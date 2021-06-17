Historia clinica pediatrica

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Universidad nacional Experimental Francisco de Miranda Programa Medicina . Área Ciencias de la Salud Unidad Curricular Int...
 Apellidos y Nombres  Edad  Fecha y lugar de nacimiento  Sexo  Procedencia  Nacionalidad  Cédula de identidad  Dir...
 Igual que para el adulto debe expresarse como lo relata el paciente  No es descripción solo se colocan las palabras cor...
 Deben clasificarse de acuerdo a su edad: - Recién Nacido: 0 a 28 días -Lactante menor: 29 días a 1 año -Lactante mayor: ...
 Deben clasificarse de acuerdo a su edad: - Preescolar: 2 a 6 años -Escolar: 6-12 años -Adolescente: 12-19 años
 Recién Nacido: clasificar además según su peso al nacer y a su edad gestacional  Para edad gestacional se usan varios m...
Según EG se clasifica a los RN como:  Pretermito : EG menor de 38 semanas  A término : EG entre 38 y 42 semanas  Poster...
Según edad gestacional y peso se clasifica a los RN como:  Pequeño para su edad gestacional :peso por debajo del percenti...
RNPRET RNAT RNPOST PEG AEG GEG
Ejemplo:  Peso al nacer :3,500 Kg  Ballard: 40 semanas
RNPRET RNAT RNPOST PEG AEG GEG
 Se trata de RnAT de 40 semanas por Ballard, AEG , de 12 h de vida, producto de madre de 25 años, I gesta, embarazo contr...
 Prenatales y obstétricos  Periodo neonatal  Crecimiento y desarrollo  Alimentación  Hábitos  Inmunizaciones  Antec...
 Edad materna  Numero de gesta, abortos, partos, cesáreas previas  Control del embarazo: numero de consultas, complicac...
 Parto: vaginal o cesárea, instrumental, eutócico o distócico, simple o múltiple.  Peso y talla al nacer.  APGAR
 Respiración espontánea o artificial  Ictericia  Enfermedades  Hospitalizaciones: precisar causa y de ser posible trat...
 Peso  Talla  Circunferencia Cefálica
 Sostuvo la cabeza______  Se sentó______  Se paró_____  Caminó______  Controló esfínteres______  Primer diente______...
 Lactancia materna  Lactancia materna mas alimentación complementaria Dieta actual: recordatorio de 24 horas
 Sueño y siestas  Juegos  Chupa dedos  Come uñas  Recreación  Ocupación
 Cuadro similar en la casa y áreas cercanas  Presencia de animales en la casa  Características de la vivienda  Ingreso...
 Eruptivas de la infancia  Infecciones Respiratorias  Enfermedades diarreicas  Asma  Alergias  Traumatismos  Cirugí...
 Asma, rinitis u otras alergias  Diabetes  Hipertensión  Cáncer  Enfermedades mentales  Otras enfermedades con patró...
 Interrogatorio por órganos y sistemas de los diferentes signos y síntomas
FRECUENCIA CARDIACA  Recién nacido 120 – 160 lat/min  Lactante menor 120 – 130 lat/min  Lactante mayor 110 – 120 lat/mi...
•Presión arterial
Datos antropométricos:  Peso  Talla  Circunferencia Cefálica  Otros
Peso normal del Rn: Promedio: 3,5 kg Aumenta:  30 grs/día los primeros 3 meses  20 grs/día los segundos 3 meses: Duplica...
Talla al nacer: Promedio 50 cts Aumenta:  25 cts el primer año  1-2 años: 10 cts  2-12 años: edad(años)*6 +77
Confrontar con el peso para según los percentiles conocer estado nutricional: Peso/edad, talla/edad y peso/talla  Entre P...
Circunferencia Cefálica : Promedio 35 cts al nacer Aumenta:  12 cts el primer año  1-2 años :2 cts  2-3 años: 1 ct  3-...
 ORL: posición de examen  Cardiopulmonar: aprovechar el llanto Test de Silverman- Anderson:
 Abdomen: borde hepático palpable, bazo palpable  Genitales y región anal: buscar anomalías  Osteomuscular: Ortolani, a...
 Neurológico: reflejos del Rn: prensión, moro, succión, marcha automática, babinski. Evaluación del desarrollo psicomotor
Historia clinica pediatrica
Historia clinica pediatrica
Historia clinica pediatrica
Historia clinica pediatrica
Historia clinica pediatrica
Historia clinica pediatrica
Historia clinica pediatrica
Historia clinica pediatrica
Historia clinica pediatrica
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Health & Medicine
55 views
Jun. 17, 2021

Historia clinica pediatrica

UNEFM. Introduccion a la Practica Medica.. Historia Clinica Pediatrica. Diferencias con la Historia Clinica de Adulto

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Secret to Superhuman Strength Alison Bechdel
(5/5)
Free
The Little Book of Game Changers: 50 Healthy Habits for Managing Stress & Anxiety Jessica Cording
(4/5)
Free
The Vagina Bible: The Vulva and the Vagina: Separating the Myth from the Medicine Jen Gunter
(4.5/5)
Free
Super Human: The Bulletproof Plan to Age Backward and Maybe Even Live Forever Dave Asprey
(4/5)
Free
The 4 Season Solution: A Groundbreaking Plan to Fight Burnout and Tap into Optimal Health Dallas Hartwig
(3/5)
Free
Beyond Coffee: A Sustainable Guide to Nootropics, Adaptogens, and Mushrooms James Beshara
(4/5)
Free
Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams Matthew Walker
(4.5/5)
Free
Why Did I Come into This Room?: A Candid Conversation about Aging Joan Lunden
(2.5/5)
Free
The Rabbit Effect: Live Longer, Happier, and Healthier with the Groundbreaking Science of Kindness Kelli Harding
(5/5)
Free
Memory Rescue: Supercharge Your Brain, Reverse Memory Loss, and Remember What Matters Most Dr. Daniel G. Amen
(4.5/5)
Free
Stress Less: Stop Stressing, Start Living Kate Hanley
(3.5/5)
Free
Eat, Move, Think: The Path to a Healthier, Stronger, Happier You Shaun Francis
(4/5)
Free
The Green Witch: Your Complete Guide to the Natural Magic of Herbs, Flowers, Essential Oils, and More Arin Murphy-Hiscock
(4/5)
Free
The Mind Illuminated: A Complete Meditation Guide Integrating Buddhist Wisdom and Brain Science for Greater Mindfulness John Yates
(5/5)
Free
Dirty Genes: A Breakthrough Program to Treat the Root Cause of Illness and Optimize Your Health Ben Lynch
(4.5/5)
Free
Breasts: The Owner's Manual: Every Woman's Guide to Reducing Cancer Risk, Making Treatment Choices, and Optimizing Outcomes Kristi Funk
(0/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero Amanda Kloots
(4.5/5)
Free
The Full Spirit Workout: A 10-Step System to Shed Your Self-Doubt, Strengthen Your Spiritual Core, and Create a Fun & Fulfilling Life Kate Eckman
(5/5)
Free
We Need to Hang Out: A Memoir of Making Friend Billy Baker
(4/5)
Free
Permission to Dream Chris Gardner
(4.5/5)
Free
The Price You Pay for College: An Entirely New Roadmap for the Biggest Financial Decision Your Family Will Ever Make Ron Lieber
(3.5/5)
Free
Hunt, Gather, Parent: What Ancient Cultures Can Teach Us About the Lost Art of Raising Happy, Helpful Little Humans Michaeleen Doucleff
(4.5/5)
Free
Heartwood: The Art of Living with the End in Mind Barbara Becker
(5/5)
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
(5/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4/5)
Free
Life Is a 4-Letter Word: Laughing and Learning Through 40 Life Lessons David A. Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
Lifespan: Why We Age-and Why We Don't Have To David A Sinclair
(4.5/5)
Free
The Well-Gardened Mind: The Restorative Power of Nature Sue Stuart-Smith
(4.5/5)
Free
The Longevity Paradox: How to Die Young at a Ripe Old Age Steven R. Gundry
(4.5/5)
Free
Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, And Get Strong With The Fit52 Life Carrie Underwood
(4/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You Tina Turner
(4.5/5)
Free
How to Sleep: The New Science-Based Solutions for Sleeping Through the Night Rafael Pelayo
(4/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Historia clinica pediatrica

  1. 1. Universidad nacional Experimental Francisco de Miranda Programa Medicina . Área Ciencias de la Salud Unidad Curricular Introducción a la Practica Medica Historia Clínica Pediátrica Profesora Mónica Pérez
  2. 2.  Apellidos y Nombres  Edad  Fecha y lugar de nacimiento  Sexo  Procedencia  Nacionalidad  Cédula de identidad  Dirección actual y teléfono  Profesión-Ocupación  Religión  Representante-Parentesco-Dirección y teléfono
  3. 3.  Igual que para el adulto debe expresarse como lo relata el paciente  No es descripción solo se colocan las palabras correspondientes a los signos y síntomas dados por el paciente o su representante
  4. 4.  Deben clasificarse de acuerdo a su edad: - Recién Nacido: 0 a 28 días -Lactante menor: 29 días a 1 año -Lactante mayor: 1 a 2 años
  5. 5.  Deben clasificarse de acuerdo a su edad: - Preescolar: 2 a 6 años -Escolar: 6-12 años -Adolescente: 12-19 años
  6. 6.  Recién Nacido: clasificar además según su peso al nacer y a su edad gestacional  Para edad gestacional se usan varios métodos, mas usado BALLARD  Ballard estima edad gestacional tomando en cuenta dos aspectos : MADUREZ NEUROMUSCULAR y MADUREZ FISICA
  7. 7. Según EG se clasifica a los RN como:  Pretermito : EG menor de 38 semanas  A término : EG entre 38 y 42 semanas  Postermino: EG mayor a 42 semanas
  8. 8. Según edad gestacional y peso se clasifica a los RN como:  Pequeño para su edad gestacional :peso por debajo del percentil 10 del peso  Adecuado para su edad gestacional: peso entre percentiles 10 y 90  Grande para su edad gestacional : peso por encima del percentil 90
  9. 9. RNPRET RNAT RNPOST PEG AEG GEG
  10. 10. Ejemplo:  Peso al nacer :3,500 Kg  Ballard: 40 semanas
  11. 11. RNPRET RNAT RNPOST PEG AEG GEG
  12. 12.  Se trata de RnAT de 40 semanas por Ballard, AEG , de 12 h de vida, producto de madre de 25 años, I gesta, embarazo controlado, sin complicaciones, obtenido por vía vaginal, parto eutócico simple, con APGAR de 8 y 10 ptos al 1`y5`respectivamente, quien al ser evaluado en alojamiento conjunto presenta dificultad respiratoria por lo que se ingresa
  13. 13.  Prenatales y obstétricos  Periodo neonatal  Crecimiento y desarrollo  Alimentación  Hábitos  Inmunizaciones  Antecedentes epidemiológicos y socioeconómicos
  14. 14.  Edad materna  Numero de gesta, abortos, partos, cesáreas previas  Control del embarazo: numero de consultas, complicaciones o no, tratamiento recibido, a termino o no
  15. 15.  Parto: vaginal o cesárea, instrumental, eutócico o distócico, simple o múltiple.  Peso y talla al nacer.  APGAR
  16. 16.  Respiración espontánea o artificial  Ictericia  Enfermedades  Hospitalizaciones: precisar causa y de ser posible tratamiento
  17. 17.  Peso  Talla  Circunferencia Cefálica
  18. 18.  Sostuvo la cabeza______  Se sentó______  Se paró_____  Caminó______  Controló esfínteres______  Primer diente______  Primeras palabras______  Grado de escuela  Progreso escolar
  19. 19.  Lactancia materna  Lactancia materna mas alimentación complementaria Dieta actual: recordatorio de 24 horas
  20. 20.  Sueño y siestas  Juegos  Chupa dedos  Come uñas  Recreación  Ocupación
  21. 21.  Cuadro similar en la casa y áreas cercanas  Presencia de animales en la casa  Características de la vivienda  Ingreso familiar  Graffar
  22. 22.  Eruptivas de la infancia  Infecciones Respiratorias  Enfermedades diarreicas  Asma  Alergias  Traumatismos  Cirugías  Hospitalizaciones
  23. 23.  Asma, rinitis u otras alergias  Diabetes  Hipertensión  Cáncer  Enfermedades mentales  Otras enfermedades con patrón hereditario
  24. 24.  Interrogatorio por órganos y sistemas de los diferentes signos y síntomas
  25. 25. FRECUENCIA CARDIACA  Recién nacido 120 – 160 lat/min  Lactante menor 120 – 130 lat/min  Lactante mayor 110 – 120 lat/min  Niños de 2 a 4 años 100 – 120 lat/min  Niños de 6 a 8 años 90 – 110 lat/min  Niño de 8 a 12 años y adolescentes 60 – 100 lat/min
  26. 26. •Presión arterial
  27. 27. Datos antropométricos:  Peso  Talla  Circunferencia Cefálica  Otros
  28. 28. Peso normal del Rn: Promedio: 3,5 kg Aumenta:  30 grs/día los primeros 3 meses  20 grs/día los segundos 3 meses: Duplica el peso a los 6 meses -15 grs/día los siguientes 6 meses: Triplica el peso al año Después del año:  1-6 años: Edad (años) *2 +8  7-12 años: Edad *3 +3
  29. 29. Talla al nacer: Promedio 50 cts Aumenta:  25 cts el primer año  1-2 años: 10 cts  2-12 años: edad(años)*6 +77
  30. 30. Confrontar con el peso para según los percentiles conocer estado nutricional: Peso/edad, talla/edad y peso/talla  Entre P 10-90= normal  < P 10= Desnutrición  >P90= Sobrepeso-obesidad
  31. 31. Circunferencia Cefálica : Promedio 35 cts al nacer Aumenta:  12 cts el primer año  1-2 años :2 cts  2-3 años: 1 ct  3-6 años: 0,5 cts/año  7-12 años: 4 cts
  32. 32.  ORL: posición de examen  Cardiopulmonar: aprovechar el llanto Test de Silverman- Anderson:
  33. 33.  Abdomen: borde hepático palpable, bazo palpable  Genitales y región anal: buscar anomalías  Osteomuscular: Ortolani, alteraciones ortopédicas
  34. 34.  Neurológico: reflejos del Rn: prensión, moro, succión, marcha automática, babinski. Evaluación del desarrollo psicomotor

×