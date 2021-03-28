Generacion de energia limpia

Successfully reported this slideshow.
bibliografía https://expansion.mx/emprendedores/2019/06/02/mexico-lanza-plataforma-para-a poyar-iniciativas-de-crecimiento...
Published in: Environment
  1. 1. Universidad de Ciencias Comerciales Ucc Managua Facultad de Ingenierias Ingenieria en Informatica Y Telecomunicaciones circuitos Electricos Catedratica: MSc.Ing.Monica Centeno
  2. 2. Generacion de Energia Electrica Limpia Formas de generación de energía eléctrica Eólica Térmica Fotovoltaica Hídrica Solar
  3. 3. Formas de Generacion de Energia Electrica En general, la generación de energía eléctrica consiste en transformar alguna clase de energía (química, cinética, térmica, lumínica, nuclear, solar entre otras), en energía eléctrica. Para la generación industrial se recurre a instalaciones denominadas centrales eléctricas, que ejecutan alguna de las transformaciones citadas. Estas constituyen el primer escalón del sistema de suministro eléctrico. La generación eléctrica se realiza, básicamente, mediante un generador eléctrico; si bien estos no difieren entre sí en cuanto a su principio de funcionamiento, varían en función a la forma en que se accionan. Desde que se descubrió la corriente alterna y la forma de producirla en los alternadores, se ha llevado a cabo una inmensa actividad tecnológica para llevar la energía eléctrica a todos los lugares habitados del mundo, por lo que, junto a la construcción de grandes y variadas centrales eléctricas, se han construido sofisticadas redes de transporte y sistemas de distribución. Sin embargo, el aprovechamiento ha sido y sigue siendo muy desigual en todo el planeta. Así, los países industrializados o del primer mundo son grandes consumidores de energía eléctrica, mientras que los países en vías de desarrollo apenas disfrutan de sus ventajas.
  4. 4. Rotor de una turbina de vapor de una central termoeléctrica.
  5. 5. centrales termoelectricas Una central termoeléctrica es un lugar empleado para la generación de energía eléctrica a partir de calor. Este calor puede obtenerse tanto de la combustión, de la fisión nuclear del uranio u otro combustible nuclear, del sol o del interior de la Tierra. Las centrales que en el futuro utilicen la fusión también serán centrales termoeléctricas. Los combustibles más comunes son los combustibles fósiles (petróleo, gas natural o carbón), sus derivados (gasolina, gasóleo), biocarburantes, residuos sólidos urbanos, metano generado en algunas estaciones depuradoras de aguas residuales. Las centrales termoeléctricas consisten en una caldera en la que se quema el combustible para generar calor que se transfiere a unos tubos por donde circula agua, la cual se evapora. El vapor obtenido, a alta presión y temperatura, se expande a continuación en una turbina de vapor, cuyo movimiento impulsa un alternador que genera la electricidad. Luego el vapor es enfriado en un condensador donde circula por tubos agua fría de un caudal abierto de un río o por torre de refrigeración. En las centrales termoeléctricas denominadas de ciclo combinado se usan los gases de la combustión del gas natural para mover una turbina de gas. En una cámara de combustión se quema el gas natural y se inyecta aire para acelerar la velocidad de los gases y mover la turbina de gas. Como, tras pasar por la turbina, esos gases todavía se encuentran a alta temperatura (500 °C), se reutilizan para generar vapor que mueve una turbina de vapor. Cada una de estas turbinas impulsa un alternador, como en una central termoeléctrica común. El vapor luego es enfriado por medio de un caudal de agua abierto o torre de refrigeración como en una central térmica común. Además, se puede obtener la cogeneración en este tipo de plantas, al alternar entre la generación por medio de gas natural o carbón. Este tipo de plantas está en capacidad de producir energía más allá de la limitación de uno de los dos insumos y pueden dar un paso a la utilización de fuentes de energía por insumos diferentes.Las centrales térmicas que usan combustión liberan a la atmósfera dióxido de carbono (CO2 ), considerado el principal gas responsable del calentamiento global. También, dependiendo del combustible utilizado, pueden emitir otros contaminantes como óxidos de azufre, óxidos de nitrógeno, partículas sólidas (polvo) y cantidades variables de residuos sólidos. Las centrales nucleares generan residuos radiactivos de diversa índole que requieren una disposición final de máxima seguridad y pueden contaminar en situaciones accidentales
  6. 6. Eolica La energía eólica se obtiene mediante el movimiento del aire, es decir, de la energía cinética generada por efecto de las corrientes de aire o de las vibraciones que el dicho viento produce. Los molinos de viento se han usado desde hace muchos siglos para moler el grano, bombear agua u otras tareas que requieren una energía. En la actualidad se usan aerogeneradores para generar electricidad, especialmente en áreas expuestas a vientos frecuentes, como zonas costeras, alturas montañosas o islas. La energía del viento está relacionada con el movimiento de las masas de aire que se desplazan de áreas de alta presión atmosférica hacia áreas adyacentes de baja presión, con velocidades proporcionales al gradiente de presión.2 El impacto medioambiental de este sistema de obtención de energía es relativamente bajo, pudiéndose nombrar el impacto estético, porque deforman el paisaje, la muerte de aves por choque con las aspas de los molinos o la necesidad de extensiones grandes de territorio que se sustraen de otros usos. Además, este tipo de energía, al igual que la solar o la hidroeléctrica, están fuertemente condicionadas por las condiciones climatológicas, siendo aleatoria la disponibilidad de las mismas.
  7. 7. Termica La energía térmica es la parte de la energía interna de un sistema termodinámico en equilibrio que es proporcional a su temperatura absoluta y se incrementa o disminuye por transferencia de energía, generalmente en forma de calor o trabajo, en procesos termodinámicos. A nivel microscópico y en el marco de la Teoría cinética, es el total de la energía cinética media presente como el resultado de los movimientos aleatorios de átomos y moléculas o agitación térmica, que desaparecen en el acto. Hay tres mecanismos fundamentales de transferencia de energía térmica: conducción, convección y radiación. ● Conducción es la transmisión de energía en forma de calor desde una parte de un cuerpo a otra del mismo cuerpo, o bien, desde un cuerpo a otro que esté en contacto físico con él, sin desplazamiento apreciable de las partículas del cuerpo. ● Convección es la transmisión de calor desde un punto a otro dentro de un fluido, un gas o un líquido, mediante la mezcla de una porción del fluido con otra. En la convección natural, el movimiento del fluido se debe totalmente a diferencias de densidad como resultado de diferencias de temperatura; en la convección forzada, el movimiento se produce por medios mecánicos. Cuando la velocidad forzada es relativamente baja, se debe entender que los factores de convección libre como las diferencias de temperatura y densidad, pueden tener una influencia importante. ● Radiación es la transmisión de energía térmica desde un cuerpo a otro, que no se encuentra en contacto con él, por medio del movimiento de ondas a través del espacio.5 En todos los mecanismos de transmisión de calor, la velocidad de enfriamiento de un cuerpo es aproximadamente proporcional a la diferencia de temperatura que existe entre el cuerpo y el medio que le rodea. Este hecho se conoce con el nombre de ley de enfriamiento de Newton. En muchas situaciones reales, los tres mecanismos de transferencia del calor se presentan simultáneamente, aunque alguno de ellos puede ser más dominante que los otros.
  8. 8. Hidrica Energía hidráulica, energía hídrica o hidroenergía es aquella que se obtiene del aprovechamiento de las energías cinéticas y potenciales de la corriente del agua, saltos de agua o mareas. Se puede transformar a diferentes escalas. Existen, desde hace siglos, pequeñas explotaciones en las que la corriente de un río, con una pequeña represa, mueve una rueda de palas y genera un movimiento aplicado generalmente a molinos o batanes. Generalmente se considera como un tipo de energía renovable puesto que no emite productos contaminantes. Otros consideran que produce un gran impacto ambiental debido a la construcción de las presas, que inundan grandes superficies de terreno y modifican el caudal del río y la calidad del agua. Presa de las Tres Gargantas (en el curso del río Yangtsé en China), la planta hidroeléctrica más grande del mundo. Genera una potencia de 22.5 GW, pero afectó a más de 1 900 000 personas e inundado 630 km²
  9. 9. solar La energía solar fotovoltaica se utiliza para producir electricidad. Las instalaciones fotovoltaicas están formadas por paneles solares fotovoltaicos. Estos paneles se componen de células fotovoltaicas que tienen la virtud de generar una corriente eléctrica gracias al Sol. La corriente que sale de un panel solar es corriente continua. Los convertidores de corriente permiten transformarla en corriente alterna. La corriente eléctrica generada por los módulos fotovoltaicos se puede utilizar para suministrar electricidad en instalaciones autónomas. También se puede utilizar para suministrarla directamente a la red eléctrica.
  10. 10. bibliografía https://expansion.mx/emprendedores/2019/06/02/mexico-lanza-plataforma-para-a poyar-iniciativas-de-crecimiento-verde https://www.cambio16.com/crecen-exponencialmente-generacion-y-desarrollo-tec nologico-de-energia-eolica-en-eeuu/ https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Generaci%C3%B3n_de_energ%C3%ADa_el%C3%A 9ctrica https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Energ%C3%ADa_t%C3%A9rmica https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Energ%C3%ADa_hidr%C3%A1ulica https://solar-energia.net/#:~:text=La%20energ%C3%ADa%20solar%20fotovoltaic

