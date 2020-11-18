Lkpd ppl ikatan kimia pertemuan 1 (mg)docx

Successfully reported this slideshow.
LEMBAR KERJA PESERTA DIDIK X IKATAN KIMIA KELOMPOK : ………………………….. ANGGOTA : ………………………….. …………………………... …………………………… …………………...
LKPD Ikatan Kimia Pertemuan 1 1 IKATAN KIMIA 3.5. Membandingkan ikatan ion, ikatan kovalen, ikatan kovalen koordinasi, dan...
LKPD Ikatan Kimia Pertemuan 1 2 PETA KONSEP Terbentuk dari Kation dan elektron valensi yang bebas bergerak Unsur Untuk men...
LKPD Ikatan Kimia Pertemuan 1 3 1. Kumpulkan informasi dari sumber ajar yang kamu miliki (Bahan Ajar, Buku, dan Internet) ...
LKPD Ikatan Kimia Pertemuan 1 4 A. KESTABILAN ATOM Diantara atom- atom di alam, hanya atom gas mulia yang stabil sedangkan...
LKPD Ikatan Kimia Pertemuan 1 5 berikatan, yakni electron valensi. Pada pembahasan Struktur Atom kita telah mempelajari el...
LKPD Ikatan Kimia Pertemuan 1 6 Untuk mencapai kestabilan, atom natrium melepaskan sebuah elektron sehingga mempunyai konf...
LKPD Ikatan Kimia Pertemuan 1 7 4. Gambarkan proses terjadinya ikatan ion antara unsur-unsur berikut! a. 19K dengan 17Cl P...
LKPD Ikatan Kimia Pertemuan 1 8 Lengkapilah penyelesaian pembentukan ikatan ion berikut ini! b. 12Mg dengan 8O Penyelesaia...
LKPD Ikatan Kimia Pertemuan 1 9 B. IKATAN KOVALEN Ikatan kovalen merupakan ikatan yang terjadi karena pemakaian bersama pa...
LKPD Ikatan Kimia Pertemuan 1 10 Ikatan Kovalen terdiri atas :  Ikatan kovalen tunggal a. Berdasarkan contoh di atas, jik...
LKPD Ikatan Kimia Pertemuan 1 11  Ikatan kovalen rangkap Dengan mengikuti proses terjadinya ikatan antara atom O di atas,...
LKPD Ikatan Kimia Pertemuan 1 12 Dengan mengikuti proses terjadinya ikatan antara atom N di atas, gambarkanlah ikatan yang...
LKPD Ikatan Kimia Pertemuan 1 13 Penarikan Kesimpulan Berdasarkan hasil diskusi kelompok lain serta tanggapan dari kelompo...
×