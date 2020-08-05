Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
AÇÃO DE MEDICAMENTOS PSICOTRÓPICOS USADOS NO TRATAMENTO DE DOENÇAS PSIQUIÁTRICAS Profa. Dra. Monica Lima-Maximino Neurocie...
DROGA X MEDICAMENTO • “Uma droga é uma substância química que altera parâmetros fisiológicos de um dado sistema biológico,...
PSICOTRÓPICOS • Psicotrópico: Psico: psiquismo (o que somos, fazemos, pensamos...); Trópico: tropismos (atração); Atuam...
MEDICAMENTOS PSICOTRÓPICOS • Remissão/Diminuição de sintomas; Ação de Medicamentos Psicotrópicos Usados no Tratamento de D...
TRANSTORNOS PSIQUIÁTRICOS • 700 milhões de pessoas • 300 milhões – depressão • 23 milhões – esquizofrenia OPAS/OMS, 2018 A...
ALGUMAS DOENÇAS PSIQUIÁTRICAS Ação de Medicamentos Psicotrópicos Usados no Tratamento de Doenças Psiquiátricas – Profa. Dr...
• Alterações da percepção: Alucinações visual, auditivas, olfatórias, táteis, ou viscerais; distorções corporais. • Delíri...
Ação de Medicamentos Psicotrópicos Usados no Tratamento de Doenças Psiquiátricas – Profa. Dra. Monica Lima-Maximino monica...
Ação de Medicamentos Psicotrópicos Usados no Tratamento de Doenças Psiquiátricas – Profa. Dra. Monica Lima-Maximino monica...
RECEPTORES DE DOPAMINA (DA-R) Ação de Medicamentos Psicotrópicos Usados no Tratamento de Doenças Psiquiátricas – Profa. Dr...
Ação de Medicamentos Psicotrópicos Usados no Tratamento de Doenças Psiquiátricas – Profa. Dra. Monica Lima-Maximino monica...
Ação de Medicamentos Psicotrópicos Usados no Tratamento de Doenças Psiquiátricas – Profa. Dra. Monica Lima-Maximino monica...
• Sistema nigroestriatal: • Maior (80% fibras DA); • SN→ estriado (caudado e putâmen); • Envolvidas na estimulação do movi...
• Corpos celulares na Área tegumentar Ventral (ATV) • ATV→ prosencéfalo (córtex, nucleus accumbens) e outras estruturas lí...
• Núcleo Arqueado e Periventricular do HIPOTÁLAMO: • Projetam axônios para eminência mediana do hipotálamo/ e para a hipóf...
Ação de Medicamentos Psicotrópicos Usados no Tratamento de Doenças Psiquiátricas – Profa. Dra. Monica Lima-Maximino monica...
Ação de Medicamentos Psicotrópicos Usados no Tratamento de Doenças Psiquiátricas – Profa. Dra. Monica Lima-Maximino monica...
monica.lima@uepa.br Ação de Medicamentos Psicotrópicos Usados no Tratamento de Doenças Psiquiátricas – Profa. Dra. Monica ...
monica.lima@uepa.br Ação de Medicamentos Psicotrópicos Usados no Tratamento de Doenças Psiquiátricas – Profa. Dra. Monica ...
monica.lima@uepa.br Ação de Medicamentos Psicotrópicos Usados no Tratamento de Doenças Psiquiátricas – Profa. Dra. Monica ...
monica.lima@uepa.br Ação de Medicamentos Psicotrópicos Usados no Tratamento de Doenças Psiquiátricas – Profa. Dra. Monica ...
monica.lima@uepa.br Ação de Medicamentos Psicotrópicos Usados no Tratamento de Doenças Psiquiátricas – Profa. Dra. Monica ...
TRANSTORNO DEPRESSIVO MAIOR Ação de Medicamentos Psicotrópicos Usados no Tratamento de Doenças Psiquiátricas – Profa. Dra....
DEPRESSÃO: NOSOLOGIA E DIAGNÓSTICO Falta de “energia” Diminuição da motivação Diminuição da libido Mudanças no sono Mudanç...
• Base fisiológica da depressão começou a ser desvendada nos anos 1940-1950 – algumas drogas tinham efeito sobre o humor: ...
• Schildkraut (1965): A depressão é causada por um déficit funcional dos transmissores monoaminérgicos em certos locais do...
NEUROTRANSMISSORES ENVOLVIDOS Ação de Medicamentos Psicotrópicos Usados no Tratamento de Doenças Psiquiátricas – Profa. Dr...
Vias Serotoninérgicas no Cérebro Córtex Frontal Hipotálamo Gânglios Basais Sistema Límbico Centros do Sono Núcleo da Rafe ...
RECEPTORES DE 5-HT E NA Ação de Medicamentos Psicotrópicos Usados no Tratamento de Doenças Psiquiátricas – Profa. Dra. Mon...
monica.lima@uepa.br EVIDÊNCIAS FARMACOLÓGICAS A FAVOR E CONTRA DA HIPÓTESE AMINÉRGICA
A DEPRESSÃO É HETEROGÊNEA Ação de Medicamentos Psicotrópicos Usados no Tratamento de Doenças Psiquiátricas – Profa. Dra. M...
A DEPRESSÃO É HETEROGÊNEA Ação de Medicamentos Psicotrópicos Usados no Tratamento de Doenças Psiquiátricas – Profa. Dra. M...
• Antes da medicação: – ↓Níveis de liberação de NT; – Recaptação; – Retroalimentação auto-inibitória – equilíbrio dinâmico...
AGENTES FARMACOLÓGICOS MAIS UTILIZADOS Ação de Medicamentos Psicotrópicos Usados no Tratamento de Doenças Psiquiátricas – ...
Ação de Medicamentos Psicotrópicos Usados no Tratamento de Doenças Psiquiátricas – Profa. Dra. Monica Lima-Maximino monica...
ANTIDEPRESSIVOS TRICÍCLICOS Ação de Medicamentos Psicotrópicos Usados no Tratamento de Doenças Psiquiátricas – Profa. Dra....
ANTIDEPRESSIVOS TRICÍCLICOS Ação de Medicamentos Psicotrópicos Usados no Tratamento de Doenças Psiquiátricas – Profa. Dra....
INIBIDORES SELETIVOS DA RECAPTAÇÃO DE 5-HT Ação de Medicamentos Psicotrópicos Usados no Tratamento de Doenças Psiquiátrica...
INIBIDORES DA RECAPTAÇÃO DE 5-HT E NE Ação de Medicamentos Psicotrópicos Usados no Tratamento de Doenças Psiquiátricas – P...
PERSPECTIVAS FUTURAS • Novos alvos farmacológicos; • Doença inflamatória; • Plasticidade. Ação de Medicamentos Psicotrópic...
AGRADECIMENTOS • LANC e Nadia Shigaeff @laneclanef @lanecmba @neuroligamaraba /NeuroLigaMBA monica.lima@uepa.br @monicalma...
@neuroligamaraba /NeuroLigaMBA @sinapsecast
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ação de Medicamentos Psicotrópicos Usados no Tratamento das Doenças Psiquiátricas

78 views

Published on

Palestra apresentada pela Profa. Dra. Monica Lima-Maximino, no I Simpósio de Neurociências da LANC-UFJF, em 05 de agosto de 2020.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ação de Medicamentos Psicotrópicos Usados no Tratamento das Doenças Psiquiátricas

  1. 1. AÇÃO DE MEDICAMENTOS PSICOTRÓPICOS USADOS NO TRATAMENTO DE DOENÇAS PSIQUIÁTRICAS Profa. Dra. Monica Lima-Maximino Neurocientista monica.lima@uepa.br Universidade do Estado do Pará, Campus VIII, Marabá Laboratório de NeuroFarmacologia e Biofísica – LANEF
  2. 2. DROGA X MEDICAMENTO • “Uma droga é uma substância química que altera parâmetros fisiológicos de um dado sistema biológico, agindo sobre um ou mais constituintes desse sistema”. (Goodman & Gilman, 12ªEd, 2012) Ação de Medicamentos Psicotrópicos Usados no Tratamento de Doenças Psiquiátricas – Profa. Dra. Monica Lima-Maximino monica.lima@uepa.br DROGA Qualquer substância que altere a fisiologia de organismo vivo MEDICAMENTO Fármaco com efeito benéfico, produzido comercialmente para uso terapêutico
  3. 3. PSICOTRÓPICOS • Psicotrópico: Psico: psiquismo (o que somos, fazemos, pensamos...); Trópico: tropismos (atração); Atuam no cérebro – alterando o psiquismo. Ação de Medicamentos Psicotrópicos Usados no Tratamento de Doenças Psiquiátricas – Profa. Dra. Monica Lima-Maximino monica.lima@uepa.br Drogas Psicotrópicas 1. Depressores da Atividade do SNC: Álcool, barbitúricos, benzodiazepínicos (promovem sono) 2. Estimulantes do SNC Anorexígenos, cocaína... 3. Pertubadores do SNC Mescalina, THC, LSD, anticolinérgicos...
  4. 4. MEDICAMENTOS PSICOTRÓPICOS • Remissão/Diminuição de sintomas; Ação de Medicamentos Psicotrópicos Usados no Tratamento de Doenças Psiquiátricas – Profa. Dra. Monica Lima-Maximino monica.lima@uepa.br Antidepressivos Sedativos, Hipnóticos (calmantes) Antiepiléticos Antipsicóticos/Neurolépticos
  5. 5. TRANSTORNOS PSIQUIÁTRICOS • 700 milhões de pessoas • 300 milhões – depressão • 23 milhões – esquizofrenia OPAS/OMS, 2018 Ação de Medicamentos Psicotrópicos Usados no Tratamento de Doenças Psiquiátricas – Profa. Dra. Monica Lima-Maximino monica.lima@uepa.br • Depressão – 5,8% • Ansiedade – 9,3% • Esquizofrenia - ~0,7-1% MS, 2018 Sem tratamento: Países de Baixa e Média Renda: 76-85% Países de Alta Renda: 35-50% Os medicamentos e as psicoterapias têm uma melhor resposta e uma intervenção precoce aumenta a eficácia do tratamento.
  6. 6. ALGUMAS DOENÇAS PSIQUIÁTRICAS Ação de Medicamentos Psicotrópicos Usados no Tratamento de Doenças Psiquiátricas – Profa. Dra. Monica Lima-Maximino monica.lima@uepa.br Transtornos de Ansiedade http://tiny.cc/mzfmsz Transtornos Depressivo Maior O Grito, Edvard MunchTranstornos Psicóticos: Esquizofrenia
  7. 7. • Alterações da percepção: Alucinações visual, auditivas, olfatórias, táteis, ou viscerais; distorções corporais. • Delírios: de grandeza, de perseguição, ou niilistas. • Alterações do pensamento: Pensamento desorganizado possessão de pensamento. • Alterações na capacidade de insight. • Comportamento desorganizado ou catatônico. • Alterações da emoção: Embotamento afetivo, baixa reatividade. • Pobreza da fala. • Avolição: dificuldade de iniciar e se manter em atividades dirigidas à um objetivo. • Anedonia: perda da capacidade de sentir prazer • Déficit de atenção sustentada. ESQUIZOFRENIA – SINTOMAS Ação de Medicamentos Psicotrópicos Usados no Tratamento de Doenças Psiquiátricas – Profa. Dra. Monica Lima-Maximino Transtornos Psicóticos: Esquizofrenia
  8. 8. Ação de Medicamentos Psicotrópicos Usados no Tratamento de Doenças Psiquiátricas – Profa. Dra. Monica Lima-Maximino monica.lima@uepa.br TEORIA DOPAMINÉRGICA DA ESQUIZOFRENIA • Causa:  Aumento nos níveis de DA ou desregulação da neurotransmissão DA no SNC. • Ligados à Proteína G (Gi, Gs) • Classificados de acordo com os efeitos sobre a formação de cAMP CLASSE D1 ↑cAMP (ativação) CLASSE D2 ↓cAMP (inibição)
  9. 9. Ação de Medicamentos Psicotrópicos Usados no Tratamento de Doenças Psiquiátricas – Profa. Dra. Monica Lima-Maximino monica.lima@uepa.br Golan, 2014
  10. 10. RECEPTORES DE DOPAMINA (DA-R) Ação de Medicamentos Psicotrópicos Usados no Tratamento de Doenças Psiquiátricas – Profa. Dra. Monica Lima-Maximino monica.lima@uepa.br Golan, 2014
  11. 11. Ação de Medicamentos Psicotrópicos Usados no Tratamento de Doenças Psiquiátricas – Profa. Dra. Monica Lima-Maximino monica.lima@uepa.br TEORIA DOPAMINÉRGICA DA ESQUIZOFRENIA• Causa: • Aumento nos níveis de DA ou desregulação da neurotransmissão DA no SNC. • Observação empírica: antagonistas DA-R (D2) aliviam vários sintomas em muitos pacientes, mas não em todos; • Observação clínica: uso de drogas que ↑[DA] no SNC causam um estado esquizofreniforme (anfetamina, cocaína e apomorfina); • Alucinações são um efeito adverso do L-DOPA (tratamento do Parkinson); • Melhora clínica decorrente da ↓[DA] e metabólitos na urina e LCR, após o uso de antipsicóticos.
  12. 12. Ação de Medicamentos Psicotrópicos Usados no Tratamento de Doenças Psiquiátricas – Profa. Dra. Monica Lima-Maximino monica.lima@uepa.br TEORIA DOPAMINÉRGICA DA ESQUIZOFRENIA EXCESSO DE DA SUBCORTICAL DÉFICIT DE DA PRÉ-FRONTAL HIPERESTIMULAÇÃO D2 HIPORESTIMULAÇÃO D1 & D2 SINTOMAS POSITIVOS SINTOMAS NEGATIVOS
  13. 13. • Sistema nigroestriatal: • Maior (80% fibras DA); • SN→ estriado (caudado e putâmen); • Envolvidas na estimulação do movimento intencional; • Degradação: doença de VIAS CENTRAIS DA DA Controle Motor Ação de Medicamentos Psicotrópicos Usados no Tratamento de Doenças Psiquiátricas – Profa. Dra. Monica Lima-Maximino monica.lima@uepa.br Golan, 2014
  14. 14. • Corpos celulares na Área tegumentar Ventral (ATV) • ATV→ prosencéfalo (córtex, nucleus accumbens) e outras estruturas límbicas; • Motivação, pensamento orientado para metas, regulação do afeto, reforço positivo de recompensa; • Degradação: esquizofrenia.Controle Humor e Comportamento Ação de Medicamentos Psicotrópicos Usados no Tratamento de Doenças Psiquiátricas – Profa. Dra. Monica Lima-Maximino monica.lima@uepa.br VIAS CENTRAIS DA DA Golan, 2014
  15. 15. • Núcleo Arqueado e Periventricular do HIPOTÁLAMO: • Projetam axônios para eminência mediana do hipotálamo/ e para a hipófise – controle da produção de prolactina. • Área póstrema – Poucas fibras DA, mas muitos receptores (D2); – Ativação dos centros do vômito no cérebro (quimiorreceptores) Ação de Medicamentos Psicotrópicos Usados no Tratamento de Doenças Psiquiátricas – Profa. Dra. Monica Lima-Maximino monica.lima@uepa.br VIAS CENTRAIS DA DA Golan, 2014
  16. 16. Ação de Medicamentos Psicotrópicos Usados no Tratamento de Doenças Psiquiátricas – Profa. Dra. Monica Lima-Maximino monica.lima@uepa.br • Remissão da psicose e integração à sociedade; • ANTIPSICÓTICOS:  Capacidade dos fármacos em abolir a psicose e aliviar a desorganização do processo mental CLASSES E AGENTES FARMACOLÓGICOS TÍPICOS Fármacos antigos (forte ação sobre D2R) Atípicos Fármacos mais novos (antagonismo menos proeminente sobre D2R)
  17. 17. Ação de Medicamentos Psicotrópicos Usados no Tratamento de Doenças Psiquiátricas – Profa. Dra. Monica Lima-Maximino monica.lima@uepa.br • Bloqueiam D1 e D2 (preferencialmente) em todas as vias DA; • Eficácia terapêutica – efeitos adversos extrapiramidais e aumenta sintomas negativos; • Mesolímbico e, possivelmente mesocorticais; • Sintomas positivos: hiperatividade do mesolímbico: • Antagonistas dos DA-R no mesolímbico. • Sintomas negativos: hipoatividade dos neurônios corticais; ANTIPSICÓTICOS TÍPICOS
  18. 18. monica.lima@uepa.br Ação de Medicamentos Psicotrópicos Usados no Tratamento de Doenças Psiquiátricas – Profa. Dra. Monica Lima-Maximino ANTIPSICÓTICOS TÍPICOS • Sub-classificação: FENOTIAZINAS Ex.: CLORPROMAZINA BUTIROFERONAS Ex.: HALOPERIDOL Em geral, Fenotiazinas são antagonistas menos potentes que Butiroferonas;
  19. 19. monica.lima@uepa.br Ação de Medicamentos Psicotrópicos Usados no Tratamento de Doenças Psiquiátricas – Profa. Dra. Monica Lima-Maximino ANTIPSICÓTICOS TÍPICOS – EFEITOS ADVERSOS • Duas categorias: • 1) Efeitos sobre o alvo (antagonismo D2 mesolímbico/mesocortical): • Efeitos extrapiramidais – mais comum; • Síndrome Maligna Neuroléptica : ↑doses no hipotálamo – sensibilização dos D2-R – catatonia, estupor, febre, instabilidade autonômica; • Uso crônico: discinesia tardia (alteração do movimento) – destruição dos gânglios da base; • Aumento da prolactina: mulheres – amenorreia, galactorréia e falso positivo para gravidez; homens – ginecomastia, ↓libido. • 2) Ação antagonista inespecífica em outros tipos de receptores • Potencializam efeitos dos BDZ e anti-histamínicos de ação central.
  20. 20. monica.lima@uepa.br Ação de Medicamentos Psicotrópicos Usados no Tratamento de Doenças Psiquiátricas – Profa. Dra. Monica Lima-Maximino ANTIPSICÓTICOS ATÍPICOS • CLONAZINA • OLANZAPINA • QUETIAPINA • ZIPRASIDONA • *RISPERIDONA Tratamento dos sintomas NEGATIVOS Mais efetiva que o HALOPERIDOL no combate dos sintomas positivos e na recidiva da fase ativa da doença Sintomas extrapiramidais mais leves; Sua dose não se correlaciona com a afinidade por D2 (atua em outros receptores)
  21. 21. monica.lima@uepa.br Ação de Medicamentos Psicotrópicos Usados no Tratamento de Doenças Psiquiátricas – Profa. Dra. Monica Lima-Maximino ANTIPSICÓTICOS ATÍPICOS • RISPERIDONA (1ªopção): • Antagonista D2, 5-HT2, α1 e α2-adrenérgico, H1. • CLOZAPINA (2ª opção): • Antagonista D1-D5, 5-HT2, H1. • OLANZAPINA, ZIPRASIDONA, QUETIAPINA: • Antagonista D2 e 5-HT2.
  22. 22. monica.lima@uepa.br Ação de Medicamentos Psicotrópicos Usados no Tratamento de Doenças Psiquiátricas – Profa. Dra. Monica Lima-Maximino ANTIPSICÓTICOS ATÍPICOS – EFEITOS ADVERSOS
  23. 23. TRANSTORNO DEPRESSIVO MAIOR Ação de Medicamentos Psicotrópicos Usados no Tratamento de Doenças Psiquiátricas – Profa. Dra. Monica Lima-Maximino monica.lima@uepa.br O Grito, Edvard Munch
  24. 24. DEPRESSÃO: NOSOLOGIA E DIAGNÓSTICO Falta de “energia” Diminuição da motivação Diminuição da libido Mudanças no sono Mudanças no peso Mudanças no apetite Desregulação circadiana Retardo psicomotor Agitação psicomotora Déficits motores Alterações cognitivas Atenção deficiente Velocidade mental diminuída Diminuição na motivação Disfunção executiva Apatia Ruminações Culpa excessiva Alterações de humor Disforia (ansiedade, depressão, inquietude) Anedonia (falta de prazer) Suicídio Ansiedade Mayberg, 2004 Ação de Medicamentos Psicotrópicos Usados no Tratamento de Doenças Psiquiátricas – Profa. Dra. Monica Lima-Maximino monica.lima@uepa.br
  25. 25. • Base fisiológica da depressão começou a ser desvendada nos anos 1940-1950 – algumas drogas tinham efeito sobre o humor: IMIPRAMINA: indicado para dor neurogênica, dor reumatológica • Bloqueia o SERT e seu metabólito ativo , DESIPRAMINA, bloqueia NET. • Primeiro Antidepressivo Tricíclico (ATC). IPRONIAZIDA: antituberculose/antidepressivo • Inibe a MAO . RESERPINA: era indicada p hipertensão arterial leve - induzia depressão • Liga-se a VMAT, destruindo a vesícula HUMOR DEPRIMIDO = DIMINUIÇÃO DE NT MONOAMÍNICOS TEORIA MONOAMINÉRGICA DA DEPRESSÃO Ação de Medicamentos Psicotrópicos Usados no Tratamento de Doenças Psiquiátricas – Profa. Dra. Monica Lima-Maximino monica.lima@uepa.br
  26. 26. • Schildkraut (1965): A depressão é causada por um déficit funcional dos transmissores monoaminérgicos em certos locais do cérebro A depressão surge da ↓ patológica da NT de 5-HT (serotonina) e/ou NA, DA TEORIA MONOAMINÉRGICA DA DEPRESSÃO Ação de Medicamentos Psicotrópicos Usados no Tratamento de Doenças Psiquiátricas – Profa. Dra. Monica Lima-Maximino monica.lima@uepa.br
  27. 27. NEUROTRANSMISSORES ENVOLVIDOS Ação de Medicamentos Psicotrópicos Usados no Tratamento de Doenças Psiquiátricas – Profa. Dra. Monica Lima-Maximino monica.lima@uepa.brReceptores pós-sinápticos Golan, 2014
  28. 28. Vias Serotoninérgicas no Cérebro Córtex Frontal Hipotálamo Gânglios Basais Sistema Límbico Centros do Sono Núcleo da Rafe Vias Noradrenégicas no Cérebro Hipotálamo Córtex Frontal Córtex Frontal 2 Sistema Límbico Locus Coeruleus Cerebelo monica.lima@uepa.br Serotonina (5-HT) e NA: Modulação do humor, ciclo vigília-sono, motivação, percepção da dor e função neuroendócrina.
  29. 29. RECEPTORES DE 5-HT E NA Ação de Medicamentos Psicotrópicos Usados no Tratamento de Doenças Psiquiátricas – Profa. Dra. Monica Lima-Maximino monica.lima@uepa.br • Ligados à Proteína G, apenas 1 é canal iônico. Proteína Gq ativa PLC Proteína Gi inibe AC Proteína Gs ativa AC Proteína Gi inibe AC Proteína Gq ativa PLC Proteína Gs ativa AC
  30. 30. monica.lima@uepa.br EVIDÊNCIAS FARMACOLÓGICAS A FAVOR E CONTRA DA HIPÓTESE AMINÉRGICA
  31. 31. A DEPRESSÃO É HETEROGÊNEA Ação de Medicamentos Psicotrópicos Usados no Tratamento de Doenças Psiquiátricas – Profa. Dra. Monica Lima-Maximino monica.lima@uepa.br • Os sintomas se manifestam de forma diferente. • Comum: Episódios recorrentes de humor deprimido juntamente com ↑isolamento social; ↓interesse ou da sensação de prazer (anedonia); Sentimentos de menos-valia DIFERENÇAS NA FARMACOTERAPIA
  32. 32. A DEPRESSÃO É HETEROGÊNEA Ação de Medicamentos Psicotrópicos Usados no Tratamento de Doenças Psiquiátricas – Profa. Dra. Monica Lima-Maximino monica.lima@uepa.br Acordar muito cedo – incapacidade de voltar a dormir; Diminuição do apetite Perda de peso Sentimentos pronunciados de rompimento social ↑ Apetite Hipersonia Comportamento de busca por prazer Sensibilidade à críticas Não respondem aos ISRS Perda de interesse Indiferente às críticas e à preocupação Incapacidade de sentir prazer INIBIDORES SELETIVOS DA RECAPTAÇÃO DE SEROTONINA (ISRS) Melhora do paciente em 2-3 semanas; Combate da insônia: BDZ (Clonazepam) – alívio inicial. INIBIDORES DA MONOAMINOOXIDASE (iMAO) – 2ª linha BUPROPIONA, VENLAFAXINA, METILFENIDATO – 1ª LINHA ISRS ou MITARZAPINA + ANTIDEPRESSIVO TRICÍCLICO OU ECT (se houver demora na ação da medicação)
  33. 33. • Antes da medicação: – ↓Níveis de liberação de NT; – Recaptação; – Retroalimentação auto-inibitória – equilíbrio dinâmico. • Uso agudo: – ↑Liberação do NT; – ↑Duração do NT na fenda; – Sensibilização dos receptores 5- HT1D • Uso crônico: 1) Dessensibilização dos auto- receptores; 2)↑cAMP – exocitose; 3)↑duração e quantidade de NT na fenda; 4)↑ da atividade dos receptores pós-sinápticos.
  34. 34. AGENTES FARMACOLÓGICOS MAIS UTILIZADOS Ação de Medicamentos Psicotrópicos Usados no Tratamento de Doenças Psiquiátricas – Profa. Dra. Monica Lima-Maximino monica.lima@uepa.br 1) Inibidores da MAO (IMAO): • IRMA: MAOA MOCLOBEMIDA BEFLOXATONA BROFAROMIDA IMAO – bloqueia a desaminação das monoaminas ↑[5-HT] [NA] no citoplasma
  35. 35. Ação de Medicamentos Psicotrópicos Usados no Tratamento de Doenças Psiquiátricas – Profa. Dra. Monica Lima-Maximino monica.lima@uepa.br • 2) INIBIDORES DA RECAPTAÇÃO DE SEROTONINA • Mais utilizados ANTIDEPRESSIVOS TRICÍCLICOS NÃO SELETIVOS (ATC): muitos efeitos adversos *INIBIDORES SELETIVOS DA RECAPTAÇÃO DE SEROTONINA (ISRS) INIBIDORES DA RECAPTAÇÃO DE SEROTONINA E NORADRENALINA(IRSN) AGENTES FARMACOLÓGICOS MAIS UTILIZADOS
  36. 36. ANTIDEPRESSIVOS TRICÍCLICOS Ação de Medicamentos Psicotrópicos Usados no Tratamento de Doenças Psiquiátricas – Profa. Dra. Monica Lima-Maximino monica.lima@uepa.br IMIPRAMINA AMITRIPTILINA DESIPRAMINA NORTRIPTILINA CLOMIPRAMINA * Inibem recaptação pelo bloqueio do SERT, NET Eficácia semelhante CLOMIPRAMINA – 1ª linha no tratamento do TOC
  37. 37. ANTIDEPRESSIVOS TRICÍCLICOS Ação de Medicamentos Psicotrópicos Usados no Tratamento de Doenças Psiquiátricas – Profa. Dra. Monica Lima-Maximino monica.lima@uepa.br • Inúmeros efeitos adversos: • Cardiovasculares: afetam canais de Na+ - bloqueio átrio-ventricular; • Anticolinérgicos: bloqueio dos receptores muscarínicos de ACh; • Antihistamínicos: sedação, aumento de peso, confusão; • Antiadrenérgicos: hipotenção ortostática.
  38. 38. INIBIDORES SELETIVOS DA RECAPTAÇÃO DE 5-HT Ação de Medicamentos Psicotrópicos Usados no Tratamento de Doenças Psiquiátricas – Profa. Dra. Monica Lima-Maximino monica.lima@uepa.br • Efeitos semelhantes aos ATC - menos efeitos adversos (↓ libido); • Fármacos de 1ª linha: • Depressão, Ansiedade, TOC, TP, TEPT. FLUOXETINA* CITALOPRAM* FLUVOXAMINA PAROXETINA* SERTRALINA* Inibem recaptação pelo bloqueio do SERT
  39. 39. INIBIDORES DA RECAPTAÇÃO DE 5-HT E NE Ação de Medicamentos Psicotrópicos Usados no Tratamento de Doenças Psiquiátricas – Profa. Dra. Monica Lima-Maximino monica.lima@uepa.br • Pequena parcela não responde a ISRS; • Transtornos psiquiátricos co-morbidados. VENLAFAXINA DULOXETINA Bloqueiam o SERT e o NET
  40. 40. PERSPECTIVAS FUTURAS • Novos alvos farmacológicos; • Doença inflamatória; • Plasticidade. Ação de Medicamentos Psicotrópicos Usados no Tratamento de Doenças Psiquiátricas – Profa. Dra. Monica Lima-Maximino monica.lima@uepa.br
  41. 41. AGRADECIMENTOS • LANC e Nadia Shigaeff @laneclanef @lanecmba @neuroligamaraba /NeuroLigaMBA monica.lima@uepa.br @monicalmaximino
  42. 42. @neuroligamaraba /NeuroLigaMBA @sinapsecast

×