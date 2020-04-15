Tip tool observing teachers with technology

As technology evolves and shapes our public discourse, and students continue to engage with technology on a daily basis, it becomes imperative for classrooms to serve as spaces to teach responsible uses of technology while meeting the diverse needs of students and the various ways they access technology. There is an additional level of urgency as our reliance on

technology shapes the economy, political discourses, and how we understand each other.

The Technology Integration Practices (TIP) Tools support school districts, schools, teachers, and

coaches in infusing technologies and pedagogy, tracking professional growth, and measuring instructional practices in support of equitable student learning. The TIP Tool includes: a District Assessment Tool, a Lesson Observation Tool and a Career Trajectory Tool.