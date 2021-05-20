Successfully reported this slideshow.
Digital strategy - testing and learning Care2
Digital strategy - testing and learning Care2
Marketing
May. 20, 2021

Digital strategy - testing and learning Care2

Care2's Rhiannan Sullivan of shares insights from Care2 and clients' testing and learning programmes, at a digital strategy webinar hosted by more onion and Care2 in May 2021.

Digital strategy - testing and learning Care2

  1. 1. Millions of Care2 members are signing petitions, supporting campaigns, and sharing stories that inspire action-- every day!
  2. 2. We use technology to target like-minded Care2 members who will take action & opt in to your list. Let Us Match You With The Supporters And Donors You Deserve We deliver new quality contacts, at scale, guaranteed. We work with you to build a high-impact custom campaign.
  3. 3. Testing & Learnings • Care2’s learnings in 2020/21 • Care2 opt in form tests • Recent Care2 client case studies and learnings • Summary
  4. 4. 2020 editorial shifts, what paid oﬀ • 2020, the Care2 editorial team invoked compassion in their advocacy strategy, petitions and actions became more nuanced • Concern letting go of asks that get people amped up might mean lower engagement • Instead, the Care2 audience responded incredibly well • Achieved engagement rate lifts in email over 10%
  5. 5. What we learnt • What engages people in crisis time vs non-crisis time. • Care2 members were very empathetic to Care2 petitions on hunger and health care, two things that can be ignored when you are not personally aﬀected. • The pandemic created an empathy and understanding of how much we need to help each other. • The use of an individual story was and is still key.
  6. 6. Care2 opt-in form tests - Change was implemented November 2020 - Opt in rate has increased between 5-10% - Peak increase we’ve seen 15% - Continues to track
  7. 7. Care2 client insights & case studies
  8. 8. Liberty, testing & using Care2 & Facebook
  9. 9. Liberty, same supporter journey for both sources
  10. 10. Liberty, results and ongoing strategy • Action based Facebook ads achieve up to 2% conversion in year 1. Targeted at 1%-1.5%. • Care2 leads achieved conversion rates of 1.5% - 2% in a year • Care2 conversion model adapted from FB journeys (saving time and resource) • Drawbacks with Facebook, campaigns not being approved or taken down, sudden dip in performance, diﬃculty of maintain consistent acquisition throughout the year. Care2 is used as a complimentary source
  11. 11. Fauna & Flora International UK
  12. 12. Fauna & Flora International UK, tested email conversion journey tactics for Care2 leads • Cash over RG - when tested and stretched out over a 6 month period a repeated cash asks provides both stronger LTV and more RGs than a repeated RG ask. • Always write evergreen and recycle - good fundraising copy shouldn’t necessarily have an expiration date (excluding disaster appeals and so forth) • Do not tailor ask amounts - controversially after testing FFI base email ask amounts on the lead generation source, not the individual donor. This can decrease income signiﬁcantly on a single email test, but over an extended period it pushes response rate up to such a level that it ends up being more proﬁtable.  
  13. 13. Fauna & Flora International UK, tested email conversion journey tactics for Care2 leads • They don’t send an appeal immediately - ﬁrst goal of your automation is to get people reading your emails, so while it’s tempting to ﬁnancially capitalise on the maximised early engagement, it’s better to use that to get them reading.   • They don’t include any social share buttons on any emails - an obvious one but important to repeat, don’t mix asks - after testing they’ve found emails with social share buttons heavily reduce response rates
  14. 14. Fauna & Flora International UK, results with Care2 leads - Data as of January 2021 - No RG asks oﬀered to Canadian, Aus or US leads - Positive ROI in under a year
  15. 15. Cats Protection, insights from 2020/21 - A mixture of handraisers & petitions since 2016
  16. 16. Cats Protection, insights and analysis from 2020/21 - As recruitment has grown throughout the pandemic and 2020, both Care2 leads and Facebook leads have given cash more frequently - Development of speciﬁc pandemic ‘products’ are now being tested in their regular journey - Speciﬁcally Care2 leads sign an RG mandate around 5 weeks after recruitment and give overall in the ﬁrst 3 months.
  17. 17. Summary • The value of testing diﬀerent acquisition sources - liberty’s whole strategy now includes using both Care2 and FB as acquisition sources ongoing. For liberty Care2 has the consistent ﬂow, • What works for one organisation might not work for another • What changed in 2020 and 2021 and how can we apply these lessons in the future?
  18. 18. Thank you. Rhiannan Sullivan VP, Strategy & Partnerships rhiannan@care2team.com +44 7980 714 433

