Tip tool observing teachers with technology

Stanford CA December 2019 AUTHORS: Molly B. Zielezinski, Founder & CEO, MBZ Labs Vielka Hoy, Professional Development Asso...
2 Technology Integration Practices Tools © This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International ...
Technology Integration Practices Tools 3 Contents i. Introduction ...........................................................
4 Technology Integration Practices Tools Introduction As technology evolves and shapes our public discourse, and students ...
Technology Integration Practices Tools 5 Indicator Evidence Yes/No Scale The school district/site is capable of replicatin...
6 Technology Integration Practices Tools TECHNOLOGY INTEGRATION PRACTICES Lesson Observation Tool A Tool for Teachers Coa...
Technology Integration Practices Tools 7 TECHNOLOGY INTEGRATION PRACTICES Lesson Observation Tool For teachers working wit...
8 Technology Integration Practices Tools 4. Higher Order Thinking Skills: 6. Check all that you have considered and planne...
Technology Integration Practices Tools 9 Indicator Observations Evidence Rating Norms, Routines, and Expectations Classro...
10 Technology Integration Practices Tools Indicator Observations Evidence Rating 21st Century Competencies Opportunities ...
Technology Integration Practices Tools 11 1 There is a difference between not observed and not applicable. Mark not applic...
12 Technology Integration Practices Tools Indicator Observations Evidence Rating Multimodal Instruction During the lesson...
Technology Integration Practices Tools 13 TECHNOLOGY INTEGRATION PRACTICES Lesson Observation Tool 3. Post-Observation Ref...
14 Technology Integration Practices Tools 3. In what ways did students benefit from opportunities to use technology and ho...
Technology Integration Practices Tools 15 The career trajectory tool is a long term goal setting tool to be used by teache...
16 Technology Integration Practices Tools ExploringTechnologyIntegration Level1 PracticingTechnologyIntegration Level2 Mod...
Technology Integration Practices Tools 17 ExploringTechnologyIntegration Level1 PracticingTechnologyIntegration Level2 Mod...
18 Technology Integration Practices Tools SECTION 1: Building Equitable Learning Communities Reflection 1. Area of Strengt...
Technology Integration Practices Tools 19 ExploringTechnologyIntegration Level1 PracticingTechnologyIntegration Level2 Mod...
20 Technology Integration Practices Tools ExploringTechnologyIntegration Level1 PracticingTechnologyIntegration Level2 Mod...
Technology Integration Practices Tools 21 ExploringTechnologyIntegration Level1 PracticingTechnologyIntegration Level2 Mod...
22 Technology Integration Practices Tools SECTION 2: Developing Professional Knowledge Reflection 1. Area of Strength: 4. ...
Technology Integration Practices Tools 23 Section 3: Goal Setting Long Term Planning 1. Look back at your opportunities f...
24 Technology Integration Practices Tools Section 4: Next Steps For those working independently, select a colleague with w...
Technology Integration Practices Tools 25 Glossary 21st century competencies The skills, abilities, and dispositions requi...
26 Technology Integration Practices Tools Content The information, principles, skills, and facts required of a teaching di...
Technology Integration Practices Tools 27 Multimodal presentation When students are taught and experience information thro...
38 Technology Integration Practices Tools About MBZ Labs MBZ Labs is an independent research organization that helps clie...
Technology Integration Practices Tools 39
  1. 1. Stanford CA December 2019 AUTHORS: Molly B. Zielezinski, Founder & CEO, MBZ Labs Vielka Hoy, Professional Development Associate & Specialist in Educational Technology, CSET Chistine Bywater, Professional Development Associate & Specialist in Educational Technology, CSET Janet Carlson, Faculty Director, CSET TECHNOLOGY INTEGRATION PRACTICES: A SET OF TOOLS FOR TEACHERS AND COACHES
  2. 2. 2 Technology Integration Practices Tools © This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ or send a letter to Creative Commons, PO Box 1866, Mountain View, CA 94042, USA.
  3. 3. Technology Integration Practices Tools 3 Contents i. Introduction .............................................................................................................4 ii. Technology Integration Practices (TIP) Tools .....................................5 • District Assessment Tool ........................................................................5 • Lesson Observation Tool ..........................................................................6 • Career Trajectory Tool .............................................................................15 iii. Glossary.....................................................................................................................25 iv. Bibliography...........................................................................................................28
  4. 4. 4 Technology Integration Practices Tools Introduction As technology evolves and shapes our public discourse, and students continue to engage with technology on a daily basis, it becomes imperative for classrooms to serve as spaces to teach responsible uses of technology while meeting the diverse needs of students and the various ways they access technology. There is an additional level of urgency as our reliance on technology shapes the economy, political discourses, and how we understand each other. The Technology Integration Practices (TIP) Tools support school districts, schools, teachers, and coaches in infusing technologies and pedagogy, tracking professional growth, and measuring instructional practices in support of equitable student learning. District Assessment Tool measures a district’s capacity to enact technological practices. • Allows school districts to assess their capacity to implement technological practices • Is intended for school district personnel and administrators • Should be used prior to the introduction of the Lesson Observation and Career Trajectory Tools Lesson Observation Tool evaluates technological instructional practices. • Allows teachers to assess integration practices in a lesson, unit, or course • Is intended for pre-service and in-service teachers and their coaches in all subject areas Career Trajectory Tool measures the use of technology across one’s career. • Allows teachers to create goals for long-term professional growth • Is intended for pre-service and in-service teachers and their coaches in all subject areas
  5. 5. Technology Integration Practices Tools 5 Indicator Evidence Yes/No Scale The school district/site is capable of replicating technological practices in each classroom in meaningful and cohesive ways. 1 Devices are available for all students and teachers to use when needed. 2 Internet/WiFi is available and working consistently. 3 Repairs and updates to hardware and software are available and implemented. 4 The district and school budgets include technology (e.g. devices, upgrades, coaching). 1 _______ 2 _______ 3 _______ 4 _______ Sustainability The school district/site is capable of sustaining technological practices with fidelity for the foreseeable future, including opportunities to expand when necessary. 1 Professional development in technological practices is offered on a consistent basis. 2 Teachers are provided with incentives, including financial and professional ( leadership roles), for engaging in technological professional development. 3 Coaches are available and on-site. 4 Alternative spaces are available including a media library, maker space, and computer lab. 5 The school community uses a common language as it relates to technology use. 6 Professional development is attached to a university and research, and is credit-bearing. 1 _______ 2 _______ 3 _______ 4 _______ 5 _______ 6 _______ Equity The school district/site has created a vision as it relates to equity and is implementing supports to enact that vision. School districts have also articulated a vision for building equitable learning communities. 1 The district/site has articulated a mission, goals, and objectives, as it relates to equity. 2 Teachers are provided with professional development and opportunities to reflect on this mission. 3 The school is structured in a way to address issues of equity including implementation of special education instruction, supports for English learners, and remediation and honors/ advanced courses. 4 The teacher/administrator/staff evaluation process includes goals that lead to equitable learning outcomes and the use of technology. 5 Teachers are given equal opportunities to engage with, and have access to, digital tools that will best support the learning needs in their classrooms. 1 _______ 2 _______ 3 _______ 4 _______ TECHNOLOGY INTEGRATION PRACTICES District Assessement Tool For those working as a district or school level leader, complete this self evaluation before moving on to the Lesson Observation Tool. Notes
  6. 6. 6 Technology Integration Practices Tools TECHNOLOGY INTEGRATION PRACTICES Lesson Observation Tool A Tool for Teachers Coaches The Lesson Observation Tool can be used holistically to evaluate practices in a given lesson sequence or can be used as a deep dive to evaluate a single practice on a more detailed level. Repeat: Repeat the cycle of inquiry mapped in Phases 1-3. Note that varying opportunities for peer observation and coaching observations supports the spread of professional learning and peer-to-peer support within a school staff. Lesson Observation Tool: FOLLOW A CYCLE OF INQUIRY Teacher enacts lesson with students and either hosts a coach/peer or records the lesson. Guest observer evaluates lesson using the Lesson Observation Rubric. If recorded, teacher will watch the recording following the lesson and self evaluate. Following the enactment of the lesson, teacher reflects on the lesson using the reflection questions. The reflection should take place immediately following the lesson or in the same day. If working with a coach, set a time within a week to discuss the evaluation and reflection questions. Teacher considers technology instructional goals and designs a lesson or lesson sequence that reflects these goals. Teacher completes the pre-observation planning questions to help ground their technology integration goals. Teacher may share these planning questions if working with a coach or observer. 1Pre-Observation Planning Questions 2Lesson Observation Rubric 3Post-Observation Reflection Questions
  7. 7. Technology Integration Practices Tools 7 TECHNOLOGY INTEGRATION PRACTICES Lesson Observation Tool For teachers working with an observer: Teacher shares a lesson plan and their responses to these questions with the observer prior to the lesson. Teacher and observer meet prior to the observation to discuss the lesson, goals to use technology to support learning, and focused areas of feedback. For teachers working independently: Teacher revisits lesson plan and pre- observation questions prior to teaching lesson. Teacher sets up equipment to video record lesson. 1. Pre-Observation Planning Questions The questions below are to be completed prior to teaching the lesson. 1. What are the learning objectives of this lesson? 2. What technologies will be used during the lesson? 3. How will technologies support students in achieving the planned learning objectives?
  8. 8. 8 Technology Integration Practices Tools 4. Higher Order Thinking Skills: 6. Check all that you have considered and planned for: 7. If the technology does not operate in the way you intend it to, how do you plan to demonstrate flexibility about technology use? a. Which higher order thinking skills will students engage in during this lesson? ☐ Creating ☐ Synthesizing ☐ Evaluating ☐ Analyzing b. How will technologies support the development and practice of higher order thinking skills during your lesson? ☐ # of devices available will be sufficient for enacting the lesson ☐ Digital tools will engage students in the learning activity ☐ Digital tools will not distract students from the learning activity ☐ Enough time is allocated to complete the digitally mediated activities ☐ Students and teacher will have the technical skills necessary to engage in the lesson 5. How will technologies be used to foster equitable learning outcomes (i.e. students identity, language, location, and abilities)? For example, students can access text to speech or translation services in a web app during the lesson.
  9. 9. Technology Integration Practices Tools 9 Indicator Observations Evidence Rating Norms, Routines, and Expectations Classroom community has set norms and routines and teacher gives explicit instructions about the use of technology. This could look or sound like: • Giving instructions on how to handle the hardware (i.e. getting machines from cart, carrying to desk, etc.) • Conversations around the navigation of the digital world (i.e. Opening programs, finding websites, etc.) • Class protocols for switching between digital and face to face tasks (i.e. putting computers at half mast, eye contact, first time listening) 3Routines are explicitly introduced, teacher verbally reminds students of norms and routines and/or most students demonstrate knowledge of well-established routines. 2Routines and norms for using technology are referenced to and/or some students demonstrate knowledge of technology usage routines while others do not. 1Classroom has limited norms or routines to guide use of technology. ☐ Not observed Interest Driven Teacher is aware of students’ technological interests and prior knowledge and/or solicits individual perspectives to inform what technologies are used and how. 3Technology used connects with student interests, activates prior knowledge, and solicits student perspectives. 2Technology used shows a familiarity with student interests, activates prior knowledge, or solicits some individual perspectives. 1Technology used rarely connects to student interests or activates prior knowledge. ☐ Not observed Mindsets about Technology Teacher is aware of their own and their students’ beliefs, attitudes, and patterns for productively using technology. This information foster student’s understanding of the benefits and limitations of technology in their lives. This could look or sound like: • Teacher thinking aloud while using technology to make clear to students patterns and processes for productive technology use • Dialogue with students elucidating the benefits and drawbacks of a specific digitally mediated learning tool • Prompting students to reflect on their relationship and use of technology • Sharing experiences to understand how to engage with and interrogate technology 3Teacher demonstrates an intellectually curious attitude about technology and creates multiple opportunities for students to engage in dialogue and interrogate technology use. 2Teacher demonstrates an intellectually curious attitude about technology as a tool for learning in the classroom and sometimes creates opportunities for students to engage in dialogue and interrogate technology use. 1Teacher may demonstrate fear or a restrictive perspective about technology. Teacher rarely provides opportunities for students to discuss technology use. ☐ Not observed CREATING CONDITIONS How do we create conditions for students to use technology to learn? TECHNOLOGY INTEGRATION PRACTICES Lesson Observation Tool 2. Lesson Observation Rubric
  10. 10. 10 Technology Integration Practices Tools Indicator Observations Evidence Rating 21st Century Competencies Opportunities are provided for students to use technology in order to develop, practice, or engage in any 21st century competencies. This could include: • Communication • Collaboration • Creativity • Critical Thinking • Problem solving • Social-emotional reflection 3Lesson is centered around opportunities for students to use technology in order to develop, practice, or present any of the 21st century competencies. 2Lesson includes some opportunities for students to use technology in order to develop, practice, or present any of the 21st century competencies observed but this is not the primary focus of student work. 1Lesson rarely includes opportunities for students to use technology in order to develop, practice, or engage with 21st century competencies or enactment of these competencies are superficial or disconnected from the purpose of the lesson. ☐ Not observed Types of Tasks Opportunities for students to use technology include interactive activities, content curation, and/or content creation. The student activities move away from passive interaction or content consumption. This could look or sound like: • Students engaging in content creation to communicate ideas about the material they are studying by creating reports, graphic representations of data they have researched or developed, websites, PowerPoint presentations, video production, or digital storytelling. • Interactive programs that allow students to see and explore concepts from different angles using a variety of representations. • Students curating a collection of articles, images, audio, or videos, that all share some common attribute or theme about material they are studying. 3All students use technology to engage in highly interactive activities, or activities involving curation, synthesis, or content creation. Teacher provides exemplars, explicit instruction, and/or opportunities to reflect on these processes. 2Most students have the opportunity to use technology to engage in content curation, synthesis, content creation or digitally mediated interactive learning. Teacher may not provide opportunities to reflect on these practices. 1Opportunities for learning using technology are primarily passive. This may include • Using the screen to organize class attention and/or content consumption. • Passive content consumption (ex. reading digital textbooks) • Passive interaction (ex. clicking) ☐ Not observed Opportunities for Expression, Autonomy, Connection Students are offered a variety of digitally mediated options for representing their thinking (i.e. writing, sketching, diagrams, pictures) and have been given autonomy to decide on a digital tool, content area, or method for expression. This could look or sound like: • Students given a choice about their modality of expression • Students given a choice about which digital tool to use • Technology used to allow students to observe one another’s ideas • Technology used to allow students to engage critically with one another’s ideas 3Opportunities for students to show what they know are not restricted to a single modality. All students are given the opportunity to share their thinking. Technology is used to support students in representing their thinking and engaging with the ideas of their peers when appropriate. Choices are a natural part of the learning experience that empower and engage students. 2Opportunities for students to show what they know are not restricted to a single modality. Some students are given the choice to share their thinking. Technology is used to support students in representing their thinking when appropriate. 1Opportunities for students to show what they know are not restricted to a single modality. Very few students are given the choice to share their thinking in more than one form. ☐ Not applicable1 ☐ Not observed 1 There is a difference between not observed and not applicable. Mark not applicable if there were no relevant opportunities to address the indicator in the lesson. Mark not observed if there were clearly miss opportunities for addressing the indicator. TECHNOLOGY USE How do students use technology during the lesson?
  11. 11. Technology Integration Practices Tools 11 1 There is a difference between not observed and not applicable. Mark not applicable if there were no relevant opportunities to address the indicator in the lesson. Mark not observed if there were clearly miss opportunities for addressing the indicator. Indicator Observations Evidence Rating Practicing Digital Citizenship Teacher provides explicit instruction or opens authentic dialogue about practicing digital citizenship. This could look or sound like: • Critically analyzing the credibility of a source • Understanding and practicing appropriate citation for others intellectual property • Engaging in positive pro-social activities online • Considering the ethical implications of online activities • Managing digital identity • Managing privacy and security of online information • Recognize and discuss data collection practices of digital companies (i.e. Google, Instagram, Snapchat) 3Lesson is centered around opportunities for students to use technology in order to develop, practice, or present strategies for engaging in informed digital citizenship. 2Lesson includes some opportunity for students to use technology in order to develop, practice, or present strategies for engaging in informed digital citizenship. 1Lesson rarely includes opportunities for students to use technology in order to develop, practice, or engage with strategies for engaging in productive digital citizenship OR enactment of these strategies are superficial or disconnected from the purpose of the lesson. ☐ Not applicable1 ☐ Not observed Authentic Audiences The digital student work has an audience beyond the teacher. This may include: • Peers in class • Local community members • Families • Younger/older students • Interest groups online 3Tasks are centered around or build up to an opportunity for students to use technology to share their thinking or their original content with larger audiences beyond the teacher. Teacher explicitly addresses the value of contributions by students to their learning, development and/or larger social justice issues. 2Tasks provide opportunities for students to use technology to share their thinking or original content with larger audiences beyond the teacher. Teacher does not explicitly address the value of contributions by students. 1Tasks provides little opportunities for students to use technology to share their thinking or original content with audiences beyond the teacher. The importance of authentic audiences for their work is not communicated. ☐ Not applicable1 ☐ Not observed
  12. 12. 12 Technology Integration Practices Tools Indicator Observations Evidence Rating Multimodal Instruction During the lesson, technology is used to represent and elaborate concepts in a variety of formats. These formats may include: • Text • Video • Audio • Hyperlinks • Diagrams • Equations • Infographics • Charts /tables • Interactive media • Virtual reality/augmented reality 3Teacher uses technologies to represent concepts in a variety of formats. Technology is used to represent the same concept in multiple formats and supports students understandings. When appropriate students are given the opportunity to choose which format to engage with. 2Teacher uses technologies to represent concepts but may use a limited amount of formats. Students may not have the opportunity to choose with format to engage with. 1Multimodal instruction is used to introduce or elaborate on a concept only once during the lesson. ☐ Not observed Formative Summative Assessment Teacher uses digital tools to gather insight into students grasp of the learning objectives at multiple points in the lesson sequence. Teacher regularly uses data from digital formative and summative assessments to understand student progress and make appropriate adjustments during the lesson or to upcoming learning activities and lesson plans based on real-time assessment data. 3Formative or summative assessments are used to measure students grasp of the learning objectives and solicit student thinking about integral concepts within the lesson. Digital tools are used to facilitate assessment and teacher uses results to inform real-time teaching or upcoming lessons. Results are shared with students to help understand their progress towards learning. 2Formative or summative assessments are used to measure students grasp of the learning objectives or solicit student thinking about some concepts related to the lesson. Digital tools are sometimes used to facilitate assessment and teacher sometimes uses assessment results to inform real-time teaching or upcoming lessons. Results are rarely shared with students. 1Formative or summative assessments are used to measure students grasp of the learning objectives or solicit student thinking about some concepts related to the lesson. Digital tools were used to facilitate assessment but results are not used to inform teaching or shared with students. ☐ Not applicable1 ☐ Not appropriate TECHNOLOGY INSTRUCTION As a teacher, how are you using technology in instruction? 1 There is a difference between not observed and not applicable. Mark not applicable if there were no relevant opportunities to address the indicator in the lesson. Mark not observed if there were clearly miss opportunities for addressing the indicator.
  13. 13. Technology Integration Practices Tools 13 TECHNOLOGY INTEGRATION PRACTICES Lesson Observation Tool 3. Post-Observation Reflection Questions The questions below are used for reflecting on the observed lesson. These are best completed immediately following the lesson or later the same day. For teachers working with a coach/peer: Observer debriefs with teacher on ratings, observations, and evidence from Part 2 of the tool. Teacher and observer answer the reflection questions together. For teachers working independently: Teacher rates lesson using Part 2 of the observation tool. Ideally this is done while watching a video of the lesson. Teacher then answers the reflection questions. 1. To what extent did students achieve the learning objective identified in your lesson plan? 2. To what extent did the technologies used in the lesson support all students in achieving the learning objective? Describe the alignment between the technology used and the learning objectives. a. What worked well? b. What needs adjustments?
  14. 14. 14 Technology Integration Practices Tools 3. In what ways did students benefit from opportunities to use technology and how did it develop their higher order thinking skills? 4. How well did the technologies foster equitable learning outcomes (focus on students identity, language, location, and abilities)? 7. Based on the ratings from the observation tool and the responses to the above questions 5. Check all that were true in this lesson. 6. How did you demonstrate flexibility about technology use? a. How could you use technology in the future to support differentiation in order for all students to achieve the stated learning objective? a. What modifications will you make to your lessons? b. What questions arise for you? c. Name one short-term goal for integrating technology. ☐ # of devices available was sufficient for enacting the lesson ☐ Digital tool engaged students in the learning activity ☐ Digital tool did not distract students from the learning activity ☐ Enough time was allocated to complete the digitally mediated activities ☐ Students and teacher had the technical skills necessary to engage in the lesson What would you change (if anything) to improve these circumstances in future lessons?
  15. 15. Technology Integration Practices Tools 15 The career trajectory tool is a long term goal setting tool to be used by teachers who would like to track and improve their ability to use technology in support of their teaching and learning. The tool is divided into two sections: The tool can support: For teachers working with a coach or peer: In conversation, teacher and coach/peer work together to identify teacher’s strengths and opportunities for each of the technology infusion categories. Once the teacher identifies their growth goal for each section, they prioritize one of the three goals as a focal topic. Then, the teacher works with the coach to develop a timeframe for achieving the goal and an action plan with short-term measurable, achievable benchmarks. For teachers working independently: Teacher evaluates their position in each row on the rubric. For each section, the teacher completes reflection points. Next, the teacher selects one of the three goals as a focal topic. The teacher then develops a timeframe for achieving the goal and an action plan with short-term measurable, achievable benchmarks. For best results, teachers working independently share their goals with a colleague or supervisor to increase their sense of accountability. 1Building Equitable Learning Communities 2Developing Professional Knowledge • Setting and reflecting annual professional goals • Ground discussion of professional goals with school leaders • Make decisions about future professional development opportunities • Foundation for creating and guiding formal and informal communities of practice focused on technology integration • Convening a work group at your school site with similar technology goals • To inform professional pathways towards a leadership stance in the community • To support and mentor colleagues in different stages of their professional trajectory Goal Setting Communities of Practice Leadership TECHNOLOGY INTEGRATION PRACTICES Career Trajectory Tool A Tool for Teachers and Coaches
  16. 16. 16 Technology Integration Practices Tools ExploringTechnologyIntegration Level1 PracticingTechnologyIntegration Level2 ModelingTechnologyIntegration Level3 Evidence STUDENT- CENTERED ACTIVITIES Student activities use technology but mostly in a passive learning environment. Student needs and abilities are rarely considered in the learning process. During instruction technology is used for both passive and active learning. In active learning experiences, students’ needs and abilities drive the learning- though they may not be individualized. During most lessons over the course of a year, technology is used to support a student- centered active learning environment in which individual student goals, needs abilities drive the learning. Teachers support the development of essential technological skills and both students and teachers are empowered to make decisions about their own learning and teaching. MULTI-MODAL ASSESSMENTS Teacher provides little student choice in assessment measures. Most assessments are traditional tests (multiple choice, fill in the blank, writing) or written assignments. Digital tools are rarely used. Some assessments over the course of a year allow opportunity for student choice that go beyond the traditional methods of assessment (i.e. multiple- choice tests, essays, open response questions). In these assessments, students have the opportunity to express their understanding using digital tools- but this may not always be true. A majority of the assessments are multimodal and harness digital media as the primary tool for students use.. These go beyond the traditional methods of assessment (i.e. multiple-choice tests, essays, open response questions). Students often have the opportunity to express their understanding in a variety of ways which includes a large number of digital work options. Digital student work is curated in individualized portfolios that demonstrate student growth over time. CONNECTED LEARNING Teacher attempts to build learning communities but they are rarely driven by students’ interests. In this pursuit, teacher rarely uses digital and networked technologies to provide opportunities for students to produce, critique, and connect. Social media is rarely used as a platform to generate conversations amongst students. Teacher builds learning communities and sometimes creates learning experiences that are driven by students’ interests. Teacher sometimes uses digital tools to provide opportunities for students to produce and creating a wide variety of media. Social media is rarely used as a platform to generate conversations and encourage common goals and interests amongst students. Teacher builds strong academically oriented learning communities and always creates learning experiences that are driven by students’ interests. Teacher uses digital tools to provide opportunities for students to produce and create a wide variety of media, that is shared with audiences beyond the classroom. Social media is used as a platform to generate conversations and encourage common goals and interests amongst students. SECTION 1: Building Equitable Learning Communities
  17. 17. Technology Integration Practices Tools 17 ExploringTechnologyIntegration Level1 PracticingTechnologyIntegration Level2 ModelingTechnologyIntegration Level3 Evidence EMPOWERED INDIVIDUALS A few students see themselves as empowered individuals. The teacher may attempt to foster this over the course of the year by trying a few of the following activities. • Set measurable, achievable, and realistic learning goals • Choose technologies needed to support learning goals and troubleshoot as needed • Design and apply methods for using technology to monitor progress towards these goals Some students act as empowered individuals. The teacher fosters this over the course of the year by affording regular opportunities for students to engage in the following activities. • Seek and use feedback from authentic audiences to drive learning • Co-constructing with students to set measurable, achievable, and realistic learning goals • Choose technologies needed to support learning goals and troubleshoot as needed • Design and apply methods for using technology to monitor progress towards these goals Most students act as empowered individuals. The teacher fosters this over the course of the year by affording explicit and authentic opportunities for students to engage the following: • Create and/or connect to digital and face-to- face interest based networks • Seek and use feedback from authentic audiences to drive learning • Optimize digital learning environments to support individual learning needs (i.e. text to speech, social media time limits, access to personal pictures and music) • Co-constructing with students to set measurable, achievable, and realistic learning goals • Transfer knowledge of various technologies to support exploration of emerging technologies
  18. 18. 18 Technology Integration Practices Tools SECTION 1: Building Equitable Learning Communities Reflection 1. Area of Strength: 4. Evidence of Growth Needed: 2. Evidence of Strength: 3. Growth Opportunity:
  19. 19. Technology Integration Practices Tools 19 ExploringTechnologyIntegration Level1 PracticingTechnologyIntegration Level2 ModelingTechnologyIntegration Level3 Evidence TECHNOLOGICAL PEDAGOGICAL CONTENT KNOWLEDGE (TPACK) Teacher is uncomfortable selecting, modeling or discussing technology that satisfies one of the following: • Subject specific (a tool specifically allocated for the subject matter) • Aligned to corresponding profession (i.e. sensors for science, spreadsheets for math, primary sources for history) Teacher has some comfort selecting, modeling or discussing technology that satisfies one of the following: • Subject specific (a tool specifically allocated for the subject matter) • Aligned to corresponding profession (i.e. sensors for science, spreadsheets for math, primary sources for history) Teacher is very comfortable selecting and modeling and students are actively using technology that satisfies each of the following: • Subject specific (a tool specifically allocated for the subject matter) • Aligned to corresponding profession (i.e. sensors for science, spreadsheets for math, primary sources for history) MEDIA LITERACY Teacher has minimal knowledge of media literacy and does not feel comfortable discussing or teaching related topics with students. Teacher has a developing knowledge of media literacy and is comfortable discussing with students. Teacher engages students in some activities that allow students to develop their media literacy within core content areas (i.e. math, science, reading) or disciplinary instruction (i.e. Chemistry, Calculus, World History). This could look or sound like: • Searching the internet using appropriate keywords and search techniques for the specific inquiry • Accurately interpreting the credibility of an online source • Recognizing the point of view and intent of a media creator Teacher is very comfortable and knowledgeable about media literacy. Teacher engages students in activities and teaches several fully integrated lessons that develop and enhance students media literacy within core content areas (i.e. math, science, reading) or disciplinary instruction (i.e. Chemistry, Calculus, World History). This could look or sound like: • Identifying bias in online content • Creating media responsibly • Identifying the role of media in culture • Searching the internet using appropriate keywords and search techniques for the specific inquiry • Accurately interpreting the credibility of an online source • Recognizing the point of view and intent of a media creator SECTION 2: Developing Professional Knowledge
  20. 20. 20 Technology Integration Practices Tools ExploringTechnologyIntegration Level1 PracticingTechnologyIntegration Level2 ModelingTechnologyIntegration Level3 Evidence DIGITAL CITIZENSHIP Teacher has minimal knowledge of digital citizenship and does not feel comfortable discussing or teaching related topics with students. Teacher has developing knowledge of digital citizenship and is comfortable discussing with students. Teacher engages students in activities that allow for an understanding of digital citizenship within core content areas (i.e. math, science, reading) or disciplinary instruction (i.e. Chemistry, Calculus, World History). This could look or sound like: • Understanding and practicing appropriate citation for others intellectual property • Engaging in positive pro- social activities online • Increasing awareness of the permanence of online activity Teacher is very comfortable with and knowledgeable about digital citizenship. Teacher engages students in activities and teaches several fully integrated lessons that develop and enhance students digital citizenship within core content areas (i.e. math, science, reading) or disciplinary instruction (i.e. Chemistry, Calculus, World History). This could look or sound like: • Managing privacy and security of online information • Recognizing and discussing data collection practices of digital companies • Understanding and practicing appropriate citation for others intellectual property • Engaging in positive pro- social activities online • Increasing awareness of the permanence of online activity COMPUTATIONAL LITERACY Teacher has minimal knowledge of computational literacy and does not feel comfortable discussing or teaching related topics to students. Teacher has a developing knowledge of computational literacy. Teacher attempts to integrate computational literacy topics within core content areas (i.e. math, science, reading) or disciplinary instruction (i.e. Chemistry, Calculus, World History). These topics may include: • Computing systems • Data and analysis • Impacts of computing • Communicating about computing • Networks and the internet • Algorithms and programming • Testing and refining computational artifacts Teacher has strong knowledge of computational literacy. Teacher engages students in activities and teaches several lessons that integrate computational literacy topics within core content areas (i.e. math, science, reading) or disciplinary instruction (i.e. Chemistry, Calculus, World History). These topics may include: • Computing systems • Data and analysis • Impacts of computing • Communicating about computing • Networks and the internet • Algorithms and programming • Testing and refining computational artifacts
  21. 21. Technology Integration Practices Tools 21 ExploringTechnologyIntegration Level1 PracticingTechnologyIntegration Level2 ModelingTechnologyIntegration Level3 Evidence COMPUTATIONAL THINKING Teacher has minimal knowledge of computational thinking and does not feel comfortable discussing or integrating practices with students. Teacher has some comfort integrating computational thinking practices and a developing knowledge of computational thinking. Teacher attempts to create activities that integrate computational thinking practices into activities, but it may be superficial. The following Computational Thinking Practices may be used: • Recognizing and defining computational problems • Analyzing and looking for repeating sequences • Creating artifacts including models and data visualizations • Breaking big problems down into smaller, more manageable problems • Creating step-by- step instructions for doing something and understanding computational agents to do this • Testing and debugging by removing parts of problems that are unnecessary and creating workable solutions Teacher is very comfortable with and knowledgeable about computational thinking. Teacher engages students in activities that allow for students to think logically, algorithmically, and solve problems computationally. Students regularly use computational tools and these activities further develop their analytical and logical thinking. • Recognizing and defining computational problems • Analyzing and looking for repeating sequences • Creating artifacts including models and data visualizations • Breaking big problems down into smaller, more manageable problems • Creating step-by- step instructions for doing something and understanding computational agents to do this • Testing and debugging by removing parts of problems that are unnecessary and creating workable solutions LEADERSHIP Teacher may provide some guidance about technology integration skills, processes, and related professional knowledge to peers as needed. Teacher maintains a leadership stance with relationship to teaching with technology and may act formally or informally as a peer mentor, technology coach, or department chair. Teacher may be asked to provide guidance on school technology plans, act as a member of site technology teams, complete school- based technology projects or lead site technology initiatives. Teacher is recognized by peers as a point person for questions about teaching with technology. Teacher maintains a leadership stance with relationship to teaching with technology within and beyond the school. Teacher is recognized and financially compensated for technology related skills and materials (i.e. delivering paid professional development, taking on additional paid professional roles, selling resources on Teachers Pay Teachers, completing stipend- based technology projects). Teacher has support from school to spread professional knowledge by engaging in leadership activities (i.e. delivering conference presentations, engaging in public speaking, blogging, designing webinars). Support may include funding, provision of substitutes for time away from class or other acts of advocacy from school or district administrators.
  22. 22. 22 Technology Integration Practices Tools SECTION 2: Developing Professional Knowledge Reflection 1. Area of Strength: 4. Evidence of Growth Needed: 2. Evidence of Strength: 3. Growth Opportunity:
  23. 23. Technology Integration Practices Tools 23 Section 3: Goal Setting Long Term Planning 1. Look back at your opportunities for growth from each section. Select one growth goal you would like to prioritize above the others and list it here. Describe why you want to focus on this growth area and what value it will bring to your instruction and your students learning. 2. Breakdown the goal into a series of measurable, achievable milestones and set a timeline for achieving those. 3. List the supports you will need that will help you achieve this goal - consider people and resources.
  24. 24. 24 Technology Integration Practices Tools Section 4: Next Steps For those working independently, select a colleague with whom you would like to share your progress and goal or join you in the process. Decide steps for this colleague to keep your accountable. For those working with a coach or peer, set your next meeting, add it to the calendar, and discuss the type of support you will need prior to that meeting. Set an agenda for the meeting.
  25. 25. Technology Integration Practices Tools 25 Glossary 21st century competencies The skills, abilities, and dispositions required for success in 21st century society. These skills are thought to be essential for students to develop strong citizenship and strong potential in the workforce. These commonly include collaboration, creativity, critical thinking and communication Authentic audiences Real people who can view and interact with what students create in the classroom Autonomy A form of student independence in which students hold the power and the right to control their learning Beliefs and attitudes Beliefs are ideas that are accepted as true. These truths help define the reality of those who hold them (e.g. Technology is bad for society). Attitudes are settled ways of thinking and feeling. Often these are observable in a person’s behavior (e.g. I am bad at using technology) Computational literacy The knowledge required to use a computer including digital applications Computational thinking The processes or steps involved in problem solving in the ways that a computer would execute; the four steps are generally known as decomposition, pattern recognition, pattern generalization and abstraction, and creating algorithms Computer science The study of the use, theories, and methods to process digital information, software, and hardware Connected learning A type of learning and classroom environment fostered over time in which students interests are pursued through a combination of supports for developing interests, relationships, skills, and a sense of purpose amongst students. It is not simply a “technique” for improving individual educational outcomes, but rather seeks to build communities and collective capacities for learning and opportunity that embraces the diverse backgrounds and interests of all young people. It does not require technology, but new digital and networked technologies expand opportunities to make connected learning accessible to all young people
  26. 26. 26 Technology Integration Practices Tools Content The information, principles, skills, and facts required of a teaching discipline Cultural relevance A pedagogical practice that prioritizes student culture, identity, and understandings Digital citizenship A set of skills and understandings to participate responsibly a digital society Empowered individuals A person or people who feels confident enough to practice learned skills Equity in the Classroom Providing supports that are applicable to the specific, varied needs of individual students so that they may achieve similar outcomes Explicit modeling An instructional strategy where teachers make visible an idea, concept, or approach by demonstrating how they as learners tackles this content Formative assessment A pedagogical tool used during a unit or lesson where teachers are able to measure success and adjust during the unit or lesson rather than at the end Higher-order skills Whereas lower-order skills included memorization and recitation of basic facts, higher-order skills go beyond this and engage students in more complex thinking activities. According to Bloom’s Taxonomy and Hess’s Cognitive Rigor Matrix (Hess 2009), higher order thinking skills provide opportunities for students to analyze, evaluate, synthesize and create Interest-driven activities These are activities that engage students by drawing on the personal, academic, and cultural interests Media literacy Ability to access, analyze and evaluate media in order to engage in a digital society Multimodal assessments When students are asked to use more than one of the modalities (i.e., visual, audio, gestural, spatial or linguistic) to express their understanding
  27. 27. Technology Integration Practices Tools 27 Multimodal presentation When students are taught and experience information through multiple modalities (i.e., visual, audio, gestural, spatial or linguistic) Prosocial Relating to or denoting behavior which is positive, helpful, and intended to promote social acceptance and friendship Student-centered activities A learning environment setup to privilege collaboration and group work for student learning Summative assessment A measurement tool used at the end of a unit; can be used to determine the success of an entire unit Technological pedagogical content knowledge (TPACK) The basis of effective teaching with technology, requiring an understanding of the representation of concepts using technologies; pedagogical techniques that use technologies in constructive ways to teach content; knowledge of what makes concepts difficult or easy to learn and how technology can help redress some of the problems that students face; knowledge of students’ prior knowledge and theories of epistemology; and knowledge of how technologies can be used to build on existing knowledge to develop new epistemologies or strengthen old ones” (Koehler Mishra, 2009).(i.e. digital simulations for science, sensor technology for science, digital archives and primary sources for history, representation software for mathematics) Technology Any hardware, software, or digital action that enables digitally mediated learning activities Tool choice This refers to a technology chosen by a teacher or student to complete an activity. In the classroom, tool choice is most successful when aligned to the learning objective and vetted against contextual factors in the learning community (i.e. device ratio, quality and reliability of internet, student’s prior knowledge, time available, teacher training). Given these factors, the choice not to use technology can also be a valid tool choice
  38. 38. 38 Technology Integration Practices Tools About MBZ Labs MBZ Labs is an independent research organization that helps clients understand, achieve, and sustain their visions for teaching and learning. MBZ Labs answers critical efficacy questions for educational technology companies, funders, and organizations as they strive to understand whether, how and why EdTech products and programs are working as intended. Their suite of research capabilities is designed to build background for clients, and to condense learning sciences and educational research into succinct, actionable insights. These insights enable clients to efficiently understand research, and to apply that understanding to inform product and business development strategies. MBZ Labs also conducts independent research projects that allow clients to understand and communicate about the efficacy of their educational products and programs in a way that is research based, authentic and relevant in our fast-evolving world. To learn more, visit: mbzlabs.com. About CSET The Center to Support Excellence in Teaching is committed to a vision of education where all students experience success in learning, excellence in teaching, and the elimination of achievement gaps. We work in partnership to solve persistent problems of practice by improving the quality of instruction, keeping instructional equity at the center of the work, and developing leading teachers. CSET is a research center located within the Graduate School of Education at Stanford University.
  39. 39. Technology Integration Practices Tools 39

