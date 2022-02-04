Successfully reported this slideshow.
How to Prevent Mold After a Flood

Feb. 04, 2022
We all know that floods can cause a lot of damage to your home. But you don't have to worry about mold if you take the right precautions. In this PPT, we'll go over how to prevent mold in your home after a flood and also share some tips for getting back on track with your life!
Learn More - https://moldbgonega.com/water-damage-flood-restoration-3/

How to Prevent Mold After a Flood

  1. 1. How to Prevent Mold After a Flood?
  2. 2. Clear Out Waterlogged Items
  3. 3. Use a Dehumidifier
  4. 4. Treat Visible Mold Growth
  5. 5. The best way to avoid a lot of damage from mold and other issues is not to wait around. There’s no time like the present!
  6. 6. Call us today for more information on how we can help you protect your home and health and get back into your house as soon as possible.
  7. 7. Schedule your consultation today!
  8. 8. Contact Us 1870 Canton Hwy Suite 1, help@moldbgonega.com Cumming, GA 30040 (470) 545-4467

