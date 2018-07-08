Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Tender Rebel Audiobook Free | Tender Rebel ( audiobooks ) : books audio free Tender Rebel Audiobook Free | Tender Rebel ( ...
Tender Rebel Audiobook Free | Tender Rebel ( audiobooks ) : books audio free Scottish beauty Roslynn Chadwick needs the sa...
Tender Rebel Audiobook Free | Tender Rebel ( audiobooks ) : books audio free Written By: Johanna Lindsey. Narrated By: Lau...
Tender Rebel Audiobook Free | Tender Rebel ( audiobooks ) : books audio free Download Full Version Tender Rebel Audio OR L...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tender Rebel Audiobook Free | Tender Rebel ( audiobooks ) : books audio free

8 views

Published on

Tender Rebel Audiobook Free | Tender Rebel ( audiobooks ) : books audio free

Published in: Marketing
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Tender Rebel Audiobook Free | Tender Rebel ( audiobooks ) : books audio free

  1. 1. Tender Rebel Audiobook Free | Tender Rebel ( audiobooks ) : books audio free Tender Rebel Audiobook Free | Tender Rebel ( audiobooks ) : books audio free LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. Tender Rebel Audiobook Free | Tender Rebel ( audiobooks ) : books audio free Scottish beauty Roslynn Chadwick needs the safety of marriage to protect her from an unscrupulous cousin and the fortune-hunting scoundrels who covet her wealth. And Anthony Malory is precisely the sort of handsome rogue she's been warned against. A cunning, ruthless, yet irresistible rake, Anthony's sensual blue eyes speak of pleasures beyond her imagining - and Roslynn dearly wishes she dared to surrender to such a man. Believing his passionate promises will surely lead to disaster. But denying her heart may cost the exquisite Highlands lady an unparalleled love hotter than flame and more precious than the rarest jewel.
  3. 3. Tender Rebel Audiobook Free | Tender Rebel ( audiobooks ) : books audio free Written By: Johanna Lindsey. Narrated By: Laural Merlington Publisher: Brilliance Audio Date: April 2008 Duration: 10 hours 14 minutes
  4. 4. Tender Rebel Audiobook Free | Tender Rebel ( audiobooks ) : books audio free Download Full Version Tender Rebel Audio OR Listen now

×