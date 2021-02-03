Acces a la universitat 2021 covid

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ACCÉS A LA UNIVERSITAT Institut Joan Oró
Accés a la universitat Proves d’accés Batxillerat Estudis estrangers homologats CFGS > 45 > 25 Estrangers UE – Credencial ...
BATXILLERAT Matèries comunes Ciències per al món contemporani Educació física Filosofia i ciutadania Història de la filoso...
BATXILLERAT ARTS CIÈNCIES TECNOLOGIA HUMANITATS CIÈNCIES SOCIALS .Economia .Economia organització empresa .Geografia .Grec...
BATXILLERAT Matèries segon curs: Anàlisis musical Biologia CTMA Cultura audiovisual Dibuix artístic Dibuix tècnic Disseny ...
PAU MODEL OBERT I MÉS FLEXIBLE NO HI HA VIES EXAMEN-ACCÉS FIXADES CADA ESTUDIANT DEFINEIX LA SEVA PRÒPIA OPCIÓ D’EXAMEN MA...
• ESTRUCTURA: Dues fases. Fase general: obligatòria = nota d’accés Fase específica: opcional = complement de la nota • QUA...
Calendari proves: Convocatòria Ordinària 8, 9, 10 i 11 de juny Convocatòria Extraordinària 7, 8 i 9 de setembre Informació...
PAU – Horari Tribunal Ordinari
PAU horaris – Tribunals especials: TOE* (Dislèxia ...) / TEI** (Necessitats educatives especials) TOE* Tribunal Ordinari E...
1. Llengua catalana i literatura. 2. Llengua castellana i literatura. 3. Llengua estrangera. 4. Història. 5. Matèria comun...
PAU: fase obligatòria L’alumne ha de triar entre: - Matemàtiques - Matemàtiques aplicades a les ciències socials - Llatí -...
mitjana aritmètica dels exercicis fase general: ≥ 4 una nota ≥ 5 com a resultat de la mitjana ponderada de: 60% nota mitja...
PAU: fase específica (opcional) ▪ Avalua coneixements en àmbits concrets relacionats amb els estudis que es volen cursar. ...
Procés de revisió VERIFICACIÓ = Reclamació NOVA CORRECIÓ = Doble correcció Variació de nota: mitjana aritmètica, pot baixa...
PAU: inscripció a les proves (convocatòria ordinària) Alumnes de batxillerat ❖ Prematrícula, s’ha de validar: ▪ Dades pers...
És difícil superar les PAU? Al 2020 un 97,68% d’alumnes van superar les PAU a la convocatòria de juny, i un 64,30% a la co...
1.- Flexibilització en l’opcionalitat Cada matèria ha adaptat l’opcionalitat 2.- Més temps entre les proves i menys centre...
Distincions de les PAU Any 2020: 3 alumnes de l’institut Joan Oró obtenen una distinció de les PAU per haver obtingut una ...
ADMISSIÓ A LA UNIVERSITAT
Preinscripció universitària Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) Universitat Ramon Llull (URL) Universitat Internacional ...
Admissió a la universitat Fase obligatòria Nota d’accés 5 - 10 PAU: Fase d’admissió Nota d’admissió ponderada fins a 14 Ti...
Admissió amb nota ponderada Quines matèries ponderen a Catalunya? Com ponderen? 22 matèries de modalitat vinculades a les ...
Matèries ponderables per branca a Catalunya (22) Matèries de modalitat de batxillerat Arts i humanitats Ciències Ciències ...
Ponderacions 2020-21 (admissió des de Batxillerat i CFGS) http://universitats.gencat.cat/ca/preinscripcio/taula_ponderacio...
Nota d’admissió ponderada per a estudiants de batxillerat En funció dels estudis a cursar Incorpora qualificacions de fase...
Exemples d’admissió des de batxillerat / CFGS Exemple 1: Grau en Infermeria Estudiant de Batxillerat: les matèries que pon...
Exemples d’admissió des de batxillerat / CFGS Exemple 2: *Grau en Educació Primària (*)Per accedir a aquest estudi cal sup...
Exemples d’admissió des de batxillerat / CFGS Exemple 3: Grau en Dret Estudiant de Batxillerat: les matèries que ponderen ...
Proves d’aptitud personal (PAP) Prova única a nivell de sistema ▪ Educació Infantil / Educació Primària (universitats públ...
PAP per al grau en Educació infantil i Educació primària Dos exàmens: 1. Examen de competència comunicativa i raonament cr...
Notes de tall juny 2019: intervals Notes de tall: intervals Nombre de centres % Acumulació % Inici del procés Fi procés In...
Preinscripció universitària 2019: centres d’estudi amb nota de tall superior a 12,000 (a l’inici del procés) Centred'estud...
Reconeixement de crèdits Possibilitat de convalidació entre cicles formatius de grau superior (CFGS) i part de la càrrega ...
Preinscripció universitària 2021: calendari Resultats PAU Internet: 26 de juny Data fi preinscripció universitària: 2 de j...
Preinscripció universitària 2021: calendari Resultats de la segona assignació: 24 de juliol (provisional) Matrícula segona...
Reserva de places Més grans de 25 anys 3% de les places de cada ensenyament Més grans de 45 anys 1% de les places de cada ...
Exemple d’assignació CENTRE Nom d’estudi i universitat Nombre de places Medicina UAB 2 Medicina UdL 1 Medicina UdG 1 1 2 3...
Exemple d’assignació Olívia (13,258) 1 Àlex (12,458) 2 Marina (12,342) 3 Roger (12,270) 4 Lara (12,240) 5 Ordre assig. 1 O...
Exemple d’assignació Ordre assig. 1 Ordre assig. 2 Ordre assig. 3 1 Olívia (13,258) Medicina UAB SE'N VA / 2 VACANTS 2 Àle...
Medicina UAB SE'N VA / 2 VACANTS Medicina UdL ENTRA / 0 VACANTS Olívia (13,258) 1 Exemple d’assignació Àlex (12,458) 2 Mar...
Tràmit assignació definitiva Activació tràmit «assignació definitiva» Del 12 al 16 de juliol (provisional) ALUMNES / ORDRE...
Tràmit assignació definitiva ALUMNES / ORDRE DE PREFERÈNCIES - ASSIGNACIÓ Alumne Ordre de preferències Ordre assig. 1 Ordr...
http://universitats.gencat.cat
Posa’t a prova: un joc d’ajuda http://posataprova.gencat.cat
Beques i ajuts Quines beques i quins ajuts a l’estudi puc sol·licitar? Beques EQUITAT (AGAUR, Generalitat de Catalunya) ht...
Saló de l’Ensenyament 2021
Universitat i discapacitat Universitat i discapacitat a Catalunya http://gencat.cat/universitats/unidiscat Inclusió de per...
Serveis relacionats amb l’Administració
Informació a Webs Informació sobre l’educació superior a Catalunya www.unportal.net Informació sobre educació formació i t...
(*) Font: Agència per la Qualitat del Sistema Universitari de Catalunya Inserció laboral per nivell educatiu a Catalunya 2...
Els universitaris guanyen un 57% més que els no titulats(*) *Font: Informe Panorama de l’educació. Indicadors OCDE 2019 In...
HTTP://UNIVERSITATS. GENCAT.CAT Oficina d’Accés a la Universitat
Moltes gràcies
Acces a la universitat 2021 covid

Com és l'examen d'entrada ala universitat? I com s'entra a la universitat?

Published in: Education
Acces a la universitat 2021 covid

  1. 1. ACCÉS A LA UNIVERSITAT Institut Joan Oró
  2. 2. Accés a la universitat Proves d’accés Batxillerat Estudis estrangers homologats CFGS > 45 > 25 Estrangers UE – Credencial – > 40 PAU Fase obligatòria* Prova* Prova* Entrevista* Universitat PAU Fase d’admissió (voluntària) * = requisit obligatori Titulats universitaris
  3. 3. BATXILLERAT Matèries comunes Ciències per al món contemporani Educació física Filosofia i ciutadania Història de la filosofia* Història d’ Espanya* Llengua catalana i literatura I-II* Llengua castellana i literatura I-II* Llengua estrangera I-II* Matèries de modalitat (sis, cinc de la pròpia modalitat) *matèries de segon curs
  4. 4. BATXILLERAT ARTS CIÈNCIES TECNOLOGIA HUMANITATS CIÈNCIES SOCIALS .Economia .Economia organització empresa .Geografia .Grec I-II .Història de l’ art .Història món contemporani .Llatí I-II .MACCSS .Literatura universal .Biologia .Biologia y geologia .CTM .Dibuix tècnic I-II .Electrotècnica .Física .Física i química .Matemàtiques I-II .Química .Tecnologia industrial I- II .Anàlisis musical I-II .Anatomia aplicada .Arts escèniques .Cultura audiovisual .Hª música i dansa .Llenguatge i pràctica musical .Literatura universal .Cultura audiovisual .Dibuix artístic I-II .Dibuix tècnic I-II .Disseny .Història de l’ art .Tècniques d’ expressió graficoplàstica .Volum
  5. 5. BATXILLERAT Matèries segon curs: Anàlisis musical Biologia CTMA Cultura audiovisual Dibuix artístic Dibuix tècnic Disseny Economia de l’empresa Electrotècnia Física Geografia Grec Història de l’art Literatura catalana Literatura castellana Llatí MACCSS Matemàtiques Química Tecnologia industrial
  6. 6. PAU MODEL OBERT I MÉS FLEXIBLE NO HI HA VIES EXAMEN-ACCÉS FIXADES CADA ESTUDIANT DEFINEIX LA SEVA PRÒPIA OPCIÓ D’EXAMEN MATÈRIES EXAMINADES VINCULEN AL GRAU MODALITAT DE BATXILLERAT NO CONDICIONA
  7. 7. • ESTRUCTURA: Dues fases. Fase general: obligatòria = nota d’accés Fase específica: opcional = complement de la nota • QUALIFICACIÓ: Independent en les dues fases. • CONVOCATÒRIES: Dues anuals i sense límit per aprovar. • DURADA: Quatre dies consecutius Hora i mitja per a cada exercici. Interval de 90 minuts entre cada un d’ells. Horari de 9 h a 16:30 h PAU 2021 (COVID-19)
  8. 8. Calendari proves: Convocatòria Ordinària 8, 9, 10 i 11 de juny Convocatòria Extraordinària 7, 8 i 9 de setembre Informació matèries: http://universitats.gencat.cat Proves d’accés a la universitat - 2021 Dm Dc Dj Dv Dm Dc Dj
  9. 9. PAU – Horari Tribunal Ordinari
  10. 10. PAU horaris – Tribunals especials: TOE* (Dislèxia ...) / TEI** (Necessitats educatives especials) TOE* Tribunal Ordinari Específic 5 SEUS Barcelona – Bellaterra – Girona – Lleida - Tarragona Barcelona TEI** Tribunal Especial i d’Incidències SEU única
  11. 11. 1. Llengua catalana i literatura. 2. Llengua castellana i literatura. 3. Llengua estrangera. 4. Història. 5. Matèria comuna d’opció (=llatí o mates). PAU: Fase general Qualificació: mitjana aritmètica dels 5 exercicis CONSTA DE CINC EXERCICIS
  12. 12. PAU: fase obligatòria L’alumne ha de triar entre: - Matemàtiques - Matemàtiques aplicades a les ciències socials - Llatí - Fonaments de les arts Matèria comuna d’opció La matèria examinada en fase general també serà tinguda en compte per al càlcul de la nota d’admissió, sempre que la qualificació d’aquesta matèria sigui ≥ 5, com a la resta de matèries de fase d’admissió
  13. 13. mitjana aritmètica dels exercicis fase general: ≥ 4 una nota ≥ 5 com a resultat de la mitjana ponderada de: 60% nota mitjana de batxillerat 40% nota de la fase general Superació de la PAU NOTA D’ACCÉS AMB VALIDESA INDEFINIDA
  14. 14. PAU: fase específica (opcional) ▪ Avalua coneixements en àmbits concrets relacionats amb els estudis que es volen cursar. ▪ No té un nombre fix d’exercicis. ▪ Cada estudiant tria les matèries d’examen amb un màxim de 3 per convocatòria (quantes i quines). Qualificació per matèria: matèria superada amb nota ≥ 5 La superació de les matèries de la fase d’admissió tenen validesa per als dos cursos acadèmics següents
  15. 15. Procés de revisió VERIFICACIÓ = Reclamació NOVA CORRECIÓ = Doble correcció Variació de nota: mitjana aritmètica, pot baixar la nota Diferència  2 tercera correcció mitjana aritmètica Es farà una validació de la qualificació no reclamació a la NC Revisió d’aspectes formals de la correcció
  16. 16. PAU: inscripció a les proves (convocatòria ordinària) Alumnes de batxillerat ❖ Prematrícula, s’ha de validar: ▪ Dades personals ▪ Centre on s’estudia el batxillerat ▪ Escollir matèries ▪ Fer constar si gaudeixen de bonificacions o exempcions de pagament ❖ Matrícula, s’ha de decidir: ▪ Fase d’admissió ▪ Validar la prematrícula: quantes matèries i quines a la fase d’admissió ▪ Fer el pagament Finals de febrer a principi de març Darrera quinzena de maig
  17. 17. És difícil superar les PAU? Al 2020 un 97,68% d’alumnes van superar les PAU a la convocatòria de juny, i un 64,30% a la convocatòria de setembre Preparar bé les PAU és haver treballat bé durant el batxillerat o el CFGS 74 12 10 21 39 96 199 387 916 1606 2527 3510 40894202 3906 3165 2250 1250 454 69 [0, 0.5) [0.5, 1) [1, 1.5) [1.5, 2) [2, 2.5) [2.5, 3) [3, 3.5) [3.5, 4) [4, 4.5) [4.5, 5) [5, 5.5) [5.5, 6) [6, 6.5) [6.5, 7) [7, 7.5) [7.5, 8) [8, 8.5) [8.5, 9) [9, 9.5) [9.5, 10] Nombre d'alumnes Distribució de notes Histograma de les notes de PAU dels alumnes presentats a les proves
  18. 18. 1.- Flexibilització en l’opcionalitat Cada matèria ha adaptat l’opcionalitat 2.- Més temps entre les proves i menys centres per seu. 3.- Menys alumnes per aula, més separats i amb les mesures de ventilació, mascareta i gel Adaptació COVID-19
  19. 19. Distincions de les PAU Any 2020: 3 alumnes de l’institut Joan Oró obtenen una distinció de les PAU per haver obtingut una qualificació igual o superior a 9 en la fase general de les proves.
  20. 20. ADMISSIÓ A LA UNIVERSITAT
  21. 21. Preinscripció universitària Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) Universitat Ramon Llull (URL) Universitat Internacional de Catalunya (UIC) Universitat Abat Oliba CEU (UAO) UOC + Universitats privades Procediments propis d'admissió: presencial, en línia Preinscripció universitària al web https://accesuniversitat.gencat.cat
  22. 22. Admissió a la universitat Fase obligatòria Nota d’accés 5 - 10 PAU: Fase d’admissió Nota d’admissió ponderada fins a 14 Titulacions oferta < demanda Universitat
  23. 23. Admissió amb nota ponderada Quines matèries ponderen a Catalunya? Com ponderen? 22 matèries de modalitat vinculades a les PAU Comissió d’accés i afers estudiantils del CIC Paràmetre de ponderació 0,1 o 0,2: a les matèries vinculades a cada branca Mínim tres matèries a 0,2: a tots els graus A un mateix grau - mateixes ponderacions
  24. 24. Matèries ponderables per branca a Catalunya (22) Matèries de modalitat de batxillerat Arts i humanitats Ciències Ciències de la salut Ciències socials i jurídiques Enginyeria i arquitectura Anàlisi musical Biologia Ciències de la terra i del medi ambient Cultura audiovisual Dibuix artístic Dibuix tècnic Disseny Economia de l'empresa Electrotècnia Física Fonaments de les arts Geografia Grec Història de l'art Història de la filosofia Literatura catalana Literatura castellana Llatí Matemàtiques aplicades a les ciències socials Matemàtiques Química Tecnologia industrial Branques de coneixement dels títols de grau
  25. 25. Ponderacions 2020-21 (admissió des de Batxillerat i CFGS) http://universitats.gencat.cat/ca/preinscripcio/taula_ponderacions/
  26. 26. Nota d’admissió ponderada per a estudiants de batxillerat En funció dels estudis a cursar Incorpora qualificacions de fase específica Matèries vinculades a la branca de coneixement en què s’adscriu el títol de grau Nota d’admissió = 0,6*NMB + 0,4*QFG + a*M1 + b*M2 NMB = nota mitjana de batxillerat QFG = qualificació fase general de la PAU M1, M2 = dues millors qualificacions ponderades de matèries superades a la Fase d’admissió a, b = paràmetres de ponderació de les matèries de la fase d’admissió (0,1 - 0,2)
  27. 27. Exemples d’admissió des de batxillerat / CFGS Exemple 1: Grau en Infermeria Estudiant de Batxillerat: les matèries que ponderen per accedir a aquest estudi –Matemàtiques Química i Biologia- són les que la universitat ha considerat més adients per cursar els estudis de grau en Infermeria i, per això té un coeficient de ponderació de 0,2. Estudiant de CFGS: té una nota d’accés de 8,900 que correspon a la nota d’accés (batxillerat + FO) de les PAU (estudiant de batxillerat) i de la nota mitjana del cicle formatiu de grau superior (estudiant de CFGS). La suma de la nota d’accés més la ponderació de dues matèries de la fase d’admissió, dóna com a resultat una nota d’admissió a Infermeria d’11,500. Coeficient de ponderació Estudiant de batxillerat Estudiant de CFGS *Matemàtiques 5,50 0,2 1,100 Nota mitjana batxillerat (NMB) 9,00 Biologia 7,50 0,2 1,500 Qualificació fase obligatòria (QFO) (*Matemàtiques) 8,75 Física 9,50 0,1 0,950 Nota d'accés = 0,6 x 9 + 0,4 x 8,75 8,900 2,600 Nota d'accés (ambdós casos) 8,900 Nota mitjana CFGS: 8,900 Nota d'accés Fase d'admissió Nota d'admissió = 11,500 Matèries ponderades (*Matemàtiques): L’estudiant ha escollit Matemàtiques com a matèria comuna d’opció i automàticament es ponderarà la nota d’aquesta matèria a la fase d’admissió
  28. 28. Exemples d’admissió des de batxillerat / CFGS Exemple 2: *Grau en Educació Primària (*)Per accedir a aquest estudi cal superar una PAP (Prova d’aptitud personal) Estudiant de batxillerat: de les matèries de les quals s’ha examinat, Llatí té un coeficient de ponderació de 0,2 i Disseny té un coeficient de ponderació de 0,1. Estudiant de CFGS: té una nota d’accés de 7,100 que correspon a la nota d’accés (batxillerat + FO) de les PAU (estudiant de batxillerat) i de la nota mitjana del cicle formatiu de grau superior. La suma de la nota d’accés més la ponderació de dues matèries de la fase d’admissió, dóna com a resultat una nota d’admissió a Educació Primària de 9,300. (*Llatí): L’estudiant ha escollit Llatí com a matèria comuna d’opció i automàticament es ponderarà la nota d’aquesta matèria a la fase d’admissió
  29. 29. Exemples d’admissió des de batxillerat / CFGS Exemple 3: Grau en Dret Estudiant de Batxillerat: les matèries que ponderen per accedir a aquest estudi – Economia de l’empresa (0,2), Geografia (0,1), Grec (0,1), història de la filosofia (0,2), Llatí (0,2) Física (0,2), Matemàtiques (0,2) i Matemàtiques aplicades a les ciències socials( 0,2) són les que la universitat ha considerat més adients per cursar els estudis de grau enDret. Estudiant de CFGS: té com a qualificació mitjana del CFGS de 8,900 (igual a la nota d’accés de l’estudiant de Batxillerat). La suma de la nota d’accés més la ponderació de dues matèries de la fase d’admissió, dóna com a resultat una nota d’admissió al grau en Dret d’11,500. (*Matemàtiques): Matèria comuna d’opció (fase general) es ponderable a la fase d’admissió Nota d'accés Fase d'admissió Coeficient de ponderació Estudiant de batxillerat Estudiant de CFGS *Matemàtiques 5,50 0,2 1,100 Nota mitjana batxillerat (NMB) 9,00 Nota mitjanaCFGS: 8,900 Llatí 7,50 0,2 1,500 Qualificació fase general (QFG) (*Matemàtiques) 8,75 Geografia 9,50 0,1 0,950 Nota d'accés = 0,6 x 9 + 0,4 x 8,75 8,900 Nota d'accés (ambdós casos) 8,900 Matèries ponderades 2,600 Nota d'admissió = 11,500
  30. 30. Proves d’aptitud personal (PAP) Prova única a nivell de sistema ▪ Educació Infantil / Educació Primària (universitats públiques i privades) ▪ Ciències de l’Activitat Física i de l’Esport (universitats que participen en el procés de preinscripció –excepte Salt. Terres de l’Ebre (pendent) ▪ Traducció i Interpretació -Anglès- (UAB i UPF) Prova específica a cada centre ▪ Cinema i Mitjans Audiovisuals (ESCAC – UB) ▪ Educació Infantil / Educació Primària – Pla de millora de la formació inicial de mestre – 5 anys) Menció en Llengua Anglesa (UVic – UCC) ▪ Pilot d’Aviació Comercial i Operacions Aèries (CESDA – URV) ▪ Producció de Música i So per a la Indústria de l’Entreteniment (ENTI - UB) ▪ Màrqueting – docència en anglès (ESIC-URV)
  31. 31. PAP per al grau en Educació infantil i Educació primària Dos exàmens: 1. Examen de competència comunicativa i raonament crític (CCiRC) 2. Examen de competència logicomatemàtica (CLOM) Nota ≥ 5 (mitjana aritmètica) dels dos exàmens. Les notes particulars d’aquests exàmens han de ser ≥ 4 Exemples: NO APTE APTE Convocatòria Ordinària: 10 d’abril de 2021 Matrícula 16 de febrer a 1 de març Convocatòria extraordinària: 16 de juliol de 2021 5 seus: Barcelona, Bellaterra, Girona, Lleida i Tarragona CCiRC: 9 CLOM: 3 CCiRC: 6 CLOM: 4 https://accesuniversitat.gencat.cat
  32. 32. Notes de tall juny 2019: intervals Notes de tall: intervals Nombre de centres % Acumulació % Inici del procés Fi procés Inici procés Fi procés Inici procés Fi procés 5,000 191 210 37,97% 41,74 37,97% 41,74% 5,001 - 5,999 29 42 5,76% 8,34 43,73% 50,08% 6,000 - 6,999 38 30 7,55% 5,96 51,28% 56,04% 7,000 - 7,999 51 47 10,13% 9,34 61,41% 65,38% 8,000 - 8,999 51 56 10,13% 11,13 71,54% 76,51% 9,000 - 9,999 47 35 9,34% 6,95 80.88% 83,46% 10,000 - 10,999 35 33 6,95% 6,56 87,83% 90,02% 11,000 - 11,999 36 27 7,15% 5,36 94,98% 95,38% 12,000 - 12,999 23 21 4,57% 4,17 99,55% 99,55% 13,000 - 13,999 2 2 0,39% 0,39 100,00% 100,00%
  33. 33. Preinscripció universitària 2019: centres d’estudi amb nota de tall superior a 12,000 (a l’inici del procés) Centred'estudi Universitat Nombre de Notadetall a l'inici Notadetall al places delprocés finaldelprocés Física/ Matemàtiques (Simultaneïtat) UAB 20 13,418 13,418 Física/ Matemàtiques (Simultaneïtat) UB 20 13,340 13,290 Filosofia, Políticai Economia UPF/UAB 30 12,888 12,774 Matemàtiques UPC 50 12,854 12,762 EnginyeriaFísica UPC 40 12,770 12,476 Bioquímicai Biologia Molecular/ Biotecnologia(Simultaneïtat) URV 15 12,768 12,380 Medicina(Campus Clínic) UB 172 12,744 12,634 Física/ Química(Simultaneïtat) UAB 20 12,728 12,260 Medicina UPF/UAB 60 12,648 12,494 Medicina(Campus Bellvitge) UB 87 12,546 12,458 EnginyeriaInformàtica/ Matemàtiques (Simultaneïtat) UB 20 12,538 12,289 Estudis Internacionalsd'Economiai Empresa- InternationalBusiness Economics (Docènciaen Anglès) UPF 90 12,436 12,400 Ciències Biomèdiques UAB 60 12,392 12,383 EnginyeriaBiomèdica UB 40 12,390 12,288 Ciència i Enginyeriade Dades UPC 50 12,364 12,318 Medicina URV 125 12,329 12,182 Medicina UAB 320 12,314 12,300 Medicina UdL 110 12,293 12,180 Medicina UdG 80 12,275 12,197 Estudis Globals UPF 40 12,272 12,272 EnginyeriaenTecnologies Aeroespacials UPC 60 12,194 12,110 Ciències Biomèdiques UB 155 12,142 12,078 Dret / Administraciói Direcciód'Empreses- Economia(simultaneïtat) UPF 90 12,112 11,956 EnginyeriaBiomèdica UPF 40 12,085 11,898 TecnologiesIndustrialsi Anàlisi Econòmica(docènciaen Anglès) UPC/ UPF 50 12,024 12,024
  34. 34. Reconeixement de crèdits Possibilitat de convalidació entre cicles formatius de grau superior (CFGS) i part de la càrrega lectiva universitària universitats.gencat.cat
  35. 35. Preinscripció universitària 2021: calendari Resultats PAU Internet: 26 de juny Data fi preinscripció universitària: 2 de juliol (provisional) Resultats de l'assignació: 11 de juliol (provisional) Matrícula*: del 15 al 18 de juliol (provisional) Activació tràmit «Assignació definitiva» Del 12 al 16 de juliol (provisional) * Només assignats en primera preferència
  36. 36. Preinscripció universitària 2021: calendari Resultats de la segona assignació: 24 de juliol (provisional) Matrícula segona assignació: del 25 al 29 de juliol (provisional) Activació tràmit «Vull continuar en el procés de reassignació de places del 24 de juliol al 30 d’agost (provisional)
  37. 37. Reserva de places Més grans de 25 anys 3% de les places de cada ensenyament Més grans de 45 anys 1% de les places de cada ensenyament Més grans de 40 anys 1% de les places de cada ensenyament Titulats universitaris i assimilats 3% de les places de cada ensenyament Estudiants amb discapacitat 5% de les places de cada ensenyament Esportistes d'alt nivell o d'alt rendiment 3% de les places en qualsevol estudi universitari. Als estudis d'educació primària, fisioteràpia i ciències de l'activitat física i de l'esport en tenen reservat el 5%. Quota general de places Quotes de reserva de places Estudiants amb PAU o assimilats Títols de tècnic superior de formació professional o assimilats Títols de tècnic superior d'arts plàstiques i disseny o assimilats Títols de tècnic esportiu superior o assimilats Estudiants procedents de sistemes educatius d'estats membres i d'altres estats Estudiants de sistemes educatius estrangers amb convalidació parcial d'estudis
  38. 38. Exemple d’assignació CENTRE Nom d’estudi i universitat Nombre de places Medicina UAB 2 Medicina UdL 1 Medicina UdG 1 1 2 3 1 Olívia (13,258) Medicina UAB 2 Àlex (12,458) Medicina UAB Medicina UdL 3 Marina (12,342) Medicina UAB Medicina UdL 4 Roger (12,270) Medicina UAB Medicina UdL Medicina UdG 5 Lara (12,240) Medicina UAB Medicina UdL Medicina UdG Ordre de preferència Alumne ALUMNES
  39. 39. Exemple d’assignació Olívia (13,258) 1 Àlex (12,458) 2 Marina (12,342) 3 Roger (12,270) 4 Lara (12,240) 5 Ordre assig. 1 Ordre assig. 2 Ordre assig. 3 ALUMNES / ORDRE DE PREFERÈNCIES - ASSIGNACIÓ Ordre de preferències Alumne Medicina UAB ENTRA / 1 VACANT Medicina UAB ENTRA / 0 VACANTS Medicina UAB NO ENTRA centre ple Medicina UAB NO ENTRA centre ple Medicina UAB NO ENTRA centre ple Medicina UdL ENTRA / 0 VACANTS Medicina UdL NO ENTRA centre ple Medicina UdL NO ENTRA centre ple Medicina UdG ENTRA / 0 VACANTS Medicina UdG NO ENTRA centre ple
  40. 40. Exemple d’assignació Ordre assig. 1 Ordre assig. 2 Ordre assig. 3 1 Olívia (13,258) Medicina UAB SE'N VA / 2 VACANTS 2 Àlex (12,458) Medicina UAB ENTRA / 1 VACANT 3 Marina (12,342) Medicina UAB NO ENTRA centre ple Medicina UdL ENTRA / 0 VACANTS 4 Roger (12,270) Medicina UAB NO ENTRA centre ple Medicina UdL NO ENTRA centre ple Medicina UdG ENTRA / 0 VACANTS 5 Lara (12,240) Medicina UAB NO ENTRA centre ple Medicina UdL NO ENTRA centre ple Medicina UdG NO ENTRA centre ple ALUMNES / ORDRE DE PREFERÈNCIES - ASSIGNACIÓ Ordre de preferències Alumne
  41. 41. Medicina UAB SE'N VA / 2 VACANTS Medicina UdL ENTRA / 0 VACANTS Olívia (13,258) 1 Exemple d’assignació Àlex (12,458) 2 Marina (12,342) 3 Roger (12,270) 4 Lara (12,240) 5 Ordre assig. 1 Ordre assig. 2 Ordre assig. 3 ALUMNES / ORDRE DE PREFERÈNCIES - ASSIGNACIÓ Alumne Ordre de preferències Medicina UAB ENTRA / 0 VACANT NO ES MATRICULA Medicina UAB ENTRA / 1 VACANT Medicina UAB NO ENTRA centre ple Medicina UAB NO ENTRA centre ple Medicina UdL NO ENTRA centre ple Medicina UdG ENTRA / 0 VACANTS
  42. 42. Tràmit assignació definitiva Activació tràmit «assignació definitiva» Del 12 al 16 de juliol (provisional) ALUMNES / ORDRE DE PREFERÈNCIES - ASSIGNACIÓ Alumne Ordre de preferències Ordre assig. 1 Ordre assig. 2 Ordre assig. 3 Roger (12,270) Medicina UAB NO ENTRA centre ple Medicina UdL NO ENTRA centre ple Medicina UdG ENTRA / 0 VACANT
  43. 43. Tràmit assignació definitiva ALUMNES / ORDRE DE PREFERÈNCIES - ASSIGNACIÓ Alumne Ordre de preferències Ordre assig. 1 Ordre assig. 2 Ordre assig. 3 Roger (12,270) Medicina UdG ENTRA / 0 VACANT ALUMNES / ORDRE DE PREFERÈNCIES - ASSIGNACIÓ Alumne Ordre de preferències Ordre assig. 1 Ordre assig. 2 Ordre assig. 3 Roger (12,270) Medicina UAB NO ENTRA centre ple Medicina UdL NO ENTRA centre ple Medicina UdG ENTRA / 0 VACANT
  44. 44. http://universitats.gencat.cat
  45. 45. Posa’t a prova: un joc d’ajuda http://posataprova.gencat.cat
  46. 46. Beques i ajuts Quines beques i quins ajuts a l’estudi puc sol·licitar? Beques EQUITAT (AGAUR, Generalitat de Catalunya) http://agaur.gencat.cat Beques de caràcter general i de mobilitat (Ministeri d’Educació) https://sede.educacion.gob.es
  47. 47. Saló de l’Ensenyament 2021
  48. 48. Universitat i discapacitat Universitat i discapacitat a Catalunya http://gencat.cat/universitats/unidiscat Inclusió de persones amb discapacitat www.fundacionprevent.com
  49. 49. Serveis relacionats amb l’Administració
  50. 50. Informació a Webs Informació sobre l’educació superior a Catalunya www.unportal.net Informació sobre educació formació i treball www.educaweb.com Informació de la Generalitat sobre accés a la universitat www.universitats.gencat.cat Agència per a la Qualitat del Sistema Universitari de Catalunya www.aqu.cat
  51. 51. (*) Font: Agència per la Qualitat del Sistema Universitari de Catalunya Inserció laboral per nivell educatiu a Catalunya 2017 (*) A més nivell educatiu millor inserció laboral
  52. 52. Els universitaris guanyen un 57% més que els no titulats(*) *Font: Informe Panorama de l’educació. Indicadors OCDE 2019 Ingressos relatius de la població que percep rendes del treball per nivell de formació de la població de 25 a 64 anys
  53. 53. HTTP://UNIVERSITATS. GENCAT.CAT Oficina d’Accés a la Universitat
  54. 54. Moltes gràcies

