From a New York TimesÃ¢Â€Â“bestselling author and lifelong runner a groundbreaking guide to fighting depression and anxiety one run at a timeWhether youÃ¢Â€Â™re a runner struggling with depression or anxiety or someone who is depressed and anxious looking for a scientifically supported way to improve your mental health Running Is My Therapy is here to help. Longtime running writer Scott Douglas marshals cuttingedge science anecdote and expert advice to show how running can reduce depression and anxiety and boost the mind. YouÃ¢Â€Â™ll learn how running affects the brain and about options for combining running with different kinds of mental health treatments from cognitive behavioral therapy t