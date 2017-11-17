Integrantes: ​ ​​ ​Samantha​ ​Guayacondo ​ ​​ ​Valeria​ ​Vanegas ​ ​​ ​Camila​ ​Quizhpi ​ ​​ ​Alex​ ​Farez ​ ​​ ​Mónica​ ​...
Los últimos años del siglo xx

Los últimos años del siglo xx

  2. 2. Últimos​ ​años​ ​del​ ​siglo​ ​xx. A inicios del siglo xx, América Latina enfrenta importantes cambios. Los países se habían insertado definitivamente en el sistema mundial y estaban dedicados a producir y exportar materias primas como alimentos y metales y también a importar manufacturas de los países industrializados. El siglo xx se caracterizó por los avances de la tecnología;medicina y ciencia; fin de la esclavitud en los llamados países subdesarrollados; Liberación de la Mujer en la mayor parte de los países occidentales; pero más que todo por el creciente desarrollo de las industrias, convirtiendo a varios países en potencias mundiales​ ​como​ ​pueden​ ​ser​ ​Los​ ​Estados​ ​Unidos​ ​de​ ​América. Estados​ ​Unidos​ ​a​ ​inicios​ ​del​ ​siglo​ ​xx El siglo se destacó las por crisis y despotismos humanos en forma de regímenes totalitarios, que causaron efectos tales como las Guerras Mundiales; el genocidio y el etnocidio, las políticas de exclusión social y la generalización del desempleo y de la pobreza. Como consecuencia, se profundizaron las desigualdades en cuanto al desarrollo social, económico y tecnológico y en cuanto a la distribución de la riqueza entre los países, y las grandes diferencias en la calidad de vida de los habitantes de las distintas regiones​ ​del​ ​mundo. La​ ​fiesta​ ​de​ ​los​ ​últimos​ ​años​ ​del​ ​siglo​ ​XX En la década de los setenta del siglo XX sufrió unas importantes modificaciones​ ​que​ ​han​ ​marcado​ ​su​ ​talante​ ​hasta​ ​hoy​ ​en​ ​día.
  3. 3. En el año 1970 ya sólo había cuatro días de fiesta oficial (el 23, 24, 25 y 26 de octubre) y se había suprimido, por carencia de participación, el quinto, el de la Tornaboda. El 1971 fue el último año que el día del Santo Patrón caía inexorablemente el 24 de octubre. Por Todos Los Santos de 1971 se aprobó hacerla, no cuando se establece el calendario (inevitablemente el 24 de octubre, que podía caer a media semana), sino siempre en un fin de semana. Se acordó que desde entonces la fiesta sería el sábado antes del 24 de octubre, excepto cuando esta fecha fuera sábado. Desde el año 1972, pues, la fiesta se celebra un sábado, un domingo y un lunes; y el día del Santo Patrón siempre​ ​es​ ​el​ ​sábado​ ​(aunque​ ​no​ ​sea​ ​el​ ​24​ ​de​ ​octubre). Si en el año 1972 fue el de cambio de fechas, el año siguiente, el 1973, fue el de la introducción del pregón. Desde esta fecha se escoge un pregonero que hace su pregón el domingo anterior a la Fiesta. Actualmente, unos días antes del pregón, se presenta el cartel de la fiesta, generalmente de temática buñolense. El pregón es más bien académico y popular; y se ha procurado (al menos desde la restauración democrática) que el cargo recaiga en una persona de la ciudad o muy vinculada a ella, es un reconocimiento público a un personaje local. Se contraponía una figura festiva laica a la religiosa, a la de la prédica en el​ ​oficio​ ​religioso​ ​del​ ​día​ ​del​ ​Santo​ ​Patrón​ ​en​ ​la​ ​iglesia​ ​de​ ​Sant​ ​Esteve. El primer pregonero fue Esteban Bassols Montserrat (“Comisario de Zona Costa Brava o Costa Dorada”) y siguieron después: Enrique de la Mata Gorostizaga (“secretario del Consejo del Reino y director de la Seguridad Social”, 1974), Ramon Pita da Veiga y Sanz (“director Central de Asuntos Sociales Sindicales”, 1975), Joan Gich Bech de Careda (exdelegado nacional de Educación “Física y Deportes”, 1976), los escritores Pere Verdaguer Juanola (1977), Joan Alavedra Segurañas (1978), Eusebi Isern Dalmau (1979), Jaume Farriol Montserrat (1980), los homenajes a Mn. Constans (1981) y a Pere
  4. 4. Alsius (1982), el escritor Frederic Corominas Planellas (en aras del profesorado de la desaparecida “Academia Abad Bonito”, 1983), Ernest Lluch Martín (ministro de Sanidad y Consumo, 1984), el cardiólogo Pere Brugada Terradellas (1985), Josep M. Ginès Pous (presidente de la Cámara de Comercio, Industria y Navegación de Girona, 1986), Miquel Coll Alentorn (presidente del Parlamento de Catalunya, 1987), el químico Enric Gratacós Massanella (1988), el físico Albert Bramon Planas (1989), el médico August Corominas Vilardell (1990), el escritor Salvador Oliva Llinàs (1991), el farmacéutico Joan Vilardell Baqué (1992), Joan Olivas Coll (1993), el artista Antoni Mercader Capellà (1994), el naturalista Josep M. Massip Gibert (1995), la historiadora Dolors Terradas Viñals (1996), el escultor Xicu Cabanyes Collell (1997), el escritor Josep Navarro Santaeulàlia (1998), la profesora Lluïsa Gironès Estrada (1999), el periodista Jaume Boix Angelats (2000), el pintor Lluís Roura Juanola (2001), el arquitecto Jeroni Moner Codina (2002), Salvador Durán Coderch (por el Centro Excursionista de Banyoles, 2003), el alcalde de Porqueres Xavier Gifra Darnés (2004), la bibliotecaria Roser Juncà Llurba (2005), la librera Irene Tortós-Sala y Brugué (2006), el crítico de arte Jordi Gimferrer​ ​Garriga​ ​(2007)​ ​y​ ​el​ ​cardiólogo​ ​Josep​ ​Brugada​ ​Tarradellas​ ​(2008). Primero se optó por cargos del franquismo, en la Transición democrática recayó en personas vinculadas a la ciudad que habían vivido el exilio o de catalanismo probado; y, finalmente, se escogió gente de Banyoles destacada en diferentes ámbitos. El primer pregón fue en la Sala de Actos del Ayuntamiento de Banyoles, pero en el 1983 ya se hizo en el local de los “Catòlics”, del 1985 al 1987 en el Teatro Victoria, del 1987 al 1994 en el Cine Mercantil,​ ​y​ ​desde​ ​el​ ​año​ ​1995​ ​en​ ​el​ ​Teatro​ ​Municipal. En esta época, la plaza Mayor y las calles del Barrio Viejo eran los lugares primordiales; y los locales de fiesta existentes (de baile, de teatro y de cine) eran los tradicionales: el Círculo de Católicos (en la calle del Abeurador o en la plaza Mayor), el Victoria (en el paseo de la Industria) o el Mercantil (en la plaza dels​ ​Turers).
  5. 5. Pronto se hizo evidente la necesidad de incorporar en el programa oficial, además de las sardanas, el cine y el teatro, el baile de las discotecas (como el “Drac” o el “Skinsad “”) y la actuación de grupos locales de rock, como el grupo “Loud Crash” (1974). Y cada vez se llenaba más de competiciones deportivas: el “Festival de aeromodelismo radiocontrolado” (1973), el “Campeonato Provincial de Ajedrez” (1974) o las “Regatas Internacionales de Sant​ ​Martirià”​ ​(1987). En el aspecto cultural eran presentes las charlas, el teatro o las exposiciones, como las del grupo TINT-2 (1974-1976). Y en el campo teatral se traían artistas reconocidas (María Matilde Almendros o Julieta Serrano); y los grupos locales representaban​ ​obras​ ​cómicas. Los nuevos tiempos trajeron alteraciones en la fiesta religiosa: en el año 1975 se dejó de hacer la procesión que llevaba por las calles las reliquias de Sant Martirià. Pero, asimismo, se introdujeron algunas novedades: en el 1986 se instauró el Premio Musical de Composición para Cobla de las villas de Ceret y Banyoles. Era el segundo año; puesto que el primero, el año anterior, se había hecho​ ​en​ ​Ceret. HISTORIA​ ​DEL​ ​SIGLO​ ​XX El siglo XX se ha caracterizado por los avances de la tecnología, medicina y ciencia en general, pero también por atrocidades humanas tales como las guerras, el genocidio y sin que se hayan resuelto las diferencias económicas entre países. En los últimos años del siglo ha comenzado un fenómeno llamado​ ​globalización.
  6. 6. ​ ​1900 El siglo se inicia en medio de grandes adelantos tecnológicos, entre los cuales el automóvil ocupa un lugar destacado. En América Henry Ford adelantó una verdadera revolución en el sistema de producción industria que puso a prueba con la fabricación de su Modelo​ ​T. En 1905 la Guerra ruso-japonesa enfrentó al imparable imperio del sol naciente con el decadente imperio de los Zares de Rusia. El fin de la guerra dio como vencedor a Japón para la sorpresa del mundo occidental. La nación asiática se convirtió de​ ​facto​ ​en​ ​una​ ​nueva​ ​potencia​ ​de​ ​carácter​ ​mundial. El imperio alemán o Segundo Reich, comenzó a forjarse en torno a Prusia de una manera clara desde el reinado de Federico II el Grande, consolidándose de manera definitiva en las últimas décadas del siglo XIX gracias en especial al impulso​ ​dado​ ​por​ ​Otto​ ​von​ ​Bismarck. En los primeros años del siglo XX la situación de Alemania dentro de Europa había alcanzado una posición demasiado crucial para los intereses de las demás potencias. Especialmente Gran Bretaña y Francia veían amenazados muchos de sus intereses, lo que las llevó a suscribir la llamada Entente Cordiale, y es que el desarrollo industrial y militar de Alemania se presentaba difícil de igualar por el conjunto de las demás naciones de Europa. Además este ímpetu de Prusia fue lo que llevó a la Casa de Austria a perder progresivamente​ ​su​ ​estatus​ ​de​ ​potencia​ ​continental. ​ ​​1910 En 1914 los intereses de las potencias mundiales, empujaron a la humanidad a una nueva dimensión de conflicto, la Primera Guerra Mundial, que aunque se inició como un conflicto europeo terminó absorbiendo a las principales naciones del mundo. La confrontación se inició tras el asesinato del​ ​archiduque​ ​Francisco​ ​Fernando​ ​en​ ​Sarajevo.
  7. 7. Los grandes perdedores al cabo de los cuatro años en que se desarrolló la guerra, fueron los imperios de Austria que perdió tal distinción para siempre y el imperio Ruso, cuya monarquía fue exterminada (la familia real fue ejecutada) par dar paso a un nuevo sistema de gobierno, el Bolchevique, liderado por Lenin. EEUU se convirtió en potencia mundial de primer orden al igual que Japón cuya primacía en Asia ya nadie discutía. Alemania perdió su pequeño imperio colonial, pero aun así logró mantener su infraestructura nacional, caso contrario​ ​al​ ​de​ ​Francia,​ ​que​ ​se​ ​suponía​ ​había​ ​resultado​ ​victoriosa​ ​en​ ​la​ ​guerra. Gran Bretaña aunque menos afectada que Francia, también vio retroceder su prestigio y de repente se encontró en condición de igualdad con EEUU, país sobre el que hacía menos de un siglo aun tenía la pretensión de volverlo a integrar​ ​dentro​ ​de​ ​sus​ ​colonias. Por su parte el piloto alemán Manfred von Richthofen, fue el icono de la guerra. ​ ​1920 Tras el final de la Primera Guerra Mundial, se instituyó la Sociedad de Naciones, que nació con el fin de evitar que un​ ​conflicto​ ​de​ ​esa​ ​magnitud​ ​volviese​ ​a​ ​repetirse. El Imperio Ruso pasa a ser la URSS, que con la ideología marxista de Lenin, se convierte en la primera nación del mundo​ ​gobernada​ ​por​ ​el​ ​"proletariado". EEUU prosiguió su rápido desarrollo económico que se vio perturbado, sin embargo, por la "gran depresión" de 1929. Argentina, que había suministrado gran cantidad de mercancías a Europa durante la guerra, se transformaba rápidamente y había alcanzado la distinción​ ​de​ ​ser​ ​uno​ ​de​ ​los​ ​países​ ​más​ ​ricos​ ​del​ ​mundo. Alemania, asfixiada por las onerosas disposiciones del Tratado de Versalles, tenía su sistema financiero en la crisis más grande que conoció ese siglo, mientras trataba de lograr una estabilidad democrática con la República de Weimar de la que Paul von Hindenburg era presidente. La situación en Francia no era mucho mejor, lo que propició el descontento social que se traduciría en una​ ​inestabilidad​ ​política​ ​permanente. Japón extendía su presencia en Asia. Primero se apoderó de Corea y luego se anexó u ocupó regiones enteras de china. Además el Imperio Japonés se hizo con​ ​las​ ​colonias​ ​que​ ​Alemania​ ​tenía​ ​en​ ​el​ ​Pacífico.
  8. 8. ​ ​1930 El creciente descontento de los alemanes hizo que Adolf Hitler tomara el control del país en 1933 con un apoyo de la población sin precedentes. Alemania dejó de lado la República de Weimar y se convirtió en un estado totalitario al igual que la Italia de Benito Mussolini. Alemania se desarrolla nuevamente, la economía se relanza con el impulso que​ ​le​ ​da​ ​la​ ​industria​ ​y​ ​la​ ​inversión​ ​del​ ​estado​ ​en​ ​infraestructuras. El Imperio Japonés se consolidaba en Asia, afectando los intereses de Europa y EEUU, especialmente en el pacífico. Japón crea un "Imperio títere" en China bajo​ ​el​ ​nombre​ ​de​ ​Manchukuo. Gran Bretaña mantuvo su sistema político prácticamente inalterable, al contrario que Francia, que no logró consolidar una organización político-social​ ​fuerte. Rusia, que entre tanto se había transformado en la URSS, fue escenario de hambrunas​ ​endémicas​ ​y​ ​una​ ​constante​ ​lucha​ ​por​ ​el​ ​poder. La Guerra Civil Española desangró a esa nación, la convirtió en un estado totalitario y sirvió de preámbulo a la gran guerra que estaba por venir en el continente. La​ ​situación​ ​en​ ​el​ ​resto​ ​del​ ​mundo​ ​no​ ​sufrió​ ​alteraciones​ ​considerables. En EEUU el presidente Franklin Delano Roosevelt, lideró la recuperación económica​ ​del​ ​país​ ​tras​ ​la​ ​crisis​ ​provocada​ ​por​ ​la​ ​gran​ ​depresión​ ​de​ ​1929. ​ ​​1940 (Bomba​ ​de​ ​Hiroshima) La Segunda Guerra Mundial marcó como ningún otro acontecimiento esta década y el siglo en general. Al igual que en 1914, la guerra se extendió a todo el mundo, aunque este conflicto fue mucho más sangriento y modificó el mundo de una manera más radical. En 1945, al final de la guerra, Alemania había sufrido enormes pérdidas humanas y materiales al igual que Japón, situación​ ​muy​ ​diferente​ ​a​ ​la​ ​del​ ​primer​ ​conflicto​ ​mundial​ ​de​ ​1914. Si bien Alemania sufrió la mayor cantidad de bajas militares, fue la URSS la que sufrió el mayor número de bajas civiles. América no fue escenario de
  9. 9. enfrentamientos significativos y los estados latinoamericanos estuvieron al margen de la confrontación, aun cuando de manera oficial apoyaron la causa de​ ​los​ ​aliados. EEUU y la URSS se convirtieron en las nuevas y únicas potencias del mundo. Todas​ ​las​ ​demás​ ​antiguas​ ​potencias​ ​pasaron​ ​a​ ​un​ ​segundo​ ​nivel. La Sociedad de Naciones fue reemplazada por la ONU, que a diferencia de la anterior​ ​tuvo​ ​su​ ​sede​ ​en​ ​Nueva​ ​York​ ​y​ ​no​ ​en​ ​Europa. En 1948, se estableció formalmente el estado de Israel gracias al respaldo de Gran Bretaña y los EEUU. Esta nueva nación estaba conformada netamente de población judía, que en su mayoría era proveniente de Europa, donde habían sufrido​ ​persecución​ ​por​ ​parte​ ​de​ ​los​ ​nazis. Las dos fuerzas principales de China que lucharon contra Japón, que fue su enemigo común durante la guerra, se vieron enfrentadas poco después en una guerra civil por el control del territorio. El bando comunista se vio apoyado decididamente por la URSS y el bando nacionalista en apariencia respaldado por EEUU fue derrotado y obligado a recluirse en la isla de Formosa (actual Taiwán). La India consiguió su independencia a través de la revolución pacifista de Mohandas​ ​Gandhi. ​ ​1950 La URSS que había sido aliada de los países que derrotaron a la Alemania y las demás naciones del Eje, rápidamente se vio transformada en el "enemigo de occidente" y el mundo vio formarse lo que se conoció como​ ​"guerra​ ​Fría". Poco después del fin del conflicto mundial, la guerra civil en China, dio el triunfo de Mao Zedong quien instauró en la parte continental de su nación un régimen totalitario de base Comunista, reconocido como República Popular China. En la década de 1950, la disputa entre los dos nuevos ejes mundiales, se intensificó notablemente con la guerra de Corea y la posterior división de país en dos estados diferentes. Se inició una carrera armamentista sin precedentes que se extendería en las siguientes décadas, así la URSS y EEUU se iniciaron a​ ​la​ ​carrera​ ​de​ ​un​ ​arsenal​ ​capaz​ ​de​ ​destruir​ ​todo​ ​el​ ​planeta. EEUU vio una revolución cultural impulsada por el rápido desarrollo industrial y el consecuente fenómeno de consumismo. Alemania y Japón experimentaron una sorprendente recuperación económica que menos de dos
  10. 10. décadas después del final de la guerra, había transformado a ambos países en potencias económicas, si bien no políticas o militares. Por lo tanto aunque Francia y Gran Bretaña tenían un mayor peso político, Japón y Alemania, superaban a los dos países europeos que obtuvieron la victoria en la segunda guerra e incluso su presencia en el comercio internacional superaba a la de la URSS. Un proceso de importancia capital para el futuro de Europa y el mundo se inició cuando Robert Schuman pronunció la célebre declaración que lleva su nombre y que constituye el embrión de la actual Unión Europea (UE). La iniciativa fue impulsada también por Konrad Adenauer, quien a la vez logró dotar​ ​a​ ​Alemania​ ​de​ ​estabilidad​ ​política. ​ ​​1960 En el primer lustro de este decenio el régimen implantado en Cuba por Fidel Castro y el Che Guevara, entre otros, orientó la política de su país hacia la URSS, de la cual pasó a ser un incondicional aliado en detrimento de los intereses geoestratégicos de EEUU. La situación tuvo su punto más dramático en la "Crisis de los misiles de 1962" que llevó a la humanidad a estar más cerca que nunca de una tercera guerra mundial, pero que pudo evitarse gracias a la voluntad de​ ​Nikita​ ​Jruschov​ ​y​ ​John​ ​F.​ ​Kennedy. Este decenio trajo consigo el inicio de la guerra de Vietnam, cuyas consecuencias​ ​socioculturales​ ​directas​ ​aún​ ​se​ ​sienten​ ​actualmente. La "carrera espacial", dio como vencedor a los EEUU, que lograron colocar al primer ser humano sobre la superficie lunar en 1969. Esto se logró en gran medida gracias al impulso dado por el presidente John F. Kennedy, quien había sido asesinado en 1963 en oscuras circunstancias que sumieron al pueblo estadounidense en la más profunda crisis de identidad que ha conocido​ ​hasta​ ​ahora. En Europa se consolidan las reconciliación franco-alemana, sobre las que en gran medida se basaría la construcción de la Unión Europea que se había iniciado en la década anterior. Alemania se consolida como tercera potencia económica mundial detrás de EEUU y Japón. Gran Bretaña, al igual que Francia, pierde prácticamente la totalidad de sus colonias, en un proceso que se inició una vez finalizada la segunda guerra mundial y que se vio precipitado en​ ​gran​ ​medida​ ​tras​ ​la​ ​independencia​ ​de​ ​Libia. En oriente medio se había vivido una trascendental transformación, debido a la instauración del estado de Israel en 1948, el cual quedo enclavado en el
  11. 11. centro neurálgico de esta región. Además, las ingentes reservas de petróleo descubiertas principalmente en los llamados países del Golfo, le dieron a esta región​ ​un​ ​peso​ ​sin​ ​precedentes​ ​en​ ​la​ ​economía​ ​del​ ​planeta. La China de Mao vivió en esta década la llamada "Revolución cultural", que supuso una transformación de la milenaria sociedad de este país. Mientras tanto, Japón continuó desarrollando su reputación de potencia tecnológica y los productos provenientes de este país empezaron a alcanzar prestigio en todo el mundo, impulsando la economía del país, mientras la sociedad era reestructurada​ ​radicalmente​ ​pero​ ​conservando​ ​sus​ ​raíces​ ​culturales. ​ ​1970 El conflicto árabe-israelí y la etapa final de la guerra de Vietnam dominan la mayor parte de la vida política de esta época. El mercado del petróleo se ve sacudido por las disposiciones de la Organización de Países Exportadores de Petróleo que arrastra a los países industrializados a una crisis en el sector energético y por ende a toda la industria y la sociedad. Se da un bloqueo en el suministro del petróleo y ahora son las naciones productoras las que fijan los precios del combustible. La Casa Blanca es escenario del escándalo Watergate que llevó a que el presidente Richard Nixon fuera el único presidente estadounidense en renunciar​ ​a​ ​su​ ​cargo​ ​en​ ​este​ ​siglo. El bloque comunista que la Unión de Repúblicas Socialistas Soviéticas logró conformar durante varias décadas, empieza a dar señales de desintegración y la potencia soviética se distancia de la China comunista, lo que trajo consigo el​ ​debilitamiento​ ​de​ ​la​ ​influencia​ ​comunista​ ​en​ ​el​ ​mundo. En Europa a pesar de la crisis energética, los países occidentales de este continente logran igualar el nivel de vida de Estados Unidos de Norteamérica y los países escandinavos consiguen el más alto equilibrio económico social del mundo. En 1979 los fundamentalistas musulmanes toman el control de Irán bajo el liderazgo del Ayatolá Ruholá Jomeini, con lo este país se retira de la influencia occidental y se encierra en el mas radical de los estados basados en Sharia (ley​ ​islámica).
  12. 12. 1980 El inicio de este decenio está marcado el aumento de las tensiones entre la URSS y EEUU. La amenaza nuclear se hace más latente que nunca, por lo que a mediados de la década se produce un acercamiento entre los dos bloques, que se ve favorecido principalmente por las políticas conocidas en occidente como Glasnost y Perestroika, del mandatario​ ​soviético​ ​Mijaíl​ ​Gorbachev. El terrorismo internacional que se venía presentando desde la década anterior se intensifica y EEUU ataca a la Libia de Muamar Gadafi, como represalia por ataques​ ​terroristas​ ​supuestamente​ ​patrocinados​ ​por​ ​ese​ ​país. Por otra parte las diferencias en el desarrollo entre los diferente pueblos del mundo se evidencian con la hambruna que devasta a varios países de África. En​ ​Etiopía​ ​la​ ​situación​ ​se​ ​torna​ ​particularmente​ ​dramática​ ​debido​ ​a​ ​la​ ​sequía. En 1989 la URSS y el bloque soviético en general se encuentran más debilitados que nunca. En noviembre el muro de Berlín que encarnaba la división de dicha ciudad desde el fin de la segunda guerra mundial, fue demolido por los propios berlineses, dando con ello el golpe de gracia a la era soviética. El SIDA, cuyo primer caso confirmado se detectó en 1984, se presenta ante el mundo​ ​como​ ​una​ ​epidemia​ ​de​ ​enormes​ ​proporciones. Países asiáticos como Corea del Sur, Taiwán y Singapur, experimentan un rápido​ ​desarrollo​ ​industrial​ ​que​ ​no​ ​se​ ​detendría​ ​durante​ ​el​ ​resto​ ​del​ ​siglo. El narcotráfico ejerce una influencia en algunas sociedades latinoamericanas, en especial en Colombia donde Pablo Escobar se convierte en un verdadero poder paralelo al del estado. La situación degenera en un conflicto transnacional que involucra a EEUU, en la llamada "guerra contra el narcotráfico". Los videojuegos se hacen cada vez más populares. Comienza a extenderse, de este modo, una industria que en la actualidad genera beneficios superiores a los del cine o la literatura. Una nueva cultura, una nueva forma de interactuar,​ ​pensar,​ ​entretenerse. ​ ​1990 Esta década dio nacimiento a un nuevo mundo. Tras la caída del muro de Berlín se desencadenó la desintegración
  13. 13. de la URSS dando nacimiento a nuevos estados independientes y permitiendo la reforma política en las naciones que habían permanecido bajo su influjo. De entre estas naciones sobresaldría la Federación Rusa, que fue liderada por Boris​ ​Yeltsin​ ​durante​ ​todo​ ​el​ ​período. Los Estados Unidos de América conocen bajo el gobierno de Bill Clinton un crecimiento económico sin precedentes. Además la administración de Clinton respaldó negociaciones en Oriente Medio que llevaron a que el conflicto árabe-israelí estuviera más cerca que nunca de resolverse, si bien no llegó a concretarse​ ​una​ ​solución. La República Popular China empezó a ver los beneficios de su política de transformación económica iniciada a finales de los años 1970, que hicieron que el país renunciara poco a poco a los principios de la economía comunista adentrándose​ ​cada​ ​vez​ ​más​ ​en​ ​una​ ​economía​ ​de​ ​mercado,​ ​Capitalismo. El nacimiento de la Unión Europea (UE) en 1993, dio al mundo un nuevo bloque político económico fuerte que paulatinamente se colocó como una fuerza​ ​predominante​ ​en​ ​Europa. Oriente medio aumentó su división interna y los países árabes dejaron de representar un peligro para la existencia del estado de Israel. La Guerra del Golfo fue el evento que más dividió a los árabes y algunos de ellos llegaron a aliarse con EEUU y otros países occidentales para atacar a Irak, algo que hubiera​ ​sido​ ​impensable​ ​algunos​ ​años​ ​atrás. La aparición de Internet como una herramienta al alcance de la población, marca una revolución cultural cuyo alcance aún no puede ser cuantificado del todo, pero que sin duda ha cambiado para siempre la manera en que las personas​ ​se​ ​comunican.

