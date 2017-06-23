PUBLIC DATA PORTAL MONGODB AND TABLEAU 20 / 06 /2017 MongoDB World 2017 Lisa Lange CEO Sandra Cobos Data scientist
EXTRACT DATA TRANSFORM NORMALIZE LOAD DATA CHECK DATA DASHBOARD SURVEY IF NOT READY
Extract from 2015 Extract from 2016 Investigación Información≠
2015 Extract 2014 Extract Identifier #≠
Speaker: Lisa Lange, Managing Director, Provide Business Solutions, S.L.
Speaker: Sandra Cobos Raposo, BI and Big Data Consultant, Provide Business Solutions
Level: 100 (Beginner)
Track: WTC Lounge
We created an interactive dashboard for Spanish governmental budgets from 2007 to 2016. Our objectives were two-fold: analyze Spain's revenues and expenditures in a comprehensive manner and provide an intuitive visualization of the outcomes to enable Spanish citizens to easily understand tax distribution by each ministry. This offers the viewer a valuable overview Spain’s economic situation without the need for a deep understanding of finance. For this project we used MongoDB and the MongoDB BI Connector to enable analysis and data visualization through Tableau Public.

What You Will Learn:
- Schema design and indexing strategies for storing public financial data in MongoDB.
- Strategies for designing a public data portal to enable access for the broadest possible audience.
- Effective techniques for making public data easily accessible using free software solutions.

    PUBLIC DATA PORTAL MONGODB AND TABLEAU 20 / 06 /2017 MongoDB World 2017 Lisa Lange CEO Sandra Cobos Data scientist
