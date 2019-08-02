Free Audiobooks Online Download Shiver

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  2. 2. Shiver Kensey�Lyons�has�never�had�'normal.'�Instead,�she�has�a�mother�who�lives�in�her�head,�a�stepfather�who's�on�death row,�and�the�stigma�that�comes�with�being�the�child�of�an�extramarital�affair.�Writing�has�always�been�her�escape. Knowing�the�reception�her�books�receive�will�be�tainted�by�her�personal�life,�Kensey�secretly�writes�under�a�pen name�when�she's�not�working�part�time�at�her�godmother's�bar.�Her�world�might�not�be�exciting,�but�she�likes�it exactly�as�it�is. When�she�meets�alarmingly�compelling�businessman�Blake�Mercier,�the�snap�of�attraction�is�instant.�She�doesn't�like it.�Doesn't�want�to�be�drawn�to�this�man�who�is�blatantly�dangerous,�carries�dark�secrets,�and�lives�life�by�his�own rules.�Neither�of�them�make�a�great�first�impression�on�the�other,�so�she's�more�than�surprised�when�he�begins�to pursue�her�with�a�single�minded�focus�that�is�unsettling,�thrilling,�and�infuriating.�Her�gut�tells�her�to�keep�her distance,�but�Blake�won't�let�her�run.�Won't�give�her�space. There's�another�person�who�won't�give�her�space.�Someone�who�has�discovered�the�secret�of�her�pen�name�and who�seems�intent�on�taunting�her.�And�as�Kensey�struggles�to�identify�her�persecutor,�Blake�is�by�her�side, determined�to�keep�her�safe�.�.�.�because�Blake�Mercier�always�holds�tight�to�what's�his.�Always.
