sistemas cognitivos integran múltiples disciplinas de computación avanzada e inteligencia artifi...
COMPUTACIÓN COGNITIVA “Los sistemas cognitivos se adaptan, dan sentido a la información no estructurada y ofrecen hipótesi...
COMPUTACIÓN COGNITIVA Casos de Uso de Aplicación
UN VIAJE A LA NUBE EMPRESARIAL Lograr que la transformación sea completada a una nube empresarial, puede llevar varios año...
COMPUTACIÓN COGNITIVA • Aprenden de grandes volúmenes de información. • Razonan con un propósito. • Interactúan con los hu...
COMPUTACIÓN COGNITIVA Cómo funciona un sistema con computación cognitiva? Se adapta y aprende de la interacción humana 3 C...
COMPUTACIÓN COGNITIVA • Cuando necesitamos aumentar nuestra habilidad de entender y de actuar sobre la complejidad y canti...
CASO HIPOTETICO 52 Emma Coronel Aispuro Joaquín Archivaldo Guzmán Lorea
Ya casi terminamos … 53
AMPLICACIÓN EN CASOS DE USO EN TEMAS DE LAFT ( LAVADO DE ACTIVOS Y FINANCIAMIENTO DEL TERRORISMO ) •¿Qué se espera en el f...
SEGURIDAD EN LA ERA 4.0 ¿PUEDEN LOS ROBOTS DETECTAR MEJOR A LOS TERRORISTAS EN LOS AEROPUERTOS?, WSJ.COM La aviación y las...
SEGURIDAD EN LA ERA 4.0 En una prueba de escáneres de reconocimiento facial en Amsterdam Schiphol en 2010, las máquinas pu...
REGTECH (REGULATORY TECHNOLOGY) La tecnología reguladora, también conocida como "RegTech", está utilizando la tecnología, ...
REF: SKYNET ? UN MUNDO HYPERCONECTADO Hasta la vista Baby!
Computación Cognitiva: Mejorando la experiencia del Cliente
Computación Cognitiva: Mejorando la experiencia del Cliente

  1. 1. 1
  2. 2. BY RONALD VARGAS QUESADA, ORACLE ACE DIRECTOR EXPERTISE DATABASE MANAGEMENT & PERFORMANCE CONSULTOR ARQUITECTURA ORACLE, NOVACOMP ORACLEDBACR.BLOGSPOT.COM @ROVAQUE La computación cognitiva optimizará nuestra interacción con las máquinas. Computación del conocimiento. “El futuro de la tecnología será cognitivo, no artificial” ‘Vivimos en una sociedad profundamente dependiente de la ciencia y la tecnología y en la que casi nadie sabe nada de estos temas. Ello constituye una fórmula segura para el desastre.’ Carl Sagan Oracle Computación Cognitiva: Mejorando la experiencia del cliente basado en su idéntidad digital
  3. 3. ORACLE COMPUTACIÓN COGNITIVA: MEJORANDO LA EXPERIENCIA DEL CLIENTE BASADO EN SU IDÉNTIDAD DIGITAL Típicamente la gente interactúa con 25 APPS por mes en su dispositivo móvil. El top 3 de estas APPS representan el 80% del uso del tiempo y después de 30 días, sólo el 3% retienen a nuevos usuarios. 3
  4. 4. DATOS NO ES LO MISMO QUE INFORMACIÓN “PARA QUE LA DATA SE CONVIERTA EN INFORMACIÓN, SE TIENE QUE COLOCAR EN CONTEXTO.” 4
  5. 5. El 80% de la población esta conectada de alguna manera a una red social. Estos individuos, poseen dos tipos de identidades. Una identidad física y otra digital y curiosamente, confían en un 90% más en su identidad digital que en la real. Ahí es donde los individuos están tomando decisiones. Están consumiendo servicios y productos.
  6. 6. 6 Un sistema cognitivo: “Siempre dirá la verdad. La verdad que ha aprendido, por más dolorosa que sea. Jamás miente.”
  7. 7. COMPUTACIÓN COGNITIVA Y por eso seré por todas partes libre de hacer ó de no hacer. ... libre arbitrio, porque tanto como el mal presente nos separa, otro tanto nos atrae el bien futuro Naturaleza Humana
  8. 8. HOMO SAPIEN POST-GLOBALIZACIÓN “El más grande peligro para la sobrevivencia de la civilización actual no es la guerra atómica, no es la contaminación ambiental, no es la explotación de los recursos naturales y no son ningunas de las crisis contemporáneas. La causa subyacente a todas las nombradas, es la aceleración en la obsolescencia del hombre. La única esperanza parece ser un ‘programa de choque’ para re- insuflarle ( Comunicar o transmitir ideas, estímulos o sentimientos ) a la generación presente de adultos, competencias requeridas para funcionar adecuadamente en una condición de cambio perpetuo…”. (*)Malcolm S. Knowles fue doctor en filosofía, mención educación, graduado en la Universidad de Chicago. Nace Ago 1913- Fallece Nov 1997
  9. 9. TRANSFORM: A REBEL'S GUIDE FOR DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION “La clave de la transformación digital radica en el uso de la empatía y la conexión para pensar “Como el Cliente”. "La tecnología es simplemente el facilitador y los grandes datos no ayudarán". Gerry McGovern — prolific author, founder and CEO of Ireland-based Customer Carewords
  10. 10. AI, REALIDAD O MITO AÚN EN NUESTROS DÍAS En primer lugar, la creación de inteligencia general que imita el cerebro humano está aún muy lejos. “Estoy bastante seguro de que es posible. Es sólo una cuestión de calendario. Probablemente seis o siete décadas.” Mustafa Suleyman, cofundador de DeepMind
  11. 11. AI, REALIDAD O MITO AÚN EN NUESTROS DÍAS La clave para la gente de negocios es entender que la inteligencia artificial no es una extensión de sus esfuerzos de TI o sus esfuerzos digitales, sino más bien, en palabras de Kenny, “fundamental para las decisiones más importantes que usted toma.” David Kenny, jefe de IBM Watson Cualquier persona en su empresa que toma decisiones importantes tendrá que entender esto visceralmente “para competir en los próximos años.”
  12. 12. LA SOCIEDAD VIVE UN PROCESO DE ENTROPÍA
  13. 13. QUÉ HABÍA ANTES DEL BIG BANG ? Stephen Hawking dijo alguna vez que “preguntar qué había antes del origen del universo es tan absurdo como preguntar qué hay al norte del Polo Norte”. Es curioso que una cuestión semejante se planteara hace siglos en el ámbito religioso. Los teólogos se preguntaron: ¿qué hacía Dios antes de crear los Cielos y la Tierra? (una buena pregunta). La respuesta que dio San Agustín a manera de broma fue que: “Dios preparaba el infierno para los que hacen este tipo de preguntas” (400 d.C.).
  14. 14. CUÁNDO EMPEZÓ TODO ? The First Atom
  15. 15. HACE CUÁNTO APARECIÓ QUÉ ? El primer hombre aparece hace 1.75 mil millones de años: Ser de aspecto bestial que caminaba sobre sus extremidades posteriores y cuyo cerebro era tres veces más pequeño que el del hombre actual: el Australopiteco La Tierra aparece hace 4.5 mil millones de años desde su formación a partir de la nebulosa protosolar. Un tercio del total transcurrido desde el Big Bang
  16. 16. EVOLUCIÓN DE LA CIVILIZACIÓN ?
  17. 17. ES DIFÍCIL SABER HACIA DONDE VAMOS, SI NO SABEMOS DE DONDE VENIMOS. En 1830, se inauguró la primera línea de ferrocarril interurbano, la línea entre Liverpool y Mánchester. En este año, una persona promedio, podía costearse el precio de un tiquete. 1830 Desde el inicio de la era registrada, 4000 A.C. hasta 1830, la gente casi no se movía. Durante este tiempo, menos del 5% de la población se traslado. Y cuando lo hacían eran empresarios o criminales. En estos 6000 años, existía una probabilidad de +85% de vivir, casarse y morir en un área de 20 km a la redonda, de donde uno nació.
  18. 18. LA HUMANIDAD SE TARDÓ 90 AÑOS ENTRE EL USO MASIVO DEL FERROCARRIL Y LA LLEGADA DE LA ELECTRICIDAD A TODOS LOS HOGARES. EN MENOS DE 100 AÑOS, NOSOTROS HEMOS VISTO MÁS CAMBIOS, QUE TODA LA HUMANIDAD EN LOS 6000 AÑOS ANTERIORES. LA TASA CON QUE SUCEDE ESTOS CAMBIAS SÓLO SE PUEDE DESCRIBIR CON EL TÉRMINO “EXPONENCIALISMO” 19201830 2017
  19. 19. Los últimos 100 años, han sido los más éxitos de la humanidad. • Una persona que nace hoy en occidente, tiene casi el doble de expectativa de vida, que si hubiera nacido en 1900. • Se espera que un niño que nace hoy en el mundo occidental, viva hasta los 120 o 130 años. • Hoy en día trabajamos significativamente menos que hace 100 años. Aproximadamente un 50% menos de tiempo. Así que la tecnología y el exponencialismo esta dando resultado.
  20. 20. Computación Cognitiva o Computación del Conocimiento De que hablamos …. 21
  21. 21. “Saber mucho no es lo mismo que ser inteligente. La inteligencia no es sólo información, sino también juicio, la manera en que se recoge y maneja la información.” ― Carl Sagan
  22. 22. LA SOCIEDAD VIVE UN PROCESO DE ENTROPÍA Cuando un vaso de cristal cae al suelo: tenderá a romperse y a esparcirse, mientras que jamás será posible que, lanzando trozos de cristal, se construya un vaso por sí solo.
  23. 23. “Entropía, querida, es sólo una palabra que significa la cantidad de desgaste del universo.” .. La Última Pregunta Isaac Asimov. Fallece 1992
  24. 24. “Nos movemos en nuestro ambiente diario sin entender casi nada acerca del mundo.” Historia del Tiempo: Del Big Bang a los Agujeros Negros- Stephen Hawking
  25. 25. La computación cognitiva o computación del conocimiento, marca el comienzo de una nueva era de la informática; se trata de la fase más transformadora en la evolución de esta ciencia; los sistemas aprenden a escala, razonan con propósito e interactúan naturalmente con humanos. Nelly Toche, El Economista, MX Junio, 2016
  26. 26. De que me perdí.? De que “Eras” hablan. ? 27
  27. 27. ERA 1.0, 2000 28 La era 1.0 era puro cerebro, se focalizaba en diferenciar las marcas sólo por el producto, encontrando una gran diferencia única y tangible. Se ve al consumidor como una masa que compra para suplir sus necesidades funcionales. Las empresas basan sus esfuerzos/económicos en desarrollo de producto, que es el centro del posicionamiento y la única propuesta de valor. Las estrategias de marketing en esta época están orientadas al producto exclusivamente.
  28. 28. ERA 2.0, 2010 Ya no está enfocado solamente al producto, sino que ahora entra otro agente: el consumidor. El objetivo de las compañías es satisfacer y retener al cliente generando fidelidad hacia su marca y productos. Estamos en la época de la tecnología de la información, donde el cliente tiene una visión clara y se posiciona como un consumidor inteligente y de necesidades muy específicas. 29
  29. 29. ERA 3.0, 2015 No solo se busca satisfacer nuestras necesidades, sino que cada empresa nos brinde productos con conciencia social y ambiental. Estamos en la etapa de la tecnología nueva ola; es aquí donde entran en el mundo de las redes sociales. Nueva Ola, es ordenador, móvil y social media. No se ve al consumidor como una masa, sino como una persona física con sentimientos, valores y con necesidades complejas. 30
  30. 30. ERA 4.0, 2017 Es la época de la investigación de mercados o, como se le conoce en el mundo online, Big data. Las empresas van a tener que predecir lo que quiere el consumidor antes de que lo pida, y por eso es necesaria la investigación onliney offline. La era de la robótica. 31
  31. 31. COMPUTACIÓN COGNITIVA "Muchos científicos, filósofos y líderes empresariales creen que hay una probabilidad del 20-50% que los seres humanos ya están viviendo en un mundo virtual simulado por ordenador. En abril de 2016, los investigadores se reunieron en el Museo Americano de Historia Natural a debatir esta noción. El argumento es que ya nos estamos acercando a simulaciones 3D fotorrealistas en donde millones de personas pueden participar simultáneamente, esto gracias a los avances en inteligencia artificial, realidad virtual, y la potencia de cálculo. Podrían los miembros de las futuras civilizaciones haber decidido realizar una simulación de su ancestros ? ". MATRIX o no MATRIX: Realidad o no realidad
  32. 32. Durante años se habló de “Inteligencia de Negocios” dentro de las empresas. El BI ayudó a las compañías a visualizar, analizar y proyectar el comportamiento de las operaciones del negocio con base en su desempeño económico. Modelo Estadístico
  33. 33. Este tipo de análisis - modelo estadístico- fue valido y útil, hasta que la “3era plataforma tecnológica” incursionó en los negocios. El Big Data, las redes sociales, las aplicaciones móviles y el Internet de las Cosas, cambiaron los modelos de cómo hacer negocios. Modelo Predictivo- basado en patrones
  34. 34. La Innovación cedió su lugar a la “ReWrite” y las empresas iniciaron procesos de re-estructuración desde adentro de la misma. El BI ya no fue suficiente para entender el comportamiento del negocio y nació la Analítica de Negocio “BA” – Business Analytics – que es aplicar capacidades analíticas a la información que es la evolución de los sistemas de Inteligencia de Negocios actuales.
  35. 35. La capacidad analítica nos ayudó a formular nuevos paradigmas, sin embargo, por si sola, no es suficiente para encontrar la respuestas y soluciones al nuevo orden mundial de los negocios. Con el análisis de los datos no estructurados, es cuando podemos de manera más aproximada, a partir de la integración del dato “sentimiento”, comprender, entender y atender las necesidades del consumidor de nuestros servicios y productos.
  36. 36. DE LO DETERMINATIVO, A LO PREDICTIVO Y DE AHÍ PRESCRIPCIÓN INTELIGENCIA DE NEGOCIOS VS ANALÍTICA DE NEGOCIOS
  37. 37. Como nace la computación cognitiva ? 38
  38. 38. COMPUTACIÓN COGNITIVA Alan Mathison Turing, fabricó en sus sueños y luego en la vida real, la famosa máquina ENIGMA, cuyo único fin, era descifrar los mensajes en código, que los Nazis utilizaban para sincronizar sus ataques durante la segunda guerra mundial. Computación Cognitiva- Computadoras Cognitivas 3era Generación
  39. 39. COMPUTACIÓN COGNITIVA En un artículo de octubre de 1950 « Computing Machinery and Intelligence » Turing trató el problema de la Inteligencia Artificial y propuso un experimento que hoy se conoce como Test de Turing, con la intención de definir una prueba estándar por la que una máquina podría catalogarse como «sensible» o «sintiente». En el documento, Turing sugirió que en lugar de construir un programa para simular la mente adulta, sería mejor producir uno más simple para simular la mente de un niño y luego someterlo a educación. Sensible o sintiente
  40. 40. COMPUTACIÓN COGNITIVA La computación cognitiva marca el comienzo de una nueva era de la informática; se trata de la fase más transformadora en la evolución de esta ciencia; los sistemas aprenden a escala, razonan con propósito e interactúan naturalmente con humanos. Nelly Toche, El Economista, MX Junio, 2016 La nueva informática
  41. 41. COMPUTACIÓN COGNITIVA “Las computadoras convencionales eran capaces de traducir caracteres a lenguaje binario, agruparlos en el contexto de palabras e incluso conducir búsquedas a partir de combinaciones específicas. Uno de los grandes diferenciadores de la computación cognitiva radica en su capacidad de procesar lenguaje natural y comprender el sentido de un texto”.
  42. 42. COMPUTACIÓN COGNITIVA “Un sistema cognitivo puede procesar hasta 6 millones de documentos en menos de un minuto y al mismo tiempo transformar toda esta información en conocimiento para asistir a un profesional a tomar una decisión eficaz”.
  43. 43. COMPUTACIÓN COGNITIVA Y es que en este mundo dinámico donde la tecnología avanza a ritmos vertiginosos, la tercera generación de la computación, conocida como la ‘computación cognitiva’, permite recolectar una gran cantidad de datos estructurados y complejos –datos no estructurados, 3era plataforma tecnológica-, esto para luego transformarlos en conocimiento y experiencias.
  44. 44. COMPUTACIÓN COGNITIVA Los sistemas cognitivos integran múltiples disciplinas de computación avanzada e inteligencia artificial, como el aprendizaje de máquinas, razonamiento probabilístico, procesamiento de lenguaje natural, del habla, procesamiento de imágenes, visión, interacción humano- computadora, diálogo, aprendizaje profundo y generación de narrativa.
  45. 45. COMPUTACIÓN COGNITIVA “Los sistemas cognitivos se adaptan, dan sentido a la información no estructurada y ofrecen hipótesis que impactarán a la sociedad de forma generalizada. En los próximos cinco años todos tendremos contacto, de una forma u otra, con aplicaciones dotadas de inteligencia cognitiva” “Se espera que para el 2018, más del 50% de las aplicaciones en el mercado, integren en alguna medida, computación cognitiva”
  46. 46. COMPUTACIÓN COGNITIVA Casos de Uso de Aplicación
  47. 47. UN VIAJE A LA NUBE EMPRESARIAL Lograr que la transformación sea completada a una nube empresarial, puede llevar varios años y afectará a muchos aspectos de las organización: roles, procesos, políticas y la prestación de servicios.
  48. 48. COMPUTACIÓN COGNITIVA • Aprenden de grandes volúmenes de información. • Razonan con un propósito. • Interactúan con los humanos de forma natural. • Aprenden y razonan de sus interacciones con los humanos y de sus interacciones con el entorno, no porque fueron explícitamente programados para ello. • Son probabilísticos y no determinísticos. • Dan hipótesis y no simples respuestas a problemas numéricos. Sistemas con computación cognitiva
  49. 49. COMPUTACIÓN COGNITIVA Cómo funciona un sistema con computación cognitiva? Se adapta y aprende de la interacción humana 3 Captura, Genera y Evalúa - Captura información: estructurada y no estructurada - Ordena: identificando patrones y relaciones - Evalúa: generando hipótesis y para mejores recomendaciones con un alto nivel de confianza 2 Entiende lenguaje natural escrito y oral.1
  50. 50. COMPUTACIÓN COGNITIVA • Cuando necesitamos aumentar nuestra habilidad de entender y de actuar sobre la complejidad y cantidad de sistemas y de información que tiene nuestra actual sociedad. (80% de los datos no son estructurados) • Cuando necesitamos algo que nos muestre y nos ayude a entender los “Por qué”, y que no solo que nos de los: Que, los Cuando y los Cuánto. Dónde ocupamos los sistemas cognitivos?
  51. 51. CASO HIPOTETICO 52 Emma Coronel Aispuro Joaquín Archivaldo Guzmán Lorea
  52. 52. Ya casi terminamos … 53
  53. 53. AMPLICACIÓN EN CASOS DE USO EN TEMAS DE LAFT ( LAVADO DE ACTIVOS Y FINANCIAMIENTO DEL TERRORISMO ) •¿Qué se espera en el futuro? •¿Cómo visualizo la evolución e impacto de los sistemas cognitivos en los próximos años? 54
  54. 54. SEGURIDAD EN LA ERA 4.0 ¿PUEDEN LOS ROBOTS DETECTAR MEJOR A LOS TERRORISTAS EN LOS AEROPUERTOS?, WSJ.COM La aviación y las autoridades gubernamentales están comenzando a utilizar máquinas en lugar de personas para verificar la identidad de los viajeros escaneando sus caras, iris o huellas dactilares. Docenas de aeropuertos en Europa, Australia y los Estados Unidos ya emplean esta tecnología para que los pasajeros puedan pasar chequeos de inmigración sin mostrar identificación o hablar con una persona. Ahora, varios de los principales aeropuertos de Europa han comenzado a utilizar estos controles automatizados de identificación en los puntos de control de seguridad y en las puertas de embarque. 55
  55. 55. SEGURIDAD EN LA ERA 4.0 En una prueba de escáneres de reconocimiento facial en Amsterdam Schiphol en 2010, las máquinas pudieron aprobar correctamente casi el 98% de los viajeros, permitiendo que uno de cada 1.000 impostores pasara, en promed Los aeropuertos de Las Vegas, en Syracuse, Nueva York y Atlantic City, Nueva Jersey, invirtieron recientemente en puertas de salida automatizadas y no tripuladas que impiden la reentrada en áreas seguras, reemplazando a los guardias humanos. Gatwick también usa software de reconocimiento facial para calcular colas en tiempo real en los controles de seguridad y de migración. El aeropuerto capta imágenes de casi todas las caras de los viajeros cuando se acercan a los puestos de control y luego usa esas imágenes para anotar cuándo cada viajero sale de los puntos de control. 56
  56. 56. REGTECH (REGULATORY TECHNOLOGY) La tecnología reguladora, también conocida como "RegTech", está utilizando la tecnología, en particular la tecnología de la información, en el contexto del monitoreo regulatorio, la presentación de informes y el cumplimiento de los beneficios, en el futuro inmediato, en la industria financiera. Las empresas RegTech buscan encontrar soluciones que aborden los desafíos de cumplimiento normativo a través de la innovación tecnológica. 57
  57. 57. REF: SKYNET ? UN MUNDO HYPERCONECTADO Hasta la vista Baby!
  58. 58. @rovaque oracledbacr.blogspot.com rvargas@crnova.com

