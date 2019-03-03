Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
books for teen boys : Flygirl | Teen Listen to Flygirl and books for teen boys new releases on your iPhone, iPad, or Andro...
books for teen boys : Flygirl | Teen All Ida Mae Jones wants to do is fly. Her daddy was a pilot, and years after his deat...
books for teen boys : Flygirl | Teen Written By: Sherri L. Smith. Narrated By: Bahni Turpin Publisher: Blackstone Audioboo...
books for teen boys : Flygirl | Teen Download Full Version Flygirl Audio OR Listen now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

books for teen boys : Flygirl | Teen

6 views

Published on

Listen to Flygirl and books for teen boys new releases on your iPhone... iPad... or Android. Get any books for teen boys FREE during your Free Trial

Published in: Real Estate
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

books for teen boys : Flygirl | Teen

  1. 1. books for teen boys : Flygirl | Teen Listen to Flygirl and books for teen boys new releases on your iPhone, iPad, or Android. Get any books for teen boys FREE during your Free Trial LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. books for teen boys : Flygirl | Teen All Ida Mae Jones wants to do is fly. Her daddy was a pilot, and years after his death she feels closest to him when she's in the air. But as a young black woman in 1940s Louisiana, she knows the sky is off limits to her, until America enters World War II, and the Army forms the WASP-Women Airforce Service Pilots.Ida has a chance to fulfill her dream if she's willing to use her light skin to pass as a white girl. She wants to fly more than anything, but Ida soon learns that denying one's self and family is a heavy burden, and ultimately it's not what you do but who you are that's most important.
  3. 3. books for teen boys : Flygirl | Teen Written By: Sherri L. Smith. Narrated By: Bahni Turpin Publisher: Blackstone Audiobooks Date: April 2018 Duration: 8 hours 37 minutes
  4. 4. books for teen boys : Flygirl | Teen Download Full Version Flygirl Audio OR Listen now

×