BOOK REVIEW :
Book title: [+][PDF] TOP TREND Death Takes A Lover: Volume 1 (DS BIllings Victorian Mysteries) [FREE]
Author: Olivier Bosman
publisher: Olivier Bosman
Book thickness: 398 p
Year of publication: 2006
BOOK DESCRIPTION :
The year is 1888. Detective Sergeant John Billings has been sent to a remote house in the Yorkshire Moors to investigate the suspicious death of Roger Thornton, a young man who seemed to have everything to live for. He gets a frosty reception from the lady of the house and her rag-tag collection of domestic staff who try to put him off the scent, but as Billings delves deeper into their lives, he uncovers hidden passions, bitter rivalries and a truth so dark and sinister, it will shock you to the core. Fusing Gothic romanticism and fin-de-siecle melodrama, Death Takes A Lover is a chilling entry into a world which some may not want to enter, but if you do, don t say you haven t been warned... download now : https://rawed22.blogspot.com/?book=1502551861
