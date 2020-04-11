Successfully reported this slideshow.
:-‫أو‬ ‫ا‬‫ف‬ ‫آ‬ ‫ء‬ ‫إ‬ ‫وه‬ ‫دة‬ ‫ا‬)‫ت‬ ‫ـ‬‫ــ‬ ‫ج‬( ‫و‬:‫أى‬‫أ‬‫ف‬ ‫ا‬‫و‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أو‬ ‫و‬ ◙‫ا‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ل‬":‫ف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ...
█‫ا‬ ‫وف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ال‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫ال‬ ‫ا‬ ◙‫وف‬ ‫ا‬‫ن‬‫ن‬ ‫آ‬ ‫ا‬)‫ل‬––-‫راآ‬(‫وإن‬ ‫آ‬‫ا‬ ‫ن‬)–‫د‬ ‫ه‬–‫آ‬( ◙‫ب‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ن...
‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫دم‬ ‫أ‬/‫ا‬‫ا‬
ورقة التجويد لحفص بن سليمان تأليف منير فتحى عطاالله

تجويد

ورقة التجويد لحفص بن سليمان تأليف منير فتحى عطاالله

  1. 1. :-‫أو‬ ‫ا‬‫ف‬ ‫آ‬ ‫ء‬ ‫إ‬ ‫وه‬ ‫دة‬ ‫ا‬)‫ت‬ ‫ـ‬‫ــ‬ ‫ج‬( ‫و‬:‫أى‬‫أ‬‫ف‬ ‫ا‬‫و‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أو‬ ‫و‬ ◙‫ا‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ل‬":‫ف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫وف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ا‬" :-‫ا‬ ‫م‬ ‫آ‬ ‫وة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬. ‫ا‬:-‫ض‬)‫وا‬ ‫أي‬(‫رئ‬ ‫آ‬" ‫ءان‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ور‬"‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬‫ه‬‫ل‬‫دة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ه‬ ‫وه‬ ‫و‬)‫م‬ ‫ا‬ ‫دون‬( ‫ا‬:-‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ل‬ ‫وا‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ء‬ ‫إر‬ ‫اد‬ ‫ا‬:-‫وا‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ا‬◙‫ى‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ز‬ ‫و‬ )‫اءة‬ ‫ا‬(:-‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ه‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫ء‬ ‫م‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ه‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ى‬ ‫ا‬)‫أى‬( ‫ة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫اء‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ع‬ ‫وا‬ ‫ا‬‫ا‬‫ه‬ ‫وا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫وة‬ █‫اءة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬:‫م‬ ‫وا‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أن‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ث‬)‫وة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ء‬–‫وة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬–‫و‬( ‫ء‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ء‬ ‫ا‬)‫ا‬(‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬)‫ر‬ ‫ا‬(‫ا‬ ‫و‬ )‫و‬ ‫ا‬(◙‫ا‬ ‫و‬)‫ا‬ ‫أى‬(‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ه‬‫آ‬ ◙‫ل‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ز‬ ‫أى‬‫ف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ز‬‫و‬ ‫ا‬‫وز‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ل‬ ‫أ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬)‫أى‬‫و‬( ◙‫ا‬ ‫ا‬)‫ا‬ ‫أى‬(‫ف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ز‬ ‫اءة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬‫ح‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ز‬ ‫وى‬ ‫م‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ز‬ ‫وى‬ :-‫ا‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ا‬‫ا‬ ‫اءة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ت‬ ‫آ‬ █)‫ـ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫ا‬(‫و‬)‫ا‬‫ـ‬ ‫ا‬(‫أى‬‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أى‬ ‫ا‬‫آ‬ ‫ار‬ ‫ت‬ ‫آ‬ ‫أر‬ ‫ار‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أى‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫ت‬ ‫آ‬ ‫ار‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أى‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬ █‫د‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬)‫ا‬ ‫أى‬(‫ه‬‫وا‬ ‫آ‬ ‫أو‬ ‫رة‬‫ك‬ )‫ا‬ ‫ول‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أد‬(‫آ‬ ‫و‬)‫ول‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫آ‬ ‫و‬ )‫ك‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ا‬(‫أو‬)(‫ر‬ ‫أو‬)‫ر‬( ◙‫ك‬ ‫أو‬ ‫آ‬ ‫وا‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أ‬ █‫اء‬ ‫ا‬‫و‬‫ل‬‫ر‬ ‫أى‬)‫ا‬ ‫رة‬ ‫أول‬ ‫ا‬(٤‫أو‬ ‫ا‬)‫ا‬ ‫ذة‬ ‫ا‬‫رة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أول‬( ‫ا‬ ‫وو‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ذة‬ ‫ا‬‫رة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ول‬ ‫ء‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ذة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬‫رة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ول‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬)‫ذة‬ ‫ا‬‫رة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ول‬. ( █‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أو‬:٣‫أو‬ ‫ا‬)‫ا‬ ‫رة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أول‬ ‫ا‬ ‫رة‬ ‫ا‬( ‫ا‬ ‫وو‬ ‫رة‬ ‫ا‬‫ا‬ ‫رة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ول‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬)‫ا‬ ‫رة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ول‬ ‫رة‬ ‫ا‬( :-‫ا‬ ‫ا‬‫و‬‫اءة‬ ‫رة‬‫ا‬ ‫رة‬ ‫ا‬ █‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫اء‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أو‬ ‫أن‬‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ز‬ ‫و‬‫أى‬ ‫ول‬ ‫اء‬ ‫ا‬‫رة‬ ‫و‬ ‫ز‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ك‬‫ن‬١-‫أ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أول‬ ‫ذة‬ ‫ا‬ ٢-‫أ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ذة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬)‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬(‫ا‬ )‫و‬(‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫وة‬ ‫ذة‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬◙‫ا‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ا‬‫ن‬‫ع‬ ‫رة‬ ‫آ‬ ‫أول‬◙‫و‬‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫أ‬‫ز‬‫ا‬ ‫ا‬‫آ‬ ‫أو‬‫ا‬ ‫و‬ █‫ن‬ ‫ا‬‫ا‬ ‫إ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫رة‬ ‫أول‬ ‫ذة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أو‬ ‫و‬ ‫آ‬ ‫ا‬‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫اء‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ز‬ █‫ول‬ ‫اء‬ ‫ا‬)‫ا‬(‫ن‬ ‫و‬ ‫رة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أول‬ ‫ذة‬ ‫ا‬‫رة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ول‬ ‫ذة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬ █‫أو‬‫ــ‬‫ـ‬‫ل‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ا‬‫و‬‫ـــ‬‫اءة‬ ‫ا‬:‫ا‬ ‫وه‬""‫ب‬ ‫اء‬ ‫وا‬ ‫ا‬"‫اءة‬" ‫ا‬:‫ا‬ ‫وه‬""‫ب‬ ‫اء‬ ‫وا‬"‫اءة‬" ◙‫ا‬:‫أى‬‫آ‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ار‬ ‫دون‬ ‫ا‬:‫و‬ ‫وه‬""‫ب‬"‫اءة‬" █‫ا‬:-‫رة‬ ‫ه‬‫ت‬‫ر‬‫ا‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ج‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬‫أى‬)‫م‬ ‫ا‬(‫وا‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫و‬‫آ‬ ‫وه‬ )‫وا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬(‫أى‬‫ا‬‫وف‬ ‫دا‬ ‫ا‬ █‫آ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬:-‫ا‬ ‫ه‬‫آ‬‫ن‬ ‫آ‬)،(‫ن‬ ‫و‬ ‫و‬ ‫ن‬ ‫و‬ ، ‫ف‬ ‫وا‬ ‫وا‬ ‫ا‬ً ‫و‬‫وو‬ ‫و‬ ‫وه‬. █‫ا‬:-‫ة‬ ‫زا‬ ‫آ‬ ‫ن‬‫ا‬ ‫أ‬‫ء‬‫ن‬ ‫و‬ ‫و‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬‫وو‬ ‫و‬ ‫د‬ ‫ا‬ ‫وا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬) :‫س‬ ّ ‫ا‬ ّ ‫ا‬ ‫ــ‬ ّ ‫أ‬ ‫ــ‬ ّ ‫ا‬ ‫ــ‬( ◙‫ت‬ ‫إذا‬ ‫إ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫آ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫وا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ب‬ ‫أ‬. ‫ا‬ ‫ار‬:-‫و‬ ‫ن‬ ‫آ‬‫اءة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫آ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ار‬:‫ا‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ار‬ ‫ه‬‫ى‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ه‬ ‫و‬ ‫ء‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ا‬ ‫رئ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أ‬‫ار‬ ‫آ‬‫ار‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ار‬ ‫ن‬‫ت‬ ‫آ‬ ‫أر‬ ‫أن‬ ‫ار‬ ‫ن‬‫و‬ ‫ذا‬ ‫أ‬ ‫أ‬ ‫إذ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫وه‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ف‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫اءة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫إ‬ ‫أ‬‫ذ‬ ‫ة‬ ‫وا‬ ‫م‬ ‫ه‬:‫م‬‫ف‬‫ا‬ ‫آ‬ ‫ا‬‫ا‬ ‫وذ‬ ‫ن‬‫ل‬ ‫ا‬)‫أو‬ ‫م‬ ‫د‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ء‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أى‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ا‬(‫ن‬ ‫وذ‬‫أو‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ا‬"‫آ‬"-)‫آ‬(""- )("")(‫أو‬"‫ا‬ ‫إن‬"- )‫ا‬ ‫إ‬("‫و‬ ‫وا‬ ‫ة‬ ‫إن‬ ‫و‬"-)‫وإ‬("‫إن‬ ‫ءا‬ ‫و‬")‫إ‬(‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ة‬ ‫م‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫آ‬ ‫دون‬ ‫وأ‬‫وف‬ ‫ت‬ ‫آ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ع‬ ‫إ‬ ‫م‬ ◙‫ا‬ ‫إ‬ ‫م‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ف‬ ‫وا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫إ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ف‬ ‫وا‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ا‬‫ت‬ ‫آ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫وإ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫إ‬ ◙٣‫م‬ ‫أ‬ █‫ء‬ ‫ا‬‫ى‬ ‫ا‬)‫ا‬ ‫أى‬(:-‫ه‬‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ء‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ر‬ ‫م‬ ‫د‬ ‫وا‬‫أى‬ ‫ا‬‫ا‬ ‫ا‬‫ء‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ف‬ ‫آ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬)–‫ة‬ ‫وه‬(‫ا‬ ‫آ‬ ‫م‬ ‫إ‬ ‫أى‬ ‫ا‬ ‫د‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ذا‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫م‬ ‫و‬‫ا‬ ‫ج‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ █‫م‬ ‫د‬ ‫ا‬‫ى‬ ‫ا‬:-‫آ‬ ‫آ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬‫و‬ ‫ا‬)‫ــ‬‫أم‬( █‫ر‬ ‫ا‬‫ى‬ ‫ا‬:-‫ه‬ ‫آ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ه‬‫ا‬‫وف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫آ‬ ‫ا‬)‫ا‬ ‫ا‬‫ء‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أو‬ ‫آ‬()‫ـ‬‫ـ‬ ‫و‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ـ‬‫ـ‬ ‫وه‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫أ‬ ‫أ‬(‫وا‬ ‫آ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ر‬ ‫إ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫أن‬)‫أى‬()‫او‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ء‬ ‫وا‬(‫أآ‬‫وف‬ ‫ا‬‫د‬ ‫ا‬‫ء‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ج‬ ‫و‬ ‫ج‬ ‫ا‬ ‫او‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ه‬ ◙٤‫م‬ ‫أ‬█‫ر‬ ‫ا‬‫ا‬)‫ا‬ ‫ف‬ ‫أ‬ ‫أى‬(:-‫ة‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ون‬ ‫أى‬‫ه‬)‫ة‬ ‫ه‬–‫هـ‬-‫ع‬–‫ح‬–‫غ‬–‫خ‬(‫ذ‬ ‫وا‬: ‫ة‬ ‫ا‬)‫أ‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ون‬ ‫ــ‬(‫ا‬‫ء‬)‫د‬ ‫ه‬ ‫م‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ه‬ ‫إن‬(‫ا‬)‫ــ‬ ‫م‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ــ‬( ‫ء‬ ‫ا‬)‫د‬‫ن‬ ‫ــ‬‫ر‬ ‫ــ‬(‫ا‬)‫ر‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ــ‬(‫ء‬ ‫ا‬)‫ــ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ــ‬‫ا‬( █‫م‬ ‫د‬ ‫ا‬:-‫و‬)‫ن‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫م‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ى‬(‫آ‬)‫ن‬(‫إ‬ ‫و‬:◙‫م‬ ‫إد‬:‫و‬)‫و‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫م‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ى‬(‫آ‬)( ‫ذ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬‫ء‬ ‫ا‬)‫و‬ ‫ــ‬(‫ن‬ ‫ا‬)‫ــ‬ ‫ء‬(‫ا‬)‫وف‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ء‬(‫او‬ ‫ا‬) ‫ودود‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫و‬(◙‫آ‬ ‫م‬ ‫إد‬:‫و‬)‫ــ‬ ‫ر‬‫ل‬(‫اء‬ ‫ا‬)‫رؤ‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ر‬‫و‬‫ر‬ ‫ف‬(‫م‬ ‫ا‬)‫ة‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ــ‬( ‫ا‬ ‫م‬ ‫د‬ ‫ا‬:‫ا‬ ‫ف‬ ‫إد‬ ‫و‬ ‫ول‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ذات‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ذه‬ ‫ه‬‫ا‬ ‫م‬ ‫د‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أ‬:‫ء‬ ‫وإ‬ ‫ول‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ذات‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ذه‬ ‫ه‬ ‫آ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ءت‬ ‫إذا‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬)‫ة‬ ‫وا‬ ‫آ‬‫م‬ ‫د‬ ‫ا‬ ‫وف‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ه‬ ‫و‬ ‫إذا‬(‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أر‬)‫ن‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫ان‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ان‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫د‬( █‫ا‬‫ب‬:‫ه‬‫آ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬‫ة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أو‬‫ء‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ه‬ ‫و‬ ‫إذا‬)‫و‬‫ب‬ ‫ا‬‫ا‬ ‫ء‬ ‫إ‬‫وة‬ ‫ا‬(‫و‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ل‬ ‫آ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ق‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫آ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ه‬)‫م‬()‫ــ‬ ‫ــ‬( █‫ا‬ ‫ء‬ ‫ا‬:‫أى‬‫ن‬ ‫ى‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ج‬ ‫ء‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ن‬‫ف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ء‬ ‫ا‬ ‫وف‬ ‫ا‬‫م‬ ‫ء‬ ‫ا‬‫ق‬ ‫إ‬‫ف‬‫ن‬ ‫ا‬‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ذ‬‫أن‬ ‫ذ‬ ‫ص‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫ة‬ ‫آ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬‫ا‬ ‫ا‬◙‫ن‬ ‫و‬‫ء‬ ‫ا‬‫ء‬ ‫ا‬ ‫وف‬)‫ز‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ذ‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ث‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ت‬‫س‬ ‫ــ‬‫ف‬ ‫ظ‬ ‫ـ‬‫ـ‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ـ‬‫ـ‬ ‫ض‬ ‫ـ‬‫ـ‬ ‫ص‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ش‬ ‫ــ‬‫ك‬ ‫ـ‬‫ـ‬ ‫ق‬ ‫ـ‬‫ـ‬()‫ـ‬‫ـ‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ــ‬‫ــ‬ ‫ء‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ـ‬‫ذ‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ذا‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ده‬ ‫آ‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫دا‬ ‫ــ‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬ ‫زآ‬ ‫ـ‬‫ـ‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ـ‬‫ـ‬ ‫را‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ات‬ ‫ـ‬‫ـ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫س‬ ‫راــ‬‫ـ‬ ‫آ‬ ‫ــ‬‫ر‬‫ــ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ا‬‫ــ‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ــ‬‫آ‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ا‬( █‫ا‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ه‬:‫ا‬ ‫ه‬‫وا‬ ‫اء‬ ‫ا‬)‫أ‬-‫ل‬-‫ء‬-‫وأ‬( ‫آ‬‫ء‬ ‫ا‬‫ه‬‫إ‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ه‬)‫ـ‬ ‫ا‬‫ـ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫ا‬‫ا‬‫ـ‬ ‫ن‬‫أ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫ؤ‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫ن‬‫ة‬( ‫آ‬‫وف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ات‬ ‫ه‬‫ة‬ ‫ه‬)‫أ‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫إذا‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫إ‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫أن‬(‫ا‬)‫ال‬(‫ا‬ █‫ا‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ه‬:-‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫اء‬ ‫ا‬‫و‬ ‫ك‬ ‫و‬ ‫آ‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أول‬ ‫آ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ف‬◙)‫أى‬ ‫آ‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ن‬ ‫أن‬ ‫و‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ه‬ ‫آ‬(‫ذ‬ ‫وا‬:- ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬‫ل‬)‫ا‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ا‬(‫ا‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ه‬‫اء‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬)‫ـ‬‫ـ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ـ‬‫ـ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ـ‬‫ـ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ـ‬‫ـ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ـ‬‫ـ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ؤ‬ ‫ا‬(‫ا‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ه‬‫اء‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ر‬)‫اء‬ ‫ا‬(‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ر‬ ‫و‬)‫ر‬ ‫ا‬‫ا‬( ‫ا‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ه‬‫اء‬ ‫ا‬‫أ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫آ‬ ‫إذا‬ )‫ئ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫اد‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ادع‬(‫ا‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ه‬‫اء‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫آ‬ ‫إذا‬)‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬(‫أ‬ ‫ن‬ )‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬(‫ا‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ه‬‫اء‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أو‬ ‫را‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫آ‬ ‫إذا‬)‫ا‬ ‫ـ‬‫ـ‬ ‫ار‬(‫ة‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ا‬‫اء‬ ‫ا‬‫ا‬:-‫ا‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ه‬‫ت‬ ‫ث‬:- ◙)‫ل‬ ‫ا‬(‫ا‬◙‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫آ‬ ‫إذا‬‫ز‬ ◙‫ذ‬ ‫ا‬‫ا‬ ‫ة‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ل‬ ‫وا‬ ‫ء‬ ‫ا‬ ‫دة‬ ‫ز‬ ‫أو‬ ‫دون‬ ‫ود‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أز‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬‫إ‬:-١-‫أ‬)(‫أى‬‫ف‬‫ا‬)‫ه‬‫أو‬‫ن‬(٢-‫و‬‫أن‬)‫ه‬‫أو‬‫ن‬( ◙‫ا‬ ‫ف‬ ‫أ‬:-‫ا‬‫و‬ ‫آ‬ ‫إ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫و‬‫ن‬‫إ‬)‫ل‬(*‫م‬ ‫آ‬ ‫واو‬)‫ل‬(*‫ر‬ ‫آ‬ ‫ء‬). ( █‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أو‬:-‫ن‬‫ا‬ ‫ف‬‫ن‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ه‬‫آ‬ ‫أو‬ ‫آ‬)––‫رة‬-‫ل‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ــ‬(‫ار‬‫و‬ ‫آ‬ █‫ا‬ ‫ا‬:- ‫ا‬‫ا‬:-)‫ا‬(‫ة‬ ‫وا‬ ‫آ‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ن‬)‫ــ‬ ‫ة‬‫ء‬ ‫ــ‬(٤‫ت‬ ‫آ‬‫و‬ ‫ا‬٤‫ـ‬‫ـ‬٥‫ـ‬‫ـ‬٦ ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫آ‬)(‫ا‬٦‫ت‬ ‫آ‬)‫ة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫أى‬‫ا‬(‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬‫ا‬:-)‫ا‬(‫وا‬ ‫آ‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬‫أى‬‫أول‬‫ا‬‫ا‬)‫إ‬‫ك‬ ‫أ‬–‫ا‬ ‫إ‬ ‫ا‬-‫أ‬ ‫و‬(‫ار‬)٢–٤-٥( ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫م‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ازا‬‫ا‬ ‫آ‬ ‫ار‬)‫رى‬ ‫ا‬(‫ا‬ ‫أو‬‫ار‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫م‬)٤–٥(‫ت‬ ‫آ‬)( ◙‫ف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫أى‬ ‫رض‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬)‫آ‬ ‫ا‬(‫ف‬ ‫ا‬‫و‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫آ‬‫ف‬)‫أ‬–‫ر‬ ‫ا‬-‫ا‬–‫ا‬( ‫ا‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ى‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ا‬‫ن‬ ‫رض‬ ‫ا‬:-)‫ن‬ ‫ا‬(‫ف‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬‫ك‬‫آ‬)‫ب‬ ‫ـ‬‫ـ‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ر‬(‫ار‬)٢‫ـ‬‫ـ‬٤‫ـ‬‫ـ‬٦( ‫از‬ ‫و‬ ‫ت‬ ‫آ‬‫ا‬‫د‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ن‬ ‫درا‬ ‫و‬ ‫رض‬ ‫وا‬ ‫روا‬ ‫و‬ ‫ن‬ ‫رض‬ ‫ا‬ ‫وا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ة‬ ‫و‬ ‫ت‬ ‫آ‬ ‫ا‬)‫ى‬ ‫ا‬(‫رض‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫ت‬ ‫آ‬ ‫أر‬)‫ا‬(‫أآ‬ ‫آ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ت‬ ‫آ‬ ‫ا‬:-)‫ن‬ ‫ا‬(‫او‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬‫آ‬ ‫ا‬‫ء‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أو‬‫آ‬ ‫ا‬‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ف‬ ‫أ‬‫ن‬)‫ــ‬ ‫م‬(‫ار‬)٢‫ـ‬‫ـ‬٤‫ـ‬‫ـ‬٦(‫ت‬ ‫آ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ازا‬)‫أى‬‫و‬(‫ا‬‫ود‬ ‫ا‬ ‫رض‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬‫زم‬ ‫ا‬:-‫إ‬◙‫آ‬:) :‫ن‬ ‫ا‬(‫أن‬‫ة‬ ‫وا‬ ‫آ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ف‬)‫و‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ا‬(٦‫و‬ ‫ت‬ ‫آ‬ ◙‫آ‬::-)‫ن‬ ‫ا‬(‫أن‬‫آ‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ف‬)(‫أى‬‫آ‬ ‫د‬)‫ن‬ ‫ءا‬(‫ر‬ ٦‫آ‬‫ا‬ ‫و‬)‫أو‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ز‬ ‫و‬‫ا‬‫ون‬(‫ا‬)‫م‬ ‫وا‬(‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ه‬ ‫و‬‫ت‬ ‫آ‬) ‫آ‬ ‫ءا‬(‫م‬ ‫رةا‬-)‫ءا‬(‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫ر‬‫م‬ ‫وا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ق‬ ‫ق‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬. ◙:) :‫ن‬ ‫ا‬(‫د‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬‫وف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ف‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أو‬ ‫م‬‫ا‬)‫ــ‬ ‫ا‬(٦‫و‬ ‫ت‬ ‫آ‬. ◙::)‫ن‬ ‫ا‬(‫د‬ ‫آ‬ ‫وأ‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫ن‬‫ا‬ ‫وف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫م‬ ‫إد‬ ‫أى‬)‫ــ‬ ‫ا‬- (٦‫و‬ ‫ت‬ ‫آ‬)‫ز‬ ‫و‬‫ف‬‫ار‬ ‫ا‬)٤‫ــ‬٦(‫ا‬‫و‬‫ا‬‫ار‬‫آ‬‫ا‬( ‫ا‬:-‫رة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫وا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ء‬ ‫ص‬◙‫آ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ء‬ ‫ه‬ ‫و‬ ‫إذا‬)‫آ‬ ‫إذا‬ ‫واو‬()‫ن‬ ‫آ‬ ‫إ‬(‫ء‬ ‫و‬ ‫رة‬ ‫آ‬ ‫إذا‬)‫ا‬ ‫أ‬(‫رة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫وا‬)‫أ‬ ‫ه‬(‫و‬ ‫آ‬ ‫ار‬‫و‬ ‫و‬◙‫ة‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ك‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫آ‬ ‫إذا‬ ‫أ‬ )‫أ‬ ‫و‬–‫إ‬ ‫د‬(‫ا‬ ‫آ‬ ‫ن‬◙‫ا‬ ‫و‬)‫و‬(‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫رة‬‫ا‬ ‫ء‬ ‫ه‬‫ار‬‫آ‬) ‫و‬‫وا‬ ‫إن‬(‫ا‬ ‫رة‬‫ون‬‫أ‬‫ت‬ ‫آ‬)‫آ‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫أر‬(‫آ‬◙‫أ‬‫آ‬)(‫ء‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬‫أ‬ ‫ء‬ ‫ه‬ ‫و‬‫ل‬ ‫ا‬:-‫ا‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬)‫أو‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫إ‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ءا‬(‫و‬ ‫آ‬ ‫ار‬ ‫ض‬ ‫ا‬:-‫ا‬ ‫ا‬‫ح‬‫ا‬ ‫ل‬‫أ‬)‫ءا‬ ‫د‬-‫ر‬(‫ار‬‫و‬ ‫آ‬‫و‬ ‫و‬‫ا‬‫ا‬ ‫ء‬ ‫ا‬)‫ة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أن‬( ‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫آ‬ ‫إذا‬)‫و‬ ‫و‬‫آ‬(‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ف‬)‫ـ‬‫ـ‬ ‫اؤ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬‫ا‬ ‫ات‬ ‫ا‬(‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫اء‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أ‬‫أى‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ه‬‫ف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ل‬ ‫و‬)‫ا‬ ‫ل‬ ‫اء‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫آ‬ ‫إذا‬‫واو‬)‫او‬(‫ا‬ ‫ل‬ ‫آ‬ ‫وإذ‬‫ء‬)‫ا‬( ‫ود‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫أ‬)‫ل‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫رض‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫زم‬(‫آ‬)‫ءا‬‫ا‬(‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ي‬ ‫أ‬ ‫زم‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ل‬ ‫و‬ ‫زم‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫رة‬ ‫ود‬ ‫ا‬:‫ا‬ ‫ر‬ ‫أو‬ ‫أو‬ ‫آ‬ ‫وا‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ان‬ ‫ا‬ ‫إذا‬‫ا‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ه‬ ‫أ‬ ‫دة‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ز‬ ‫و‬ ، "‫أ‬ ‫و‬ ‫إ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫وا‬‫ل‬"‫دت‬ ‫ذا‬‫و‬ ‫د‬ ‫وإذا‬ ‫أر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫ت‬ ‫آ‬ ‫أر‬ ‫ول‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫اع‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫وه‬ ‫آ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬‫ود‬)‫آ‬ ‫وا‬(◙‫ا‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬)(٦‫ت‬ ‫آ‬‫و‬‫ف‬ ‫ا‬)(‫آ‬ █)‫ن‬ ‫ا‬: (-‫ه‬‫ن‬ ‫ا‬‫و‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ان‬ ‫ا‬: )‫ــ‬ ‫اذه‬‫ا‬ ‫د‬‫ر‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ك‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ـ‬‫ر‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫آ‬( :-‫ول‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬‫ا‬‫ف‬ ‫ول‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫آ‬ ‫إذا‬: )‫س‬ ‫ى‬ ‫ا‬(‫وذ‬‫ج‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫وو‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أى‬ ‫و‬)‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬(‫وذ‬‫ج‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أى‬ ◙‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫إذا‬‫ا‬ ‫ج‬ ‫ا‬)‫ا‬ ‫وآ‬ ‫ا‬(‫و‬ ‫ء‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬)‫ا‬‫ى‬(‫م‬ ‫د‬ ‫ا‬ █)‫ن‬ ‫ا‬:(-‫ه‬‫ن‬ ‫ا‬‫وا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ان‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫م‬ ‫د‬ ‫ا‬)‫ب‬‫م‬)(‫ارآ‬(‫ن‬ ‫ه‬ )‫ت‬‫د‬) (‫ا‬ ‫د‬ ‫أ‬()‫د‬‫ت‬) (()‫ت‬‫ط‬) (‫ه‬ ‫ن‬()‫ث‬‫ذ‬()‫ذ‬()‫ذ‬‫ظ‬()‫إذ‬( ‫و‬‫ا‬‫م‬ ‫د‬‫ا‬)‫ط‬‫ت‬) (‫أ‬–-( █)‫ن‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬: (-‫و‬ ‫ج‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫رب‬ ‫أن‬ ‫وه‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬‫ا‬ ‫م‬ ‫د‬ ‫ا‬)‫ل‬‫ر‬) (‫ر‬()‫ن‬ ‫ر‬()‫ر‬()‫ن‬‫ل‬) ((‫و‬‫ا‬‫م‬ ‫د‬‫أو‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬)‫ق‬‫ك‬) (( ‫ج‬ █:-)‫آ‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ه‬ ‫آ‬ ‫ء‬ ‫ا‬‫ه‬‫آ‬ ‫ف‬ ‫أ‬‫أى‬‫ا‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ه‬(◙‫و‬: ‫ف‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫آ‬ ‫إذ‬)‫ف‬‫ا‬ ‫ف‬‫و‬()‫ة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ذا‬‫ا‬ َ‫ق‬‫ذا‬‫ة‬( )‫ا‬ ُ‫ع‬‫اد‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫اد‬()‫رض‬ ‫ا‬ ِ‫ف‬ ‫رض‬ ‫ا‬(‫و‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ن‬‫دا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ف‬ ‫إذا‬‫و‬ ‫ا‬‫ف‬ ‫و‬)‫ك‬‫و‬‫آ‬‫ر‬(‫رة‬:- )‫أ‬ِ‫م‬‫ا‬ ‫ار‬-ِِ‫ا‬(‫أو‬)‫ا‬ َ(‫و‬)َ ‫ا‬(‫أو‬‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ك‬ ‫ان‬ ‫أل‬ ‫رة‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬:-‫ك‬)ِِِ‫ا‬–ِ ‫و‬‫ا‬ ‫ا‬(‫ا‬ ‫ء‬‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬:- ‫ك‬)‫رض‬ ‫ا‬ ِ ‫ر‬(‫ا‬‫آ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫وه‬:-‫ك‬)‫ا‬ِ ‫ا‬) (‫ا‬ ٌ ‫ا‬‫أ‬‫ا‬ ِ‫ن‬()‫ا‬ ٌ‫ح‬‫ا‬ ِ(،)‫ن‬‫ا‬)(ِ‫ء‬‫ا‬‫ا‬(‫و‬‫ن‬ ‫آ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫إذا‬‫ا‬‫ا‬ ‫آ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫آ‬‫ا‬‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬:‫ك‬:- )‫م‬ ‫ا‬ ُ(‫ا‬ ‫واو‬‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬:-‫ك‬)‫ا‬ ‫وا‬ ‫ا‬‫ا‬ ُ‫و‬ ‫ا‬( █‫ا‬‫از‬ ‫اه‬ ‫ه‬‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫آ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أ‬ ‫آ‬ ‫إ‬ ‫ج‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ة‬ ‫و‬◙‫و‬‫ف‬ ‫أ‬‫ه‬)‫ـ‬ ‫ق‬‫د‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ج‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ـ‬(‫ه‬)( ‫أو‬ ‫آ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ازه‬ ‫اه‬‫ا‬)‫ـ‬‫ـ‬ ‫وج‬ ‫ـ‬‫ـ‬ ‫ـ‬‫ـ‬ ‫ـ‬‫ـ‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ـ‬‫ـ‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫را‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ا‬(◙‫از‬ ‫اه‬ ‫ن‬ ‫أن‬‫ا‬ ‫وف‬‫ب‬ ‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫إ‬‫ر‬ ‫ا‬◙‫أو‬◙‫أو‬‫وف‬ ‫ا‬ )‫د‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ج‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ب‬(‫ا‬ ‫إ‬‫أ‬‫و‬‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ف‬)‫ق‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫ط‬(‫ا‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ا‬ ‫إ‬‫و‬‫ا‬ ‫ف‬. ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬)‫ى‬ ‫ا‬(‫ا‬ ‫و‬)‫ئ‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ن‬(‫ى‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬)‫ا‬(‫ا‬)‫ـ‬‫ـ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ـ‬‫ـ‬ ‫وج‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ــ‬(◙‫ا‬ ‫ل‬)‫ى‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ه‬ ‫آ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫از‬ ‫اه‬ ‫أن‬ ‫أى‬‫رئ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫دون‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ه‬( ◙‫ا‬ ‫وه‬ ‫آ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ه‬ ‫دة‬ ‫ز‬ ‫م‬ ‫رى‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫م‬ ‫ه‬:‫م‬ ‫رئ‬ ‫ا‬‫آ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫وف‬ ‫ا‬◙)‫ف‬ ‫وا‬ ‫ء‬ ‫ا‬( ‫ا‬)‫أ‬ ‫ا‬–‫م‬ ‫إ‬ ‫أو‬(‫ا‬ ‫إ‬ ‫ازه‬ ‫اه‬ ‫أ‬ ‫إذا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫إذ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ف‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ا‬‫ـــــــ‬ ‫ا‬‫ـــــــــــــــــ‬‫ود‬ ‫وا‬ ‫ذة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أ‬‫ــــ‬‫م‬‫ــــ‬‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫وة‬ ‫ن‬ ‫أ‬/‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫وا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫وا‬ ‫ا‬‫ا‬‫د‬ ‫ـــــــــ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫آ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫وا‬ ‫آ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬‫ــ‬‫ـــ‬‫ة‬ ‫م‬ ‫إد‬‫ا‬‫و‬‫ا‬‫و‬‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫آ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ء‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬
  2. 2. █‫ا‬ ‫وف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ال‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫ال‬ ‫ا‬ ◙‫وف‬ ‫ا‬‫ن‬‫ن‬ ‫آ‬ ‫ا‬)‫ل‬––-‫راآ‬(‫وإن‬ ‫آ‬‫ا‬ ‫ن‬)–‫د‬ ‫ه‬–‫آ‬( ◙‫ب‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬‫وة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ل‬ ‫و‬ ‫إ‬ ‫دى‬ )‫ا‬ ‫وف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ات‬ ‫أ‬( █‫ا‬‫ء‬:-‫ا‬ ‫وف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ى‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫وه‬ ‫أم‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ار‬ ‫اء‬ ‫ا‬ ‫إ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ار‬ ‫ه‬‫أو‬‫وج‬ ‫ا‬‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أى‬)(‫ا‬ ‫ف‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬‫إ‬ ‫دى‬ ‫ا‬ ‫وه‬‫و‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬‫وة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ذه‬ █‫ل‬ ‫ا‬:-‫ا‬ ‫وف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ى‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ض‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ه‬ ‫و‬ ‫أم‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫اء‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ع‬ ‫إ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ض‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ه‬)(‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ف‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ار‬‫ا‬ ‫وه‬‫ف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬‫ه‬ ‫و‬‫وة‬ ‫ا‬◙‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ار‬ ‫أن‬ ‫وا‬‫وف‬ ‫ا‬‫وا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫وف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ورت‬ ‫إذا‬ ‫و‬ ‫م‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫وف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬)‫أى‬‫وف‬ ‫آ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬‫و‬"– -–( "◙‫ا‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ور‬ ‫إذا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬‫و‬‫آ‬ ‫وف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫إ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ص‬ ‫وا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ف‬ ‫آ‬ ‫أى‬ ‫دة‬)‫م‬–‫س‬–‫ت‬–‫ق‬-‫ي‬–‫م‬(‫د‬ ‫آ‬ ‫آ‬‫ة‬‫ا‬ ‫ه‬""‫ا‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أو‬"/"‫آ‬" ("‫ور‬ ‫ءا‬ ‫ء‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫دا‬ ‫ا‬‫ا‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ف‬)(٠‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫إ‬ ‫دى‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ن‬‫ه‬ ‫و‬‫ل‬ ‫وة‬ ‫ا‬◙‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫وف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫وآ‬"‫ا‬"‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫م‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أن‬)‫م‬ ‫وا‬ ‫ا‬( ‫آ‬""‫ا‬◙‫وأ‬‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫وف‬"‫اط‬‫ا‬"‫أن‬‫آ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ء‬ ‫ا‬"‫اط‬")‫م‬ ‫ا‬(‫آ‬ ‫ا‬"‫ا‬" ‫ا‬‫ا‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ ‫وف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫وف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫رئ‬ ‫ا‬‫وا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫وف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫آ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬‫وف‬‫ا‬‫دا‬)‫ص‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫خ‬‫ق‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫غ‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ض‬ ‫ـ‬‫ظ‬ ‫ــ‬(‫وف‬ ‫اه‬ ‫وأ‬‫ا‬‫ق‬‫وه‬‫ر‬ ‫ا‬‫ت‬ ‫ا‬‫ا‬‫وا‬ ‫ن‬‫ا‬‫و‬ ‫و‬‫ه‬)‫ظ‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ض‬ ‫ص‬(‫و‬‫ح‬ ‫ا‬ ‫وف‬ ‫ا‬‫ا‬‫وف‬‫ا‬‫ال‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫ال‬ ‫ا‬)‫اء‬ ‫ا‬–‫م‬ ‫ا‬–‫ا‬ ‫أ‬–‫ا‬( ‫وف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أ‬‫وه‬ ‫دا‬)‫ف‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ش‬ ‫س‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ذ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ج‬ ‫ث‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ه‬‫ى‬ ‫و‬ ‫هـ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫م‬ ‫ك‬(‫و‬‫ح‬‫ه‬‫ا‬ ‫ج‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ف‬‫و‬‫ا‬‫ت‬ █‫أو‬:‫دا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫وف‬ ‫ا‬)(‫ا‬)‫ه‬ ‫أ‬(‫ا‬‫ح‬‫و‬‫أ‬)--–--‫ل‬-‫ه‬(‫ا‬‫ح‬ ‫أ‬ ‫و‬)-‫ا‬-‫ل‬–-‫ه‬-‫ار‬-‫ا‬(‫ا‬‫م‬)‫ات‬-‫اع‬-‫ء‬-‫م‬--‫د‬-‫ت‬(‫ا‬‫آ‬‫ن‬ ‫و‬ ‫آ‬‫ن‬ ‫آ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫وف‬ ‫ا‬‫ح‬ ‫ا‬)‫ن‬-‫ب‬ ‫أ‬-‫ف‬ ‫أ‬--‫أ‬-‫ر‬ ‫أ‬-‫و‬(‫ن‬ ‫آ‬ ‫وإن‬ ‫م‬ ‫ا‬)‫ز‬-–-‫ا‬-‫ا‬-‫ا‬-‫ن‬(‫أد‬ ‫را‬ ‫ن‬ ‫آ‬ ‫وإن‬)‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬-‫ه‬ ‫ا‬-‫ا‬- ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬(‫ا‬‫ر‬)------‫آ‬(◙‫وا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أن‬)– -(‫إ‬‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬)–‫ى‬–‫اط‬-‫إ‬(‫ا‬ ‫وف‬ ‫إ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أى‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬‫م‬‫آ‬ ‫ف‬ ‫آ‬ ‫ا‬)‫آ‬ ‫آ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ء‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ف‬(‫آ‬)‫اج‬ ‫إ‬–‫ج‬ ‫ا‬(‫د‬ ‫و‬)‫ا‬ ‫اء‬ ‫ا‬()‫أى‬ ‫ا‬‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫آ‬ ‫وأن‬ ‫ا‬(:‫ا‬ ‫م‬‫ا‬ ‫وف‬ ‫ا‬‫ا‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ا‬‫ا‬ ‫وف‬ ‫ا‬‫ا‬‫ن‬‫آ‬ ◙‫و‬ ‫ه‬ ‫إن‬‫أ‬‫ف‬)‫ق‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫ظ‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫ض‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫ص‬()‫آ‬ ‫آ‬ ‫اء‬ ‫آ‬ ‫أو‬ ‫أو‬(‫إ‬‫ا‬ ‫ه‬ ‫أ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ذا‬‫آ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬‫أو‬ ‫وا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫أن‬ ‫ا‬ :)ً ‫ـ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ـ‬ ً ‫ـ‬ ‫ـ‬ ً‫ا‬‫ر‬ ‫ـ‬‫را‬ ً‫ا‬‫ء‬ ‫ـ‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬ ً ً ‫ـ‬ ،( ◙‫ن‬ ‫ن‬ ‫رة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫ن‬‫ف‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ذا‬)‫م‬(‫و‬)‫م‬- ‫ن‬‫د‬ ‫ـ‬(‫ا‬ ‫أن‬ ‫و‬‫ت‬ ‫ا‬‫أ‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬)‫أى‬ (‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫م‬ ‫ه‬:‫أن‬‫و‬ ‫إذا‬ ‫دا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬)‫أ‬–‫أ‬–( █‫ا‬: ‫ــ‬)‫ر‬‫ـ‬‫ــ‬‫ـــــــ‬–‫ــــــ‬‫ن‬( )‫رؤ‬‫ــــــ‬‫ــ‬‫ـــــ‬‫ـ‬ ‫ون‬‫ـــــــ‬‫ج‬( ‫آ‬‫أ‬)‫ــ‬–‫ــ‬( ‫آ‬‫أ‬)‫ن‬ ‫ه‬–( ‫ة‬ ‫وا‬ ‫آ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫أ‬ ‫آ‬ ‫آ‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ء‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ه‬)‫س‬-‫دا‬( ‫آ‬ ‫آ‬‫ل‬ ‫أ‬)‫ار‬ ‫رب‬( ‫رض‬ ‫آ‬ ‫آ‬*‫و‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ه‬ ‫و‬*‫ل‬)‫ا‬ ‫ارآ‬-‫ار‬( ‫رض‬ ‫آ‬ ‫آ‬*‫ن‬ ‫ن‬ ‫أى‬ ‫آ‬)(‫آ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫آ‬ ‫إ‬ ‫ر‬*‫ل‬)‫ا‬ ‫ار‬ ‫أم‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ار‬( █‫و‬:-)‫ط‬‫أ‬‫ن‬‫رة‬‫و‬( ‫آ‬‫ر‬)‫ا‬‫ــ‬‫ــ‬( ‫آ‬‫ر‬)‫ا‬( ‫آ‬‫ر‬‫آ‬‫ء‬ ‫ا‬ )‫ه‬ ‫ا‬(‫آ‬‫ر‬‫ء‬ ‫ا‬ ‫آ‬ )‫ر‬ ‫ا‬( █‫ا‬:- ‫رة‬)‫ــ‬ ‫رز‬( ‫ل‬ ‫أ‬ ‫آ‬ ‫آ‬ ‫ء‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ه‬ ‫و‬ ‫ح‬)‫ن‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫دوس‬ ‫ا‬‫ــ‬( ‫أ‬ ‫آ‬ ‫آ‬‫و‬‫ه‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ء‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ف‬‫أول‬‫ا‬ ‫ا‬)‫ر‬ ‫ا‬(‫أو‬‫ه‬ ‫ف‬)‫ا‬( █‫و‬:- ‫آ‬‫ر‬‫آ‬ ‫ف‬‫ء‬ ‫ا‬‫آ‬)‫ا‬( ‫آ‬‫ر‬‫ء‬ ‫أو‬ ‫آ‬)‫ا‬ ‫ــ‬( ‫آ‬‫ر‬‫آ‬ ‫أ‬)‫ــ‬ ‫ر‬( █‫ا‬ ‫از‬‫ا‬:- ‫ء‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ل‬ ‫أ‬ ‫آ‬ ‫آ‬ ‫ر‬‫آ‬)‫ق‬(‫اء‬ ‫ا‬ ‫رة‬‫ا‬ ‫وه‬‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬‫ا‬◙:--‫آ‬)‫ق‬( :‫ا‬‫اء‬ ‫ا‬ █‫ا‬ ‫از‬‫و‬:- ‫آ‬ ‫آ‬ ‫ء‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ف‬ ‫آ‬)‫ا‬ ‫ـ‬‫ـ‬( ‫ا‬ ‫رة‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ط‬ ‫آ‬)( ‫ا‬ ‫رة‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ط‬ ‫آ‬)‫ر‬( ‫آ‬ ‫آ‬‫و‬ ‫رة‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ط‬) ‫ــ‬( ‫ط‬ ‫آ‬ ‫آ‬‫و‬ ‫رة‬ ‫ن‬ )‫ــ‬(◙‫أن‬ ‫ر‬ ‫وا‬‫اء‬ ‫ا‬)- ––‫ر‬––––( ‫و‬)‫ر‬ ‫و‬–-‫ا‬–( :-‫اء‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ار‬ ‫ء‬ ‫إ‬‫اء‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أ‬ ‫آ‬ ‫وو‬ ‫و‬ ‫دة‬ ‫أو‬ ‫دة‬ ‫آ‬‫آ‬)‫راءات‬( ◙‫ا‬ ‫اء‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬)‫ا‬–‫ا‬( █‫م‬‫ا‬‫ل‬:- ‫ن‬ ‫آ‬ ‫إذا‬‫أو‬‫أو‬‫آ‬)‫ــ‬ ‫ا‬‫ــ‬ ‫ا‬‫ا‬‫ا‬( ‫أو‬ ‫آ‬ ‫آ‬ ‫أو‬ ‫آ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫آ‬ ‫إذا‬)‫ــ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أ‬( █‫م‬ ‫ا‬‫ا‬:-‫ا‬‫و‬)‫ا‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫اآ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫رض‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ـ‬‫ـ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ـ‬‫ـ‬ ‫وي‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ـ‬‫ـ‬ ‫دوس‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ـ‬‫ـ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ـ‬‫ـ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ـ‬‫ـ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ــ‬‫ـ‬‫ـ‬ ‫ا‬(◙)‫و‬ ‫أ‬( █‫م‬ ‫ا‬‫ا‬:-‫و‬ ‫ا‬)‫ـ‬‫ـ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ـ‬‫ـ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ـ‬‫ـ‬ ‫ء‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ـ‬‫ـ‬ ‫راة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫زق‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫آ‬ ‫ا‬(◙‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ه‬ ‫أوا‬)‫ر‬‫ذا‬ ‫م‬ ‫زر‬ ‫ء‬ ‫دع‬( ‫ا‬ ‫م‬:-)‫آ‬ ‫ا‬(‫ر‬ ‫ا‬)‫ــ‬ ‫ن‬( ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫م‬:-)‫آ‬ ‫ا‬(‫ر‬ ‫ا‬)‫ا‬ ‫ــ‬(‫إ‬ ‫م‬ ‫ا‬)‫أ‬ ‫أ‬( ‫م‬‫رع‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬:-)‫آ‬ ‫ا‬(‫ر‬ ‫ا‬)(‫م‬ ‫ا‬ ‫إ‬ )‫و‬( ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫م‬:-)‫آ‬ ‫ا‬(‫ر‬ ‫ا‬)‫ا‬(‫اء‬ ‫ا‬ ‫إ‬ ‫م‬ ‫وا‬)‫ــ‬ ‫رب‬( ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫م‬:-)‫آ‬ ‫ا‬) (‫ـ‬ ‫ـ‬ ‫ه‬(‫وف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬ )‫ــ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ه‬(‫م‬ ‫وا‬ ‫اء‬ ‫ا‬ ‫إ‬)‫ن‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ه‬( ‫م‬ ‫ه‬:‫ا‬‫ت‬‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫م‬‫ا‬ ‫م‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أو‬ ‫أو‬‫آ‬ █‫آ‬ ‫وه‬ ‫ووا‬ ‫آ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬‫و‬‫وه‬ ‫و‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫زادت‬ ‫أو‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ذا‬ ‫ك‬‫د‬ ‫أو‬ ‫إ‬ ‫ل‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬‫ت‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ف‬ █‫آ‬ ‫وه‬ ‫ف‬ ‫أى‬ ‫ج‬)‫إ‬(‫ف‬ ‫أى‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ك‬)‫أش‬–‫أر‬–‫أب‬–( ◙‫ف‬ ‫ت‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ف‬ ‫إ‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ج‬ ‫ا‬ ‫إذا‬ ‫أو‬ ‫آ‬ ‫آ‬ ‫م‬ ‫رئ‬ ‫ا‬‫دة‬ ‫ز‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ج‬ ‫ج‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ز‬ ‫دة‬ ‫ز‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ون‬ ‫ك‬ ‫أو‬ ‫آ‬ ‫أو‬ ‫وا‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ف‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ف‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أو‬ ‫أو‬ ‫آ‬ ‫ا‬‫ه‬ ‫وف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ات‬ ‫أ‬ ‫أو‬ ◙‫ا‬‫ه‬‫آ‬ ‫م‬ ‫و‬ ‫وف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫وج‬)‫ى‬ ‫و‬( ◙‫ار‬ ‫ا‬‫ه‬‫ار‬‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫د‬ ‫ار‬)‫ر‬( ◙‫اف‬ ‫ا‬‫ا‬ ‫ج‬ ‫إ‬ ‫ول‬ ‫وا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ه‬)‫ل‬ ‫ر‬( ◙‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬)‫أوز‬) (‫ص‬(‫اد‬)‫س‬()‫ز‬) (‫س‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ص‬( ◙‫ا‬‫ه‬‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬)‫ش‬( ‫إ‬ ‫دى‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ه‬‫د‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫آ‬ ‫وا‬ ‫آ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫وف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أز‬‫ف‬ ‫ا‬)‫ا‬( █‫وة‬ ‫ا‬‫و‬‫ن‬ ‫ه‬‫ا‬ ‫وف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬)‫ــ‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ف‬‫ــ‬ ‫هـ‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ث‬‫ــ‬ ‫خ‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ش‬‫س‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ص‬-‫غ‬-‫ض‬-‫ظ‬-‫ذ‬-‫ز‬–‫و‬-‫ى‬( █‫ا‬‫و‬‫ا‬ ‫وف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ه‬)‫ت‬ ‫ـ‬‫ـ‬ ‫ك‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫س‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ص‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫خ‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ش‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫هـ‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ث‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ح‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ف‬()(‫و‬‫ز‬ )‫وة‬ ‫ا‬(‫ر‬ ‫أى‬◙‫ر‬‫ف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ز‬)‫أز‬ ‫أو‬ ‫دة‬ ‫دون‬ ‫أى‬( █‫ا‬‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ال‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ه‬‫و‬ ‫و‬ ‫وة‬ ‫وا‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫أى‬ ‫ا‬)‫ر‬ ‫م‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ل‬()( █‫ة‬ ‫ا‬‫هى‬‫ا‬ ‫وف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫س‬)‫ت‬ ‫ك‬ ‫د‬ ‫ج‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ق‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ه‬( █‫ا‬‫ا‬ ‫وف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫س‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ه‬)‫ع‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ل‬ ‫د‬ ‫ج‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ق‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ه‬‫غ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫م‬-‫ض‬-‫ظ‬-‫ذ‬-‫ز‬–‫و‬-‫ى‬(‫ز‬ ‫وأز‬)‫ة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫وة‬ ‫وا‬(‫ن‬‫أز‬‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ه‬‫آ‬ ‫اء‬ ‫آ‬ ‫وه‬‫أو‬ ‫آ‬‫ا‬ █‫آ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ج‬ ‫وه‬ ‫إ‬ ‫و‬ ‫وف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أز‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ل‬ ‫أ‬‫و‬‫ا‬ ‫ف‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ف‬)‫أ‬––‫واو‬()–-‫رة‬(‫وة‬ ‫ر‬ ‫و‬ ‫ت‬ ‫آ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫و‬ ‫وا‬ ‫وة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ف‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ف‬ ‫أ‬‫آ‬ ‫وو‬ ‫و‬ ‫وف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫وا‬:)‫ة‬ ‫أ‬-‫ف‬-‫أ‬-‫ا‬-‫أ‬-‫ث‬-‫ى‬ ‫أه‬--‫ا‬ ‫أ‬- -‫ره‬ ‫أ‬-‫خ‬ ‫ا‬-‫ب‬ ‫أ‬-‫اص‬-‫ب‬ ‫أ‬-‫س‬ ‫ا‬-‫أ‬-( ‫وا‬ ‫وة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ف‬ ‫أ‬ ‫و‬)‫أ‬-–‫آ‬ ‫أ‬-–‫اذه‬-‫وذ‬-‫أزآ‬-–‫أو‬-‫وا‬ ‫ا‬-‫أ‬-‫ا‬( ‫أ‬ ‫و‬‫ف‬‫ة‬ ‫وا‬ ‫ا‬)‫ك‬–‫ت‬()‫أآ‬-–‫ا‬ ‫أ‬-‫رت‬ ‫آ‬(‫وا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ف‬ ‫أ‬)‫ر‬ ‫م‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ل‬()‫أ‬-‫ه‬–‫أ‬-– ‫ل‬ ‫أ‬-‫ا‬-‫أ‬-–‫أر‬--‫ه‬(‫أ‬ ‫ز‬ ‫أ‬‫ف‬‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ا‬)‫د‬ ‫ج‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ق‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ه‬(‫ج‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ازه‬ ‫اه‬ ‫ز‬)‫أ‬-– ‫أ‬-–‫أ‬-‫آ‬–‫أ‬-‫وج‬ ‫ا‬–‫أد‬-‫أ‬(‫أ‬ ‫أ‬‫ف‬‫ة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ة‬ ‫وا‬ ‫ا‬)-‫ء‬ ‫ا‬(‫و‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ز‬ ◙‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ا‬ ‫س‬ ‫ا‬)‫ت‬ ‫أو‬ ‫د‬ ‫و‬ ‫أى‬(‫ا‬ ‫و‬‫ن‬)‫آ‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ت‬ ‫د‬ ‫و‬ ‫أى‬(‫ا‬ ‫و‬)‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫أى‬‫ن‬ ‫وا‬ ‫س‬ ‫آ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أن‬)‫ة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أى‬(‫آ‬ ‫وه‬ ‫وف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫وأن‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫اءة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫وف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أز‬ ‫ى‬‫أز‬‫ة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫وف‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ى‬ ‫ز‬ ‫إ‬ ‫ج‬)‫أس‬ ،‫أش‬(‫ة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫وف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أ‬)‫أق‬ ،‫ن‬(‫وأ‬‫ز‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ز‬ ‫إ‬ ‫ج‬ ‫ا‬ ‫وف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ل‬ ‫وأ‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫وف‬ ‫ا‬‫ة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫وف‬)‫ز‬ ‫أى‬()‫أل‬ ، ‫أع‬،‫أم‬(‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ه‬ ‫آ‬ ‫وف‬ ‫ن‬‫و‬ ‫أز‬ ‫ث‬ ‫اءة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬◙‫ز‬ ‫وا‬ ‫رة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫وف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أ‬‫ة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫وف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ل‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫وف‬ ‫وأن‬ ‫أز‬ ‫و‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ا‬ ◙‫ا‬‫ه‬‫اد‬ ‫ا‬‫آ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫د‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬‫إ‬ ‫أول‬‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ى‬‫ا‬ ‫أو‬ ‫م‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ج‬‫و‬ ‫و‬‫أن‬ ‫و‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ى‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬‫ار‬ ‫ا‬ ‫إ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ء‬ ‫أ‬ ‫م‬ ‫ا‬ ‫إ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ك‬ ‫و‬ ‫وة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ه‬ ‫د‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫أ‬‫ا‬‫ا‬ ‫ه‬‫و‬)‫ءا‬‫دا‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ءا‬ ‫أو‬( ‫ن‬‫رج‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬‫ا‬ ‫وف‬ ‫و‬‫م‬ ‫ب‬‫ن‬ ‫ر‬‫ل‬‫ى‬‫ش‬‫ج‬‫ك‬‫ق‬ ‫ف‬‫ـــــ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ط‬‫ت‬‫ى‬ ‫س‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ص‬‫و‬ ‫ظ‬‫ث‬ ‫ذ‬ ‫إ‬ ‫دى‬ ‫ج‬ ‫ا‬ ‫آ‬‫ا‬ ‫م‬" ‫آ‬")‫ء‬ ‫ا‬( )‫آ‬(‫أو‬ "‫أآ‬")‫ف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬()‫أ‬( ‫أو‬"‫ذر‬ ‫ق‬ ‫و‬" )‫اى‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ال‬ ‫ا‬( )‫زر‬ ‫ق‬ ‫و‬( ‫ع‬ ‫ام‬ ‫ا‬ ‫وه‬‫أي‬) ‫ف‬ ‫ف‬(‫و‬‫ذ‬ )‫آ‬‫ى‬ ‫أ‬ ‫آ‬( ◙‫ا‬‫وف‬‫وا‬‫ا‬‫ا‬‫ا‬‫ء‬‫ا‬‫ه‬‫ف‬‫ا‬)‫ى‬‫و‬‫أ‬( ◙‫ر‬‫ا‬‫ا‬‫أ‬)‫هـ‬‫ـ‬‫ه‬( ◙‫ا‬‫و‬)‫ع‬-‫ح‬( ◙‫ا‬‫ا‬‫أد‬)‫غ‬-‫خ‬( ◙‫ق‬‫ن‬‫ا‬‫أ‬‫ا‬‫ذ‬‫و‬‫ا‬‫ا‬‫ا‬ ‫ا‬)‫ق‬( ◙‫ا‬‫ذ‬‫و‬‫رج‬‫ا‬‫إ‬‫ف‬‫ا‬‫ج‬‫ن‬‫ا‬‫أ‬ ‫ا‬)‫ك‬( ◙‫ا‬‫ا‬‫ذ‬‫و‬‫ن‬‫ا‬‫و‬)‫ء‬‫وا‬‫ش‬‫ج‬ ‫ا‬( ◙‫ا‬‫ن‬‫ا‬‫ى‬‫ا‬‫أو‬‫ا‬‫أو‬‫ى‬‫ا‬‫ا‬‫اس‬ ‫ذ‬‫و‬‫م‬‫ا‬‫ج‬‫ا‬‫ا‬)‫ض‬ ◙‫ا‬‫ا‬‫ذ‬‫و‬‫ه‬‫إ‬‫ن‬‫ا‬‫أد‬)‫ل‬( ◙‫م‬‫ا‬‫ج‬‫ا‬‫ا‬‫ن‬‫ا‬‫ف‬)‫ن‬( ◙‫ف‬‫ن‬‫ا‬‫ن‬‫ا‬‫ج‬‫ا‬‫ا‬)‫ر‬( ◙‫ا‬‫ا‬‫ل‬‫أ‬‫ن‬‫ا‬‫ف‬)‫ت‬‫د‬‫ط‬( ◙‫ن‬‫ا‬‫ف‬‫ا‬‫ا‬‫ا‬‫ا‬‫اج‬‫ا‬ )‫ز‬‫س‬‫ص‬( ◙‫ا‬‫اف‬‫أ‬‫ن‬‫ا‬‫ف‬‫ا‬)‫ث‬‫ذ‬‫ظ‬( ‫ا‬‫ق‬‫ا‬)‫ب‬‫م‬(‫اج‬‫ا‬‫و‬)‫و‬(‫ا‬ ◙‫ا‬‫ا‬‫اف‬‫أ‬‫ا‬‫ا‬)‫ف‬( ‫و‬‫م‬‫ا‬‫ا‬‫أ‬‫ه‬‫ا‬‫ا‬)‫ا‬(‫ز‬‫وه‬)‫م‬‫ن‬( ◙‫أن‬‫ا‬ ‫ال‬ ‫ذ‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ر‬ ‫آ‬ ‫ف‬ ‫اء‬ ‫وا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ء‬ ‫و‬◙‫ف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ة‬:-‫م‬ ‫ا‬ ‫إ‬ ‫اء‬ ‫ه‬ ‫وا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫آ‬. ◙‫ا‬:-‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ ‫اءة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫إ‬ ‫دة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ار‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ه‬. █)‫ا‬ ‫ت‬( )‫ـ‬(‫اء‬ ‫ا‬ ‫وا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫وم‬ ‫ا‬‫ه‬)‫ج‬(‫اء‬ ‫اءة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ز‬ )(‫أ‬ ‫اءة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫ن‬ ‫آ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ز‬)(‫أ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫آ‬ ‫اءة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫ز‬ ∴∴∴∴)∴∴∴∴(‫ا‬ ‫أن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أ‬ ‫و‬ ‫إذا‬ ‫ا‬ ◙‫ا‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أ‬‫ة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫وة‬ ‫ء‬ ‫أ‬‫آ‬‫ء‬ ‫ا‬‫أو‬‫و‬ ‫وءة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫آ‬ ‫اد‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬:-‫و‬ ‫و‬ ‫ب‬ ‫ذا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫وا‬ ‫و‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬‫اد‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ف‬ ‫م‬ ‫إ‬ ‫ض‬ ‫وإ‬ ‫ام‬ ‫و‬ ‫آ‬ ‫رئ‬ ‫ا‬. ◙‫ا‬:‫ا‬ ‫إ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ز‬:‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ا‬‫م‬ ‫ا‬‫وا‬ ‫ا‬)‫وا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫م‬ ‫أى‬(‫ا‬ :‫م‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ز‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫م‬ ‫ا‬‫ا‬ ‫وم‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أو‬◙‫ه‬ ‫م‬ ‫وا‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫آ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫إ‬ ‫رة‬ ‫إ‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬‫و‬‫ا‬ ‫ذ‬ ‫أ‬ ‫ر‬ ‫إ‬ ‫دون‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ه‬ ◙‫ا‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ا‬ ‫وم‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أ‬)(‫إ‬ ‫آ‬ ‫ز‬ ‫أى‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫رة‬ ‫ا‬)–(‫ر‬ ‫إ‬ ‫أ‬)‫ن‬()‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬–‫و‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬(‫ا‬ ‫م‬ ‫د‬ ‫ا‬ ‫د‬ ‫أ‬ ‫و‬.‫ا‬ ‫أ‬ ‫و‬.‫ة‬ ‫ا‬– ‫اف‬ ‫ا‬)(‫ر‬ ‫إ‬ ‫د‬ ‫أ‬)‫ن‬()‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬–‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫ن‬(‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫م‬ ‫د‬ ‫ا‬.‫ا‬ ‫د‬ ‫أ‬ ‫و‬.‫ا‬ )(‫ر‬ ‫إ‬ ‫أ‬)‫ن‬) (‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬–‫وا‬ ‫ن‬(‫م‬ ‫د‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬.‫ا‬ ‫ز‬ ‫و‬)‫م‬ ‫وا‬(‫وم‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ت‬ ‫آ‬ ‫ث‬ )‫ون‬ ‫ا‬(‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫ز‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬)‫ا‬ ‫د‬ ‫ا‬ ‫أو‬)(‫أ‬ ‫د‬ ‫وا‬.(‫ر‬ ‫ا‬)(‫أ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫م‬ ‫د‬ ‫أ‬ )‫أو‬ ‫آ‬ ‫م‬ ‫إد‬(‫ا‬)‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ى‬ ‫و‬‫وة‬ ‫ا‬( ‫ا‬ ‫آ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ك‬.‫ا‬ ‫و‬‫أى‬‫آ‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ار‬ ‫دون‬ )––‫راق‬–‫ران‬(‫ا‬ ‫ز‬ ‫و‬‫و‬‫و‬‫وآ‬ ‫وا‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ر‬ )‫ه‬(‫ا‬)‫م‬ ‫وا‬‫داء‬ ‫ا‬( )‫ءا‬(‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫ف‬ ‫و‬ ‫و‬ ‫ء‬ ‫ا‬‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫ف‬ ‫أو‬ )(‫ا‬‫ا‬ ‫وو‬ ‫و‬ ‫ف‬‫و‬ ‫ف‬ ‫و‬)‫و‬ ‫ف‬ ‫أو‬ ‫و‬(‫ا‬ :‫أ‬‫ء‬ ‫ا‬ ‫إ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫وإ‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫إ‬ ‫اء‬ ‫ا‬)‫ى‬ ‫آ‬ ‫إ‬(.‫د‬ ‫ه‬ ‫رة‬ ‫ءا‬:‫وا‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ا‬‫آ‬ ‫أ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ه‬ ‫ن‬ ‫أى‬)‫ون‬ ‫أى‬ . (‫رة‬:‫ا‬)‫ءا‬ ‫ه‬( ١-‫أ‬‫ا‬ )‫ا‬ ‫و‬ ‫وة‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ه‬ ‫و‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ا‬(‫و‬)‫ا‬‫ا‬ ‫ه‬ ‫و‬( ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬‫ـــ‬ ‫ا‬ ٤-‫ا‬‫ــ‬‫ــــــ‬‫ــــــ‬‫م‬ )‫ا‬ ‫أى‬ ‫ء‬ ‫ا‬(‫ه‬ ‫و‬)‫ا‬ ‫أى‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬( ٣-‫ا‬‫اء‬ ‫ـــــــ‬ ‫ا‬‫ا‬ ‫از‬)‫ا‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ا‬( ‫ا‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬ ٢-‫ا‬ ‫اء‬ ‫وا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ــــــ‬ ‫ا‬‫ـــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــ‬‫ن‬ ‫ــــــــــــــــــــــــــــ‬ ‫ــ‬ ‫ا‬‫ــــ‬‫رج‬ ‫ــــ‬ ‫م‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫غ‬‫ا‬‫خ‬ ‫ع‬‫ح‬ ‫ة‬ ‫ه‬‫هـ‬ ‫ا‬
  3. 3. ‫ا‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫دم‬ ‫أ‬/‫ا‬‫ا‬

