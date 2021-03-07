Tutorial whatsapp

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Módulo 1: La Comunicación en la Era Digital WHATSAPP INTRODUCCIÓN WhatsApp Messenger (o simplemente WhatsApp) es una aplic...
WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Perfil Perfil personal (detalles básicos: Foto, nombre, detalle del perfil) Perfil de la empres...
MENSAJE DE SALUDO AUTOMÁTICO Puedes ir a la configuración de tu aplicación WhatsApp Business para configurar los mensajes ...
RESPUESTAS RÁPIDAS A veces, los usuarios tienen que volver a escribir los mismos mensajes a diferentes clientes. Para ahor...
Podrás ver la siguiente pantalla: Desde tu celular, accede al menú Ajustes -> Whatsapp Web Acerca tu teléfono a la pantall...
Desde el Celular, desde el menú Ajustes- >WhatsApp Web: Desde el Navegador, desde el menú, elegir, cerrar sesión FORMA 2: ...
LOS ESTADOS EN WHATSAPP Con los Estados de WhatsApp, puede compartir texto, fotos, videos y GIF que desaparecen a las 24 h...
CREAR GRUPOS E INVITAR PARTICIPANTES Al crear un grupo, debe indicar un nombre (de hasta 25 caracteres) para este, y puede...
puede tener hasta 256 participantes.  Cualquier administrador de un grupo puede designar a otro participante como adminis...
Centro de ayuda oficial de Whatsapp: https://faq.whatsapp.com/
  1. 1. Módulo 1: La Comunicación en la Era Digital WHATSAPP INTRODUCCIÓN WhatsApp Messenger (o simplemente WhatsApp) es una aplicación de mensajería instantánea para teléfonos inteligentes, en la que se envían y reciben mensajes mediante Internet, así como imágenes, vídeos, audios, grabaciones de audio, notas de voz, documentos, ubicaciones, contactos, gifs, así como llamadas y video llamadas con varios participantes a la vez, entre otras funciones. WhatsApp se integra automáticamente a la libreta de contactos, lo que lo diferencia de otras aplicaciones, ya que no es necesario ingresar alguna contraseña o PIN para acceder al servicio. El nombre WhatsApp es un juego de palabras de la frase What's Up en el idioma inglés que significa "¿Qué hay de nuevo? WhatsApp fue fundada por Jan Koum y Brian Acton quienes conjuntamente trabajaron por 20 años en Yahoo. La aplicación se unió a Facebook en el 2014, pero continúa operando como una aplicación independiente y enfocada en construir un servicio de mensajería rápido y confiable en cualquier parte del mundo. Millones de personas usan WhatsApp para mantenerse en contacto con amigos y familiares a través de mensajes y llamadas cifradas de extremo a extremo que garantizan mayor seguridad. Disponible en Android, iPhone, Windows Phone, Mac y Windows. WHATSAPP PERSONAL Y WHATSAPP BUSINESS Existen dos versiones de WhatsApp, la personal y para empresas. ¿Las conocías? Veamos cuáles son las diferencias: WhatsApp WhatsApp Business
  2. 2. WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Perfil Perfil personal (detalles básicos: Foto, nombre, detalle del perfil) Perfil de la empresa (detalles del producto: Foto, nombre, descripción, tipo de empresa, dirección, horario de atención, correo electrónico, pagina web, catalogo) Respuesta Rápida No Si Etiquetas del Chat No Si Respuesta Automática No Si (mensajes automáticos, cuando se escribe el horario fuera de atención al público, también para dar la bienvenida cuando es un primer contacto) Catálogo de Producto No Si Varios Idiomas Si Si Gratis Si Si Web de WhatsApp Si Si Disponibilidad Android/iOS Android/iOS Recomendado para Uso personal Comunicación para pequeñas y medianas empresas A continuación, veamos cómo es la configuración básica de WhatsApp Business ALGUNAS CONFIGURACIONES DE WHATSAPP BUSINESS CREAR EL PERFIL DE LA EMPRESA Una de las principales cosas que distinguen a WhatsApp Business versus el Personal es la creación de un perfil empresarial. A diferencia de un perfil estándar, incluirá detalles para tu negocio, información de contacto, e incluso puede tener un catálogo de sus productos/servicios aquí.
  3. 3. MENSAJE DE SALUDO AUTOMÁTICO Puedes ir a la configuración de tu aplicación WhatsApp Business para configurar los mensajes de saludo automáticos. Siempre que alguien te envíe un mensaje de texto a tu cuenta de WhatsApp Business, recibirás un texto de bienvenida que podrás configurar posteriormente. MENSAJE DE NO DISPONIBILIDAD Si te vas a ir y no puedes contactar con tus clientes, entonces también puedes establecer mensajes para los mismos. Sólo tienes que ir a la función "Mensaje de ausencia" de WhatsApp Business, encenderla y configurar los mensajes automáticos que recibirán tus clientes durante tu indisponibilidad. FILTROS DE BÚSQUEDA AVANZADA Esta es otra característica que hace que WhatsApp vs. WhatsApp Business sea tan diferente. Hay varios filtros de búsqueda avanzada en la aplicación de negocios que no puedes encontrar en la aplicación estándar. Usándolos, puedes buscar textos de grupo, mensajes no leídos, mensajes de difusión o chats bajo una determinada etiqueta. COMPARTIR ENLACES CORTOS En WhatsApp, primero debemos guardar el número de nuestros contactos para poder chatear con el usuario. Para evitarlo, WhatsApp Business ha creado una breve función de enlace. Puedes usar para crear un enlace corto para tu cuenta de negocios y compartirlo con alguien. El otro usuario puede simplemente tocar el enlace y empezar a chatear contigo sin guardar tu número.
  4. 4. RESPUESTAS RÁPIDAS A veces, los usuarios tienen que volver a escribir los mismos mensajes a diferentes clientes. Para ahorrarle tiempo, WhatsApp Business ha creado una función de respuestas rápidas. Se puede ir a su configuración para establecer respuestas rápidas a las diversas consultas más frecuentes. Mientras chateas, sólo tienes que introducir "/" (barra oblicua) y seleccionar las respuestas rápidas guardadas para elegir. ETIQUETAS DEL CHAT La última diferencia destacada de WhatsApp Business vs. WhatsApp es la función de la etiqueta de chat. Puedes asignar diferentes etiquetas para cada chat e incluso asignarlas en varios colores. Esto te ayudará a realizar un seguimiento de tus pedidos, a generar clientes potenciales y a mantener organizada tu cuenta de WhatsApp Business. WHATSAPP WEB Y ESCRITORIO Existen dos formas de usar WhatsApp desde una computadora (computadora de escritorio, notebook, netbook) FORMA 1: WHATSAPP WEB Se accede a WhatsApp a través del navegador (Mozilla Firefox, Google Chrome, Opera, etc.) de la computadora ¿Cómo accedemos desde el Navegador? 1. Escribe en tu navegador: https://web.whatsapp.com/
  5. 5. Podrás ver la siguiente pantalla: Desde tu celular, accede al menú Ajustes -> Whatsapp Web Acerca tu teléfono a la pantalla de tu computadora, de esta manera se van a sincronizar, y podrá accede a WhatsApp mediante tu navegador. Para cerrar la sesión de WhatsApp desde el celular o bien desde el navegador.
  6. 6. Desde el Celular, desde el menú Ajustes- >WhatsApp Web: Desde el Navegador, desde el menú, elegir, cerrar sesión FORMA 2: WHATSAPP DE ESCRITORIO 1. Desde tu navegador ingresa a: https://www.whatsapp.com/download/ para descargar whatsapp en tu computadora, luego descarga el archivo .exe o .dmg, según las características de tu equipo, podras visualizar las siguientes alternativas: 2. Una vez que descargues el archivo, al hacer doble clic sobre él, se te brindaran las instrucciones paso a paso para su instalación. Ten en cuenta que para poder instalar la aplicación WhatsApp en tu computadora, debes contar por lo mínimo con los siguientes sistemas operativos para su funcionamiento:  Windows 8.1 o posterior  macOS 10.10 o posterior
  7. 7. LOS ESTADOS EN WHATSAPP Con los Estados de WhatsApp, puede compartir texto, fotos, videos y GIF que desaparecen a las 24 horas. Para recibir actualizaciones de estado de sus contactos y que ellos reciban las suyas, tanto usted como sus contactos deben tener sus respectivos números guardados en la libreta de contactos de sus teléfonos. Para ver las actualizaciones de estado de sus contactos, acceda a la pestaña de Estados y seleccione el estado de un contacto. Para responder a la actualización de estado de un contacto, toque Responder en la parte inferior de la pantalla de ese estado. De manera predeterminada, sus actualizaciones de estado serán compartidas con todos sus contactos, aunque puede elegir compartirlas con algunos contactos seleccionados específicamente por usted. Si ha desactivado la opción de Confirmaciones de lectura, no podrá ver quién ha visto sus actualizaciones de estado. A su vez, si un contacto ha desactivado sus Confirmaciones de lectura, tampoco verá si ese contacto ha visto su actualización de estado. USO OPTIMIZADO DEL CHAT FORMATO DE TEXTO En las siguientes páginas se detallan algunas funciones para optimizar las conversaciones cambiando el formato del texto en las mismas: CURSIVA: Para escribir texto en cursiva, coloque un guión bajo antes y después del texto. _texto_ NEGRITA: Para escribir texto en negrita, coloque un asterisco antes y después del texto. *texto* TACHADO: Para escribir texto tachado, coloque una tilde antes y después del texto. ~texto~ MONOESPACIADO: Para escribir texto en monoespaciado, coloque tres comillas invertidas antes y después del texto. ```texto```
  8. 8. CREAR GRUPOS E INVITAR PARTICIPANTES Al crear un grupo, debe indicar un nombre (de hasta 25 caracteres) para este, y puede incluir emojis. A su vez, se aconseja definir un icono para el grupo que puede ser una imagen de la Galería de su dispositivo, tomar una foto en el momento con la opción Cámara o buscar en Internet. Una vez creado, solo le quedará invitar a los participantes, que pueden ser contactos que tiene en la agenda de su dispositivo. También puede invitar a unirse al grupo a distintas personas mediante un enlace o un código QR. Para crear un grupo, ingresa al menú de WhatsApp -> Nuevo Grupo luego podrá asignar un nombre al grupo el cual tiene límite máximo 25 caracteres y una descripción. INVITAR PARTICIPANTES A UN GRUPO MEDIANTE UN ENLACE Para obtener el enlace de un grupo debes ser administradora del mismo, luego sigue los siguientes pasos: 1. Acceder al menú del grupo, acceder a “info del grupo” (imagen 1), luego “enlace de invitación del grupo” (imagen 2), luego podrás obtener el enlace y también un código QR (imagen 3) imagen 1 imagen 2 imagen 3 ¿SABIAS QUE?  Se necesita ser un administrador del grupo para añadir o eliminar participantes. Un grupo
  9. 9. puede tener hasta 256 participantes.  Cualquier administrador de un grupo puede designar a otro participante como administrador. No hay límite en el número de administradores que puede tener un grupo.  No se puede eliminar al creador original de un grupo y siempre tendrá permisos de administrador, salvo que voluntariamente salga del grupo.  De forma predeterminada, cualquier participante de un grupo puede cambiar el asunto, ícono, descripción o enviar mensajes. Sin embargo, un administrador puede cambiar los ajustes del grupo para permitir que solo los administradores puedan cambiar la información o enviar mensajes.  Puede silenciar las notificaciones de un grupo durante un período de tiempo específico. Seguirá recibiendo mensajes de ese grupo, pero su teléfono no emitirá sonidos ni vibración cuando los reciba.  Cuando salga de un grupo, será eliminado como participante del grupo pero todavía lo verá en la pestaña de Chats para que pueda leer el historial de mensajes. Si es el único administrador del grupo, cuando salga, otro participante será designado al azar como nuevo administrador del grupo.  Después de que sale de un grupo, tiene la opción de eliminarlo. Cuando elimina un grupo, ya no lo verá en la pestaña de Chats y el historial de mensajes también será eliminado. LISTAS DE DIFUSION Una Lista de difusión es una lista de destinatarios que queda guardada. Cuando usa esta lista, puede volver a difundir un mensaje a los mismos destinatarios sin tener que seleccionarlos de nuevo uno por uno. Cuando envíe un mensaje a la lista de difusión, será enviado a todos los contactos en la lista. Los destinatarios recibirán el mensaje como si fuera un mensaje individual. Cuando respondan al mensaje, le aparecerá también como un mensaje individual en su pantalla de Chats; sus respuestas no se enviarán a los otros destinatarios en la lista. Solo los contactos que tienen su número guardado en la libreta de contactos de sus teléfonos recibirán los mensajes de difusión. Si uno de sus contactos no recibe sus mensajes de difusión, compruebe que tiene su número guardado en la libreta de contactos de su teléfono. Las Listas de difusión son un sistema para enviar un mensaje individual a varios destinatarios. Para crear una lista de difusión, accede al menu, luego “Nueva Difusion”, posterioposteriormente, añadir los contactos y asígnale un nombre.
  10. 10. Centro de ayuda oficial de Whatsapp: https://faq.whatsapp.com/

