lessコマンドのちょっと便利な使い方 2020年10月24日
自己紹介 名前: 三宅 英明 Twitter: @mollifier 神戸のプログラマ
lessコマンド lessコマンドとは
lessコマンド lessコマンドとは、よく使われるページャーコマンドで す。 この本でも紹介しています。
lessコマンド 基本的な使い方は、この本の読者なら分かっている でしょう。 まだの人は読んでください。
lessコマンド 実は、lessは高機能、多機能です。いろんな使い方が できます。
lessコマンド ここでは一歩進んだlessコマンドの使い方を紹介しま す。
lessコマンド 目次 終了しても表示していた内容をクリアしない ファイル全体の真ん中に移動する マークをつけて移動する 検索ハイライトを消す 検索で大文字/小文字を区別しない
プロンプトに情報を表示する 起動中にオプション設定を変更する オプションを自動的に有効にする ヘルプを表示する
終了しても表示していた内容をクリアしない
終了しても表示していた内容をクリアしない lessを終了すると、表示していた内容は画面から消え ます
終了しても表示していた内容をクリアしない しかし起動オプションに -X または --no-init を指 定すると、終了した後も表示していた内容が残るよう になります
ファイル全体の真ん中に移動する
ファイル全体の真ん中に移動する 今表示しているファイルの、だいたいあのへんに移動 したいなー、ということありませんか?
ファイル全体の真ん中に移動する そういうときは % コマンドが便利です
ファイル全体の真ん中に移動する <数字> % で、ファイル全体の<数字>%の位置に移動 します。 たとえば 50% で、ファイル全体の50%の位置に移動 します。
ファイル全体の真ん中に移動する % の代わりに p でも同じです
検索ハイライトを消す
検索ハイライトを消す lessで / を使って単語を検索すると、マッチした部分 がハイライトされます
検索ハイライトを消す 分かりやすくなるのですが、検索が終わるとハイライト を消したくなることがあります
検索ハイライトを消す そういうときはESCのあとuと押します。 そうするとハイライトが消えます。
マークをつけて移動する
マークをつけて移動する lessでは、現在位置に印を付けて後からそこに戻る、 という移動方法があります
マークをつけて移動する この印のことをマークと呼びます
マークをつけて移動する マークにはaからzまたはAからZまでの1文字の名前 を付けます。 m <文字>で、現在表示している位置に<文字>という 名前のマークを付けます。
マークをつけて移動する ' <文字>で、<文字>という名前のマークの位置に移 動します
マークをつけて移動する 例
マークをつけて移動する ファイルを読んでいて、検索で単語を探したくなったと き 一旦 mt で現在位置にtというマークを付けます
マークをつけて移動する 検索で単語を探して移動します 検索が終わって元の位置に戻りたくなったとき、 't で戻れます
検索で大文字/小文字を区別しない 標準では、検索 / の単語指定では大文字/小文字の 違いが区別されます
検索で大文字/小文字を区別しない 起動オプションで -i または --ignore-case を指定 すると、大文字/小文字が区別されなくなります
検索で大文字/小文字を区別しない ただし検索する単語に1文字でも大文字が入ってい れば、大文字/小文字が区別されます
検索で大文字/小文字を区別しない 例えば、 -i オプションを指定した状態で /home と検 索すると、 home 、 HOME 、 Home などにマッチします。 /Home と検索すると、 Home にマッチしますが home 、 HOM...
検索で大文字/小文字を区別しない この動作がいやな人は、代わりに -I または -- IGNORE-CASE オプションが使用できます。 こちらは検索する単語によらず常に大文字/小文字を 区別しません。
プロンプトに情報を表示する
プロンプトに情報を表示する lessコマンドを起動しているとき一番下に表示される 欄をプロンプトと呼びます
プロンプトに情報を表示する 標準では、起動直後にプロンプトに開いたファイル名 が表示されます。 その後は : が表示され、ファイルの最後であれば (END) と表示されます。
プロンプトに情報を表示する 起動オプションで -m または --long-prompt を指定 すると、今ファイル全体の何%の位置にいるのかがプ ロンプトに表示されます
プロンプトに情報を表示する 代わりに -M または --LONG-PROMPT オプションを指 定すると、ファイル名、行数、%が表示されます
起動中にオプション設定を変更する ここまでで色々とlessの起動オプションを紹介しまし た
起動中にオプション設定を変更する 実は、このオプションはlessを起動した後にも切り替 えできます
起動中にオプション設定を変更する 単純に、lessを起動中に - から始まるオプションを入 力すると、それを指定したことになります
起動中にオプション設定を変更する もう一度入力すると無効になります
起動中にオプション設定を変更する 例
起動中にオプション設定を変更する lessを起動中に -N と入力すると、行番号が表示され ます。 さらにもう一度 -N と入力すると、行番号が表示され なくなります。
オプションを自動的に有効にする
オプションを自動的に有効にする ここまで紹介したオプションで、毎回使いたくなるもの があったとします。
オプションを自動的に有効にする 例えば -M オプションで詳しいプロンプトを表示した いとして、lessを起動するたびに毎回指定するのは大 変です。
オプションを自動的に有効にする そういうときは環境変数 LESS にオプションを指定し ます
オプションを自動的に有効にする bashの例 export LESS=`-M -N` これで、lessを起動すると自動的に-M、-Nオプション が指定された状態になります
ヘルプを表示する
ヘルプを表示する 最後にヘルプ表示
ヘルプを表示する lessを起動中にhでヘルプが表示されます qでヘルプを終了して元に戻ります
ヘルプを表示する hのヘルプはman lessより説明が少なくなっていま す。 細かい仕様までは書かれていませんがその分表示が コンパクトなので、ちょっと使い方を思い出したいとき に便利です。
ヘルプを表示する 今日紹介したことはヘルプやman lessに全部書かれ ています
ヘルプを表示する 興味がある人はそちらも見てみてください。 もっと便利な使い方が見つかるかもしれません。
まとめ lessは高機能なので、いろいろな使い方があります
まとめ よく使うコマンドなので、便利な使い方を試してみてく ださい
まとめ ありがとうございました
×