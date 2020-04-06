Successfully reported this slideshow.
Actualizacion sobre el trastorno limite de personalidad

  1. 1. Actualización sobre el trastorno límite de Personalidad Es un trastorno de personalidad caracterizado por una inmadurez emocional con labilidad afectiva y emotividad que se acompaña por conductas descontroladas y socialmente desubicadas. Suelen ser personas que se manejanconimpulsividad,con conductas caprichosas, dan la impresión de no ser fiables como personas por sus dificultades de regularse en lo comportamental afectivo de acuerdo a códigos interpersonales. En el cuadro de TPL se evidencia una fluctuación permanente en la estabilidad y el orden de afectos, conductas en las relaciones interpersonales como también fluctúa su autoimagen. Es un cuadro que ha adquirido determinadas denominaciones según diversos autores, entre ellos desde el psicoanálisis, Helene Deutsch lo denominaba “personalidades como sí” por la labilidad estructural de este cuadro,Sternlo clasifico como trastorno borderline,porlo fronterizo entre las estructuras psicóticas, neuróticas y perversas, conteniendo elementos de las tres estructuras dentro del cuadro. Otto Kemberg habla de una “organización borderline”, en donde se presentan ansiedad de tipo difuso, de curso crónico y flotante que en momentos agudos se presenta fenomenológicamente como crisis de ansiedad, presentan asimismo polifobias, obsesiones, fobias, estado de ánimo disfórico,tendenciaa la impulsividad, con tendencias en muchos casos de mantenerconductas extremas,como porejemplodeportesde riesgo, uso de velocidad, siempre sus conductas tocan el límite, llegan al extremo no tomando en cuenta las consecuencias que puedenacarrear para él o terceros. Suelen presentar una sensación de vacío intolerable que las lleva muchas veces a realizarse automutilaciones, cortes especialmente en brazos y piernas para que el dolor físicovele de alguna manera el dolor psíquico que presentan, son personalidades contendencia al acting, la impulsividad los lleva al abuso de alcoholy sustancias ilegales (cocaína, LSD, crack), también tienen conductas en algunos casos de promiscuidad hetero y homosexual. La tendencia a la ludopatía también en muy común en estos casos. Estas estructuras límites se manifiestancon alteraciones en la conducta
  2. 2. alimentaria, enla historia de estas pacientes es muyfrecuente encontrar antecedentes de anorexia purgativa y bulimia en los primeros estadios de la adolescencia, así como de estados de hipomanía, ciclotimia, estados paranoides y esquizoides, pero a diferencia de los psicóticos los TPL conservan la prueba de realizar, salvo en los episodios psicóticos breves. Son personas confallas en la regulación emocional,los mecanismos de defensa que presentan son muy arcaicos, sea las disociaciones, la omnipotenciade sentimientos o la idealización y devaluación dirigida al mismo objeto que suelen tener. Pasan del amor al odio de manera muy rápida sobre los afectos dirigidos a una persona significativa para ellos. Hay una cierta similitud de los cuadros limítrofes con la bipolaridad, ya que ambos responden a patrones de inestabilidad emocional y similar respuesta farmacológica. Pero en la bipolaridad las variaciones del humor son más lentas que en el border, también la impulsividad de estos últimos es rápida pasa del afecto positivo al negativo, del amor al odio, estos microclimas soncomunes,e incluso se puedenobservar en la relación terapéutica, la inestabilidad anímica del bipolar pasa por fases, de la depresión al episodio maníaco, estos switch se pueden producir en semanas, no en forma inmediata y fluctuante. Los pacientes borderline tienen por lo general una historia donde presentan elementos traumáticos precoces, por lo general historia de abusos psíquicos y físicos muchas veces recurrentes, el abuso sexual de un familiar y/o conocido en periodo de la infancia es un trauma que suele ser frecuente, así como el abandono de vínculos primarios, hay estados de disociación defensivo de estas personas frente al trauma como una forma muy arcaica de defensafrente a situaciones reiteradas de dolor. Por lo general mantienen conductas muy intrusivas (control del otro, llamados reiterados, desconfianza etc.) que generan rechazo, y a la larga abandono, es deciraquello que más temen lo producenporque no pueden frenar estas conductas tan incómodas para las personas en general, esta sensibilidad al abandono que es un factor primordial del cuadro es el fantasma que se reitera en todas las relaciones emocionales que establecen, manifiestan ataques de ira, estados de
  3. 3. celotipia, conductas manipulativas, enojo irracional y desproporcionado con los hechos reales. Estadísticamente este cuadro aparece más en el sexo femenino, aproximadamente el 1 al 2 %de la población tiene criterios de padecer un Trastorno límite de la personalidad,porlo generalse trata de manera ambulatoria, salvo en casos graves donde la persona ha tenido una conducta de autolisis se requiere hospitalización. El encuadre terapéutico dialéctico cognitivo ha resultado muy favorable para estos cuadros,yaque este se centra enhacer foco enla regulación emoción, trabajo sobre las emociones negativas, y técnicas de Mindfullness entre otras. Requiere establecer una buena alianza terapéutica con el paciente, ya que son personas que les cuesta mantener una estabilidad no solo en las relaciones sino en el tratamiento. Lic. Mónica Arcas – Psicóloga Clínica – 15 3488 2542- www.ansiedadweb.blogspot.com Skype: monicaarcasbyrne

