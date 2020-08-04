Successfully reported this slideshow.
____________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________ ________________...
LLiiddeerraazzggoo -- OOrrggaanniizzaacciioonneess ddee ééxxiittoo ddeell ssiigglloo XXXXII Características de los Lideres...
1. FOMENTAR LA COLABORACIÓN: Lograr que la gente tra 22.. FACULTAR A OTROS: CCompartir poder e información. (Em MMooddeel...
MMOODDUULLOO IIII:: EEdduuccaacciióónn ccoonn EEnnffooqquuee ddee DDeessaarrrroolllloo HHuummaannoo DDeessaarrrroolllloo y...
n Tenaz n Decidido n Autoestima n Orientación hacia la Gente n Comprensivo n Objetividad n Motivar n Mente abierta n Perse...
ACTIVIDAD No. 5 Dinámica de grupo: “Filas Encontradas” Objetivo: Aprendizaje de herramientas y actitudes Gerenciales. Fila...
______________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________...
MMOODDUULLOO IIII:: EEdduuccaacciióónn ccoonn EEnnffooqquuee ddee DDeessaarrrroolllloo HHuummaannoo DDeessaarrrroolllloo y...
¿¿QQuuéé eess llaa DDiinnáámmiiccaa ddee GGrruuppoo?? La palabra Dinámica viene del Griego y significa ““ffuueerrzzaa””,,...
GGrruuppoo yy EEqquuiippoo n ¿Qué es un grupo? Un grupo es un conjunto de personas que pueden estar realizando la misma ac...
7. Se establece un código, éste será básicamente un código de comunicación reconocido y utilizado exclusivamente por el g...
EEqquuiippooss ddee TTrraabbaajjoo yy PPrroodduuccttiivviiddaadd:: n Así como es necesario dar a los miembros de un equip...
DDeessvveennttaajjaass ddeell TTrraabbaajjoo eenn EEqquuiippoo:: n Lentitud. n Presiones de conformismo. n Dominio de unos...
TTééccnniiccaass ppaarraa llaa TToommaa ddee ddeecciissiioonneess eenn EEqquuiippoo:: n Tormenta de ideas. n Grupo nominal...
4. “Pienso en grande”. 5. No me conformo con un “sí señor”. 6. Nos comunicamos bien. 7. Encuentro la gente adecuada y les ...
CCaarraacctteerrííssttiiccaass ddeell GGeerreennttee EEqquuiippooss:: 1. Objetivos claros para estimular el esfuerzo. 2. D...
PPrrooggrraammaass ddee CCoonntteenniiddoo:: Su debilidad esta en que se haga poco caso del proceso, con los siguientes re...
MMOODDUULLOO IIII:: EEdduuccaacciióónn ccoonn EEnnffooqquuee ddee DDeessaarrrroolllloo HHuummaannoo DDeessaarrrroolllloo y...
UUnn EEqquuiippoo ddee AAllttoo RReennddiimmiieennttoo En lo Colectivo: a. Tener un objetivo común: “Bailar todos con la ...
• No permitir la falta de comunicación: – Escuche a sus compañeros de equipo. Comparta sus ideas. Dé retroalimentación p...
____________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________ ________________...
____________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________ ________________...
___________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________...
____________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________ ________________...
  MMOODDUULLOO IIII:: EEdduuccaacciióónn ccoonn EEnnffooqquuee ddee DDeessaarrrroolllloo HHuummaannoo DDeessaarrrroolllloo yy FFoorrttaalleecciimmiieennttoo ddee llaa CCaalliiddaadd EEdduuccaattiivvaa

ACTIVIDAD No. 4
Taller de mesas de trabajo sobre liderazgo
Guía de reflexión individual y grupal

¿Qué situación o comportamientos le recuerda la caricatura de lo que se vive en el MINED?

Liste los comportamientos laborales asociados a esta caricatura que se relacionan con la cultura organizacional del MINED.

¿Qué propondría usted para cambiar estos comportamientos y vicios en su organización?
  2. 2. LLiiddeerraazzggoo -- OOrrggaanniizzaacciioonneess ddee ééxxiittoo ddeell ssiigglloo XXXXII Características de los Lideres del siglo XXI: IInnssppiirraarr uunnaa VViissiióónnCCoommúúnn:: SERAN LAS QUE: “Trabajen con personas que trabajen juntas y aprendaann jjuunnttaass,, ppaarraa llaa ccoonnsseeccuueenncciiaa de un logro común” Características de los Lideres del siglo XXI: n Estarán mirando al futuro. n Observando el desarrollo de la competencia. n Viendo nuevas oportunidades. n Evitando crisis. n Descubriendo nuevos caminos. n Cualquier movimiento social u organizacional comienza con un sueño de cómo se espera que sea el futuro. Inspirar una Visión Común es poder imaginar cómo será el porvenir, cuando se llegue al destino final. n La imagen clara del futuro es algo que motiva a los líderes. Por lo tanto, además de que el líder tiene una idea clara de lo que espera, desarrolla también la habilidad de transmitir con entusiasmo la expectativa que afecta a sus seguidores. n Los líderes convencen, concientizan y hacen ver a la gente cómo, al unirse para alcanzar un propósito común, todos saldrán beneficiados. nn Consta de dos compromisos: 11.. VISUALIZAR EL FUTURO: Imaginar escenarios ideales. 2. ENLISTAR A OTROS: AAtraer a la gente a propósitos comunes. FFaaccuullttaarr aa oottrrooss:: n Un aspecto fundamental a tener en cuenta, es que los líderes no alcanzan el éxito por sí solos, siempre es él o ella junto con su equipo. La palabra es “NOSOTROS”, no “YO”. MMOODDUULLOO IIII:: EEdduuccaacciióónn ccoonn EEnnffooqquuee ddee DDeessaarrrroolllloo HHuummaannoo DDeessaarrrroolllloo yy FFoorrttaalleecciimmiieennttoo ddee llaa CCaalliiddaadd EEdduuccaattiivvaa 110088
  3. 3. 1. FOMENTAR LA COLABORACIÓN: Lograr que la gente tra 22.. FACULTAR A OTROS: CCompartir poder e información. (Em MMooddeellaarr eell ccaammiinnoo:: n Esta práctica puede resumirse en planteamiento de que los c n Los líderes involucran, y sobre todo, comprometen a los que tienen que vivir con los resultados del proyecto del que todos forman parte. n Los líderes animan a la gente a que colabore, construyen el equipo, y le dan poder. El líder enfatiza la importancia de trabajar en equipo y de la colaboración de todos. n Consta de dos compromisos baje. powerment). olaboradores ponen a prueba a sus líderes, a través de la pregunta “¿Mi líder práctica lo que predica?”. n Se modela el camino, a través de planificar y encabezar poniendo el ejemplo. n Los líderes, entonces, deben tener claras sus creencias y valores, además de ser constantes en la práctica de lo que predican, es decir, congruentes. n Modelar el camino, es mostrar a los demás, a través de la conducta de uno, que los valores que se tienen, se viven. Consta de dos compromisos: 11.. PONER EL EJEMPLO: Encabezar, a través del hacer. 2. PLANIFICAR PEQUEÑOS LOGROS: Construir compromiso a la acción. IInnssppiirraarr yy MMoottiivvaarr:: n El camino a la meta deseada puede ser muy arduo y muy largo. La gente puede llegar a sentirse exhausta, frustrada y desanimada. Por esto, los líderes inspiran y motivan a sus colaboradores para que continúen hacia el objetivo final. n Una manera de lograrlo, es celebrar cuando se alcance una meta intermedia del proyecto y transmitir la confianza a los seguidores de que se puede ganar. n Importante es también, reconocer las contribuciones individuales y festejarlas grupalmente. n Consta de dos compromisos: 11.. RECONOCER CONTRIBUCIONES: Asociar la recompensa con el desempeño. MMOODDUULLOO IIII:: EEdduuccaacciióónn ccoonn EEnnffooqquuee ddee DDeessaarrrroolllloo HHuummaannoo DDeessaarrrroolllloo yy FFoorrttaalleecciimmiieennttoo ddee llaa CCaalliiddaadd EEdduuccaattiivvaa 110099
  4. 4. MMOODDUULLOO IIII:: EEdduuccaacciióónn ccoonn EEnnffooqquuee ddee DDeessaarrrroolllloo HHuummaannoo DDeessaarrrroolllloo yy FFoorrttaalleecciimmiieennttoo ddee llaa CCaalliiddaadd EEdduuccaattiivvaa 2. CELEBRAR LOGROS: Valorar las victorias. ¿¿QQuuéé eess eell LLiiddeerraazzggoo?? Es la capacidad de influencia de un individuo sobre otras personas para realiz determinados fines. CCaarraacctteerrííssttiiccaass ddeell LLiiddeerraazzggoo EEffeeccttiivvoo 1) Se cumple o logran los objetivos establecidos. a. Planificar como realizar la tarea. b. Mejora al rendimiento. c. Suministra recursos necesarios. d. Llena algunos vvaaccííooss de habilidades mediante capacitación. 2) Se mantienen las buenas relaciones en el grupo. a. Se logra la participación de todos. b. Ofrecer oportunidades de instruir al grupo. 3) Permite consultas. 4) Logra la motivación del grupo. CCaarraacctteerrííssttiiccaass ddeell LLííddeerr EEffeeccttiivvoo:: n Perseverante n Culto n Maestro n Participativo n Mente abierta n Integro n Visionario n Negociador n Aprende continuamente. n Autoestima n Positivo n Objetivo n Emprendedor n Equipo n Soñador n Buen Técnico ar PPeerrffiill ddeell GGeerreennttee LLííddeerr n Comunicación n Maestro n Emprendedor n Creatividad n Confianza n Soñador n Flexible n Empático n Buen Técnico n Humano n Socialmente responsable n Culto n Humilde n Escucha n Participativo n Valores n Carisma n Integro n Proactivo n Metas n Negociador 111100
  5. 5. n Tenaz n Decidido n Autoestima n Orientación hacia la Gente n Comprensivo n Objetividad n Motivar n Mente abierta n Perseverante n Visionario LLííddeerr VVrrss.. GGeerreennttee (Cuadro Comparativo de Características) LLIIDDEERR GGEERREENNTTEE � Se anticipa al cambio. � Reacciona al cambio. � Inspira el compromiso y la Misión. � Organizan a las personas y a los sistemas para lograr la Misión. � Los líderes tienen seguidores. � Los gerentes tienen empleados. � Los líderes son eficaces con las personas. � Los gerentes delegan responsabilidades. � Los líderes facultan autoridad. � Los gerentes delegan responsabilidad. � Evalúan en forma cualitativa. � Miden en forma cuantitativa. � Los líderes piensan de manera global (la gran imagen). � Los gerentes piensan en manera lineal (paso por paso). � Los líderes pueden no ser buenos gerentes. � Los gerentes pueden no ser buenos líderes. CCoossaass eennCCoommúúnnddee llooss LLiiddeerreess n Los líderes se enfocan en resultados: Hacer las cosas correctas más que hacerlas en la forma correcta. n Poner orden en el CAOS: Simplifican y moderan el CAOS, que se encuentra entre la estabilidad e inestabilidad. n Hacen que los demás se comprometan a una misión común. Es uno de los retos más difíciles del líder. nn Los compromisos se crean por acuerdos no por la fuerza. MMOODDUULLOO IIII:: EEdduuccaacciióónn ccoonn EEnnffooqquuee ddee DDeessaarrrroolllloo HHuummaannoo DDeessaarrrroolllloo yy FFoorrttaalleecciimmiieennttoo ddee llaa CCaalliiddaadd EEdduuccaattiivvaa 111111
  6. 6. ACTIVIDAD No. 5 Dinámica de grupo: “Filas Encontradas” Objetivo: Aprendizaje de herramientas y actitudes Gerenciales. Filas Encontradas E D C B A X 1 2 3 4 5 MMOODDUULLOO IIII:: EEdduuccaacciióónn ccoonn EEnnffooqquuee ddee DDeessaarrrroolllloo HHuummaannoo DDeessaarrrroolllloo yy FFoorrttaalleecciimmiieennttoo ddee llaa CCaalliiddaadd EEdduuccaattiivvaa Reglas de juego 1. Solo una persona por puesto. 2. No sobrepasar a nadie de la misma fila. 3. Solo sobrepasar a las personas de la fila contraria. 4. No sobrepasar a más de una persona a la vez. 5. No intercambiar puestos. 6. Nunca retroceder. 111122
  7. 7. ______________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________ MMOODDUULLOO IIII:: EEdduuccaacciióónn ccoonn EEnnffooqquuee ddee DDeessaarrrroolllloo HHuummaannoo DDeessaarrrroolllloo yy FFoorrttaalleecciimmiieennttoo ddee llaa CCaalliiddaadd EEdduuccaattiivvaa Guía de reflexión individual y grupal ¿Cómo se siente al haber terminado el ejercicio? �____________________________________________________________________ ¿Cuáles fueron los aspectos claves para tener éxito en la dinámica? �____________________________________________________________________ De lo vivido en la dinámica, ¿Qué se llevaría como aprendizaje para su ambiente de trabajo? �____________________________________________________________________ 111133
  8. 8. MMOODDUULLOO IIII:: EEdduuccaacciióónn ccoonn EEnnffooqquuee ddee DDeessaarrrroolllloo HHuummaannoo DDeessaarrrroolllloo yy FFoorrttaalleecciimmiieennttoo ddee llaa CCaalliiddaadd EEdduuccaattiivvaa TRABAJO EN EQUIPO … Una herramienta de efectividad ¿¿QQuuéé eess uunn ggrruuppoo?? n Un grupo es un conjunto de personas que se consideran relacionadas de alguna manera o unidas por vínculos o intereses comunes. n El concepto de grupo en una organización, incluye un límite y un medio y sugiere relaciones externas con otros grupos e individuos. Un grupo humano es un conjunto de individuos: n Que tienen relaciones muy interdependientes entre sí. n Que se perciben a sí mismos como un grupo al distinguir con certeza a los miembros de los no miembros. n Cuya identidad de grupo es reconocida por los no miembros. n Que tiene posiciones diferentes en el grupo en función de las expectativas de cada uno de sus miembros. 111144
  9. 9. ¿¿QQuuéé eess llaa DDiinnáámmiiccaa ddee GGrruuppoo?? La palabra Dinámica viene del Griego y significa ““ffuueerrzzaa””,, de ahí que ““DDiinnáámmiiccaa ddee GGrruuppooss””se refiere al estudio de las fuerzas que funcionan dentro del grupo. LLaa ddiinnáámmiiccaa eenn uunn GGrruuppoo n La interacción en un grupo pu comunicación, tanto escrita c faciales. n A este tipo de “interacción” se l ede ser ampliamente definida como cualquier tipo de omo oral, además de los gestos y/o expresiones e llama DINAMICA y existe en todos los grupos. n La interacción es comunicación directa - principalmente al hablar y al oír, al escribir y leer - pero puede incluir también gestos, miradas, movimientos de cabeza, palmadas en la espalda, guiños, caricias o cualquier otra en la que pueda transmitirse un significado de una persona a otra y obtener respuesta. ¿¿CCóómmoo ffuunncciioonnaann llooss ggrruuppooss?? n Se forman de manera inevitable. n Movilizan fuerzas poderosas que afectan a los miembros. n Son predecibles sus actitudes y su conducta. n Poseen normas que se establecen por aprendizaje social, imitación, necesidades económicas o biológicas, etc. n Pueden tener consecuencias tanto buenas como malas. MMOODDUULLOO IIII:: EEdduuccaacciióónn ccoonn EEnnffooqquuee ddee DDeessaarrrroolllloo HHuummaannoo DDeessaarrrroolllloo yy FFoorrttaalleecciimmiieennttoo ddee llaa CCaalliiddaadd EEdduuccaattiivvaa 111155
  10. 10. GGrruuppoo yy EEqquuiippoo n ¿Qué es un grupo? Un grupo es un conjunto de personas que pueden estar realizando la misma actividad con objetivos diferentes. n ¿Qué es un equipo? Un equipo es un conjunto de personas que realizan la misma actividad, pero con un mismo objetivo, es decir que el objetivo conjunto es igual a los objetivos individuales de las personas que lo forma. DDiiffeerreenncciiaa eennttrree GGrruuppoo yyEEqquuiippoo:: n Cuando interactúan en una causa común, las personas pueden convertirse en un grupo integrado. n El comprenderse unos a otros como individuos, el sentir conscientemente al otro y el saber adaptarse a las peculiaridades individuales de los demás es lo que hace que un grupo operativo se mantenga unido. No obstante, ese grupo no es un equipo. CCaarraacctteerrííssttiiccaass ddee uunn GGrruuppoo:: 1. Es una asociación entre dos o más personas identificables por un nombre, un símbolo, una creencia o un tipo. 2. Un grupo tiene un objetivo común, esto significa que todos sus miembros están conscientes de la necesidad de alcanzar conjuntamente una meta. 3. Los miembros del grupo buscan y determinan la necesidad de un conciencia de grupo. Teniendo una percepción colectiva de unidad, lo que al fin y al cabo hace que en ellos se despierte la conciencia de lealtad. 4. Existe una dependencia recíproca entre los miembros del grupo, sobre todo en cuanto se refiere a la satisfacción de sus necesidades. 5. Los miembros del grupo aceptan las normas de conducta establecida para que el grupo subsista. 6. Los miembros del grupo hacen consciente la interacción, es decir, la comunicación de unos con otros. MMOODDUULLOO IIII:: EEdduuccaacciióónn ccoonn EEnnffooqquuee ddee DDeessaarrrroolllloo HHuummaannoo DDeessaarrrroolllloo yy FFoorrttaalleecciimmiieennttoo ddee llaa CCaalliiddaadd EEdduuccaattiivvaa 111166
  11. 11. 7. Se establece un código, éste será básicamente un código de comunicación reconocido y utilizado exclusivamente por el grupo. 8. Todos los miembros del grupo reconocen tácticamente a la autoridad, es decir, todos tienen un mismo objetivo modelo que en última instancia se representa por el líder del grupo. 9. En el grupo destaca la habilidad para actuar en forma unitaria, es decir, se considera al grupo como un todo. ¿¿QQuuéé eess uunnEEqquuiippoo?? • Un conjunto de personas que realizan actividades con un mismo objetivo, es decir que el objetivo conjunto es igual a los objetivos individuales de las personas que lo forman. • Un equipo se basa primordialmente en las capacidades técnicas de sus miembros que trabajan en pos de metas específicas, y sólo en segundo término en la simpatía entre los miembros como individuos. • Los miembros de un equipo deben ser capaces de tolerarse mutuamente lo suficiente para trabajar estrechamente. Además, todos los miembros deben dedicarse a una sola meta y mediante el mismo conjunto de procedimiento. CCaarraacctteerrííssttiiccaass nneecceessaarriiaass ppaarraa llaa oorrggaanniizzaacciióónn ddee llooss eeqquuiippooss:: nn CCoonncciieenncciiaa ddee eeqquuiippoo.. nn SSeennttiiddoo ddee ppaarrttiicciippaacciióónneenn llooss mmiissmmooss pprrooppóóssiittooss.. nn AAcccciióónnrreeccíípprrooccaa.. nn IInntteerrddeeppeennddeenncciiaa eenn llaa ssaattiissffaacccciióónnddee nneecceessiiddaaddeess.. EEttaappaass ddeell ddeessaarrrroolllloo ddee uunnEEqquuiippoo nn EEttaappaa ddee ffoorrmmaacciióónn ((IInncceerrttiidduummbbrree)) nn EEttaappaa ddee ccoonnfflliiccttoo ((RReessiisstteenncciiaa)) nn EEttaappaa ddee oorrggaanniizzaacciióónn ((IIddeennttiiddaadd)) nn EEttaappaa ddee oorrggaanniizzaacciióónn ((TTaarreeaa)) MMOODDUULLOO IIII:: EEdduuccaacciióónn ccoonn EEnnffooqquuee ddee DDeessaarrrroolllloo HHuummaannoo DDeessaarrrroolllloo yy FFoorrttaalleecciimmiieennttoo ddee llaa CCaalliiddaadd EEdduuccaattiivvaa 111177
  12. 12. EEqquuiippooss ddee TTrraabbaajjoo yy PPrroodduuccttiivviiddaadd:: n Así como es necesario dar a los miembros de un equipo deportivo rutinas y técnicas que coordinarán sus aptitudes individuales con el fin de ganar el partido, el equipo de trabajo necesita directrices y procedimientos comunes para recabar, compartir, y usar información para resolver problemas, tomar decisiones y para realizar las tareas que la organización exige. n Ninguna organización puede alcanzar todo su potencial a menos que promueva y cuente con la coordinación de las actividades productivas de cada uno de sus miembros. n El conflicto surge del desacuerdo sobre las metas que serán alcanzadas y los métodos que se usarán para lograrlas. RRoolleess eenn eell eeqquuiippoo ee ttrraabbaajjoo:: n Los miembros del equipo son como actores y cada uno representa un rol o papel. n Un rol es un conjunto de conductas que se atribuyen a alguien que ocupa una determinada posición al interior del equipo o de la unidad social. VVeennttaajjaass ddeell TTrraabbaajjoo eenn EEqquuiippoo:: n Información y conocimiento más completo. n Aumento de la diversidad de puntos de vista. n Mayor aceptación de la solución. n Mayor legitimidad. n Información y conocimiento más completo. n Aumento de la diversidad de puntos de vista. n Mayor aceptación de la solución. n Desarrollo de la conciencia de un objetivo común. n Distribución más equitativa de cargas de trabajo. n Se toman decisiones que no podría tomar una sola persona. n Se involucran distintas áreas en ocasiones no afines. n Se crea el clima propicio para aportar ideas en beneficio de la organización como un todo. n Hay más probabilidades de lograr las metas propuestas. MMOODDUULLOO IIII:: EEdduuccaacciióónn ccoonn EEnnffooqquuee ddee DDeessaarrrroolllloo HHuummaannoo DDeessaarrrroolllloo yy FFoorrttaalleecciimmiieennttoo ddee llaa CCaalliiddaadd EEdduuccaattiivvaa 111188
  13. 13. DDeessvveennttaajjaass ddeell TTrraabbaajjoo eenn EEqquuiippoo:: n Lentitud. n Presiones de conformismo. n Dominio de unos cuantos. n Responsabilidad ambigua. LLooss EEqquuiippooss ddee TTrraabbaajjoo PPrroodduuccttiivvooss:: CONOCEN: n El papel de cada uno en el grupo. n El proceso de trabajo en equipo. n El potencial del equipo en la consecución de resultados. REQUIEREN: n Liderazgo. n Reconocimiento. n Guías y apoyos. n Resultados de grupo. ESTABLECEN: n Metas específicas de grupo. SE COMPROMETEN CON: n Los resultados. n La calidad. n La productividad. n La mejora continua. SON: n Cooperativos. n Flexibles. n Creativos. MMOODDUULLOO IIII:: EEdduuccaacciióónn ccoonn EEnnffooqquuee ddee DDeessaarrrroolllloo HHuummaannoo DDeessaarrrroolllloo yy FFoorrttaalleecciimmiieennttoo ddee llaa CCaalliiddaadd EEdduuccaattiivvaa n Participativos. 111199
  14. 14. TTééccnniiccaass ppaarraa llaa TToommaa ddee ddeecciissiioonneess eenn EEqquuiippoo:: n Tormenta de ideas. n Grupo nominal. n Técnicas Delphi. LLaass MMeettaass ddee EEqquuiippoo VISION MISION OBJETIVOS ESTRATEGICOS METAS GRUPALES METAS INDIVIDUALES PPaarraa ffiijjaarr MMeettaass IInntteelliiggeenntteess:: n Claras n Especificas n Cuantificables n De consenso n Alcanzables n Retadoras LLooss DDiieezzVVaalloorreess ppaarraa eell TTrraabbaajjoo eenn EEqquuiippoo 1. El trabajo en equipo es mi meta primordial. 2. Trabajemos juntos: “Hombro a Hombro”. 3. “Amo lo que hago”. MMOODDUULLOO IIII:: EEdduuccaacciióónn ccoonn EEnnffooqquuee ddee DDeessaarrrroolllloo HHuummaannoo DDeessaarrrroolllloo yy FFoorrttaalleecciimmiieennttoo ddee llaa CCaalliiddaadd EEdduuccaattiivvaa 112200
  15. 15. 4. “Pienso en grande”. 5. No me conformo con un “sí señor”. 6. Nos comunicamos bien. 7. Encuentro la gente adecuada y les dejo hacer su trabajo. 8. Hago que la gente se sienta feliz. 9. Ayudarse unos a otros para levantar el ánimo y la moral. 10.Contribuyo con algo al equipo. BBaasseess ppaarraa llaa ffoorrmmaacciióónn ddee uunn EEqquuiippoo SSiinnéérrggiiccoo -- EEssttrraattééggiiccoo ddee AAllttoo RReennddiimmiieennttoo:: 1. Tener un objetivo común: “Bailar todos con la misma música”. 2. Expectativas mutuas: Conocer las capacidades y las necesidades de los otros: “Conocer y compensar las necesidades de unos con las capacidades de otros”. 3. Comunicarse bien: “Compartir lo bueno y lo malo. Saber escuchar y empatizar. Manejar la crítica con madurez. Ser claro y específico en nuestras necesidades”. 4. Mejorar nuestro oficio: “Reconocer que no lo sabemos todo y que siempre hay cosas nuevas qué aprender. Ser mejor cada día”. 5. Aprender la ejecución en equipo: “Hacer lo que nos corresponde como contribución al equipo. Cada uno tiene sus propias responsabilidades”. 6. Romper con el conformismo: “Pensar en grande y apuntar a las estrellas”. 7. Compromiso total: “Alto grado de conciencia. Aprender a dar y darse sin medida. Dar soporte y estar siempre disponible y accesible para ayudar a los otros”. 8. Dejar de ser vanidoso: “La vanidad y el orgullo nos llevan a una independencia excesiva que luego no nos permite APRENDER de nada ni nadie.”. 9. Confianza y respeto entre todos: “Tener confianza en los otros y valorar su trabajo. Eliminar el hábito de buscar culpables”. 10.Estar fascinados con el trabajo: “Amar lo que hacemos. No permitirnos trabajar sin poner lo mejor de nosotros mismos. No permitirnos trabajar. SIN EL CORAZON”. CCoommppeetteenncciiaass ppaarraa eell TTrraabbaajjoo eenn EEqquuiippoo EEffeeccttiivvoo 1. Saber 2. Saber hacer 3. Saber estar MMOODDUULLOO IIII:: EEdduuccaacciióónn ccoonn EEnnffooqquuee ddee DDeessaarrrroolllloo HHuummaannoo DDeessaarrrroolllloo yy FFoorrttaalleecciimmiieennttoo ddee llaa CCaalliiddaadd EEdduuccaattiivvaa 112211
  16. 16. CCaarraacctteerrííssttiiccaass ddeell GGeerreennttee EEqquuiippooss:: 1. Objetivos claros para estimular el esfuerzo. 2. Dirección. Intercambio animado donde todos se expresan. 3. Toma de decisiones de grupo. Ideas y opiniones de acuerdo al grupo. 4. Comunicación. Con honradez y eliminar diferencias. 5. Critica para mejorar eficiencia y aprender. 6. Ambiente de esfuerzo y reto para sentirse satisfecho. LLeeyyeess eenn llaa CCoonndduucccciióónn ddeell EEqquuiippoo ddee TTrraabbaajjoo POLARIDAD RITMO MMOODDUULLOO IIII:: EEdduuccaacciióónn ccoonn EEnnffooqquuee ddee DDeessaarrrroolllloo HHuummaannoo DDeessaarrrroolllloo yy FFoorrttaalleecciimmiieennttoo ddee llaa CCaalliiddaadd EEdduuccaattiivvaa – Disciplina – Creatividad - innovación – Orden – Tolerancia al riesgo – Reglas claras – Ambiente agradable – Interés de las tareas – Interés en relaciones – Ciencia – Arte CLARIDAD ENTUSIASMO Formación del Sentido de Equipo Sirven para coordinar los esfuerzos y para responsabilizar de los resultados a los miembros del equipo. n Los programas de contenido son valiosísimos para equipos que han resuelto sus problemas culturales y han desarrollado el sentido de la necesidad de participación y de compromiso, pero no son eficaces para mejorar un equipo que este en dificultades n La carga adicional de un programa de contenido tiene más probabilidades de agravar que de curar los males. Se puede caer en lo teórico, e incluso, demagógico. 112222
  17. 17. PPrrooggrraammaass ddee CCoonntteenniiddoo:: Su debilidad esta en que se haga poco caso del proceso, con los siguientes resultados: 1. Pueden persistir aptitudes participativas débiles. 2. Solo se atiende a las normas en las áreas del tema. 3. El poder y la autoridad siguen siendo lo mismo que antes en las áreas que no se tocan. 4. Se produce un sentimiento de complacencia por la percepción que el equipo esta dedicado a un esfuerzo de desarrollo. 5. El autoengaño hace que apenas se traten en parte las cuestiones reales como productividad, creatividad y satisfacción. PPrrooggrraammaass ddee PPrroocceessoo En los programas de proceso se han encontrado 5 formas para tomar medidas (decisiones) para identificar y remover obstáculos y reemplazarlos por hábitos adecuados para alcanzar un rendimiento efectivo. PPllaanneeaacciióónn ddeell GGrruuppoo REGLA 1: FIJE UNA META CLARA 1. Al planear un proyecto se empieza con el resultado final la meta y luego se trabaja hacia atrás a partir de ella. 2. Los directores de proyecto y los lideres de contingentes de trabajo que son efectivos mantienen siempre los ojos puestos en la meta y se aseguran que todos en el grupo (incluido el usuario final) apunten en la misma dirección. 3. Los directores de proyecto que son efectivos desarrollan una meta inteligente, se aseguran que sea clara, se la comunican a toda la gente, crean compromiso en torno a ella y confirman que los miembros del grupo constantemente la tengan en cuenta y trabajen por alcanzarla. 4. Propiciar una visión común hace que cada miembro del equipo del proyecto o del contingente de trabajo esté orientado en la misma dirección. 5. Este primer paso para armar el andamiaje que lo conducirá hacia el éxito es supremamente importante. La meta es lo primero que se coloca en el proceso de ensamblaje. MMOODDUULLOO IIII:: EEdduuccaacciióónn ccoonn EEnnffooqquuee ddee DDeessaarrrroolllloo HHuummaannoo DDeessaarrrroolllloo yy FFoorrttaalleecciimmiieennttoo ddee llaa CCaalliiddaadd EEdduuccaattiivvaa 112233
  18. 18. MMOODDUULLOO IIII:: EEdduuccaacciióónn ccoonn EEnnffooqquuee ddee DDeessaarrrroolllloo HHuummaannoo DDeessaarrrroolllloo yy FFoorrttaalleecciimmiieennttoo ddee llaa CCaalliiddaadd EEdduuccaattiivvaa REGLA 2: PRECISE LOS OBJETIVOS 1. Los objetivos que se establecen a través del diálogo descomponen la meta del proyecto o del contingente de trabajo en tareas especificas y comprometen a sus miembros con cada una de ellas. 2. Los objetivos le ayudan a identificar quien debe estar en el grupo del proyecto y contribuyen a crear una sensación de propiedad entre los miembros del grupo. 3. Evite concentrarse en forma demasiado estrecha en los objetivos y perder de vista la meta global del proyecto. 4. Formule recompensas que estén ligadas tanto al éxito global del proyecto como al de los objetivos. 5. Asegúrese que la responsabilidad por el éxito de un proyecto genera la autoridad correspondiente. REGLA 3: ESTABLEZCA PUNTOS DE CONTROL, ACTIVIDADES, RELACIONES Y ESTIMATIVOS DE TIEMPO 1. Desarrolle el cuerpo de su proyecto o su contingente de trabajo definiendo los puntos de control que señalen los progresos, las actividades que llevan a la realización del proyecto, las relaciones entre actividades y los estimativos de tiempo (costo y otros recursos) para cada una de ellas. 2. Al descomponer los elementos de un proyecto es necesario partir de la meta y retroceder hasta llegar al primer paso que sea necesario para alcanzarla. 3. Las personas trabajan mejor cuando saben que avances están haciendo en la consecuencia de la meta, fije los mojones los eventos y las actividades para ayudar a que los miembros del contingente supervisen los progresos del proyecto y para motivarlos. 4. Sea creativo riguroso al considerar las relaciones entre las actividades del proyecto. Asegúrese de incluir las posibilidades “¿que pasa si...? Y “¿que podría salir mal?”, Para tener a la mano planes de contingencia. 5. Para tener un plan efectivo son vitales los estimativos de tiempo y costos necesarios para llevar a cabo las diferentes actividades de un proyecto. 112244
  19. 19. UUnn EEqquuiippoo ddee AAllttoo RReennddiimmiieennttoo En lo Colectivo: a. Tener un objetivo común: “Bailar todos con la misma música” b. Conocer las capacidades y las necesidades de los otros: Saber y compensar las necesidades de unos con las capacidades de otros. c. Comunicarse bien: Compartir lo bueno y lo malo. Saber escuchar y empatizar. Manejar la crítica con madurez. d. Mejorar nuestro oficio: Reconocer que no lo sabemos todo y que siempre hay cosas nuevas qué aprender. Ser mejor cada día. e. Aprender la ejecución en equipo: “Hacer nuestra parte” sin ignorar los detalles de todos. PPaarraa eelliimmiinnaarr llooss oobbssttááccuullooss eenn eell ddeessaarrrroolllloo ddee uunn eeqquuiippoo ddee ttrraabbaajjoo eexxcceeppcciioonnaall nneecceessiittaammooss:: En lo Individual: a. Dejar de ser vanidosos: La vanidad y el orgullo nos llevan a una independencia excesiva que luego no nos permite APRENDER de nada ni nadie. b. Romper con el conformismo: No permitirnos trabajar sin poner lo mejor de nosotros mismos. No permitirnos trabajar SIN EL CORAZON. c. Compromiso Total: Alto grado de conciencia. Aprender a dar y darse sin medida. d. Mucho valor y madurez: CCiinnccoo LLeecccciioonneess ppaarraa ccoonnvveerrttiirrnnooss eenn uunn EEqquuiippoo eeffeeccttiivvoo:: • Meta Común: – Junto con sus compañeros de equipo identifique lo que su equipo quiere/necesita para lograr y crear un plan para realizar sus metas. • Aprender las habilidades y capacidades de los otros: – Comprenda las fuerzas y las debilidades de sus compañeros de equipo. Valore las fuerzas de los miembros del equipo y aplíquelas en el seguimiento de las metas del equipo. Compense las deficiencias de algunos miembros con las fuerzas de otros. MMOODDUULLOO IIII:: EEdduuccaacciióónn ccoonn EEnnffooqquuee ddee DDeessaarrrroolllloo HHuummaannoo DDeessaarrrroolllloo yy FFoorrttaalleecciimmiieennttoo ddee llaa CCaalliiddaadd EEdduuccaattiivvaa 112255
  20. 20. • No permitir la falta de comunicación: – Escuche a sus compañeros de equipo. Comparta sus ideas. Dé retroalimentación positiva, y haga que la retroalimentación negativa sea constructiva, en lugar de destructiva. • Mejorar nuestro oficio: – Perfeccione su oficio. Esté consciente de sus fuerzas y de sus debilidades. Continúe mejorando su conocimiento y habilidades. Recuerde que la complacencia puede destruir a un equipo ganador. • Aprender la ejecución: – Comprenda su papel dentro del equipo y cómo sus contribuciones afectan su desempeño. Su disposición para hacer lo que le toca y su compromiso hacia el equipo son los pre-requisitos para el éxito. EEnneemmiiggoo ddeell EEqquuiippoo nn Orgullo, Egoísmo, Avaricia: CCrreeeerr qquuee uunnoo eess llaa úúnniiccaa ccaauussaa ddeell ééxxiittoo:: ““EEll ttrriiuunnffoo ssóólloo eess mmííoo”” nn Excesiva Independencia: CCrreeeerr qquuee nnoo nneecceessiittaammooss ddee nnaaddiiee.. QQuuee ppooddeemmooss ssoollooss nn El hábito de buscar culpables: OOllvviiddaarr nnuueessttrraass rreessppoonnssaabbiilliiddaaddeess yy eenn ccaammbbiioo ddaarr mmuucchhooss pprreetteexxttooss.. nn Irrespetar a los otros: VVeerrllooss ddee mmeennooss ssiinn ddaarrlleess ssuu vveerrddaaddeerroo vvaalloorr ppaarraa eell eeqquuiippoo.. MMOODDUULLOO IIII:: EEdduuccaacciióónn ccoonn EEnnffooqquuee ddee DDeessaarrrroolllloo HHuummaannoo DDeessaarrrroolllloo yy FFoorrttaalleecciimmiieennttoo ddee llaa CCaalliiddaadd EEdduuccaattiivvaa 112266
  21. 21. ____________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________ MMOODDUULLOO IIII:: EEdduuccaacciióónn ccoonn EEnnffooqquuee ddee DDeessaarrrroolllloo HHuummaannoo DDeessaarrrroolllloo yy FFoorrttaalleecciimmiieennttoo ddee llaa CCaalliiddaadd EEdduuccaattiivvaa ACTIVIDAD No. 6 Programas y proyectos complementarios Expositor: Licda. Ana Marta Majano – Estrategias y objetivos. – Principales acciones – Avances y resultados. – Retos futuros. – Preguntas y respuestas. �___________________________________________________ 112277
  22. 22. ____________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________ MMOODDUULLOO IIII:: EEdduuccaacciióónn ccoonn EEnnffooqquuee ddee DDeessaarrrroolllloo HHuummaannoo DDeessaarrrroolllloo yy FFoorrttaalleecciimmiieennttoo ddee llaa CCaalliiddaadd EEdduuccaattiivvaa ACTIVIDAD No. 7 Taller: Mesas de Reflexión Objetivo: Discutir y reflexionar sobre la relación y los aportes de los mandos medios en los programas complementarios y su impacto en las instituciones educativas. Metodología de Trabajo: • Reflexión individual (10 min.) • Formación de mesas de trabajo divididas en 2 salones. • Reflexión Grupal (30 min.) • Ponencia por mesa de las reflexiones grupales. (30 min.) • Retroalimentación del expositor con las mesas de trabajo. (20 min.) �___________________________________________________ 112288
  23. 23. ___________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________ MMOODDUULLOO IIII:: EEdduuccaacciióónn ccoonn EEnnffooqquuee ddee DDeessaarrrroolllloo HHuummaannoo DDeessaarrrroolllloo yy FFoorrttaalleecciimmiieennttoo ddee llaa CCaalliiddaadd EEdduuccaattiivvaa ACTIVIDAD No. 8 Video foro: Master & Commander Reflexión sobre el rol del líder ¿Qué cualidades observó en el líder del video? �_________________________________________________________________ ¿Cuáles comportamientos de liderazgo listaría usted como los principales para aplicar en el MINED? �_________________________________________________________________ ¿Qué cualidades de liderazgo son las que usted debe fortalecer para mejorar el servicio que usted presta dentro del MINED? �_________________________________________________________________ 112299
  24. 24. ____________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________ MMOODDUULLOO IIII:: EEdduuccaacciióónn ccoonn EEnnffooqquuee ddee DDeessaarrrroolllloo HHuummaannoo DDeessaarrrroolllloo yy FFoorrttaalleecciimmiieennttoo ddee llaa CCaalliiddaadd EEdduuccaattiivvaa Cierre de las tres jornadas • Reflexión de los participantes en las tres jornadas. • ¿Cuál es el aporte de estas tres jornadas para el incremento de su compromiso con la calidad educativa en el aula? �___________________________________________________ 113300

