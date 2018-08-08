Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PDF iHealth
DESCRIPTION iHealth is an integrated print- digital learning system designed to meet the needs of todayâ€™s students and i...
students to master, recall, and apply key concepts while providing automatically-graded assessments. The 3rd edition provi...
if you want to download or read Aqualeo's The Book of iHealth, click button download in the last page
Download or read Aqualeo's The Book of iHealth, by click link below MORE DESCRIPTION OR
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

I health

6 views

Published on

rr

Published in: Career
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

I health

  1. 1. PDF iHealth
  2. 2. DESCRIPTION iHealth is an integrated print- digital learning system designed to meet the needs of todayâ€™s students and instructors. The Connect course includes a SmartBook adaptive reading and study experience which guides
  3. 3. students to master, recall, and apply key concepts while providing automatically-graded assessments. The 3rd edition provides the most up-to-date information regarding the Dietary Guidelines for Americans and the Affordable Care Act..
  4. 4. if you want to download or read Aqualeo's The Book of iHealth, click button download in the last page
  5. 5. Download or read Aqualeo's The Book of iHealth, by click link below MORE DESCRIPTION OR

×