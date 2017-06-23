Speaker: Lisa Lange, Managing Director, Provide Business Solutions, S.L.

Speaker: Sandra Cobos Raposo, BI and Big Data Consultant, Provide Business Solutions

Level: 100 (Beginner)

Track: WTC Lounge

We created an interactive dashboard for Spanish governmental budgets from 2007 to 2016. Our objectives were two-fold: analyze Spain's revenues and expenditures in a comprehensive manner and provide an intuitive visualization of the outcomes to enable Spanish citizens to easily understand tax distribution by each ministry. This offers the viewer a valuable overview Spain’s economic situation without the need for a deep understanding of finance. For this project we used MongoDB and the MongoDB BI Connector to enable analysis and data visualization through Tableau Public.



What You Will Learn:

- Schema design and indexing strategies for storing public financial data in MongoDB.

- Strategies for designing a public data portal to enable access for the broadest possible audience.

- Effective techniques for making public data easily accessible using free software solutions.