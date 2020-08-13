Successfully reported this slideshow.
Battle of Buxar Dr.Monica Sharma
When And Where Fought in 1765 At BUXAR in Bihar
Between whom ENGLISH FORCES, ===NAWAB OF OUDH (SHUJA-UD-DAULA) NAWAB OF BENGAL, MIR KASIM, MUGHAL EMPEROR. (SHAH ALAM II)
 As a result of the Battle of Plassey, Siraj-Ud-Daulah was dethroned as the Nawab of Bengal and was replaced by Mir Jafar...
Conflict with Mir Qasim • Mir Qasim wanted to be independent and shifted his capital from Murshidabad to Munger. • He also...
The Course of Battle of Buxar  When the battle broke out in 1763, English gained successive victories at Katwah, Murshida...
Result of Battle of Buxar • Mir Qasim, Shuja-Ud-Daula and Shah Alam-II lost the battle on October 22, 1764. • English beca...
What is the Treaty of Allahabad (1765) Two important treaties were concluded by Robert Clive in Allahabad Treaty between R...
Key-Facts about Battle of Buxar  After the Battle of Buxar, English did not annex Awadh even after Shuja-Ud- Daulah was d...
Conclusion  The battle of Buxar proved itself to be a turning point in the history of India.  The interest of British wa...
Additional Links https://youtu.be/90oznzEaUw0
Battle of Buxar,1764
Battle of Buxar,1764

Indian History Series,East India Company in India,Treaty of Allahabad

Battle of Buxar,1764

