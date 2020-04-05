Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Initial Planning: Logistics- I was verymeticulouswithmypractical organization,the proof of thatbeinginmyblog. Whichshows a...
evaluations.If Ihadthe chance to doIt again,I wouldn’tchange anythingfrommypractical organization. Financial planning- To ...
Creative process- To beginthe creative process,Ifirstwrote outmy initial idea.Decidingwhich genre, Iwanted to workin and a...
the hope that it wouldmake itmore convenient,reducingthe numberof issuesIcouldruninto.Itis importantto manage yourresource...
formattingallowsscriptstobe easilynavigatedandread.Furthermore,Iusedthe necessary template forworksuchas risk assessmentsa...
Time management- Thisplayedaveryimportantrole inmypre-production;withouttime managementIwouldnothave beenable toputtogethe...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Pre production evaluation

45 views

Published on

tt

Published in: Art & Photos
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Pre production evaluation

  1. 1. Initial Planning: Logistics- I was verymeticulouswithmypractical organization,the proof of thatbeinginmyblog. Whichshows a clear timelinefromwhere Ibeganwithmyinitial ideasthroughtostripboardsfor production,the postsindicate the pace Iworkedat.Demonstratingthe process,Iwentthrough, uploadingthe tasksinthe appropriate orderatan evenpace.Furthermore, Iusedmyblogasa progresslog,I knewwhichtasksIstill hadto do (basedonwhatI uploadedlasttime).WheneverI heldone of my meetingswithcast/crew,Iwoulduploadascan of the meetingminutessheetsoI couldreferto the notesof everythingwe discussed. Includinginformationsuchas,where propsand costumeswouldbe sourcedandwhatdays mycast wouldbe available tofilm(keyinformationfor makingmystripboards). Thiswasthe same for everyothertaskI completedthroughoutmypre- production,correctlyfilledoutlocationscoutingandpermissionsheets,healthriskevaluations, contributorrelease form.Eachpiece of official paperworkordocumentwasuploaded basedon orderof completionandthe deadline Ihadsetmyself tocomplete it. I I didall of thisinthe hope that my pre-productionportfoliowouldbe completedtothe highest quality,witheverythingfilledoutfullyandcorrectly.Itwasimportanttobe thoroughwithmy practical organizationbecause withoutitIwouldn’tbe able tokeeptrackof whatI had completed. Notsettingdeadlinesanduploadingprogresswouldhave made itimpossibletocomplete all the tasksin pre-productionatahighenoughstandard.Therefore,itwascrucial thatI maintainmy practical organization inorderto achieve mygoal.Inmy evaluationIknow thatmywork paidoff,I was able tocomplete everythingIneededtoata standardI was pleasedwith. Mypre-production portfoliowasorganizedanddetailed,makingiteasytorefertoduringproduction.All the necessary documentsIneededwere easytoaccesswhenIneededthem.Forexample,stripboardsandrisk
  2. 2. evaluations.If Ihadthe chance to doIt again,I wouldn’tchange anythingfrommypractical organization. Financial planning- To start my financial planning,Ifirsthadto outline mybudget.Thismeant documentingall possibleexpensessuchas:  Equipment- All the filmingequipmentIrequiredwouldbe providedbythe college,this meantI wrote itdownas costingnothing.The onlyequipmentthatIwouldhave to payfor is an SD card, thisprice was loggedonthe document.  Props- The props I neededforfilmingwerebedsheets, clothesandaknife propall covered infake blood.To save moneyinmybudgetI usedoldclothesandsheetsfrommyhouse and boughtcheapfake blood,meaningthe costof the was significantlylowered.Ialsohada duffel baginmyhome to carry the propsin anduse in the film. Actorswouldalsobe using theirownclothesforcostumes,costingme nothing. Overall,beingcreativeonabudget helpedsave me moneyforprops thatI coulduse elsewhere.  Food- I setaside moneyinmybudgetto buysnacks/foodformycast/crew.Thisdidn’ttake a lotout of mybudgetbecause myfilminglocationswere closetoourhousesandthe filming daysweren’ttoolong,meaningtheycouldbringluncheswiththemif theywantedto.  Transport- The onlytransportationcostwouldhave been busfairtobringthe equipmentto and fromthe college. It was importanttoplanout my budget/financessothatI was aware of all expensesIwould needtocover in my pre-production.Forexample,Ineededtosetaside moneyfortravel costs andan SD card. If I didn’tsetmoneyaside inmyinitial planningtogoout andbuy an SD card, I may not be able to later.Loweringthe qualityof mypre-productioninthe long run. Inmy evaluation,Iknowthatfinancial planningkeptme organized.Allowingme to arrange forall the necessaryexpensesinadvance,sothatbythe endof my pre-productionI had everythinginorder.Includingpropsandequipment.Thisimprovedthe qualityof my pre-productionandif Ihad the chance to do this again, I wouldchange nothing.
  3. 3. Creative process- To beginthe creative process,Ifirstwrote outmy initial idea.Decidingwhich genre, Iwanted to workin and a basicstoryline formyfilm.The nextstepwastocreate a script,this was writtenona website calledCeltxand hadto follow the industrystandardformatcalledMSS. Master Scene Scriptisa specificlistof requirements yourscriptmustfollow inordertobe consideredlegitimate inthe filmindustry.These requirementsare thingslike endingeachpage with ‘CONTINUE’at the bottom rightand usinga specificsizedfont(followingthisformatmakesiteasyto navigate,readandlearn). Iusedthe scriptto create scenes,write outdialogueforcharactersand create scene descriptions.Thistaskgave me the narrative forthe story,as well asthe foundationsto begintovisualize eachshot. To continue tovisualize eachscene,the nextstepwascreatingastoryboard.Drawingouthow you wanteach camera shotin the filmtolooklike,it’simportanttodraw exactlywhatkindof shot/angle will be used,notwhatthe story lookslike.Aftercreatingafirstdraft,I revisited itandimproved certainscenes.Therefore,storyboardinghelpedme planoutandimprove whatmyfilmwouldlook like.WithoutstoryboardingIwouldstruggle tochoose suitable locations,orfullyexplainthe concept of the filmtomy cast/crew. The creative processwasfull of rewritingandrevisitingmyideas,the taskshelpedme withthisprocess.Withoutthem, myfilmwouldn’thave beenasthoughtoutand thiswill lowerboththe qualityof myfilmandthe planningbeforehand.Thismeansthat,Itookall these measuresinthe hopesof ahigherqualityproduct.Inmyevaluation,Iknow thatbeing meticulouswithmycreate processallowedme toachieve myaimof a well thoughtoutfilmideaand planningportfolio,followingindustrystandards.If Ididthis again, I wouldhave revisitedmyscript once more,makingcertainlinesshorter.Thiswasanissue Iencountered withmycastduring production,we hadto editthe scriptas we filmed. Project Management: Personal management- To beginwith Icontactedclose friendsaskingif theywouldbe willingbe cast/crewina shortfilm,arranging regularmeetings withthemtoprovide updates.Inthese meetingsIprovidedthemwithall the necessaryinformationonwhatI requiredfromthem(their role, props/costumes).Ialsogave theman industrystandardscriptusingMSS inCeltx (whichmade it easyto learnandmemorize lines),aswell asa lookat a story boardto show themhow itwould look.Finally,Iaskedthemwhichdaysof the weekwouldbe okforfilmingandhadthemsigna contributorrelease form. All of thiswasdone inthe hope thatit wouldavoidcommunicationissues withmycast later,forexample anactor notknowingtheirlinesorwhatdaytheywere supposedto be filming. Furthermore, Itriedtobe thoroughinmy personal managementsothatI couldhave a well organisedpreproductionthatwouldhelpme come filmingtime. Theseimprovedthe qualityof my portfoliobecauseall the informationdocumentedhadbeendiscussedindetail,meaningthatit was all correct.There was also a lot lesstime waswastedexplainingthingsduringshoots.We could focuson gettingmultiple goodqualityshots.If Ihad another chance, I wouldhave helpedthem memorize linesevenmore. Resource management- I had loggedandarrangedfor all my necessaryequipmentandpropsinmy initial planning. MeaningthatI wouldbe able toretrieve all myequipmentfromcollegethe day before withoutissue.Intermsof props,Icreatedthema home andkepttheminthe duffel bag.The propswere made withfake bloodIboughtand were available inmyhome forconvenience whenI neededthem.Intermsof software,PremiereProisavailable oncollege computersandIensuredI had full accessto itduringweekdaysforediting.Ikeptorganisedwhenmanagingmyresourcesin
  4. 4. the hope that it wouldmake itmore convenient,reducingthe numberof issuesIcouldruninto.Itis importantto manage yourresourcessothat youdon’tlose track of somethingyouneedduring production, e.gnothavingpreparedfora keypropor piece of equipment. InmyevaluationIknow that thisturnedoutto be verysuccessful,Iwasconstantlyaware of where myresourceswere located,makingiteasyto accessthemwhen the time came. Monitoringprogress- To monitormy progressImade constant blogupdates,wheneverIcompleted a task, I uploadeditunderthe correctname and label withabrief descriptionof whatitwas.These updatesactedas a productionlog,if I had forsome reasonlosttrack of myprogress,I couldalways referto myblog.To be extrathorough,Ikepta checklist,soI wasalsoaware of what I still neededto complete inmypre-production.ItwasimportantthatI didthisbecause itkeptme organized, allowingme toworkas efficientlyaspossible inthe hopesthatitwouldimprovethe qualityof my pre-production.If Ihadn’tdone this,there wouldbe achance I hadn’tcompletedanimportanttask inmy planning,whichcouldimpactme duringproduction.Lookingback,monitoringmyprogress ensuredmypre-productionwasthoroughineveryaspect,fullypreparingme forproduction.Iwas able to accessscriptsand hazard evaluationswithease. Crisismanagement- Anissue I encounteredoccurred before production began;myactorhad a last- minute shiftchange athisjoband was unable tofilm onSundays(the daysI hadscheduled).To amendthis problem, Imade a newstripboardandarrangedto shootthe sceneswithoutthisactor on day1 (scenes2 and4), thenall the oneshe featuredinonday 2. I discussedthese planswiththe actor in advance to these amendments,arranginganew date forday 2. The equipmentIwouldneed for eachday didn’tchange,asboth daysonlyrequiredwhatIhad alreadyarrangedfor.I didthis in hope that production wouldn’thave tobe delayed,allowingme tostill make progresswithfilming despite the situation.Itwasimportanttomake all these arrangementduringmypre-production soI didn’tfall behind later,Iwouldn’thave hadanyfootage bythe end of that weekendif Iwasn’t flexible withmyschedule. There isalsothe factthat parts of my portfoliowouldbe incorrectif I didn’tamendthem,loweringthe qualityof the final product. Mycrisismanagementturnedoutto be successful,Iwasable to filmeverythingIintendedtoon day1 (as well asday2). Professional practice- To followindustrystandardIusedall the appropriate paperworkand formatting.Forexample,IusedMSSto ensure myscriptwas upto industrystandard.This
  5. 5. formattingallowsscriptstobe easilynavigatedandread.Furthermore,Iusedthe necessary template forworksuchas risk assessmentsandlocationscouting/permissions.Iplannedtohave all these documentswithme whenIbeganproduction,keepingthemathandif I neededevidence for completingacertaintask.I followedall the industrystandardsthroughoutmypre-productioninthe hope that thiswouldimprove the qualityof mywork,inthe endI wantedto have a thoroughand accurate pre-productionportfolio.Thiswould,inturn,alsodramaticallyimprove the qualityof my productionbecause Iwouldhave plannedeverythingouttoavoidissuessuchas a not havingthe properpermissiontofilminacertainlocation. Inmy evaluationIknow that professional practice didleadto a high-quality portfolioof work,includingindustrystandardpaperworketc.Furthermore, it allowedme tofullyfocusoncreatingmyfilmtothe higheststandardIcouldwithoutworrying aboutlogistics. Risk management- To ensure that’sriskmanagementwouldbe adheredtoduringproduction,Inot onlynamedthe hazardson the forms,I alsowrote downwhat measuresIwouldhave totake on set to minimize the risks(re-evaluatingthe hazardsafterthese were putinplace).A goodexample of thiswouldbe the knife prop,duringpre-productionIcoveredthe edgesof the knifepropina thick layerof tape,ensuringitwouldn’tinjurethe actorsduringproduction.A copyof the riskassessment paperworkwasplannedtobe kepton hand,thiswayI had a listof the safetymeasuresonhand.I didall of thisinthe hope that it wouldhelpme avoidanyinjuriesfrom the cast/crew memberson set,besidespossible legalandethical issuesforsomeone gettinginjureditisimportanttoavoidany delaysin production.Injuringstaff etcwouldcause adelayinmy productionschedule,somethingI wantedtoavoid.While evaluating,Iknow thatdetailedriskmanagementleadtoa useful pre- productionportfolio, itmade sure thatI was able toavoidany injuries onset.The workI haddone beforehandensuredIdidn’tforgetanyrisks/hazardswhilefilming.
  6. 6. Time management- Thisplayedaveryimportantrole inmypre-production;withouttime managementIwouldnothave beenable toputtogethera full portfolio. Tomake sure I completed all my tasks,I wouldseta deadline foreach.Forexample,whencreatingmystoryboard,Iwantedto getit done ina couple daysat most.If I feltI wasn’tgoingtomeeta certaindeadline,Iwoulddo more of the workin myfree time/breaksinbetweenlessons.Eachlessonwasspentworkinghardto meeteachdeadline.The desiredoutcomeforthiswasto be able to create a full pre-production portfolio,withall the necessarytaskscompletetoa highstandard(none of themrushedlast minute).Inmyevaluation,Iknowthatmy time managementallowedme tocomplete myportfolio as scheduled,withnoneof mytasksbeingcompletedatlastminute/toalowerstandard.Because of thisI was able tobeginproductionaheadof others,asI had planned. General thoughts- Withmy projectmanagement,alotof possible issuesIcouldhave facedwere resolvedbypersonal managementanddeadlines.Igave myselfenoughtimetofullyworkthrough each task,whichbenefittedmyprojectmanagementgreatly.One difficultyIdidencounterwas mentionedinmycrisismanagementsection,the last-minuteschedule change and Ineededto amendmyschedule. While evaluating,ithasoccurredtome that myprojectmanagementwould have beenbetterif Ihad takenmycast/crew’sjobsintoconsideration.If Iwere todothisagain,I wouldhave possiblyfoundawayto ensure theirschedulewouldn’thave interferedwithmy stripboard.OrI couldhave chosena day otherthan Sunday. Overall,myprojectmanagementhadalarge impacton the qualityof my pre-production.AsIhave mentionedbeforehandthroughoutthissection,if Ihadn’tbeenasmeticulousasIwas duringproject management,mypre-productionwouldn’thave beennearlyasdetailedorwell plannedoutasit is. Beingable towork throughall of the tasks,stickingtodeadlines,managingmycast/crew and stickingtoindustrystandardsplayedacrucial role towardsthe final product.

×